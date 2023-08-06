Soda

Brisk

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Dt. Coke Can

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$2.50

Mt. Dew Can

$2.50

Dt. Mtn Dew Can

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$2.50

Dt. Pepsi Can

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

Dt. Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

Sun Drop Can

$2.50

Dt. Sun Drop Can

$2.50

Squirt Can

$2.50

Squirt Zero Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Mug Root Beer Can

$2.50

Starry Glass

$3.00

Pepsi Glass

$3.00

Dt. Pepsi Glass

$3.00

Mt. Dew Glass

$3.00

Dt. Mt. Dew Glass

$3.00

Lemonade Glass

$3.00

Dt. Starry Glass

$3.00

Tonic Glass

$3.00

Seltzer Glass

$3.00

Root Beer Glass

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Starry Pitcher

$6.00

Dt. Starry Pitcher

$6.00

Pepsi Pitcher

$6.00

Dt. Pepsi Pitcher

$6.00

Mt. Dew Pitcher

$6.00

Dt. Mt. Dew Pitcher

$6.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$6.00

Tonic Pitcher

$6.00

Seltzer Pitcher

$6.00

Root Beer Pitcher

$6.00

Kiddy Cocktail Pitcher

$6.00

Coffee/Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Chips And Cheese

$7.23

Chicken Strips

$9.31

Chicken Strips W/Ff

$12.43

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.35

Deep Fried Caulflower

$9.31

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.35

Onion Rings

$10.35

Cheese Curds

$10.35

French Fries

$6.24

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$8.27

Seasoned Fries

$8.27

Macho Nachos

$15.55

Boneless Wings

$13.47

Jalepeno Corn Bites

$10.35

Mini Tacos

$10.35

Prime Time Fries

$13.95

Breakfast

1 Egg

$1.50

1 Egg Platter

$6.95

2 Egg Platter

$8.95

3 Egg Platter

$9.95

Egg Sandwich

$7.75

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

All You Can Eat Pancakes

$7.95

Waffle

$7.95

Biscuits And Gravy

$7.95

2 Egg Omelet

$7.95

Steak And Eggs

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$10.50

1 Pancake

$2.50

Side Meat

$2.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Potato

$3.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Double Cheeseburger

$15.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Spicy Cheeseburger

$13.95

Wick Burger

$13.95

Cheddar Melt

$12.95

Jalapeno Burger

$13.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.95

Roadhouse Burger

$13.95

River Rat Burger

$14.95

Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Chicken

$15.95

4pc Bucket

$11.95

6 Pc Bucket

$12.95

8 Pc Bucket

$13.95

10 Pc Bucket

$17.95

12 Pc Bucket

$19.95

14 Pc Bucket

$22.00

16 Pc Bucket

$24.95

18 Pc Bucket

$26.95

20 Pc Bucket

$31.00

6 Wings

$12.95

12 Wings

$17.95

24 Wings

$22.95

4# And A Pitcher

$26.95

Sunday Special

$29.95

Dessert

Sundae

$6.50

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Malt

$6.00

Gluten Free

2 Pc Baked Chicken

$11.95

4 Pc Baked Chicken

$13.95

8 Oz Pork Loin

$10.95

8 Oz Ham Steak

$10.95

GF Hamburger

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.95

Baked Haddock

$21.95

Baked Salmon

$23.95

Grilled Shrimp

$19.95

Baked Walleye

$19.95

Kids

Kid Chicken Strips

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mini Corndogs

$9.95

Kids Fish

$9.95

Popcorn Chicken

$9.95

Kids Burger

$9.95

Mexican

Beef Burito

$12.95

Burrito Supreme

$13.95

2 Chicken Tacos

$9.95

3 Chicken Tacos

$11.95

2 Beef Tacos

$9.95

3 Beef Tacos

$11.95

2 Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

3 Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

2 Grouper Tacos

$13.95

3 Grouper Tacos

$15.95

Pasta

Seafood Alfredo

$22.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.95

16" Pizza

$14.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

12" Meat Lovers

$14.95

16" Meat Lovers

$20.95

12" Hawaiian

$13.95

16" Hawaiian

$17.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

12" Supreme

$14.95

16" Supreme

$19.95

12" Crab Rangoon

$15.95

16" Crab Rangoon

$20.95

12" South Of The Boarder

$17.95

16" South Of The Boarder

$20.95

12" Smokey And The Bandit

$17.95

16" Smokey And The Bandit

$20.95

12" Tailgater

$17.95

16" Tailgater

$20.95

12" Cheez Fries

$12.95

16" Cheez Fries

$15.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Filet Special

$13.95

Chicken Melt

$13.95

Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.95

Tripple Decker Club

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Club

$13.95

Blt

$13.95

Reuben

$13.95

Ham & Turkey Melt

$14.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Ham & Cheese

$11.95

Cod Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Mushroom & Swiss

$13.95

Seafood

Ayce Cod

$15.95

Deep Fried Shrimp

$18.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$18.95

Deep Fried Haddock

$18.95

Broiled Haddock

$20.95

Crabby Haddock

$21.50

Deep Fried Walleye

$18.95

Pan Fried Walleye

$19.95

Deep Fried Perch

$19.95

Broiled Salmon

$22.95

Fish Combo

$22.95

Seafood Platter

$24.95

Soup & Salad

Cup Of Soup

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.95

Supreme Chili Bowl

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Steak

16 Oz Ribeye

$27.95

14 Oz Ny Strip

$24.95

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.95

Southwest Wrap

$13.95

Club Wrap

$13.95

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Hawaiian Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Daily Special

Fish Tacos

$7.00

$5 Burger

$5.00

Wed Cod Dinner

$10.00

$10 Chicken

$10.00

Thurs Tips

$12.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.95

Sauces

Ranch

$0.52

1000

$0.52

BBQ

$0.52

Honey BBQ

$0.52

Hot

$0.52

Honey Bourbon

$0.52

French

$0.52

Italian

$0.52

Tarter

$0.52

Sweet Chili

$0.52

Garlic Parm

$0.52

Nacho Cheese

$0.52

Horseradish

$0.52

Boom Boom

$0.52

Southwest Ranch

$0.52