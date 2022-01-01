River Rat Brewery 1231 Shop Road
No reviews yet
1231 Shop Road
Columbia, SC 29201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Brisket Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese
Chips and Salsa
housemade chips and salsa
Gator Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce and topped with freshly grated cheese & parsley
Nachos
topped with beer queso, salsa, black beans, jalepanos, buttermilk lime crema, & cilantro
Pimento Cheese
melted housemade pimento cheese and warm tortilla chips
Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese
Pretzels
2 fresh baked soft pretzels =, salted and served with spicy german mustard, & beer queso
Brunch
"Southern Tradition" Shrimp & Grits
"The Frenchie" Breakfast Sandwich
"The Willie B" Classic American Breakfast
2 Eggs
2 Slices of Bacon
3 Slices of Bacon
Avocado Toast
Bagel
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Quesadilla
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken & Waffle
Creme Brulee French Toast
French Toast Sticks
Grit Bowl
Huevos Rancheros
Kids French Toast
Kids Waffles
Side of Grits
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ sandwich
pulled pork or brisket with a house bbq sauce served with green tomato coleslaw and pickles on a brioche bun
BLT
a tower of bacon, lettuce and tomato piled on toasted multi grain bread
Brisket Pimento Philly
Burger
half pound angus beef patty seasoned with fresh herbs, with chipotle aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & american cheese on a brioche bun
Chicken Pimento Philly
house made pimento cheese on brined chicken, greeen peppers and onioins on a hoogie roll
Chicken Sandwich
brined chicken breast grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and chipotle aioli on toasted brioche bun
Chili Dog w/Fries
Junior Burger
Reuben
house cured corned beef, with housemade russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
Fries
Kid's Menu
Oktoberfest
Bratwurst
Corn Dog (2)
Double Layer German Chocolate Cake
German Potato Salad
Kid's Chicken Tenders w/Fries
Kid's Hot Dog w/Fries
Knockwurst
Large Fries
Large Truffle Fries
Mini Reuben Sandwich (2)
Pretzels (2)
Sauerkraut
Schnitzel on a Stick (2)
Spaetzle
Quesadillas
Sauces & Extras
Bacon - 2 slices
Bacon - 3 slices
Beer Queso - Large
Beer Queso - Small
Blue Cheese
Brisket
Buffalo Sauce
Butter
Carolina Reaper
Carrots
Celery
Cheese
Chicken
Chipotle BBQ
Cream Cheese
Guacamole
Honey Mustard
House BBQ
House Rub
Jalapenos
Jam
Maple Syrup
Marinara
Mayo
Onion
Pimento Cheese
Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce
Pork
Ranch
Salsa
Sausage
Sour Cream
Sriracha Honey
Sweet Thai Chili
Teriyaki
Tortilla Chips
Tacos
BBQ Pork Taco
smoked pulled pork guacamole, coleslaw, buttermilk lime crema and cilantro on flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Taco
breaded fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with guacamole, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing on flour tortilla
Fried Green Tomatoes Taco
Smoked Chicken Taco
smoked shredded chicken guacamole, coleslaw, buttermilk lime crema and cilantro on flour tortilla
Street Taco Sampler
Tiki Party
Wings
1/2 Pint
803 IPA - 1/2 Pint
West coast IPA
803 IPA Unfiltered - 1/2 Pint
American Kolsch Story - 1/2 Pint
German style light ale
Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - 1/2 Pint
New England style hazy IPA
Awesomest Prime Stout - 1/2 Pint
Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout
Barrel Aged Quad - 1/2 Pint
Blonde Ale - 1/2 Pint
Blueberry Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint
Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen
Broad River Red Ale - 1/2 Pint
American Red Ale
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - 1/2 Pint
CTC Infused Red Ale
Competition IPA - 1/2 Pint
Dogs On Surf Boards - 1/2 Pint
New England style hazy IPA
Double NE IPA - 1/2 Pint
Double Hopped NE IPA
Good Old Days - 1/2 Pint
Gose - 1/2 Pint
Kettled Sour -varitey flavors
Hazelnut Brown Ale - 1/2 Pint
Hazelnut Infused Ale
Helles Bock - 1/2 Pint
Bock Strength Lager
Hit It or Quit It - 1/2 Pint
Weekly Release
Honey Biscuit Ale - 1/2 Pint
Imperial Milk Stout - 1/2 Pint
Imperial Milk Stout
It's A Keeper - 1/2 Pint
It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - 1/2 Pint
Je m'appelle Saison - 1/2 Pint
Farmhouse Ale
Lemongrass Lager - 1/2 Pint
Lemongrass infused Lager
Lost Port Porter - 1/2 Pint
Vanilla Porter
Luminescent Lager - 1/2 Pint
Premium Light Lager
Marzen (Oktoberfest) - 1/2 Pint
Medium Bodied Lager
Mexican Chocolate Brown - 1/2 Pint
Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - 1/2 Pint
My Morning Stout - 1/2 Pint
No Clouds Allowed - 1/2 Pint
Out at Third - 1/2 Pint
Pilsna - Non Alcohol - 1/2 Pint
Pilsner - 1/2 Pint
Pinacoladaburg - 1/2 Pint
Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - 1/2 Pint
Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint
Pumpkin Brown - 1/2 Pint
Pumpkin Porter - 1/2 Pint
Raspberry Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint
Red Rum Ale - 1/2 Pint
Rip Currant IPA - 1/2 Pint
SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - 1/2 Pint
SBC BA Double IPA - 1/2 Pint
SBC Porter - 1/2 Pint
Seltzer - 1/2 Pint
Sir Barley Wine - 1/2 Pint
Thin Hizzy NE IPA - 1/2 Pint
Toasted Coconut Porter - 1/2 Pint
Touch Of Grey - 1/2 Pint
Twisted Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint
Lemon Hefeweizen
Victim - 1/2 Pint
Winter Warmer - 1/2 Pint
You Down With SOP - 1/2 Pint
Bottle Wine
Bernier Pinot Noir - Btl
Bocelli Pinot Grigio - Btl
Bourgogne Pinot Noir - Btl
Broadside Red - Btl
Chianti Fattoria Di Scannano - Btl
Cycles Chardonnay - Btl
Francois Merieau - Btl
Gassac Guilhem Rose - Btl
Jacques Pelvas Brut Rose - Btl
Mirabello Brut Rose - Btl
Mirabello Prosecco - Btl
Cocktails
Flight
Glass Wine
Growler
803 IPA - Growler
West Coast IPA
803 IPA Unfiltered - Growler
American Kolsch Story - Growler
German style light ale
Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Growler
New England style hazy IPA
Awesomest Prime Stout - Growler
Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout
Barrel Aged Quad - Growler
Blonde Ale - Growler
Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Growler
Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen
Broad River Red Ale - Growler
American Red Ale
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Growler
CTC Infused Red Ale
Competition IPA - Growler
Dogs On Surf Boards - Growler
New England style hazy IPA
Double NE IPA - Growler
Double Hopped NE IPA
Good Old Days - Growler
Gose - Growler
Kettled Sour -varitey flavors
Hazelnut Brown Ale - Growler
Hazelnut Infused Ale
Helles Bock - Growler
Bock Strength Lager
Hit It or Quit It - Growler
Weekly Release
Honey Biscuit Ale - Growler
Imperial Milk Stout - Growler
Imperial Milk Stout
It's A Keeper - Growler
It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Growler
Je m'appelle Saison - Growler
Farmhouse Ale
Lemongrass Lager - Growler
Lemongrass infused Lager
Lost Port Porter - Growler
Vanilla Porter
Luminescent Lager - Growler
Premium Light Lager
Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Growler
Medium Bodied Lager
Mexican Chocolate Brown - Growler
Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Growler
My Morning Stout - Growler
No Clouds Allowed - Growler
Out at Third - Growler
Pilsan - Non Alcohol - Growler
Pilsner - Growler
Pinacoladaburg - Growler
Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Growler
Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Growler
Pumpkin Brown - Growler
Pumpkin Porter - Growler
Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Growler
Red Rum Ale - Growler
Rip Currant IPA - Growler
SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - Growler
SBC BA Double IPA - Growler
SBC Porter - Growler
Seltzer - Growler
Sir Barley Wine - Growler
Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Growler
Toasted Coconut Porter - Growler
Touch Of Grey - Growler
Twisted Lemon Wheat - Growler
Lemon Hefeweizen
Victim - Growler
Winter Warmer - Growler
You Down With SOP - Growler
Oktoberfest
Pint
803 IPA - Pint
West Coast IPA
803 IPA Unfiltered - Pint
American Kolsch Story - Pint
German style light ale
Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Pint
New England style hazy IPA
Awesomest Prime Stout - Pint
Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout
Barrel Aged Quad - Pint
Beermosa - Pint
Blonde Ale - Pint
Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Pint
Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen
Broad River Red Ale - Pint
American Red Ale
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Pint
CTC Infused Red Ale
Competition IPA - Pint
Dogs On Surf Boards - Pint
New England style hazy IPA
Double NE IPA - Pint
Double Hopped NE IPA
Good Old Days - Pint
Gose - Pint
Kettled Sour -varitey flavors
Hazelnut Brown Ale - Pint
Hazelnut Infused Ale
Helles Bock - Pint
Bock Strength Lager
Hit It or Quit It - Pint
Weekly Release
Honey Biscuit Ale - Pint
Imperial Milk Stout - Pint
Imperial Milk Stout
It's A Keeper - Pint
It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Pint
Je m'appelle Saison - Pint
Farmhouse Ale
Lemongrass Lager - Pint
Lemongrass infused Lager
Lost Port Porter - Pint
Vanilla Porter
Luminescent Lager - Pint
Premium Light Lager
Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Pint
Medium Bodied Lager
Mexican Chocolate Brown - Pint
Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Pint
My Morning Stout - Pint
No Clouds Allowed - Pint
Out at Third - Pint
Pilsna - Non Alcohol - Pint
Pilsner - Pint
Pinacoladaburg - Pint
Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Pint
Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Pint
Pumpkin Brown - Pint
Pumpkin Porter - Pint
Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Pint
Red Rum Ale - Pint
Rip Currant IPA - Pint
SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - Pint
SBC BA Double IPA - Pint
SBC Porter - Pint
Seltzer - Pint
Sir Barley Wine - Pint
Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Pint
Toasted Coconut Porter - Pint
Touch Of Grey - Pint
Twisted Lemon Wheat - Pint
Lemon Hefeweizen
Victim - Pint
Winter Warmer - Pint
You Down With SOP - Pint
Pitcher
803 IPA - Pitcher
West Coast IPA
803 IPA Unfiltered - Pitcher
American Kolsch Story - Pitcher
German style light ale
Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Pitcher
New England style hazy IPA
Awesomest Prime Stout - Pitcher
Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout
Blonde Ale - Pitcher
Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Pitcher
Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen
Broad River Red Ale - Pitcher
American Red Ale
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Pitcher
CTC Infused Red Ale
Competition IPA - Pitcher
Dogs On Surf Boards - Pitcher
New England style hazy IPA
Double NE IPA - Pitcher
Double Hopped NE IPA
Good Old Days - Pitcher
Gose - Pitcher
Kettled Sour -varitey flavors
Hazelnut Brown Ale - Pitcher
Hazelnut Infused Ale
Helles Bock - Pitcher
Bock Strength Lager
Hit It or Quit It - Pitcher
Weekly Release
Honey Biscuit Ale - Pitcher
Imperial Milk Stout - Pitcher
Imperial Milk Stout
It's A Keeper - Pitcher
It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Pitcher
Je m'appelle Saison - Pitcher
Farmhouse Ale
Lemongrass Lager - Pitcher
Lemongrass infused Lager
Lost Port Porter - Pitcher
Vanilla Porter
Luminescent Lager - Pitcher
Premium Light Lager
Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Pitcher
Medium Bodied Lager
Mexican Chocolate Brown - Pitcher
Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Pitcher
My Morning Stout - Pitcher
No Clouds Allowed - Pitcher
Out at Third - Pitcher
Pilsna - Non Alcohol - Pitcher
Pilsner - Pitcher
Pinacoladaburg - Pitcher
Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Pitcher
Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Pitcher
Pumpkin Brown - Pitcher
Pumpkin Porter - Pitcher
Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Pitcher
Red Rum Ale - Pitcher
Rip Currant IPA - Pitcher
Seltzer - Pitcher
Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Pitcher
Toasted Coconut Porter - Pitcher
Touch Of Grey - Pitcher
Twisted Lemon Wheat - Pitcher
Lemon Hefeweizen
Victim - Pitcher
Winter Warmer - Pitcher
You Down With SOP - Pitcher
Singles
803 IPA - Single
American Kolsch - Single
Astronaut Sauce - Single
Broad River Red - Single
Dogs on Surfboards - Single
Hazelnut Brown - Single
Lost Port Porter - Single
Luminescent Lager - Single
Marzen - Single
Moncks Abbey Ale - Single
My Morning Stout - Single
Pilsner - Single
Twisted Lemon - Single
Winter Warmer - Single
Oktoberfest Mugs
Retail Accessories
803 IPA Logo Pint Glass
Can Koozie - Black
Can Tacker
Hophead Pint Glass
Pint Koozie - Black
Pint Koozie - Blue
Pint Koozie - Pink
RRB Growler
RRB Logo Pint Glass
Sticker 803 Hop Head Logo
Sticker Astronaut Sauce
Sticker Rat Skull Logo
Sticker RRB Logo
Tap Handle
Retail Beer
803 IPA 6pk
American Kolsch 6pk
Astronaut Sauce 4pk
Broad River Red 6pk
Dogs on Surfboards 4pk
Hazelnut Brown 6pk
Luminescent Lager 6pk
Marzen 6pk
Moncks Abbey Ale 4pk
My Morning Stout 6pk
Pilsner 6pk
Raspberry Lemon Wheat 6pk
Twisted Lemon Wheat 6pk
Winter Warmer 6pk
Retail Hats
Retail Hoodies/Sweat Shirts
Retail T Shirts
$10.00 - Clearance
$5.00 - Clearance
803 IPA T-Shirt - Black
Astronaut Sauce T-Shirt - Black
Baseball Diamond Skull T-Shirt - Grey
Baseball Diamond Skull T-Shirt - Red
Dogs on Surfboards T-Shirt
Long Sleeve Rocker - Blue Jean
Long Sleeve Rocker - Granite
Long Sleeve Rocker - Maroon
Long Sleeve Rocker - Navy
Long Sleeve RRB Diamond Logo - Blk/Grey
Long Sleeve RRB Logo - White
Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Shirt - Black
Rocker Logo (Youth) T-Shirt - Mint
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Black
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Blue
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Granite (light & dark grey)
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Grey
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Mint
Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Red
RRB Diamond Logo T-Shirt - Blk/Grey
RRB Diamond Logo T-Shirt - White/Grey
RRB Hophead T-Shirt - Black
RRB Hophead T-Shirt - Grey
RRB Hophead T-Shirt - White
RRB Logo T-Shirt - Black
RRB Logo T-Shirt - Green
RRB Tank Top - Green
RRB Tank Top - Red
RRB Tank Top - White
Shipping & Handling
Event Rentals
Event Food
Baked Beans 1/2 Pan
BBQ Chicken per pound
BBQ Pork per pound
Blue Cheese Dressing
Brisket per pound
Brisket Tacos 2
Caesar Salad Large
Caprese Salad per person
Caprese Skewers - p/p
Charcuterie Board per person
Cheese & Charcuterie Board Per Person
Cheese Board Per Person
Chicken Bog per person
Chicken Tenders Full Pan
Cilantro Lime Rice 1/2 Pan
Cocktail Shrimp per person
Coleslaw 1/2 Pan
Fried Shrimp Basket per person
House Salad Large
Jackfruit Tacos 2
Jamaican Jerk Shrimp Tacos 2
Mac and Cheese 1/2 Pan
Philharmonic Charcuterie Board
Pimento Cheese Hushpuppies per person
Pimento Cheese Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan
Pimento Cheese per person
Platter of Veggie/Dressing for Wings
Potato Salad 1/2 Pan
Pulled Pork Tacos 2
Ranch Dressing
Smoked Chicken Tacos 2
Tomato Cucumber Bruschetta
Truffle Fries - Full Pan
Veggie Platter
Wings per pound
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a production brewery and full service taproom with event spaces and a rooftop!
1231 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201