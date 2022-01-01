Main picView gallery

River Rat Brewery 1231 Shop Road

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1231 Shop Road

Columbia, SC 29201

Order Again

Appetizers

Brisket Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese

$13.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

housemade chips and salsa

Gator Bites

$14.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce and topped with freshly grated cheese & parsley

Nachos

$11.00

topped with beer queso, salsa, black beans, jalepanos, buttermilk lime crema, & cilantro

Pimento Cheese

$8.50

melted housemade pimento cheese and warm tortilla chips

Pimento Mac 'n' Cheese

$7.00

Pretzels

$10.00

2 fresh baked soft pretzels =, salted and served with spicy german mustard, & beer queso

Brunch

"Southern Tradition" Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

"The Frenchie" Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

"The Willie B" Classic American Breakfast

$12.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

2 Slices of Bacon

$2.75

3 Slices of Bacon

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Bagel

$4.50

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Creme Brulee French Toast

$10.00

French Toast Sticks

$5.00

Grit Bowl

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Kids Waffles

$6.50

Side of Grits

$4.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ sandwich

$10.50

pulled pork or brisket with a house bbq sauce served with green tomato coleslaw and pickles on a brioche bun

BLT

$7.00

a tower of bacon, lettuce and tomato piled on toasted multi grain bread

Brisket Pimento Philly

$10.50

Burger

$11.00

half pound angus beef patty seasoned with fresh herbs, with chipotle aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & american cheese on a brioche bun

Chicken Pimento Philly

$10.50

house made pimento cheese on brined chicken, greeen peppers and onioins on a hoogie roll

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

brined chicken breast grilled or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and chipotle aioli on toasted brioche bun

Chili Dog w/Fries

$8.00

Junior Burger

$9.00

Reuben

$11.00

house cured corned beef, with housemade russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Fries

Beer Queso Fries

$11.00

large fries covered with beer queso topped with jalapenos and bacon

Chili Fries

$11.00

Large Regular Fries

$6.00

naked salted large fries

Nacho Fries

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

large fries covered truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

2 house breaded fried chicken tenders served with fries & side honey mustard

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

grilled american cheese sandwich served with fries

Oktoberfest

Bratwurst

$7.00

Corn Dog (2)

$7.50

Double Layer German Chocolate Cake

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$3.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$9.00

Kid's Hot Dog w/Fries

$6.00

Knockwurst

$7.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Large Truffle Fries

$12.00

Mini Reuben Sandwich (2)

$7.00

Pretzels (2)

$10.00

Sauerkraut

$4.50

Schnitzel on a Stick (2)

$5.50

Spaetzle

$8.50

Quesadillas

Pimento Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

pimento cheese quesdilla served with chips, salsa, and sour cream

Smoked Chicken and Cheddar Quesadillas

$9.50

smoked pulled chicken and cheddar served with chips, salsa, & sour cream

Salad

Farmstead Salad

$8.00

fresh mixed greens with carrots, red onions, tomatoes, smoked cheddar

Sauces & Extras

Bacon - 2 slices

$2.75

Bacon - 3 slices

$4.00

Beer Queso - Large

$3.50

Beer Queso - Small

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Brisket

$4.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Carolina Reaper

$1.25

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Cheese

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Chipotle BBQ

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.75

Guacamole

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

House BBQ

$0.75

House Rub

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Jam

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.50

Marinara

$1.25

Mayo

$0.75

Onion

$0.50

Pimento Cheese

$2.25

Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Pork

$4.00

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$1.50

Sausage

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Honey

$1.25

Sweet Thai Chili

$1.25

Teriyaki

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Tacos

BBQ Pork Taco

$4.00

smoked pulled pork guacamole, coleslaw, buttermilk lime crema and cilantro on flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.00

breaded fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with guacamole, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing on flour tortilla

Fried Green Tomatoes Taco

$5.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$4.00

smoked shredded chicken guacamole, coleslaw, buttermilk lime crema and cilantro on flour tortilla

Street Taco Sampler

$15.00

Tiki Party

Caribbean Rice

$2.00

Chicken on a Stick

$6.50

Grilled Pineapple Slices

$2.00

Jerk Chicken

$12.50

Jerk Shrimp Skewers

$7.50

Kahuna Burger

$12.50

Watermelon Wedges

$4.50

Wings

7 Smoked Wings

$12.00

smoked wings served with choice of one flavor & one sauce

13 Smoked Wings

$22.00

smoked wings served with choice of two flavors & two sauces

7 Wings Combo

$12.00

13 Wings Combo

$22.00

1/2 Pint

803 IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

West coast IPA

803 IPA Unfiltered - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

American Kolsch Story - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

German style light ale

Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

New England style hazy IPA

Awesomest Prime Stout - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout

Barrel Aged Quad - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Blonde Ale - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen

Broad River Red Ale - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

American Red Ale

Cinnamon Toast Crunch - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

CTC Infused Red Ale

Competition IPA - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Dogs On Surf Boards - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

New England style hazy IPA

Double NE IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Double Hopped NE IPA

Good Old Days - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Gose - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Kettled Sour -varitey flavors

Hazelnut Brown Ale - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Hazelnut Infused Ale

Helles Bock - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Bock Strength Lager

Hit It or Quit It - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Weekly Release

Honey Biscuit Ale - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Imperial Milk Stout - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Imperial Milk Stout

It's A Keeper - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Je m'appelle Saison - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Farmhouse Ale

Lemongrass Lager - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Lemongrass infused Lager

Lost Port Porter - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Vanilla Porter

Luminescent Lager - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Premium Light Lager

Marzen (Oktoberfest) - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Medium Bodied Lager

Mexican Chocolate Brown - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

My Morning Stout - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

No Clouds Allowed - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Out at Third - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Pilsna - Non Alcohol - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Pilsner - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Pinacoladaburg - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Pumpkin Brown - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Pumpkin Porter - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Raspberry Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Red Rum Ale - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Rip Currant IPA - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

SBC BA Double IPA - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

SBC Porter - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Seltzer - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Sir Barley Wine - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Thin Hizzy NE IPA - 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Toasted Coconut Porter - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Touch Of Grey - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Twisted Lemon Wheat - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Lemon Hefeweizen

Victim - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Winter Warmer - 1/2 Pint

$4.00

You Down With SOP - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Bottle Wine

Bernier Pinot Noir - Btl

$30.00

Bocelli Pinot Grigio - Btl

$29.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir - Btl

$30.00

Broadside Red - Btl

$28.00

Chianti Fattoria Di Scannano - Btl

$29.00

Cycles Chardonnay - Btl

$26.00

Francois Merieau - Btl

$30.00

Gassac Guilhem Rose - Btl

$26.00

Jacques Pelvas Brut Rose - Btl

$26.00

Mirabello Brut Rose - Btl

$26.00

Mirabello Prosecco - Btl

$24.00

Cocktails

Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Boozy Frose

$9.00

Dead Men Tell No Tales

$9.00

Frozen Black Pearl

$9.00

Frozen Jack Sparrow

$9.00

Frozen Mule

$9.00

Frozen Pumpkin Smash

$9.00

Frozen Watermelon Smash

$9.00

Ginger Colada

$9.00

Jack Rudy Bloody Mary

$9.50

Jack Rudy Margarita

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Watermelon Smash

$9.00

Witch's Brew

$9.00

Flight

Flight

$9.75

Glass Wine

Bernier Pinot Noir

$8.50

Bocelli Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Broadside Red

$7.50

Chianti Fattoria Di Scannano

$8.00

Cycles Chardonnay

$7.00

Francois Merieau

$8.50

Gassac Guilhem Rose

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mirabello Brut Rose

$7.00

Mirabello Prosecco

$6.50

Growler

803 IPA - Growler

$19.50

West Coast IPA

803 IPA Unfiltered - Growler

$19.50

American Kolsch Story - Growler

$17.50

German style light ale

Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Growler

$19.50

New England style hazy IPA

Awesomest Prime Stout - Growler

$21.50

Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout

Barrel Aged Quad - Growler

$23.50

Blonde Ale - Growler

$17.50

Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Growler

$19.50

Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen

Broad River Red Ale - Growler

$17.50

American Red Ale

Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Growler

$19.50

CTC Infused Red Ale

Competition IPA - Growler

$21.50

Dogs On Surf Boards - Growler

$19.50

New England style hazy IPA

Double NE IPA - Growler

$19.50

Double Hopped NE IPA

Good Old Days - Growler

$17.50

Gose - Growler

$17.50

Kettled Sour -varitey flavors

Hazelnut Brown Ale - Growler

$17.50

Hazelnut Infused Ale

Helles Bock - Growler

$19.50

Bock Strength Lager

Hit It or Quit It - Growler

$19.50

Weekly Release

Honey Biscuit Ale - Growler

$19.50

Imperial Milk Stout - Growler

$21.50

Imperial Milk Stout

It's A Keeper - Growler

$19.50

It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Growler

$21.50

Je m'appelle Saison - Growler

$19.50

Farmhouse Ale

Lemongrass Lager - Growler

$17.50

Lemongrass infused Lager

Lost Port Porter - Growler

$19.50

Vanilla Porter

Luminescent Lager - Growler

$17.50

Premium Light Lager

Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Growler

$19.50

Medium Bodied Lager

Mexican Chocolate Brown - Growler

$17.50

Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Growler

$19.50

My Morning Stout - Growler

$19.50

No Clouds Allowed - Growler

$21.50

Out at Third - Growler

$19.50

Pilsan - Non Alcohol - Growler

$17.50

Pilsner - Growler

$17.50

Pinacoladaburg - Growler

$19.50

Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Growler

$21.50

Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Growler

$19.50

Pumpkin Brown - Growler

$17.50

Pumpkin Porter - Growler

$19.50

Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Growler

$19.50

Red Rum Ale - Growler

$19.50

Rip Currant IPA - Growler

$19.50

SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - Growler

$23.50

SBC BA Double IPA - Growler

$23.50

SBC Porter - Growler

$23.50

Seltzer - Growler

$17.50

Sir Barley Wine - Growler

$23.50

Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Growler

$17.50

Toasted Coconut Porter - Growler

$21.50

Touch Of Grey - Growler

$19.50

Twisted Lemon Wheat - Growler

$19.50

Lemon Hefeweizen

Victim - Growler

$19.50

Winter Warmer - Growler

$19.50

You Down With SOP - Growler

$21.50

Oktoberfest

Cans

$3.00

Oktoberfest Mug Refill

$10.00

Oktoberfest Mug w/Fill

$25.00

Tier 1 Beers

$4.00

Tier 2 & 3 Beers

$5.00

Pint

803 IPA - Pint

$6.50

West Coast IPA

803 IPA Unfiltered - Pint

$6.50

American Kolsch Story - Pint

$5.50

German style light ale

Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Pint

$6.50

New England style hazy IPA

Awesomest Prime Stout - Pint

$7.50

Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout

Barrel Aged Quad - Pint

$7.50

Beermosa - Pint

$7.50

Blonde Ale - Pint

$5.50

Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Pint

$6.50

Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen

Broad River Red Ale - Pint

$5.50

American Red Ale

Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Pint

$6.50

CTC Infused Red Ale

Competition IPA - Pint

$7.50

Dogs On Surf Boards - Pint

$6.50

New England style hazy IPA

Double NE IPA - Pint

$6.50

Double Hopped NE IPA

Good Old Days - Pint

$5.50

Gose - Pint

$5.50

Kettled Sour -varitey flavors

Hazelnut Brown Ale - Pint

$5.50

Hazelnut Infused Ale

Helles Bock - Pint

$6.50

Bock Strength Lager

Hit It or Quit It - Pint

$6.50

Weekly Release

Honey Biscuit Ale - Pint

$6.50

Imperial Milk Stout - Pint

$7.50

Imperial Milk Stout

It's A Keeper - Pint

$6.50

It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Pint

$7.50

Je m'appelle Saison - Pint

$6.50

Farmhouse Ale

Lemongrass Lager - Pint

$5.50

Lemongrass infused Lager

Lost Port Porter - Pint

$6.50

Vanilla Porter

Luminescent Lager - Pint

$5.50

Premium Light Lager

Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Pint

$6.50

Medium Bodied Lager

Mexican Chocolate Brown - Pint

$5.50

Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Pint

$6.50

My Morning Stout - Pint

$6.50

No Clouds Allowed - Pint

$7.50

Out at Third - Pint

$6.50

Pilsna - Non Alcohol - Pint

$5.50

Pilsner - Pint

$5.50

Pinacoladaburg - Pint

$6.50

Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Pint

$7.50

Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Pint

$6.50

Pumpkin Brown - Pint

$5.50

Pumpkin Porter - Pint

$6.50

Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Pint

$6.50

Red Rum Ale - Pint

$6.50

Rip Currant IPA - Pint

$6.50

SBC BA Chocolate Cherry Stout - Pint

$7.50

SBC BA Double IPA - Pint

$7.50

SBC Porter - Pint

$7.50

Seltzer - Pint

$5.50

Sir Barley Wine - Pint

$7.50

Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Pint

$5.50

Toasted Coconut Porter - Pint

$7.50

Touch Of Grey - Pint

$6.50

Twisted Lemon Wheat - Pint

$6.50

Lemon Hefeweizen

Victim - Pint

$6.50

Winter Warmer - Pint

$6.50

You Down With SOP - Pint

$7.50

Pitcher

803 IPA - Pitcher

$21.50

West Coast IPA

803 IPA Unfiltered - Pitcher

$21.50

American Kolsch Story - Pitcher

$17.50

German style light ale

Astronaut Sauce NE IPA - Pitcher

$21.50

New England style hazy IPA

Awesomest Prime Stout - Pitcher

$25.50

Barrel Aged Imperial Milk Stout

Blonde Ale - Pitcher

$17.50

Blueberry Lemon Wheat - Pitcher

$21.50

Blueberry Infused Hefeweizen

Broad River Red Ale - Pitcher

$17.50

American Red Ale

Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Pitcher

$21.50

CTC Infused Red Ale

Competition IPA - Pitcher

$25.50

Dogs On Surf Boards - Pitcher

$21.50

New England style hazy IPA

Double NE IPA - Pitcher

$21.50

Double Hopped NE IPA

Good Old Days - Pitcher

$17.50

Gose - Pitcher

$17.50

Kettled Sour -varitey flavors

Hazelnut Brown Ale - Pitcher

$17.50

Hazelnut Infused Ale

Helles Bock - Pitcher

$21.50

Bock Strength Lager

Hit It or Quit It - Pitcher

$21.50

Weekly Release

Honey Biscuit Ale - Pitcher

$21.50

Imperial Milk Stout - Pitcher

$25.50

Imperial Milk Stout

It's A Keeper - Pitcher

$21.50

It's A Keeper Barrel Aged - Pitcher

$25.50

Je m'appelle Saison - Pitcher

$21.50

Farmhouse Ale

Lemongrass Lager - Pitcher

$17.50

Lemongrass infused Lager

Lost Port Porter - Pitcher

$21.50

Vanilla Porter

Luminescent Lager - Pitcher

$17.50

Premium Light Lager

Marzen (Oktoberfest) - Pitcher

$21.50

Medium Bodied Lager

Mexican Chocolate Brown - Pitcher

$17.50

Moncks Corner Abbey Ale - Pitcher

$21.50

My Morning Stout - Pitcher

$21.50

No Clouds Allowed - Pitcher

$25.50

Out at Third - Pitcher

$21.50

Pilsna - Non Alcohol - Pitcher

$17.50

Pilsner - Pitcher

$17.50

Pinacoladaburg - Pitcher

$21.50

Pineapple No Clouds Allowed - Pitcher

$25.50

Pomegranate Lemon Wheat - Pitcher

$21.50

Pumpkin Brown - Pitcher

$17.50

Pumpkin Porter - Pitcher

$21.50

Raspberry Lemon Wheat - Pitcher

$21.50

Red Rum Ale - Pitcher

$21.50

Rip Currant IPA - Pitcher

$21.50

Seltzer - Pitcher

$17.50

Thin Hizzy NE IPA - Pitcher

$17.50

Toasted Coconut Porter - Pitcher

$25.50

Touch Of Grey - Pitcher

$21.50

Twisted Lemon Wheat - Pitcher

$21.50

Lemon Hefeweizen

Victim - Pitcher

$21.50

Winter Warmer - Pitcher

$21.50

You Down With SOP - Pitcher

$25.50

Singles

803 IPA - Single

$3.50

American Kolsch - Single

$3.00

Astronaut Sauce - Single

$4.00

Broad River Red - Single

$3.00

Dogs on Surfboards - Single

$4.00

Hazelnut Brown - Single

$3.00

Lost Port Porter - Single

$4.00

Luminescent Lager - Single

$3.00

Marzen - Single

$4.00

Moncks Abbey Ale - Single

$4.00

My Morning Stout - Single

$4.00

Pilsner - Single

$3.00

Twisted Lemon - Single

$4.00

Winter Warmer - Single

$4.00

Oktoberfest Mugs

Oktoberfest Mug

$20.00

Retail Accessories

803 IPA Logo Pint Glass

$6.00

Can Koozie - Black

$1.50

Can Tacker

$35.00

Hophead Pint Glass

$6.00

Pint Koozie - Black

$3.00

Pint Koozie - Blue

$3.00

Pint Koozie - Pink

$3.00

RRB Growler

$10.00

RRB Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker 803 Hop Head Logo

$1.00

Sticker Astronaut Sauce

$1.00

Sticker Rat Skull Logo

$1.00

Sticker RRB Logo

$1.00

Tap Handle

$45.00

Retail Beer

803 IPA 6pk

$11.99

American Kolsch 6pk

$9.99

Astronaut Sauce 4pk

$9.99

Broad River Red 6pk

$9.99

Dogs on Surfboards 4pk

$9.99

Hazelnut Brown 6pk

$9.99

Luminescent Lager 6pk

$10.99

Marzen 6pk

$11.99

Moncks Abbey Ale 4pk

$9.99

My Morning Stout 6pk

$11.99

Pilsner 6pk

$9.99

Raspberry Lemon Wheat 6pk

$11.99

Twisted Lemon Wheat 6pk

$11.99

Winter Warmer 6pk

$11.99

Retail Hats

Diamond Skull Logo Black/Grey Mesh Back Hat

$28.00

Rat Skull Charcoal Trucker Hat

$25.00

RRB Circle Logo Black Hat

$25.00

RRB Circle Logo Yellow Trucker Hat

$24.00

RRB Logo Black/Grey Mesh Back Hat

$24.00

RRB Logo Camo Hat

$24.00

RRB Logo Red Trucker Hat

$24.00

Retail Hoodies/Sweat Shirts

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Ash

$44.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt - Black

$44.00

Hooded Sweatshirt - Ash

$68.00

Hooded Sweatshirt - Black

$68.00

Zip Hoodie RRB Logo - Ash

$55.00

Zip Hoodie RRB Logo - Black

$55.00

Retail T Shirts

$10.00 - Clearance

$10.00

$5.00 - Clearance

$5.00

803 IPA T-Shirt - Black

$22.00

Astronaut Sauce T-Shirt - Black

$25.00

Baseball Diamond Skull T-Shirt - Grey

$28.00

Baseball Diamond Skull T-Shirt - Red

$34.00

Dogs on Surfboards T-Shirt

$31.00

Long Sleeve Rocker - Blue Jean

$38.00

Long Sleeve Rocker - Granite

$38.00

Long Sleeve Rocker - Maroon

$27.00

Long Sleeve Rocker - Navy

$27.00

Long Sleeve RRB Diamond Logo - Blk/Grey

$38.00

Long Sleeve RRB Logo - White

$27.00

Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Shirt - Black

$27.00

Rocker Logo (Youth) T-Shirt - Mint

$20.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Black

$24.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Blue

$24.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Granite (light & dark grey)

$24.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Grey

$24.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Mint

$24.00

Rocker Logo T-Shirt - Red

$24.00

RRB Diamond Logo T-Shirt - Blk/Grey

$22.00

RRB Diamond Logo T-Shirt - White/Grey

$22.00

RRB Hophead T-Shirt - Black

$22.00

RRB Hophead T-Shirt - Grey

$22.00

RRB Hophead T-Shirt - White

$22.00

RRB Logo T-Shirt - Black

$24.00

RRB Logo T-Shirt - Green

$22.00

RRB Tank Top - Green

$22.00

RRB Tank Top - Red

$22.00

RRB Tank Top - White

$20.00

Shipping & Handling

$9.65

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Popsicle

$4.00

Sprite

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Event Rentals

1/2 Patio Rental

$250.00

Bartending Fee

Brew Tour w/tasting up to 5 people

$25.00

Brewmaster Tour

$50.00

Deck Rental

$200.00

Equipment Fee

$675.00

Full Patio Rental

$375.00

Glassware, Flatware, Plates Rental

Linens

$15.00

Rooftop Rental

$500.00

Trivia

$120.00

Event Food

Baked Beans 1/2 Pan

$38.00

BBQ Chicken per pound

$17.00

BBQ Pork per pound

$15.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$3.00

Brisket per pound

$19.00

Brisket Tacos 2

$7.00

Caesar Salad Large

$85.00

Caprese Salad per person

$6.00

Caprese Skewers - p/p

$4.25

Charcuterie Board per person

$7.75

Cheese & Charcuterie Board Per Person

$9.00

Cheese Board Per Person

$6.00

Chicken Bog per person

$8.50

Chicken Tenders Full Pan

$55.00

Cilantro Lime Rice 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Cocktail Shrimp per person

$11.75

Coleslaw 1/2 Pan

$27.00

Fried Shrimp Basket per person

$11.00

House Salad Large

$85.00

Jackfruit Tacos 2

$7.00

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp Tacos 2

$7.00

Mac and Cheese 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Philharmonic Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Hushpuppies per person

$2.00

Pimento Cheese Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Pimento Cheese per person

$3.75

Platter of Veggie/Dressing for Wings

$30.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Pan

$42.00

Pulled Pork Tacos 2

$7.00

Ranch Dressing

$3.00

Smoked Chicken Tacos 2

$7.00

Tomato Cucumber Bruschetta

$3.00

Truffle Fries - Full Pan

$110.00

Veggie Platter

$45.00

Wings per pound

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a production brewery and full service taproom with event spaces and a rooftop!

Location

1231 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
