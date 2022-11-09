Restaurant header imageView gallery

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar

2,283 Reviews

$$

100 Great Meadow Rd

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Genovese
Chicken BLT Wrap
French Fries

APPETIZERS

Traditional Fried Calamari

$14.00

Marinara / lemon / parsley / hot cherry peppers

Rosemary Steak Skewers

$12.00

Balsamic-marinated USDA Prime steak / fresh rosemary / garlic sourdough, balsamic glaze

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Panko-encrusted Buffalo mozzarella / seared in olive oil / marinara / fresh basil pesto drizzle

Mussels Florentine

$15.00

Sautéed Prince Edward Island mussels / hot cherry peppers / grape tomatoes / spinach / shallots / garlic herb broth / garlic crostini

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Glass onions / parsley & paprika pesto / cocktail sauce

SOUPS & SALADS

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Housemade lobster bisque, scallions

Southern NE Clam Chowder

$12.00

River's take on classic New England Clam Chowder with a kick, topped with scallions

Tomato Soup

$10.00

housemade tomato bisque / topped with a mini grilled cheese crostini

Sausage & Kale Soup

$9.00

Sweet & hot Italian sausage / mire poix / fresh rosemary / plum tomato broth / potatoes / kale

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Cucumbers / radish / tomato / julienned carrots / honey-lemon vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$8.00

Roasted butternut squash / bacon lardons / candied pecans / toasted almonds / julienned green apples / balsamic vinaigrette / arugula

Palermo Salad

$8.00

mixed field greens / dried figs / strawberries / blueberries / toasted walnuts / julienned red onions / goat cheese / white balsamic & strawberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Housemade croutons / parmesan crisp / shaved asiago / homemade caesar dressing

WOOD-FIRED FLATBREADS

The Godfather

$12.00

prosciutto / hot cherry peppers / shredded asiago / tomato herb sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$12.00

seared garlic shrimp / garlic scallion aioli / provolone / diced tomatoes / scallions

Chicken Genovese

$12.00

roasted pulled chicken / grilled artichoke hearts / pesto / fresh mozzarella

Vegetable Roulette

$10.00

tomato herb broth / topped with today's seasonal vegetables / shaved asiago blend

SANDWICHES

Eggplant Parmagiana

$16.00

fried eggplant / housemade marinara / mozzarella / citrus greens / housemade chips

Thick-Cut Maple Bacon Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Gruyere cheese / smoked maple cheddar / sharp Vermont cheddar / thick-cut maple bacon / tomato / thickcut sourdough / served with our housemade chips

Chicken Saltimbocca Sandwich

$16.00

parmesan-encrusted fried chicken / prosciutto / provolone / lettuce / tomato, balsamic glaze / garlic aioli / served on rustic garlic bread / housemade chips

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Handpacked salmon patty / sriracha aioli / lettuce / tomato / served with a mixed greens salad

Pat LaFrieda Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Pat LaFrieda's Blend made specially for River / lettuce / tomato / onion ring / River sauce / served with hand-cut french fries

River Cheesesteak

$18.00

Grilled sliced prime sirloin / caramelized onions / mushrooms / Swiss cheese, housemade grinder rolls / served with french fries

ENTRÉES

Hot Maine Lobster Roll

$33.00

Fresh handpicked Maine lobster / gently warmed with butter / served on toasted brioche New England roll / served with our hand-cut french fries

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered North Atlantic cod / tartar sauce / served with our housemade fries / lemon / cole slaw

Chicken BLT Wrap

$15.00

Bacon / lettuce / tomato / spicy aioli / served with a side salad

Steak Tip Fiorentina

$24.00

seared filet tips / wild mushrooms / spinach lemon risotto / scallions

Quinoa Bowl

$18.00

grilled zucchini / fresh avocado / yellow squash / sliced tomatoes / red onions / quinoa / vegetable broth / balsamic glaze drizzle

Shrimp & Scallop Casserole

$25.00

baked bay scallops / jumbo shrimp / buttered ritz cracker topping / scallions / vegetable of the day

Surf n' Turf

$27.00

8 oz. prime center-cut sirloin / two pan-seared jumbo shrimp / spinach lemon risotto

Shrimp & Sausage Sauté

$22.00

sautéed jumbo shrimp / hot Italian sausage / escarole / sundried tomatoes / white bean herb ragu / garlic toast / scallions

Clams Portofino

$24.00

Countneck clams / linguiça (calabrian chile smoked sausage) / shallots / kale / white beans / hot cherry peppers / zesty garlic broth / toasted garlic crostini

SIDES

Bacon-Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

House Chips

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$6.00

Chef's selection of seasonal vegetables, please call (860) 257-3344 for today's offering

Spinach Lemon Risotto

$8.00

APPETIZERS

Thick Cut Maple Bacon

$9.00

Thick-cut smoked applewood bacon, finished with black pepper maple glaze

Traditional Fried Calamari

$14.00

Marinara / lemon / parsley / hot cherry peppers

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Panko-encrusted Buffalo mozzarella / seared in olive oil / marinara / fresh basil pesto drizzle

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Glass onions, parsley & paprika pesto, cocktail sauce

Mussels Florentine

$15.00

Panko-encrusted Buffalo mozzarella, seared in olive oil, marinara, fresh basil pesto drizzle

Rosemary Steak Skewers

$12.00

Balsamic-marinated USDA Prime steak / fresh rosemary / garlic sourdough, balsamic glaze

Ricotta Bruschetta

$14.00

Mint-essenced ricotta / thin-sliced prosciutto / arugula / toasted garlic crostini / truffle honey drizzle

Charcuterie for Two

Charcuterie for Two

$31.00Out of stock

Prosciutto, Genoa salami, hot capicola, smoked gouda, sharp provolone, gorgonzola, grapes, marinated mushrooms, housemade jams & jellies, toasted crostini

SOUPS & SALADS

Mixed greens, housemade marinated mushrooms & eggplant, prosciutto, red onion, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic butter & asiago croutons, grilled artichoke hearts, balsamic vinaigrette

Sausage & Kale Soup

$9.00

Sweet & hot Italian sausage / mire poix / fresh rosemary / plum tomato broth / potatoes / kale

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Housemade lobster bisque, scallions

Southern NE Clam Chowder

$12.00

River's take on classic New England Clam Chowder with a kick, topped with scallions

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Housemade croutons, parmesan crisp

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Bacon Lardons, Candied Pecans, Toasted Almonds, Julienned Green Apples, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Arugula

Mixed Greens Salad

$13.00

Cucumbers / radish / tomato / julienned carrots / honey-lemon vinaigrette

PRIME STEAKS & MEATS

10 oz. Top Sirloin

$32.00

Served with your choice of two sides / River proudly serves USDA Prime Beef from Pat LaFrieda Meats, the finest meat purveyor in the United States. Only 2% of beef qualifies as Prime, offering superior marbling, quality, and taste.

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$44.00

Served with your choice of two sides / River proudly serves USDA Prime Beef from Pat LaFrieda Meats, the finest meat purveyor in the United States. Only 2% of beef qualifies as Prime, offering superior marbling, quality, and taste.

12 oz. NY Strip

$42.00

Served with your choice of two sides / River proudly serves USDA Prime Beef from Pat LaFrieda Meats, the finest meat purveyor in the United States. Only 2% of beef qualifies as Prime, offering superior marbling, quality, and taste.

18 oz. Bone-In Ribeye

$56.00

Served with your choice of two sides / River proudly serves USDA Prime Beef from Pat LaFrieda Meats, the finest meat purveyor in the United States. Only 2% of beef qualifies as Prime, offering superior marbling, quality, and taste.

Braised Short Rib

$26.00

Sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, roasted garlic scallion mashed potatoes, rosemary demi glace

River's Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Roasted chicken, served on house-baked rustic bread, basted with lemon crème fraiche, served with roast garlic & scallion mashed potatoes

Pat LaFrieda Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Pat LaFrieda's River Blend, lettuce, tomato, onion ring, river sauce, served with housemade french fries

Pork Chop Milanese

Pork Chop Milanese

$27.00

fried parmesan & panko-encrusted 10 oz. bone-in pork rib chop / citrus greens / olive oil drizzle

FRESH PASTAS

Eggplant Tower

$23.00

Fried eggplant / grilled beefsteak tomato / grilled red onion / served over linguini, garlic & oil

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$25.00

chopped pancetta / garlic / fresh basil / zesty marinara / served over bucatini

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$37.00

Fresh handpicked Maine lobster meat / seasoned crumb topping / zesty five-cheese sauce / served over shells

Seafood Linguini

$33.00

Seared sea scallops / jumbo shrimp / calamari / North Atlantic cod / littleneck clams / P.E.I. Mussels / served over linguini /choice of "White Sauce" (garlic-basil wine broth), "Red Sauce" (marinara); "Fra Diavolo" for additional spice

Linguini & Meatballs

$22.00

Housemade meatballs / tomato cream & pesto drizzle / served over linguini

Rigatoni Bolognese

$28.00

Classic blend of seared beef, pork, mire-poix, slow-cooked for 3 hours, finished with ricotta cheese & fresh basil

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Parmesan-encrusted Bell & Evans chicken / mozzarella / tomato pesto sauce / served over linguini

Lobster Ravioli

$37.00

handmade lobster ravioli / hand-picked lobster meat / shallots / vodka-laced lobster demi cream

SEAFOOD

Asiago Salmon

$29.00

Served with chef's daily vegetables, pesto risotto

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Beer battered North Atlantic cod / tartar sauce / served with our housemade fries / lemon / cole slaw

Moroccan Tuna Steak

$29.00

Saffron spinach risotto, double tomato artichoke heart relish, lemon

Hot Maine Lobster Roll

$33.00

Handpicked, steamed Maine Lobster, gently warmed with butter, served on a toasted brioche New England roll, served with our handcut french fries

SIDES

Bacon-Fried Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$7.00

Pesto Risotto

$7.00

Roast Garlic & Scallion Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Vegetable Du Jour

$6.00

Chef's selection of seasonal vegetables, please call (860) 257-3344 for today's offering

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Gluten Free Roll

$2.00

Kids Menu

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Bell & Evans Chicken Tenders / battered in River's special blend of flour and spices and fried to perfection in peanut oil / served with french fries

Linguini & Butter

$8.00

Fresh linguini / melted butter

Linguini & Marinara

$8.00

Fresh linguini / River's homemade marinara

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

River's 5 cheese blend / melted and served over pasta shells / topped with shredded cheese

Plain Pasta

$8.00

Fresh linguini with absolutely nothing on top

RIVER PIES

4CHEESE

$22.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$24.00

VEGGIE

$24.00

MEATLOVER'S

$24.00

THE GODFATHER

$24.00

MARGHERITA

$22.00

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$24.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

There are only a handful of restaurants that are located on the bank of the Connecticut River! River: A Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, with its multi-level outside deck, is located in Wethersfield and is the first restaurant to open on the river in many, many years! River serves up USDA Prime Steaks, sourced from the legendary butcher, Pat LaFrieda, along with the freshest Seafood! Pair that with some of our house-made pastas, delicious appetizers, and decadent desserts, that’s the perfect recipe for a fabulous dinner!

Website

Location

100 Great Meadow Rd, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Directions

