Cafes, Coffee & Tea
River Road Coffeehouse Newark
613 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
973 N 21st St, Newark, OH 43055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Newark
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurant