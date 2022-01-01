Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

River Road Coffeehouse Newark

613 Reviews

$

973 N 21st St

Newark, OH 43055

Order Again

COFFEE (Hot & Iced)

Coffee-Brewed

$2.20+

Iced Coffee (Plain-Cold Toddy)

$3.25+

Iced Coffee (Flavored-Cold Toddy)

$3.65+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.60+

Redeye

$3.50+

Espresso (HOT)

Hot Latte (Featured Flavors)

$4.00+

Hot Latte (Traditional Flavors)

$4.00+

Hot Latte (Unflavored)

$3.25+

Americano

$2.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.60+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Redeye

$3.50+

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.50

Traditional Cortado

$2.50

Traditional Machiatto

$3.00

Espresso (FROZEN)

Frozen Latte (Featured Flavors)

$5.00+

Frozen Latte (Traditional Flavors)

$5.00+

Frozen Latte (Unflavored)

$4.25+

Espresso (OVER ICE)

Over Ice Latte (Featured Flavors)

$4.40+

Over Ice Latte (Traditional Flavors)

$4.40+

Over Ice Latte (Unflavored)

$3.65+

Tea & Other Beverages (HOT)

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Chai Latte (Flavored)

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$2.20+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamer (Plain)

$2.00+

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Tea & Other Bevs (FROZEN)

Frozen Vanilla Matcha

$4.75+

Frozen Chai

$4.75+

Frozen Chai (Flavored)

$5.50+

Frozen Creme

$4.25+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

Tea & Other Bevs (OVER ICE)

Chai Over Ice

$4.25+

Chai Over Ice (Flavored)

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$2.20+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Milk (Cold)

$2.25+

Bagels

Asiago Bagel

$1.60

Blueberry Bagel

$1.60

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.60

Everything Bagel

$1.60

Honey Wheat

$1.60

Jalapeno Cheddar

$1.60

Multi-Grain Bagel

$1.60

Plain Bagel

$1.60

Pumpkin Bagel

$1.60

Sesame Bagel

$1.60

Toppings-Sides

Butter

$0.65

Cream Cheese-Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$1.20

Cream Cheese-Herb

$1.20

Cream Cheese-Plain

$1.20

Cream Cheese-Pumpkin

$1.20

Cream Cheese-Roasted Red Pepper

$1.20

Peanut Butter

$1.35

Danishes

Apple Cinnamon Danish

$2.75

Cherry Danish

$3.10

Chocolate Danish

$3.10

Maple Pecan Danish

$2.75

Muffins

Muffin-Banana Nut

$3.50

Muffin-Better Morning

$3.50

Muffin-Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin-Cappuccino Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin-Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin-Cranberry Orange

$3.50

Muffin-Pumpkin Chocolate

$3.50

Scones

Scone-Apple Cinnamon

$2.50

Scone-Blueberry

$2.50

Scone-White Chocolate Raspberry

$2.50

Other Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie

$2.20

Cookie-Chocolate Chip (RRCK)

$1.75

Cookie-Iced Pumpkin (RRCK)

$1.75

Cookie-Peanut Butter (RRCK)

$1.75

Donut Hole

$1.00

Gluten Free

GF Cookie

$3.00

GF Donut

$3.50

GF Muffin-Blueberry Monster

$5.00

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bar

$3.50

GF Zucchini Loaf

$4.75

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Croissant-Plain

$2.40

Croissant-Stuffed

$4.50+

Focaccia Bread

$2.60

Stromboli

$4.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Snacks

Biscotti

$3.25+

Chips

$1.50

Coffee Fit Bar

$2.50

Granola

$2.50

Beverages-Bottled

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Water-16 oz. Bottle

$1.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

973 N 21st St, Newark, OH 43055

Directions

