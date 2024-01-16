River Road Eatery 1 River Rd
1 River Rd
Bondville, VT 05340
BEGINNINGS
SOUP & SALAD
- NE CLAM CHOWDER$8.95
- FIRE ROASTED VEGETABLE SOUP$8.95
- MAC & CHEESE$9.95
- GARDEN SALAD$7.95+
Mix of artisan baby lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomato. Choice of honey mustard, balsamic, Italian, ranch, blue cheese or oil & vinegar.
- CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$15.95
chickpeas, edamame, cranberries, celery, carrot, cucumber, tomato, olives, Feta cheese tossed in vinaigrette over greens.
- CLASSIC CEASAR$7.95+
Crisp romaine tossed in a classic Ceasar dressing with shredded asiago and croutons. Gluten free upon request.
- CHOPPED ITALIAN SALAD$15.95
Romaine, pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, tomato, cucumber, carrots, artichoke, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese.
KIDS
BURGERS
- Plain Jane$11.95
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
- Cheeseburger$13.95
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.95
Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
- River Road Special$16.95
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, onion ring & boom-boom sauce. Half Pound fresh, never frozen served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato & a pickle with house made chips. substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
- Black Bean Sweet Potato Veggie Burger$16.95
Gluten Free served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle aioli with house made chips. Substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
- Roasted Beet & Kale Veggie Burger$16.95
Gluten- Free Served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & chipotle aioli with house made chips. Substitute sweet potato fries (gf), side salad (gf), signature fries (gf), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request +$2
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Deluxe$12.95
Choice of Crispy or Grilled. Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2
- Parmesan$12.95
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken. marinara & provolone cheese served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2
- BLT$14.95
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Hellman's Mayo served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2
- Boom-Boom BLT$15.95
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & Boom-Boom sauce. served on a potato bun with house made chips & a pickle Substitute signature fries (GF), Sweet potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or onion rings +$3 Gluten Free bun upon request. +$2
FLATBREADS
- Mozzarella & Marinara FB$10.95
- Buffalo Chicken FB$14.95
Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken & Blue Cheese Dressing
- BBQ Chicken FB$14.95
Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Chicken & Ranch dressing
- Bruschetta FB$12.95
Tomato, Nut-Free Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
- Four Cheese White FB$14.95
Creamy garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & shredded asiago
SEAFOOD
- Fish N' Chips$18.95+
Fresh Cod. Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Fried Sea Scallops$13.95+Out of stock
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$13.95+
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Nantucket Clam Strips$11.95+
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Fried Maine Wholebelly Clams$20.95+
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Salt N Pepper Calamari$18.95+
Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. All seafood Entrees are served with our signature fries (GF), coleslaw, cocktail OR tarter sauce & lemon. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
- Fried Cod Sandwich$18.95
Served on an Artisan potato bun with lettuce and a lemon and our signature fries. Our Seafood is hand-breaded & cooked to order. Substitute Sweet Potato fries (GF), side salad (GF), or beer battered onion rings +$3
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
