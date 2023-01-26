Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Room Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

801 Front St

Georgetown, SC 29440

Order Again

Soups & Appetizers

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

CHILI

$7.00

tomato basil salsa, sour cream

S & G APP

$14.95

tasso ham, sausage, pork sauce

OYSTERS ROCK

$15.95

spinach, onions, bacon, hollandaise

TUNA APP

$12.95

Tamari lime ginger sauce, sesame seeds

CRAWFISH DIP

$12.95

with tortilla chips

CRAB BALLS

$15.95

remoulade sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.95

fries, honey mustard

CHIP APP

$8.95

blue cheese crumbles, scallions, blue cheese dressing

BLACK-EYED CAKES

$8.95

red bell pepper aioli and bacon jam

BUFF CHICK DIP

$8.95

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$12.95

Calamari

$12.95

Mozarella

$8.95

Oyster Tower

$12.95

Clam Strips

$12.95

Salads

PECAN CRUSTED GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$12.95

fruit, strawberry vinaigrette

SANTA FE SALAD

$11.95

black bean corn salsa, tortilla, bacon, cheddar, chipotle lime dressing

Side Salad

$5.95

Traditional Fried Seafood Platters

Seafood Platter

$31.95

fries, hushpuppies and house salad

Shrimp Platter

$23.95

Flounder, shrimp, scallops, oysters, deviled crab

Flounder Platter

$24.95

2 Combo Platter

$24.95

3 Combo Platter

$27.95

Pasta

Shrimp and Scallop Pasta

$26.95

tasso ham, scallions, mushrooms

BUBBA GUMP SHRIMP PASTA

$20.95

-tomato sauce, cream, basil, parsley, parmesan, penne pasta

Ribeye

10oz Rib Blacken w/shrimp

$27.95

10oz Rib Char

$23.95

10oz Rib Oscar

$32.95

12oz Rib Oscar

$36.95

12oz Rib Balcken w/shrimp

$31.95

12oz Ribeye Char

$27.95

Fish Features

Grouper Blacken

$31.95

Grouper Chargrilled

$31.95

Grouper Herb

$31.95

Tuna Chargrilled

$25.95

Tuna Blacken

$25.95

Salmon Baked

$23.95

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$23.95

Desserts

BREAD PUDDING

$7.50

bourbon cream sauce

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.50

Oreo cookie crust, chocolate top

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.50

BROWNIE POINTS

$7.50

vanilla bean ice cream,,Hershey’s syrup, pecans

MUD PIE

$7.50

Oreo cookie crust, espresso chip ice cream, Hershey’s syrup

SAUTEED POUND CAKE

$7.50

vanilla bean ice cream, caramel sauce

1 scoop of ice cream

$3.95

2 scoop of ice cream

$6.00

Solo Sides

solo Grits

$3.95

Solo Collards

$3.95

Solo Vegetable

$3.95

Solo Mash

$3.95

Solo Potato

$3.95

Solo Hush

$4.95

Solo Fry

$5.95

Solo Slaw

$2.95

Pork & Chicken

CAROLINA BBQ BASTED GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

$20.95

JOE’S STUFFED CHICKEN

$22.95

pan fried chicken breast, cream cheese, mozzarella, tasso ham, scallions, parmesan

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$27.95

Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops

Sauteed Shrimp & Scallops

$25.95

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

Shrimp & Grits Dinner

$21.95

8oz Filet

8oz Filet

$35.95

Salmon & Vegetable Bowl

Salmon & Vegetable Bowl

$23.95

Liquor

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolutq

$7.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$8.50

Firefly Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel 1

$7.00

smirnoff

$6.50

smirnoff flavors

$6.50

Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$6.00

Van Gogh Espresso Vodka

$6.00

House Gin (Gordons)

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

House Rum Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Goslings Black Seal

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

House Tequila Montezuma

$4.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

House Jim Beam

$6.00

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bullett

$10.00

Early Times

$6.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Markers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$12.00

Yellow Stone

$7.00

Four Roses

$8.00

House Scoresby

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

MacCallan

$15.00

Bush Mills

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Couvoisier

$8.00

Amaretto (house)

$6.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

B & B

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

campari

$8.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Hiram Walker Pumkin Spice

$8.50

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Crown

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

VO

$7.00

Seagrams 7 (House)

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Cocktails

Bay Breeze

$7.00

BLOODY MARY

$7.50

vodka, Fat & Juicy (Charleston, SC) pickled okra

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolatini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

DARK & STORMY

$8.00

Goslings dark rum, Q ginger beer, lime

Day of Drink

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

HENDRICK’S GIN MARTINI

$10.00

dry vermouth, Queen olives

HONEYSUCKLE ROSE

$8.50

Cathead Honeysuckle vodka, Bigaro rosé

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$8.00

Smirnoff Citrus vodka, lemon simple syrup

Long island ice tea

$10.00

Manhatten

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

Poema Cava and orange juice

MODERN SCREWDRIVER

$8.00

citrus vodka, Blood Orange Pellegrino

Old Fashion

$7.00

PALOMA

$8.00

tequila, Q sparkling grapefruit, lime

Pama Martini

$8.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$12.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Beer

BUD

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

MICH ULTRA

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

Beck’s Non-Alcholic

$4.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

MAISEL

$7.00

FATTY’S

$7.00

REVELRY CREAM ALE

$6.00

COAST

$6.00

Westbrook White Thai

$7.00

EDMUNDS SOUR GUAVA

$7.00

HOPART IPA

$7.00

BLUEPRINT IPA

$7.00

PLUFF MUD

$6.00

MUNKLE CITY BRUNE

$6.00

Edmunds Sour Pineapple

$7.00

Wines by Glass

CHARDONNAY, La Terre GLS

$6.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL, La Terre GLS

$6.00

CHARDONNAY, La Terre1/2 LITER

$12.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL, La Terre 1/2 LITER

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO, Cielo 1/2 LITER

$14.00

CHARDONNAY, La TerreLITER

$22.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL, La TerreLITER

$22.00

PINOT GRIGIO, Cielo LITER

$26.00

PROSECCO La Luca GLS

$8.50

CAVA Poema Brut GLS

$8.00

PROSECCO La Luca BTL

$32.00

CAVA Poema Brut BTL

$30.00

CHARDONNAY LA TERRE GLS

$6.00

CHARDONNAY Schug BTL

$38.00

CHARDONNAY Schug GLS

$10.00

CHARDONNAY Valley of the Moon BTL

$34.00

CHARDONNAY Valley of the Moon GLS

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO, Cielo GLS

$7.00

PINOT GRIS Sass BTL

$32.00

PINOT GRIS Sass GLS

$8.50

RIESLING Dr. L Loosen Bros. BTL

$28.00

RIESLING Dr. L Loosen Bros. GLS

$7.50

SAUVIGNON BLANC Longboard BTL

$30.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC Longboard GLS

$8.00

BIGARO (MOSCATO- BRACHETTO blend) GLS

$8.50

PINOT NOIR ROSÉ Villa Wolf GLS

$8.00

BIGARO (MOSCATO- BRACHETTO blend) BTL

$32.00

PINOT NOIR ROSÉ Villa Wolf BTL

$30.00

MERLOT Canyon Road GLS

$7.00

PINOT NOIR Firesteed GLS

$9.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dante GLS

$8.00

1448 RED BLEND Jeff Runquist GLS

$10.00

MERLOT Canyon Road BTL

$24.00

PINOT NOIR Firesteed BTL

$32.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dante BTL

$30.00

1448 RED BLEND Jeff Runquist BTL

$34.00

Wine by the Bottle

MOSCATO 190 Moscato d’Asti

$32.00

RIESLING 85 Forge Cellars Dry Riesling Classique, Seneca Lake 2019

$32.00

CHENIN BLANC / VIOGNIER 184 Pine Ridge 2021

$28.00

ALBARINO 191 Fillaboa, Rias Baixas 2019

$30.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC 83 Three Brooms, Marlborough 2021

$30.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC 88 Pouilly Fume- Les Pentes- Dagueneau & Fils 2020

$40.00

CHARDONNAY 70 Macon-Villages, Prosper Maufoux 2021

$30.00

CHARDONNAY 57 Cakebread Cellars, Napa 2019

$59.00

BLEND 176 Château Saint Cosme “Les Deux Albion” Blanc Rhône 2019

$34.00

PINOT NOIR 303 La Petite Perriere 2020

$28.00

PINOT NOIR 302 La Crema, Sonoma Coast 2018

$38.00

PINOT NOIR 301 Van Duzer, Willamette Valley 2018

$42.00

GAMAY 305 Beaujolais-Villages, Marine Descombe 2020

$30.00

BLEND 378 Cotes Du Rhone Villages, Domaine Martin Plan de Dieu 2017

$28.00

BLEND 205 Sella Antica Rosso Red Blend, Tuscany 2020

$26.00

BORDEAUX 356 Chateau Lamothe Castera Cuvee “Margaux”, Bordeaux 2020

$32.00

MALBEC 377 Malbec, Crios, Susana Balbo, Valle de Uco - Mendoza 2020

$32.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 206 St. Francis, Sonoma County 2017

$35.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 207 Daou, Paso Robles 2020

$41.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 203 Sequoia Grove, Napa Valley 2018

$56.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 202 Cakebread Cellars, Napa 2020

$99.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 198 Stone Cairn, Andrew Januik, Red Mountain 2018

$64.00

Drinks

Pellegrino sparkling Water

$2.95+

Fiji Water

$2.95+

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.95

Ice tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Half and Half Tea

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Ginger beer

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish

$10.95

Kids Shrimp

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$4.00

Retail

Hats

$22.00

Shirts

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serious seafood since 1984. Located on the waterfront in historic Georgetown, SC.

Website

Location

801 Front St, Georgetown, SC 29440

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

