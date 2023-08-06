River Rose Coffee Co. Camden
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned coffee shop that specializes in espresso-based drinks.
Location
1200 Cash Road, Camden, AR 71701
