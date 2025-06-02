Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is a symbol of Mexican tradition and culture. Made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, our ultra-premium reposado tequila is unique and incomparable. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks imparting its unique hazelnut and vanilla flavors as well as its exceptionally smooth finish. ​ Its decanter is our most recognized icon with its distinctive "feathered" design, painted by hand in cobalt blue.