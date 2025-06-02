River Run Restaurant
150 Faulkener Road
Hancock, NY 13783
Featured Items
FOOD
Appetizers
Smoked Trout$21.00
Chicken Wings
Hot, mild, honey mustard, BBQ, sweet red chili, garlic parmesan, plain, or Cajun dry rub$17.00
Smoked Pork Nacho
Fresh tortilla chips, smothered with house smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, bell peppers, scallions, cheddar cheese, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Finished with smashed avocado and sour cream$18.00
Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings
Pan seared or deep fried chicken dumplings, served with a teriyaki ginger sauce$12.00
Truffle Fries
Seasoned french fries tossed in truffle oil & asiago cheese, finished with a sprinkle of pecorino romano and fresh parsley$12.00
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our homemade marinara sauce$10.00
No Meat Nachos$12.00
Firecrackers$12.00
Entrees
Sesame Pan Seared Tuna
Seared sesame encrusted 8 oz. Sushi grade ahi tuna, drizzled with a sweet ginger teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of fresh spinach and a side of peanut butter Thai noodles. Choice of soup or salad$26.00
Tuscan Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, spinach, and sun dried tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Choice of soup or salad$24.00
Grilled Ribeye
12 oz. Black Angus Ribeye, grilled to your liking. Choice of two sides.$38.00
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon drizzled with honey mustard sauce and topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Choice of two sides$25.00
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with fresh garlic, sauteed and flambeed in vodka with our homemade marinara sauce,finished with cream, parmesean pecorino, and fresh basil. Choice of soup or salad$20.00
Jumbo Ravioli
Choice of spinach cream sauce or marinara, choice or soup or salad$22.00
Perfect Pork Ribeye$24.00
JK Salmon$25.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
All American Burger
Our 8oz Beef patty steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol$17.00
Black & Blue Burger
8 oz hand pressed Cajun rubbed steak burger, grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled bacon, and blue cheese crumbles, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol$18.00
French Dip
Shaved prime on a artesian roll topped with melted provolone and served with a side of French onion au jus$18.00
Haddock Sandwich
Beer battered haddock fillet on a toasted french roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a zesty cajun tarter sauc$18.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our in house pulled pork smothered in chipotle BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, smashed avocado, pickled jalapeños, lettuce and mayo on a fresh toasted kaiser roll$18.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and asiago cheese in a garlic herb wrap$16.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted French bread or on a garlic herb wrap$16.00
Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce$15.00
Soups & Salads
Soup Du Jour -Cup
Soup of the Day$4.00
Doup Du Jour - Bowl
Soup of the Day$7.00
French Onion (entree side)$6.00
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, served with croutons and asiago cheese$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy tenders tossed in your choice of hot or mild sauce$18.00
Thai Chicken Salad
Mix greens, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, feta cheese, chopped peanuts, julienne cut carrots, topped with grilled chicken tossed in our house made peanut butter thai sauce. Served with sweet vidaila onions$22.00
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, topped with balsamic vinaigrette$18.00
Sides
Desserts
Cheese Cake
made with real cream cheese.......rich, creamy & dense, making it one of our most popular desserts$10.00
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Moist chocolate cake oozing with chocolate ganache served with a scoop ice cream$10.00
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped$10.00
Milky Way Cake$10.00
Cathy Linke
LIQUOR
Gin
Vodka
Tequila
#T1 Don Fulano Anejo$15.00
#T2 Don Fulano Blanco$10.00
#T3 Komos Anejo Cristalino$20.00
#T4 Komos Reposado Rosa$20.00
#T5 Komos Extra Anejo$40.00
#T6 Clase Azul Plata$20.00
#T7 Clase Azul Gold$40.00
Clase Azul Tequila Reposada
Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is a symbol of Mexican tradition and culture. Made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, our ultra-premium reposado tequila is unique and incomparable. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks imparting its unique hazelnut and vanilla flavors as well as its exceptionally smooth finish. Its decanter is our most recognized icon with its distinctive "feathered" design, painted by hand in cobalt blue.$20.00
Don Fulano 20th Anniversary$40.00
Hornitos Reposado$8.00
Maestro Dobel Cristalino Extra Anejo Tequila$30.00
Milagro Silver$8.00
Volcan Silver$10.00
Lalo$8.00
Whiskey
Scotch
Ardbeg Uigeadail Islay Malt$8.00
Ardbeg Wee Beastie$6.00
Balvenie$7.50
Chivas$5.00
Dewars$4.00
Glenfiddich$5.00
Glenlivet$10.00
Glenmorangie$5.00
Glenrothes 12$7.50
Glenrothes 18$12.50
Glenrothes Whisky Makers Cut$7.50
JW Black$5.00
JW Red$4.00
Laphroaig$6.00
Macallan 12 Double Oak
The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old forms part of our Double Cask range which marries the classic Macallan style and the unmistakable sweetness of American oak. This is a fully rounded single malt in perfect balance, with flavors of honey, citrus and ginger.$6.00
Macallan 12- Sherry Cask
The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of our Sherry Oak range which features a series of single malt whiskies matured exclusively in hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. A matured character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.$10.00
Macallan 15$12.50
Tomatin Single Malt Scotch 18 Year$10.00
Ardbeg Anamorphic$12.50
Balvenie Doublewood 12$6.00
Belvanie Caribbean Cask 14 Year$10.00
BEER
Bottled Beer
White Claw
Non Alcoholic
WINE
Red Wine
House Cabernet$6.50
House Merlot$6.50
Orin Swift Palermo$100.00
Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon$90.00
Smith & Hook$50.00OUT OF STOCK
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$45.00
Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino$150.00
Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino$65.00
Caymus California$100.00
Bonanza California Cabernet$45.00
Mark West Pinot Noir$45.00
Castello Banfi Chianti Superiore$40.00
Alamos Selección Malbec$45.00
White Wine
House Pinot Grigio$6.50
House Moscato$6.50
House Chardonnay$6.50
House Sauvignon Blanc$6.50
House White Zin$6.50
Cake Bread Chardonnay$130.00
Banfi Centine Pinot Grigio$35.00
Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio$50.00
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay$30.00
Dr. Konstantin Frank Reisling$40.00
Juggernaut Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
La Marca Prosecco$50.00
Rose All Day$25.00
Bartenura Moscato$45.00
William Hill Chardonnay$70.00
Sunday
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
150 Faulkener Road, Hancock, NY 13783