River Run Restaurant
150 Faulkener Road
Hancock, NY 13783
FOOD
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Laid on a bed of arugula, topped with chopped apple wood bacon, goat cheese crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Coconut Shrimp
Shredded coconut breaded shrimp served with a pineapple sweet red chili dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Hot, mild, honey mustard, BBQ, sweet red chili, garlic parmesan, plain, or Cajun dry rub
Truffle Fries
Seasoned french fries tossed in truffle oil & asiago cheese, finished with a sprinkle of pecorino romano and fresh parsley
Mussels In Red or White Sauce
P.E.I mussels sauteed with garlic and topped with our homemade marinara or scampi sauce
Smoked Pork Nacho
Fresh tortilla chips, smothered with house smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, bell peppers, scallions, cheddar cheese, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Finished with smashed avocado and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings
Pan seared or deep fried chicken dumplings, served with a teriyaki ginger sauce
Steamed Clams
Amaretto Eggplant Flatbread
Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Soups & Salads
Soup Du Jour -Cup
Soup of the Day
Doup Du Jour - Bowl
Soup of the Day
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy tenders tossed in your choice of hot or mild sauce
Thai Chicken Salad
Mix greens, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, feta cheese, chopped peanuts, julienne cut carrots, topped with grilled chicken tossed in our house made peanut butter thai sauce. Served with sweet vidaila onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, served with croutons and asiago cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, served with croutons and asiago cheese
House Salad
House Salad
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Entrees
Sesame Pan Seared Tuna
Seared sesame encrusted 8 oz. Sushi grade ahi tuna, drizzled with a sweet ginger teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of fresh spinach and a side of peanut butter Thai noodles. Choice of soup or salad
Tuscan Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, spinach, and sun dried tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Choice of soup or salad
Grilled Ribeye Steak
12 oz. Black Angus Ribeye, grilled to your liking. Choice of two sides.
Cajun Pork Ribeye
A 10 oz. juicy Cajun rubbed pork ribeye, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Choice of two sides
Panko Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon drizzled with honey mustard sauce and topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Choice of two sides
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with fresh garlic, sauteed and flambeed in vodka with our homemade marinara sauce,finished with cream, parmesean pecorino, and fresh basil. Choice of soup or salad
P.E.I Mussels
P.E.I mussels sauteed with garlic, topped with our homemade marinara sauce and served over linguini Choice of soup or salad
Jumbo Ravioli
Choice of spinach cream sauce or marinara, choice or soup or salad
Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli
Homemade alfredo served over fettuccine pasta, choice of soup or salad
Linguini w/Clams
Burgers & Sandwiches
All American Burger
Our 8oz Beef patty steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol
Black & Blue Burger
8 oz hand pressed Cajun rubbed steak burger, grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled bacon, and blue cheese crumbles, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and asiago cheese in a garlic herb wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese in a garlic herb wrap. Your choice of your chicken tossed in hot, mild, BBQ, or honey mustard
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted French bread or on a garlic herb wrap
Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce
Haddock Sandwich
Beer battered haddock fillet on a toasted french roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a zesty cajun tarter sauc
Pulled Pork
Harbor Rueben
Blooming Onion Burger
Childrens Menu
Desserts
Sides
LIQUOR
Vodka
Tequila
Volcan Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Milagro Silver
Don Fulano Anejo
Don Fulano Blanco
MIlagro
Clase Azul Tequila Reposada
Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is a symbol of Mexican tradition and culture. Made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, our ultra-premium reposado tequila is unique and incomparable. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks imparting its unique hazelnut and vanilla flavors as well as its exceptionally smooth finish. Its decanter is our most recognized icon with its distinctive "feathered" design, painted by hand in cobalt blue.
#80 Komos Anejo Cristalino
#82 Komos Reposado Rosa
#81 Komos Extra Anejo
Whiskey
#55 Angels Envy Rye
#56 Basil Hayden Rye
Blending is an art form, and our Dark Rye is your chance to own what might very well be a masterpiece. It all begins with Kentucky Rye, providing a firm foundation of spice, oak, dried fruit and subtle molasses undertones for this release to build upon. From there, Canadian Rye from our award-winning Alberta Distillery is skillfully layered in. A touch of Port, and its complementary notes of ripe fruit, provides the third and final layer to a whiskey just as at home on the rocks as it is in a cocktail. Full in flavor, yet delicately nuanced, you’d be wise to grab a bottle of our Dark Rye to experience this magical blend for yourself.
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
#57 Jeffersons Rye
#58 Kentucky Owl Rye
#59 Knob Creek Rye Whisky
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
#60 Woodford Rye
#61 EH Taylor Straight Rye Whisky
#62 Michters US 1 Sour Mash Whisky
#63 Templeton Rye
#72 Jack Daniels 10 Year

Scotch
Dewars
Chivas
Glenmorangie
Balvenie
Macallan 12- Sherry Cask
The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of our Sherry Oak range which features a series of single malt whiskies matured exclusively in hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. A matured character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.
Macallan 15
JW Red
JW Black
Glenfiddich
Laphroaig
Lagavulin Single Malt
Macallan 12 Double Oak
The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old forms part of our Double Cask range which marries the classic Macallan style and the unmistakable sweetness of American oak. This is a fully rounded single malt in perfect balance, with flavors of honey, citrus and ginger.
Liqueurs/Cordials
SGL Amaretto Di Saronno
SGL Aperol
SGL Campari
SGL Chartreuse, Green
SGL Cointreau
SGL Drambuie
SGL Frangelico
SGL Godiva Chocolate
SGL Irish Mist
SGL Jagermeister
SGL Kahlua
SGL Baileys
SGL Pama
SGL Solerno Blood Orange
SGL Grand Marnier
SGL Cointreau
Bourbon
#1 Angels Envy
With a Gold color laced with reddish amber hues, nearly copper in tone. Angels Envy bourbon is finished in port wine barrels which adds subtly distinct flavor nuances that enhance the whiskey without challenging it.
#2 Bardstown Discovery
This blend is structured around this distinctive profile, adding classic Kentucky bourbon, 17-yr. Tennessee Whiskey, and a touch of sweetness from Canada. It is a combination of tradition and forward-thinking, large-scale and craft. The elements fold into one another remarkably, creating a robust, vibrant, one-of-a-kind pour. TASTING NOTES A decadent bouquet of cocoa nib, plum, and cedar box is highlighted by lively orange peel. Vanilla cream with cinnamon spice takes the lead on the palate, building to an indulgent, sublime finish.
#3 Bardstown Fusion
The Fusion Series celebrates the blending of newer and older bourbons to create something unique. The younger spirits are 100% our own product mellowed with hand- selected, supremely aged bourbon that beautifully complements our specific recipes. As we grow, our bourbon ages — a difference you can taste with each Fusion release. Two vibrant, high-rye Kentucky bourbons are beautifully balanced by a bold 12-year Kentucky expression. The round mouthfeel leads to sizzle and spice on the palate making this Fusion a unique, standout blend. TASTING NOTES Ripe apricot, mint, and green tea are balanced by layers of caramel and honey over baked apples. A refreshing, lively spice awakens the palate and leads to a balanced, signature Fusion finish.
#4 Bardstown Original Bottle in Bond
Honoring tradition and authenticity, our Origin Series Wheated Bottled-in-Bond 6-year expression presents the best locally-sourced Kentucky corn and wheat grains. This expression features 20% wheat in the mash bill, creating a modern expression of beautifully balanced bourbon. TASTING NOTES Baked peach with cream meets cocoa with hints of lemon, an indulgent, smooth mouthfeel of stone fruit and toffee leads to an alluring and enduring finish.
#5 Bardstown Original Kentucky Straight
An exquisite high-rye bourbon with extraordinary flavor. Our Origin bourbon whiskey is a 36% high-rye mash bill which showcases the best of classic bourbon with a burst of rye spice. Perfect at a unique pour or the foundation for a premium craft cocktail. TASTING NOTES A beautifully balanced blend of apricot, orange blossom, and mint rests on caramel, nutmeg, and rich oak. On the palate, waves of cinnamon and vanilla lead to a bold, signature lasting finish.
#6 Basil Hayden
Charred oak flavor that is complemented with sweet brown sugar, a touch of black pepper, and dried fruit to round it out
#7 Basil Hayden Toast
The latest permanent release from Basil Hayden® consists of an entirely new brown rice mashbill and a secondary finish in toasted barrels. The result is a bourbon with less spice, and deepened notes of sweet caramel with a bright, light mouthfeel.
#8 Big Stick
Big Stick Bourbon is ultra-smooth because before bottling, we add a charred New American White Oak Stick into every bottle. The bourbon to stick in bottle ratio is 99.8% equivalent to that of bourbon in a 53-gallon barrel. Similar to a “Double Oaked” whiskey, this added step allows our bourbon to gracefully integrate with new oak for a second time. This innovative process creates an exceptional and extremely smooth whiskey with rich, enhanced flavors. With no evaporation in bottle versus in barrel; we like to say, “We Make The Angels Thirsty!™” All Big Stick Bourbon is small batch.
#9 Bower Hill Barrell Strength
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a high Rye mash bill rested in a #3 char new American oak barrel for 4 years or more. Bottled at full proof, right from the barrel.
#10 Bower Hill Sherry Cask
#11 Bower Hill Single Barrell
#12 Bower Hill Special Edition
#13 Brothers Bond
#14 Brothers Bond Cask Strength
#15 Buffalo Trace
#16 Bullet
#17 Chicken Cock
#18 Cooperstown Select
#19 Corner Creek Small Batch
#20 E.H. Taylor Small Batch
#21 Eagle Rare
#22 Elijah Craig
#23 Great Jones
#24 Heavens Door Double Barrell Whisky
#25 Heavens Door Tennessee Straight
#26 Horse Soldier Barrell Strength
#27 Horse Soldier Small Batch
#28 Horse Soldier Straight
#29 Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon
#30 Jefferson Ocean Aged
#31 Jim Beam
# 53 Kentucky Owl Batch 11
#32 Kentucky Owl Batch 12
# 33 Kentucky Owl Rye "Mardi Graw"
#34 Kentucky Owl Takumi
#35 Kentucky Own Wisemen
#54 Kentucky Owl Confiscated
#36 Knob Creek
#37 Makers Mark
#38 Michters Small Batch
#39 Noble Oak DBL Oak
#40 Old Forester 1870
#41 Old Forester 1920
#42 Old Grand Dad
#43 Penelope Architect
#44 Penelope Barrell Strength
#45 Penelope Toasted
#46 Penelope 4 Grain
#47 Southern Star Bottle in Bond
#48 Southern Star Barrel Batch
#49 Three Cord
#51 Woodford Reserve
#52 Woodinville Straight Bourbon
#70 Blanton's Gold Label
#71 Kentucky Owl Confiscated
Kentucky Owl® was founded by Charles Mortimer Dedman in 1879, operating until prohibition became law in 1916. At this point, the government seized some 250,00 gallons of Kentucky Owl®, taking it away for safekeeping. Kentucky Owl® Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels seized from the Kentucky Owl® distillery before prohibition. On the nose, you’ll experience hints of peach, mature oak, vanilla, and tobacco with aromas of cardamom. The palate fills with spicy oak, peaches and cream, and cinnamon butter while the finish offers herbal notes and lots of spice, rounded off by nutmeg.
Bottle of Buffalo Trace
COCKTAILS
Specialty Drink Menu
Blueberry Cosmo
Raspberry Cosmo
Milagro Blood Orange Margarita
Buffalo Trace Manhattan
Pomegranate Martini
Peach Sangria
Hornitos Mango Margarita

The Nellie
Smokey Manhattan
Kentucky Lemonade
Race Day Mule
Maple Syrup Old Fashioned
Salted Caramel Martini
Key Lime Pie Martini
BEER
Bottled Beer
White Claw Vodka/Soda
High Noon
WINE
Red Wine
House Cabernet
House Merlot
Opus One
The finest grapes of all Mondavio Wines are used each year to create the vineyards master piece, Opus One. The Opus One 2019 has intense aromas of black plum, blueberry, black currant, and dried rose petals, accentuated by mineral undertones. The creamy, satiny texture is framed by ﬁne-grained tannins. The freshness and soft glow of acidity create a subtle tension with dark fruit ﬂavors, savory herbs, espresso, and cocoa. A delicate dark chocolate bitterness lingers on the ﬁnish
Overture
Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Alta Vista Malbec Terroir Selection
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Estancia Pinot Noir
Mark West Pinot Noir
Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino
Castello Banfi Chianti Superiore
Louis Martini Cabernet
Vive Malbec
White Wine
House Pinot Grigio
House Chardonnay
House Sauvignon Blanc
Torresella Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Dr. Konstantin Frank Reisling
La Marca Prosecco
St Francis Sauvignon Blanc
Banfi Centine Pinot Grigio
Corking Fee
150 Faulkener Road, Hancock, NY 13783