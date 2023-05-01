Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Run Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

150 Faulkener Road

Hancock, NY 13783

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Laid on a bed of arugula, topped with chopped apple wood bacon, goat cheese crumbles, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Shredded coconut breaded shrimp served with a pineapple sweet red chili dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Hot, mild, honey mustard, BBQ, sweet red chili, garlic parmesan, plain, or Cajun dry rub

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Seasoned french fries tossed in truffle oil & asiago cheese, finished with a sprinkle of pecorino romano and fresh parsley

Mussels In Red or White Sauce

$14.00

P.E.I mussels sauteed with garlic and topped with our homemade marinara or scampi sauce

Smoked Pork Nacho

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips, smothered with house smoked pulled pork, pickled jalapenos, bell peppers, scallions, cheddar cheese, and chipotle BBQ sauce. Finished with smashed avocado and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with our homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings

$10.00

Pan seared or deep fried chicken dumplings, served with a teriyaki ginger sauce

Steamed Clams

$12.00

Amaretto Eggplant Flatbread

$12.00

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour -Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Doup Du Jour - Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and crispy tenders tossed in your choice of hot or mild sauce

Thai Chicken Salad

$22.00

Mix greens, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, feta cheese, chopped peanuts, julienne cut carrots, topped with grilled chicken tossed in our house made peanut butter thai sauce. Served with sweet vidaila onions

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, served with croutons and asiago cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, served with croutons and asiago cheese

House Salad

$5.00

House Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$17.00

Entrees

Sesame Pan Seared Tuna

$22.00

Seared sesame encrusted 8 oz. Sushi grade ahi tuna, drizzled with a sweet ginger teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of fresh spinach and a side of peanut butter Thai noodles. Choice of soup or salad

Tuscan Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, spinach, and sun dried tomatoes in a creamy Alfredo sauce and tossed with penne pasta. Choice of soup or salad

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$35.00

12 oz. Black Angus Ribeye, grilled to your liking. Choice of two sides.

Cajun Pork Ribeye

$20.00

A 10 oz. juicy Cajun rubbed pork ribeye, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Choice of two sides

Panko Salmon

$24.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon drizzled with honey mustard sauce and topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. Choice of two sides

Penne Ala Vodka

$17.00

Penne pasta tossed with fresh garlic, sauteed and flambeed in vodka with our homemade marinara sauce,finished with cream, parmesean pecorino, and fresh basil. Choice of soup or salad

P.E.I Mussels

$23.00

P.E.I mussels sauteed with garlic, topped with our homemade marinara sauce and served over linguini Choice of soup or salad

Jumbo Ravioli

$20.00

Choice of spinach cream sauce or marinara, choice or soup or salad

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli

$18.00

Homemade alfredo served over fettuccine pasta, choice of soup or salad

Linguini w/Clams

$20.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

$15.00

Our 8oz Beef patty steak burger grilled to your liking. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

8 oz hand pressed Cajun rubbed steak burger, grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled bacon, and blue cheese crumbles, served on a fresh toasted kaiser rol

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and asiago cheese in a garlic herb wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese in a garlic herb wrap. Your choice of your chicken tossed in hot, mild, BBQ, or honey mustard

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted French bread or on a garlic herb wrap

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Three chicken tenders, choice of dipping sauce

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Beer battered haddock fillet on a toasted french roll. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a zesty cajun tarter sauc

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Harbor Rueben

$17.00

Blooming Onion Burger

$16.00

Childrens Menu

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Kids Ravioli

$12.00

Served with Choice of Sauce

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Served with choice of sauce

Kids Chicken Parm

$12.00

Served with Pasta

Kids Chicken Tendors

$12.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00

Served with fries or a fruit cup

Desserts

Mixed Berry Cake

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Specialty Cheese Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream/Ala Mode

$3.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes SIDE

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wedges SIDE

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries SIDE

$4.00

French Fries SIDE

$4.00

Onion Rings SIDE

$4.00

Rice Pilaf SIDE

$4.00

VOD SIDE

$4.00

Mac & Cheese SIDE

$5.00

LIQUOR

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$9.00+

Bombay

$7.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$4.50+

Malibu

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Gosling's

$5.50+

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$7.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Stoli Orange

$7.00+

Tequila

Volcan Silver

$10.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00+

Milagro Silver

$9.00+

Don Fulano Anejo

$16.00+

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00+

MIlagro

$9.00+
Clase Azul Tequila Reposada

Clase Azul Tequila Reposada

$35.00+

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is a symbol of Mexican tradition and culture. Made with slow-cooked 100% Blue Weber Agave, our ultra-premium reposado tequila is unique and incomparable. Clase Azul Tequila Reposado is masterfully aged for eight months in American whiskey casks imparting its unique hazelnut and vanilla flavors as well as its exceptionally smooth finish. ​ Its decanter is our most recognized icon with its distinctive "feathered" design, painted by hand in cobalt blue.

#80 Komos Anejo Cristalino

$25.00+

#82 Komos Reposado Rosa

$22.00+

#81 Komos Extra Anejo

$75.00+

Whiskey

#55 Angels Envy Rye

$9.00+
#56 Basil Hayden Rye

#56 Basil Hayden Rye

$5.00+

Blending is an art form, and our Dark Rye is your chance to own what might very well be a masterpiece. It all begins with Kentucky Rye, providing a firm foundation of spice, oak, dried fruit and subtle molasses undertones for this release to build upon. From there, Canadian Rye from our award-winning Alberta Distillery is skillfully layered in. A touch of Port, and its complementary notes of ripe fruit, provides the third and final layer to a whiskey just as at home on the rocks as it is in a cocktail. Full in flavor, yet delicately nuanced, you’d be wise to grab a bottle of our Dark Rye to experience this magical blend for yourself.

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Jack Fire

$8.00+

Jack Honey

$8.00+

Jameson

$10.50+

#57 Jeffersons Rye

$8.00+

#58 Kentucky Owl Rye

$15.00+

#59 Knob Creek Rye Whisky

$3.50+

Seagrams 7

$5.00+

Seagrams VO

$5.00+

#60 Woodford Rye

$5.00+

#61 EH Taylor Straight Rye Whisky

$10.00+

#62 Michters US 1 Sour Mash Whisky

$6.50+

#63 Templeton Rye

$10.00+
#72 Jack Daniels 10 Year

#72 Jack Daniels 10 Year

$20.00+

Kentucky Owl® Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels seized from the Kentucky Owl® distillery before prohibition. On the nose, you’ll experience hints of peach, mature oak, vanilla, and tobacco with aromas of cardamom. The palate fills with spicy oak, peaches and cream, and cinnamon butter while the finish offers herbal notes and lots of spice, rounded off by nutmeg.

Scotch

Dewars

$4.50+

Chivas

$6.00+

Glenmorangie

$6.00+

Balvenie

$9.50+
Macallan 12- Sherry Cask

Macallan 12- Sherry Cask

$10.00+

The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of our Sherry Oak range which features a series of single malt whiskies matured exclusively in hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. A matured character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.

Macallan 15

$16.00+

JW Red

$4.50+

JW Black

$6.50+

Glenfiddich

$7.50+

Laphroaig

$7.50+

Lagavulin Single Malt

$9.50+Out of stock

Macallan 12 Double Oak

$7.50+

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old forms part of our Double Cask range which marries the classic Macallan style and the unmistakable sweetness of American oak. This is a fully rounded single malt in perfect balance, with flavors of honey, citrus and ginger.

Liqueurs/Cordials

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$99.00

SGL Aperol

$99.00

SGL Campari

$99.00

SGL Chartreuse, Green

$99.00

SGL Cointreau

$99.00

SGL Drambuie

$99.00

SGL Frangelico

$99.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$99.00

SGL Irish Mist

$99.00

SGL Jagermeister

$99.00

SGL Kahlua

$99.00

SGL Baileys

$99.00

SGL Pama

$99.00

SGL Solerno Blood Orange

$99.00

SGL Grand Marnier

$99.00

SGL Cointreau

$99.00

Bourbon

#1 Angels Envy

#1 Angels Envy

$5.00+

With a Gold color laced with reddish amber hues, nearly copper in tone. Angels Envy bourbon is finished in port wine barrels which adds subtly distinct flavor nuances that enhance the whiskey without challenging it.

#2 Bardstown Discovery

#2 Bardstown Discovery

$15.00+

This blend is structured around this distinctive profile, adding classic Kentucky bourbon, 17-yr. Tennessee Whiskey, and a touch of sweetness from Canada. It is a combination of tradition and forward-thinking, large-scale and craft. The elements fold into one another remarkably, creating a robust, vibrant, one-of-a-kind pour. TASTING NOTES A decadent bouquet of cocoa nib, plum, and cedar box is highlighted by lively orange peel. Vanilla cream with cinnamon spice takes the lead on the palate, building to an indulgent, sublime finish.

#3 Bardstown Fusion

#3 Bardstown Fusion

$6.50+

The Fusion Series celebrates the blending of newer and older bourbons to create something unique. The younger spirits are 100% our own product mellowed with hand- selected, supremely aged bourbon that beautifully complements our specific recipes. As we grow, our bourbon ages — a difference you can taste with each Fusion release. Two vibrant, high-rye Kentucky bourbons are beautifully balanced by a bold 12-year Kentucky expression. The round mouthfeel leads to sizzle and spice on the palate making this Fusion a unique, standout blend. TASTING NOTES Ripe apricot, mint, and green tea are balanced by layers of caramel and honey over baked apples. A refreshing, lively spice awakens the palate and leads to a balanced, signature Fusion finish.

#4 Bardstown Original Bottle in Bond

#4 Bardstown Original Bottle in Bond

$5.00+

Honoring tradition and authenticity, our Origin Series Wheated Bottled-in-Bond 6-year expression presents the best locally-sourced Kentucky corn and wheat grains. This expression features 20% wheat in the mash bill, creating a modern expression of beautifully balanced bourbon. TASTING NOTES Baked peach with cream meets cocoa with hints of lemon, an indulgent, smooth mouthfeel of stone fruit and toffee leads to an alluring and enduring finish.

#5 Bardstown Original Kentucky Straight

#5 Bardstown Original Kentucky Straight

$5.00+

An exquisite high-rye bourbon with extraordinary flavor. Our Origin bourbon whiskey is a 36% high-rye mash bill which showcases the best of classic bourbon with a burst of rye spice. Perfect at a unique pour or the foundation for a premium craft cocktail. TASTING NOTES A beautifully balanced blend of apricot, orange blossom, and mint rests on caramel, nutmeg, and rich oak. On the palate, waves of cinnamon and vanilla lead to a bold, signature lasting finish.

#6 Basil Hayden

$5.50+

Charred oak flavor that is complemented with sweet brown sugar, a touch of black pepper, and dried fruit to round it out

#7 Basil Hayden Toast

#7 Basil Hayden Toast

$6.50+

The latest permanent release from Basil Hayden® consists of an entirely new brown rice mashbill and a secondary finish in toasted barrels. The result is a bourbon with less spice, and deepened notes of sweet caramel with a bright, light mouthfeel.

#8 Big Stick

#8 Big Stick

$7.50+

Big Stick Bourbon is ultra-smooth because before bottling, we add a c­harred New American White Oak Stick into every bottle. The bourbon to stick in bottle ratio is 99.8% equivalent to that of bourbon in a 53-gallon barrel. Similar to a “Double Oaked” whiskey, this added step allows our bourbon to gracefully integrate with new oak for a second time. This innovative process creates an exceptional and extremely smooth whiskey with rich, enhanced flavors. With no evaporation in bottle versus in barrel; we like to say, “We Make The Angels Thirsty!™” All Big Stick Bourbon is small batch.

#9 Bower Hill Barrell Strength

#9 Bower Hill Barrell Strength

$7.50+

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with a high Rye mash bill rested in a #3 char new American oak barrel for 4 years or more. Bottled at full proof, right from the barrel.

#10 Bower Hill Sherry Cask

$8.50+

#11 Bower Hill Single Barrell

$4.50+

#12 Bower Hill Special Edition

$5.50+

#13 Brothers Bond

$4.50+

#14 Brothers Bond Cask Strength

$7.50+

#15 Buffalo Trace

$4.00+

#16 Bullet

$3.50+

#17 Chicken Cock

$6.50+

#18 Cooperstown Select

$6.00+

#19 Corner Creek Small Batch

$4.50+

#20 E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$10.00+Out of stock

#21 Eagle Rare

$5.00+

#22 Elijah Craig

$4.00+

#23 Great Jones

$4.50+

#24 Heavens Door Double Barrell Whisky

$5.50+

#25 Heavens Door Tennessee Straight

$5.50+

#26 Horse Soldier Barrell Strength

$8.00+

#27 Horse Soldier Small Batch

$7.00+

#28 Horse Soldier Straight

$5.50+

#29 Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon

$4.00+

#30 Jefferson Ocean Aged

$8.00+

#31 Jim Beam

$3.00+

# 53 Kentucky Owl Batch 11

$30.00+

#32 Kentucky Owl Batch 12

$29.00+

# 33 Kentucky Owl Rye "Mardi Graw"

$55.00+

#34 Kentucky Owl Takumi

$14.00+

#35 Kentucky Own Wisemen

$5.00+

#54 Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$14.00+

#36 Knob Creek

$5.00+

#37 Makers Mark

$4.50+

#38 Michters Small Batch

$4.50+

#39 Noble Oak DBL Oak

$4.50+

#40 Old Forester 1870

$5.00+

#41 Old Forester 1920

$7.00+

#42 Old Grand Dad

$3.50+

#43 Penelope Architect

$6.50+

#44 Penelope Barrell Strength

$6.00+

#45 Penelope Toasted

$6.50+

#46 Penelope 4 Grain

$4.00+

#47 Southern Star Bottle in Bond

$6.50+

#48 Southern Star Barrel Batch

$5.50+

#49 Three Cord

$5.00+

#51 Woodford Reserve

$5.50+

#52 Woodinville Straight Bourbon

$4.00+

#70 Blanton's Gold Label

$15.00+
#71 Kentucky Owl Confiscated

#71 Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$10.00+

Kentucky Owl® was founded by Charles Mortimer Dedman in 1879, operating until prohibition became law in 1916. At this point, the government seized some 250,00 gallons of Kentucky Owl®, taking it away for safekeeping. Kentucky Owl® Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels seized from the Kentucky Owl® distillery before prohibition. On the nose, you’ll experience hints of peach, mature oak, vanilla, and tobacco with aromas of cardamom. The palate fills with spicy oak, peaches and cream, and cinnamon butter while the finish offers herbal notes and lots of spice, rounded off by nutmeg.

Bottle of Buffalo Trace

$50.00

COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Moscow Mule- Vodka

$3.00

Moscow Mule - Tequila

$3.00

Specialty Drink Menu

Blueberry Cosmo

$13.50

Raspberry Cosmo

$13.50

Milagro Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Manhattan

$15.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Peach Sangria

$15.00

Hornitos Mango Margarita

$15.00

Peach Sangria

$12.00

The Nellie

$15.00

Smokey Manhattan

$20.00

Kentucky Lemonade

$17.00

Race Day Mule

$15.00

Maple Syrup Old Fashioned

$18.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$15.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$15.00

BEER

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Labatt

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Canned Beer

Any Day Haze

$10.00

Catching Feelings IPA

$12.00

White Claw

Strawberry

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Blackberry

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

White Claw Vodka/Soda

Peach

$9.00

Pineapple

$9.00

Wild Cherry

$9.00

Watermelon

$9.00

High Noon

Peach

$8.00

Kiwi

$8.00

Guava

$8.00

Lime

$8.00

Watermelon

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Passion Fruit

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

WINE

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50
Opus One

Opus One

$400.00

The finest grapes of all Mondavio Wines are used each year to create the vineyards master piece, Opus One. The Opus One 2019 has intense aromas of black plum, blueberry, black currant, and dried rose petals, accentuated by mineral undertones. The creamy, satiny texture is framed by ﬁne-grained tannins. The freshness and soft glow of acidity create a subtle tension with dark fruit ﬂavors, savory herbs, espresso, and cocoa. A delicate dark chocolate bitterness lingers on the ﬁnish

Overture

$225.00

Castello Banfi Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Alta Vista Malbec Terroir Selection

$70.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Estancia Pinot Noir

$45.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$40.00

Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino

$60.00

Castello Banfi Chianti Superiore

$40.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$80.00

Vive Malbec

$35.00

White Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House Chardonnay

$6.50

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$80.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$30.00

Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$50.00

Dr. Konstantin Frank Reisling

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco

$50.00

St Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Banfi Centine Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$15.00

NA BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

COFFEE & TEA

Regular Coffee

$3.00

DeCaffinated Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

EXTRAS

Retail Sales

Firewood

$11.00

West Branch Bourbon Flight

$75.00

2 Glass Wine Butler

$30.00

4 Glass Wine Butler

$40.00

4 Glass Beer Flight

$50.00

Random Charges

Corking Fee

$15.00
