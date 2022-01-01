- Home
American
River Walk Pub 911 River Road
No reviews yet
911 River Road
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
911 River Road
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
NA Beverages
Apple Cider
$3.00
Cherry Pepsi
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Club Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Kid Beverage
$1.50
Decaf
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Sierra Mist
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Juice
$3.50
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.50
Mt Dew
$3.00
No Bev
Pepsi
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Sprecher Soda
$5.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Sugar Free Red Bull
$5.00
Tonic
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Kid Milk
$1.50
Kid Choc Milk
$1.50
Kid Diet Pepsi
$1.50
Kid Pepsi
$1.50
Kid Diet Sierra Mist
$1.50
Kid Sierra Mist
$1.50
Kid Juice
$1.50
Kid Lemonade
$1.50
Kid Mt.Dew
$1.50
Kiddie Cocktail
$1.50
Kid Mt.Dew
$1.50
Starters
Bone-In Wings
$18.99
Boneless Wings
Chorizo & Cheese stuffed Mushrooms
$13.99
Fried Cheesy Jalapeno Raviolis
$12.99
Fried Peppered Calamari
$13.99
Homemade Chips
$7.99
Nacho Supreme
$14.99
Onion Rings
$10.99
Peel & Eat Shrimp
$14.99
Smoked Salmon Dip
$12.99
Southwest Spinach Artichoke Dip
$11.99
Wisconsin Cheese curds
$11.99
Signature Burgers
Signature Sandwiches
Adult Chicken Tenders
$13.99
Adult Grilled Cheese
$9.99
Bacon Avocado Toast With Fried Egg
$13.99
Black Bean Veggie Burger
$13.99
Blackened Steak Sandwich
$15.99
Caprese Chicken
$15.99
Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Cod Filet Sandwich
$14.99
El Cubano Sandwich
$15.99
Kickin' Chicken
$14.99
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
$18.99
Memphis Pork
$14.99
River Rueben
$15.99
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
$17.99
Shrimp Pesto Grilled Cheese
$14.99
Salads
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sauces
1000 Island
$0.50
Au Jus
$1.00
Au Jus
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Bistro Sauce
$0.50
Blue Cheese Dressing
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
Caesar
$0.50
Creamy Horsey Sauce
French
$0.50
French Onion Dip
$0.50
Garlic Parm
$0.50
Honey
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Horsey Sauce
$0.50
Hot Honey
$0.50
Hot Mayo
$0.50
Italian
$0.50
Jalapeno Ranch
$0.50
Marinara
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Nacho Cheese
$0.99
Parmesan Peppercorn
$0.50
Ranch
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Tartar
$0.50
Specials
Liquor
*Well Bourbon*
$6.00
*Well Whiskey*
$5.00
2 Gingers
$6.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$7.50
Bulleit Rye
$7.50
Bushmills
$7.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Crown Apple
$6.50
Crown Peach
$6.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
Fireball
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Cider
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$4.00
Jameson IPA
$4.00
Jameson Stout
$4.00
Jefferson's Bourbon
$7.50
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Rye
$6.50
Kessler
$5.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$7.50
Maker's Mark Bourbon
$7.50
Mt. Royal Lt.
$5.00
Ole Smokey Mango Habanero
$5.00
Ole Smokey Peach
$5.00
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
$5.00
Proper Twelve
$6.50
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Bourbon
$7.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer Bourbon
$7.00
Screwball
$4.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Seagrams VO
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Southern Comfort 80 Proof
$6.50
Stranahan's Blue Peak
$8.00
Tellamore Dew
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Wild Turkey 101
$6.50
Wollersheim Bourbon
$6.50
St. Elmos Fire
$5.00
*Well Bourbon* - Double
$8.00
*Well Whiskey - Double
$7.00
2 Gingers - Double
$9.50
Bulleit Bourbon - Double
$9.50
Bulleit Rye - Double
$9.50
Bushmills - Double
$9.00
Canadian Club - Double
$7.00
Crown Apple - Double
$9.00
Crown Peach - Double
$9.00
Crown Royal - Double
$9.00
Fireball - Double
$6.00
Jack Daniels - Double
$8.00
Jack Daniels Cider - Double
$7.00
Jameson - Double
$7.00
Jameson Cold Brew - Double
$6.00
Jameson IPA -Double
$6.00
Jameson Stout - Double
$6.00
Jefferson's Bourbon - Double
$9.50
Jim Beam - Double
$8.00
Jim Beam Rye - Double
$8.50
Kessler - Double
$7.00
Knob Creek Bourbon - Double
$9.50
Maker's Mark Bourbon - Double
$9.50
Mt. Royal Lt. - Double
$8.00
Ole Smokey Mango Habanero
$7.00
Ole Smokey Peach - Double
$7.00
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
$7.00
Proper Twelve - Double
$8.50
Seagrams 7 - Double
$8.00
Seagrams VO - Double
$8.00
Southern Comfort - Double
$8.00
Southern Comfort 80 Proof
$8.50
Stranahan's Blue Peak - Double
$10.00
Tellamore Dew - Double
$8.00
Wild Turkey - Double
$8.00
Wild Turkey 101 - Double
$8.50
Wollersheim Bourbon - Double
$8.00
*Well Brandy*
$5.00
Christian Brothers
$5.00
Courvoisier Cognac
$9.00
Hennessy Cognac
$9.00
Korbel
$6.00
Phillip's Blackberry Brandy
$2.00
*Deb* Korbel Special
$5.50
Wollersheim Brandy
$6.50
Wollersheim Apple Brandy
$6.50
*Well Brandy* - Double
$7.00
Christian Brothers - Double
$7.00
Courvoisier Cognac - Double
$10.00
Hennessy Cognac - Double
$10.00
Korbel - Double
$8.00
Phillip's Blackberry Brandy - Double
$4.00
Wollersheim Brandy - Double
$8.00
*Well Gin*
$5.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00
Hendrick's
$9.00
Sloe Gin
$6.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange
$7.00
Wollersheim Gin
$6.50
*Well Gin* - Double
$7.00
Beefeater - Double
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire - Double
$9.00
Hendrick's - Double
$11.00
Sloe Gin - Double
$8.00
Tanqueray - Double
$9.00
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange - Double
$9.00
Amaretto
$5.00
Apple Pie
$3.00
Apple Pucker
$3.00
Bailey’s Irish Cream
$6.00
Blue Curacao
$4.00
Butter Scotch Schnapps
$4.00
Cointreua
$5.00
Creme de Banana
$4.00
Creme de Cacao
$4.00
Doundrins Coffee Liqueur
$5.00
Doundrins Honey Liqueur
$5.00
Doundrins Maple Syrup Liqueur
$5.00
Dr. Cherry
$4.00
Dr. Menthol
$4.00
Dr. Vanilla
$4.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Goldschlager
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Jagermiester
$4.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Kamora
$5.00
Melon Pucker
$3.00
Omara's Irish Cream
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$3.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$3.00
Razz Matazz
$4.00
Rumchata
$4.00
Rumchata Limon
$4.00
Rumplemintz
$4.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Sambuca Black
$4.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Amaretto - Double
$7.00
Apple Pie - Double
$5.00
Apple Pucker - Double
$6.00
Bailey’s Irish Cream - Double
$8.00
Blue Curacao - Double
$6.00
Butter scotch Schnapps - Double
$6.00
Cointreua - Double
$7.00
Creme de Banana - Double
$6.00
Creme de Cacao - Double
$6.00
Doundrins Coffee Liqueur - Double
$7.00
Doundrins Honey Liqueur - Double
$7.00
Doundrins Maple Syrup Liqueur - Double
$7.00
Dr. Cherry - Double
$7.00
Dr. Menthol - Double
$7.00
Dr. Vanilla - Double
$7.00
Frangelico - Double
$8.00
Goldschlager - Double
$6.00
Grand Marnnier - Double
$9.00
Jagermiester - Double
$7.00
Kahlua - Double
$7.00
Kamora - Double
$7.00
Melon Pucker - Double
$6.00
Omara's Irish Cream - Double
$8.00
Peach Schnapps - Double
$6.00
Peppermint Schnapps - Double
$6.00
Razz Matazz - Double
$6.00
Rumchata - Double
$7.00
Rumchata Limon - Double
$7.00
Rumplemintz - Double
$7.00
Sambuca - Double
$7.00
Sambuca Black - Double
$7.00
Triple sec - Double
$6.00
"Well Rum"
$5.00
Appleton Estate
$5.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Limon
$6.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Captain Morgan Apple
$6.00
Doundrins Cherry Rum
$5.00
Malibu
$6.00
Malibu Lime
$6.00
Malibu Mango
$6.00
Malibu Watermelon
$6.00
Meyer's Dark Rum
$6.00
*Well Rum* - Double
$7.00
Appleton Estate - Double
$7.00
Bacardi - Double
$8.00
Bacardi Limon - Double
$8.00
Captain Morgan - Double
$8.00
Captain Morgan Apple - Double
$8.00
Doundrins Cherry Rum - Double
$8.00
Malibu - Double
$8.00
Malibu Lime - Double
$8.00
Malibu Mango- Double
$8.00
Malibu Watermelon - Double
$8.00
Meyer's Dark Rum - Double
$8.00
Buchanan's
$7.50
Dewar's White Label
$7.50
Glenlivet 12 Year
$8.50
J & B
$6.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.50
Dewar's White Label - Double
$8.50
Glenlivet 12 Year - Double
$10.50
J & B - Double
$8.50
Johnnie Walker Black - Double
$10.50
Johnnie Walker Red - Double
$10.50
Buchanan's
$8.50
*Well Tequila*
$5.00
1800 Coconut
$8.00
1800 Reposado
$8.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Casamigos Blanco
$7.00Out of stock
Don Julio Blanco
$8.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$6.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
*Well Tequila* - Double
$7.00
1800 Coconut - Double
$10.00
1800 Reposado - Double
$10.00
1800 Silver - Double
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco - Double
$10.00
Jose Cuervo Gold- Double
$8.00
Jose Cuervo Silver - Double
$8.00
Patron Silver - Double
$10.00
*Well Vodka*
$5.00
Absolut
$6.00
Absolut Citron
$6.00
Absolut Grapefruit
$6.00
Absolut Lime
$6.00
Absolut Peach
$6.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.50
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$6.50
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$6.50
Doundrins Cucumber
$6.00
Doundrins Spicy Pepper
$6.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Smirnoff Cherry
$5.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$5.00
Smirnoff Grape
$5.00
Smirnoff Lime
$5.00
Smirnoff Orange
$5.00
Smirnoff Peach
$5.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$5.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$5.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.00
Tito's
$6.00
Phillips Lime
$3.00
Truly Pineapple Mango
$5.50
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$5.50
Truly Wild Berry
$5.50
*Well Vodka* - Double
$7.00
Absolut - Double
$8.00
Absolut Citron - Double
$8.00
Absolut Grapefruit - Double
$8.00
Absolut Lime - Double
$8.00
Absolut Peach - Double
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon - Double
$8.50
Deep Eddy Ruby Red - Double
$8.50
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea - Double
$8.50
Doundrins Cucumber - Double
$8.00
Doundrins Spicy Pepper - Double
$8.00
Grey Goose - Double
$10.00
Smirnoff - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Cherry - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Citrus - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Grape - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Lime - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Orange - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Peach - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Raspberry - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Strawberry - Double
$7.00
Smirnoff Vanilla - Double
$7.00
Tito's - Double
$9.00
Phillips Lime - Double
$6.00
Truly Pineapple Mango - Double
$7.50
Truly Strawberry Lemonade - Double
$7.50
Truly Wild Berry - Double
$7.50
Beer/Seltzers
Pops BL/ML (Mug ONLY)
$2.00
2 Hearted Ale - 16oz
$6.00
Big Wave Golden Ale- 16oz
$3.00
BRW-SKI - 16oz
$4.00
Bud Light - 16oz
$3.50
Fantasy Factory - 16oz
$6.00
Fat Tire Amber Ale - 16oz
$6.00
First Date at Culver's Cobbler Sour - 16oz
$9.00
Ned Flanders - 16oz
$8.00
Plumptuous Scotch Ale - 16oz
$8.00
Pumpkin Chai Tea - 16oz
$8.00
Souless Pear Cider -16oz
$8.00
Spotted Cow Farmhouse Ale- 16oz
$6.00
Stella Artois - 16oz
$6.00
Sticky McDoogle Scotch Ale- 16oz
$3.00
Voodoo Ranger IPA - 16oz
$3.00
Breakfast Beer (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$8.00
Capital Amber (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$6.00
Cow Cult (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$8.00
Death, Taxes & I-94 (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$8.00
Honey Blonde Ale (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$6.50
Polka King (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz
$8.00
Bartender Fee
$100.00
Half Banquet Room Deposit
$150.00
BRW-SKI - Pitcher
$16.00
Bud Light - Pitcher
$14.00
Cow - Pitcher
$18.00
First Date at Culver's - Snifter
$7.00
Plumptuous Scotch Ale - Snifter
$6.00
Ned Flanders Sour - Snifter
$6.00
Pumpkin Chai Tea Porter - Snifter
$6.00
Souless Pear Cider - Snifter
$6.00
Breakfast Beer Coffee Stout (NYT) - Snifter
$6.00
Cow Cult Milk Stout (NYT) - Snifter
$6.00
Death, Taxes & I-94 (NYT) - Snifter
$6.00
Polka King Porter (NYT) - Snifter
$6.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Guiness
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Mich Golden
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$5.00
Moon Man
$5.00
Ultra
$4.00
Busch Light Tallboy
$3.00
Busch N/A
$3.00
PBR Tallboy
$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.00Out of stock
White Claw Lime
$5.00
White Claw Mango
$5.00
White Claw Raspberry
$5.00
Truly Vodka Seltzer Blackberry Lemon
$6.00
Truly Vodka Seltzer Cherry Lime
$6.00
Nutrl Holidsy Variety Pack
$6.00
Cocktails
Bomb *Cherry"
$5.00
Bomb *Jaeger*
$7.00
Bomb *Vegas*
$6.00
Apple Hot Toddy
$8.50
Bahama Mama
$8.50
Bloody Mary
$8.50
Cinnamon Apple Delight
$8.50
Cosmo
$8.50
Cran-Apple Mule
$8.50
Dreamsicle
$6.00
Irish Car Bomb
$7.50
'Jack'ed Cider
$8.50
Jack Skellington
$8.50
Jillian
$8.50
Lemon Drop Shot
$5.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.50
Long Island
$8.50
Malibu Hot Chocolate
$8.50
Maple Apple Brandy OF
$8.50
Mexican Hot Chocolate
$8.50
Mimosa
$7.00
Mojito
$8.50
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Nut Shot
$5.00
Peppermint Patty
$8.50
Pina Colada
$8.50
Pumpkin Brandy OF
$8.50
Pumpkin Brandy OF
$8.50
Reese's Pieces
$8.50
Rum Rummer
$8.50
Scooby Snack
$5.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.50
Tequila Sunrise
$8.50
The Irish Winter Edition
$8.50
Top Shelf Long Island
$13.00
Winter Wildberry Mule
$8.50
Virgin Daiquiri
$6.00
Virgin Margarita
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00
Wine
Cabernet
$6.50
Merlot
$6.50
Pino Noir
$6.50
Cabernet Bottle
$24.00
Merlot Bottle
$24.00
Pino Noir Bottle
$24.00
Chardonnay
$6.50
Moscato
$6.50
Pinot Grigio
$6.50
Riesling
$6.50
White Zin
$6.50
Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00
Moscato Bottle
$24.00
Pino Grigio Bottle
$24.00
Riesling Bottle
$24.00
White Zin Bottle
$24.00
Champagne Glass
$6.50
Champagne Bottle
$28.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Bud Hut
T-Shirts
Hoodies
Long Sleeved Shirts
Banquet Room
Lunch
Dinner
Can/Bottle Specials
Liquor Specials
"Box" Red Sangria Pints
$3.00
"Box" Twisted Tea Pints
$3.00
Jack Daniels Apple
$3.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$3.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$3.00
Jeremiah Weed
$3.00
Ketel One Citron
$3.00
Pink Whitney
$3.00
Revel Stokes Apple
$3.00
Revel Stokes Pecan
$3.00
Smirnoff Peach Lemonade
$3.00
Smirnoff Red, White & Berry
$3.00
Smirnoff Sours Berry/Lemon
$3.00
Stoli Cucumber
$3.00
UV Blue
$3.00
UV Cake
$3.00
UV Cherry
$3.00
UV Salty Watermelon
$3.00
Windsor Canadian Whiskey
$3.00
X-Rated Cherry
$3.00
Yukon Jack 100 Proof
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
911 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
