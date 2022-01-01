Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

River Walk Pub 911 River Road

review star

No reviews yet

911 River Road

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Kid Beverage

$1.50

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.00

No Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sprecher Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Choc Milk

$1.50

Kid Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kid Pepsi

$1.50

Kid Diet Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kid Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kid Juice

$1.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Mt.Dew

$1.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.50

Kid Mt.Dew

$1.50

Starters

Bone-In Wings

$18.99

Boneless Wings

Chorizo & Cheese stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Fried Cheesy Jalapeno Raviolis

$12.99

Fried Peppered Calamari

$13.99

Homemade Chips

$7.99

Nacho Supreme

$14.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.99

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.99

Southwest Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Wisconsin Cheese curds

$11.99

Entrees

Caribbean Mahi

$21.99

New York Strip

$28.99

Pork Steak

$21.99

Prime Rib

$27.99

Ribs

Salmon

$22.99

Signature Burgers

Bendito Burger

$15.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Prime Time Burger

$16.99

Wisconsin Brat Burger

$15.99

Signature Sandwiches

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Bacon Avocado Toast With Fried Egg

$13.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$13.99

Blackened Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Caprese Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Cod Filet Sandwich

$14.99

El Cubano Sandwich

$15.99

Kickin' Chicken

$14.99

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.99

Memphis Pork

$14.99

River Rueben

$15.99

Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.99

Shrimp Pesto Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Salads

Asian Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

House Salad

$7.99

Steakhouse Salad

$17.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$1.99

Breadstick

$1.50

Chili

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Mash

$1.99

Loaded Potato

$2.99

Mandarin Oranges

$1.50

Onion Rings

$10.99

Potato Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

SOD

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Vegetable

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Kid Chix Tenders

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac 'n Cheese

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cake

$8.99

Funnel Cake

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Kid Sundae

$4.99

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Crisp

$6.99Out of stock

Souther Pecan Pie

$8.99Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.99

Tacos

Baker Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Au Jus

$1.00

Au Jus

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bistro Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Creamy Horsey Sauce

French

$0.50

French Onion Dip

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Hot Mayo

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Specials

Cajun Crab Dip

$13.99

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Dill Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.99Out of stock

Duck Wonton

$13.99

B - Broasted Chicken

$28.00

Potato Skins

$9.99

Liquor

*Well Bourbon*

$6.00

*Well Whiskey*

$5.00

2 Gingers

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.50

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Cider

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$4.00

Jameson IPA

$4.00

Jameson Stout

$4.00

Jefferson's Bourbon

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Rye

$6.50

Kessler

$5.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$7.50

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$7.50

Mt. Royal Lt.

$5.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$5.00

Ole Smokey Peach

$5.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$5.00

Proper Twelve

$6.50

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Bourbon

$7.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer Bourbon

$7.00

Screwball

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Southern Comfort 80 Proof

$6.50

Stranahan's Blue Peak

$8.00

Tellamore Dew

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Wollersheim Bourbon

$6.50

St. Elmos Fire

$5.00

*Well Bourbon* - Double

$8.00

*Well Whiskey - Double

$7.00

2 Gingers - Double

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon - Double

$9.50

Bulleit Rye - Double

$9.50

Bushmills - Double

$9.00

Canadian Club - Double

$7.00

Crown Apple - Double

$9.00

Crown Peach - Double

$9.00

Crown Royal - Double

$9.00

Fireball - Double

$6.00

Jack Daniels - Double

$8.00

Jack Daniels Cider - Double

$7.00

Jameson - Double

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew - Double

$6.00

Jameson IPA -Double

$6.00

Jameson Stout - Double

$6.00

Jefferson's Bourbon - Double

$9.50

Jim Beam - Double

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye - Double

$8.50

Kessler - Double

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon - Double

$9.50

Maker's Mark Bourbon - Double

$9.50

Mt. Royal Lt. - Double

$8.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$7.00

Ole Smokey Peach - Double

$7.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$7.00

Proper Twelve - Double

$8.50

Seagrams 7 - Double

$8.00

Seagrams VO - Double

$8.00

Southern Comfort - Double

$8.00

Southern Comfort 80 Proof

$8.50

Stranahan's Blue Peak - Double

$10.00

Tellamore Dew - Double

$8.00

Wild Turkey - Double

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101 - Double

$8.50

Wollersheim Bourbon - Double

$8.00

*Well Brandy*

$5.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$9.00

Hennessy Cognac

$9.00

Korbel

$6.00

Phillip's Blackberry Brandy

$2.00

*Deb* Korbel Special

$5.50

Wollersheim Brandy

$6.50

Wollersheim Apple Brandy

$6.50

*Well Brandy* - Double

$7.00

Christian Brothers - Double

$7.00

Courvoisier Cognac - Double

$10.00

Hennessy Cognac - Double

$10.00

Korbel - Double

$8.00

Phillip's Blackberry Brandy - Double

$4.00

Wollersheim Brandy - Double

$8.00

*Well Gin*

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$7.00

Wollersheim Gin

$6.50

*Well Gin* - Double

$7.00

Beefeater - Double

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire - Double

$9.00

Hendrick's - Double

$11.00

Sloe Gin - Double

$8.00

Tanqueray - Double

$9.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange - Double

$9.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pie

$3.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Butter Scotch Schnapps

$4.00

Cointreua

$5.00

Creme de Banana

$4.00

Creme de Cacao

$4.00

Doundrins Coffee Liqueur

$5.00

Doundrins Honey Liqueur

$5.00

Doundrins Maple Syrup Liqueur

$5.00

Dr. Cherry

$4.00

Dr. Menthol

$4.00

Dr. Vanilla

$4.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermiester

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Kamora

$5.00

Melon Pucker

$3.00

Omara's Irish Cream

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Razz Matazz

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumchata Limon

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Sambuca Black

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Amaretto - Double

$7.00

Apple Pie - Double

$5.00

Apple Pucker - Double

$6.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream - Double

$8.00

Blue Curacao - Double

$6.00

Butter scotch Schnapps - Double

$6.00

Cointreua - Double

$7.00

Creme de Banana - Double

$6.00

Creme de Cacao - Double

$6.00

Doundrins Coffee Liqueur - Double

$7.00

Doundrins Honey Liqueur - Double

$7.00

Doundrins Maple Syrup Liqueur - Double

$7.00

Dr. Cherry - Double

$7.00

Dr. Menthol - Double

$7.00

Dr. Vanilla - Double

$7.00

Frangelico - Double

$8.00

Goldschlager - Double

$6.00

Grand Marnnier - Double

$9.00

Jagermiester - Double

$7.00

Kahlua - Double

$7.00

Kamora - Double

$7.00

Melon Pucker - Double

$6.00

Omara's Irish Cream - Double

$8.00

Peach Schnapps - Double

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps - Double

$6.00

Razz Matazz - Double

$6.00

Rumchata - Double

$7.00

Rumchata Limon - Double

$7.00

Rumplemintz - Double

$7.00

Sambuca - Double

$7.00

Sambuca Black - Double

$7.00

Triple sec - Double

$6.00

"Well Rum"

$5.00

Appleton Estate

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan Apple

$6.00

Doundrins Cherry Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu Lime

$6.00

Malibu Mango

$6.00

Malibu Watermelon

$6.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$6.00

*Well Rum* - Double

$7.00

Appleton Estate - Double

$7.00

Bacardi - Double

$8.00

Bacardi Limon - Double

$8.00

Captain Morgan - Double

$8.00

Captain Morgan Apple - Double

$8.00

Doundrins Cherry Rum - Double

$8.00

Malibu - Double

$8.00

Malibu Lime - Double

$8.00

Malibu Mango- Double

$8.00

Malibu Watermelon - Double

$8.00

Meyer's Dark Rum - Double

$8.00

Buchanan's

$7.50

Dewar's White Label

$7.50

Glenlivet 12 Year

$8.50

J & B

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Dewar's White Label - Double

$8.50

Glenlivet 12 Year - Double

$10.50

J & B - Double

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black - Double

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Red - Double

$10.50

Buchanan's

$8.50

*Well Tequila*

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

*Well Tequila* - Double

$7.00

1800 Coconut - Double

$10.00

1800 Reposado - Double

$10.00

1800 Silver - Double

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco - Double

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold- Double

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver - Double

$8.00

Patron Silver - Double

$10.00

*Well Vodka*

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Absolut Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.50

Doundrins Cucumber

$6.00

Doundrins Spicy Pepper

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff Lime

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

Phillips Lime

$3.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$5.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50

*Well Vodka* - Double

$7.00

Absolut - Double

$8.00

Absolut Citron - Double

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit - Double

$8.00

Absolut Lime - Double

$8.00

Absolut Peach - Double

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon - Double

$8.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red - Double

$8.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea - Double

$8.50

Doundrins Cucumber - Double

$8.00

Doundrins Spicy Pepper - Double

$8.00

Grey Goose - Double

$10.00

Smirnoff - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Grape - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Lime - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Peach - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry - Double

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla - Double

$7.00

Tito's - Double

$9.00

Phillips Lime - Double

$6.00

Truly Pineapple Mango - Double

$7.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade - Double

$7.50

Truly Wild Berry - Double

$7.50

Beer/Seltzers

Pops BL/ML (Mug ONLY)

$2.00

2 Hearted Ale - 16oz

$6.00

Big Wave Golden Ale- 16oz

$3.00

BRW-SKI - 16oz

$4.00

Bud Light - 16oz

$3.50

Fantasy Factory - 16oz

$6.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale - 16oz

$6.00

First Date at Culver's Cobbler Sour - 16oz

$9.00

Ned Flanders - 16oz

$8.00

Plumptuous Scotch Ale - 16oz

$8.00

Pumpkin Chai Tea - 16oz

$8.00

Souless Pear Cider -16oz

$8.00

Spotted Cow Farmhouse Ale- 16oz

$6.00

Stella Artois - 16oz

$6.00

Sticky McDoogle Scotch Ale- 16oz

$3.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA - 16oz

$3.00

Breakfast Beer (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$8.00

Capital Amber (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$6.00

Cow Cult (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$8.00

Death, Taxes & I-94 (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$8.00

Honey Blonde Ale (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$6.50

Polka King (Not Tapped Yet) - 16oz

$8.00

Bartender Fee

$100.00

Half Banquet Room Deposit

$150.00

BRW-SKI - Pitcher

$16.00

Bud Light - Pitcher

$14.00

Cow - Pitcher

$18.00

First Date at Culver's - Snifter

$7.00

Plumptuous Scotch Ale - Snifter

$6.00

Ned Flanders Sour - Snifter

$6.00

Pumpkin Chai Tea Porter - Snifter

$6.00

Souless Pear Cider - Snifter

$6.00

Breakfast Beer Coffee Stout (NYT) - Snifter

$6.00

Cow Cult Milk Stout (NYT) - Snifter

$6.00

Death, Taxes & I-94 (NYT) - Snifter

$6.00

Polka King Porter (NYT) - Snifter

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mich Golden

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Moon Man

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Busch Light Tallboy

$3.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

PBR Tallboy

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer Blackberry Lemon

$6.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer Cherry Lime

$6.00

Nutrl Holidsy Variety Pack

$6.00

Cocktails

Bomb *Cherry"

$5.00

Bomb *Jaeger*

$7.00

Bomb *Vegas*

$6.00

Apple Hot Toddy

$8.50

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Cinnamon Apple Delight

$8.50

Cosmo

$8.50

Cran-Apple Mule

$8.50

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

'Jack'ed Cider

$8.50

Jack Skellington

$8.50

Jillian

$8.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Long Island

$8.50

Malibu Hot Chocolate

$8.50

Maple Apple Brandy OF

$8.50

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Nut Shot

$5.00

Peppermint Patty

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.50

Pumpkin Brandy OF

$8.50

Pumpkin Brandy OF

$8.50

Reese's Pieces

$8.50

Rum Rummer

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

The Irish Winter Edition

$8.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Winter Wildberry Mule

$8.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.50

Merlot

$6.50

Pino Noir

$6.50

Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Pino Noir Bottle

$24.00

Chardonnay

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Riesling

$6.50

White Zin

$6.50

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Pino Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Riesling Bottle

$24.00

White Zin Bottle

$24.00

Champagne Glass

$6.50

Champagne Bottle

$28.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bud Hut

Busch Light 16oz Cans

$3.00

PBR 16oz Cans

$3.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

T-Shirts

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

X-Large

$18.00

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$22.00

Emp. Small

$10.00

Emp. Med

$10.00

Emp. Larg

$10.00

Emp. XL

$10.00

Emp. 2XL

$12.00

Emp. 3XL

$14.00

Nov 10th Comedy Show Tix

$40.00

Hoodies

Small

$49.00

Medium

$49.00

Large

$49.00

X-Large

$49.00

2XL

$55.00

3XL

$58.00

Emp. Small

$40.00

Emp. Med

$40.00

Emp. Larg

$40.00

Emp. XL

$40.00

Emp. 2XL

$46.00

Emp. 3XL

$49.00

Long Sleeved Shirts

Small

$26.00

Medium

$26.00

Large

$26.00

X-Large

$26.00

2XL

$28.00

3XL

$30.00

Emp. Small

$18.00

Emp. Med

$18.00

Emp. Larg

$18.00

Emp. XL

$18.00

Emp. 2XL

$20.00

Emp. 3XL

$22.00

Banquet Room

Half Banquet Room Deposit

$150.00

Lunch

B - Black Bean Burger

$17.00

B - Cheeseburger

$17.00

B - Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

B - Cod Sandwich

$17.00

B - Memphis Pork

$17.00

B - Rueben

$17.00

B - Shrimp Pesto

$17.00

Dinner

B - Broasted Chicken

$28.00

B - Mahi Dinner

$28.00

B - New York Strip

$28.00

B - Prime Rib - 12oz

$28.00

B - Ribs - Half Rack

$28.00

B - Salmon Dinner

$28.00

B - 4pc Fish Fry

$28.00

Can/Bottle Specials

*Mystery Beer Row*

$1.00

Buckler Non-Alcoholic

$1.00

Bud Light Cheleda

$1.00

Crown Royal Peach Tea

$4.00

Crown Royal Washington Apple

$4.00

Crown Royal Whisky/Cola

$4.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic

$2.00

Mich Ultra Seltzer Random Flavor

$1.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$1.00

Liquor Specials

"Box" Red Sangria Pints

$3.00

"Box" Twisted Tea Pints

$3.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$3.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$3.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$3.00

Jeremiah Weed

$3.00

Ketel One Citron

$3.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

Revel Stokes Apple

$3.00

Revel Stokes Pecan

$3.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$3.00

Smirnoff Red, White & Berry

$3.00

Smirnoff Sours Berry/Lemon

$3.00

Stoli Cucumber

$3.00

UV Blue

$3.00

UV Cake

$3.00

UV Cherry

$3.00

UV Salty Watermelon

$3.00

Windsor Canadian Whiskey

$3.00

X-Rated Cherry

$3.00

Yukon Jack 100 Proof

$3.00

Starters

Nacho Supreme

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese curds

$5.49

Sliders

Sliders

$12.99

Slider & Pitcher

$19.99

Drinks

Bud Light - 16oz

$3.00

Miller Light - 16oz

$3.00

Game Day Bloody (Rail Only)

$7.00

Game Day Mimosas

$5.00

Game Day Screwdrivers (Rail Only)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

911 River Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
River Walk Pub image
River Walk Pub image
River Walk Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
orange starNo Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
1873 Grille
orange starNo Reviews
301 DeWitt Street Portage, WI 53901
View restaurantnext
Owl's Nest
orange star4.0 • 48
617 E North St Poynette, WI 53955
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wisconsin Dells
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston