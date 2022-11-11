Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Riverbend Restaurant

141 Reviews

$$

415 5th St

Beverly, OH 45715

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Ham & Cheese Pretzel
Omelette - Sausage & Cheese

Appetizers

1/2 doz. Boneless Wings

$7.99

6 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.

1/2 doz. Traditional Wings

$7.99

Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.

Doz Boneless Wings

$11.99

12 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.

Doz Traditional Wings

$11.99

Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Six freshly battered Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce or ranch.

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Choose beef or chicken. Chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno, green onion

Pickle Chips

$7.99

Dill pickle fried dipped in seasoned batter

Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled tortilla with blend of melted cheese and green onions. Adding meat optimal. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Frog leg 1 Fri-Sat only

$4.00

Jalapeño cheese bites

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Onion Ring

$7.99

Sandwiches

4oz Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Char-grilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips

4oz Beef Burger

$7.99

Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choice of fries or homemade chips

4oz Cheeseburger

$8.99

Char-grilled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips

8oz Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chargrilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips.

8oz Beef Burger

$9.99

Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips.

8oz Cheeseburger

$10.99

Char-griled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips.

BLT

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread served with fries or homemade chips.

Chicken Cheddar Bacon

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, tomato and melted cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun served with fries or homemade chips.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.99

Chicken salad on a croissant serve with fries or homemade chips.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

8 oz. burger cooked to your satisfaction topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and crispy onion ring. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or homemade chips.

Fish Tail

$8.99

Crispy fried 5 oz. cod tail on a split top bun served with your choice of fres or homemade chips.

Grilled Frank

$6.99

Grilled hot dog with your choice of toppings served with your choice of fries or homemade fries.

Ham & Cheese Pretzel

$8.99

Sliced ham stacked high on a soft pretzel bun topped with American cheese served with your choice of fries or homemade chips.

Italian SUB

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion on a ciabatta wrap with Italian dressing served with fries or homemade chips.

Philly Steak

$8.99

Philly steak topped with onion, green pepper and provolone cheese on a split top served with fries or homemade chips.

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

Choice of corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. The best Reuben anywhere!

Sliders

$8.99

Three 2 oz. char-grilled beef patties on slider bun with a slice dill pickle served with your choice of fires or homemade chips

Texas Melt

$9.99

Our most popular sandwich! 4 oz. char-grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, American and provolone cheese on Texas toast served with yor choice of fries or homemade chips.

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Smoked turkey, smoked Gouda, bacon, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta wrap with hot bacon dressing served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips

Footlong hotdog

$8.99

Soups

Chili

$3.99+

Served piping hot by the cup or bowl.

Sausage Potato

$3.99+

Served by the cup or bowl.

Special Soup

$3.99+

Served piping hot by the cup or bowl.

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs wit your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.99

Chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, cottage cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled eggs.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs, Bleu and feta cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$4.99

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, croutons with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Our customer's favorite. Crisp greens, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, corn, onions, tortilla strips dressed with our special BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$8.99

Shredded lettuce, spicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, salsa and sour cream served with nacho chips

Anytime Dinners

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$9.99

Made from great tasting Cod

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

5 all white meat stripsdeep fried to a golden brown and served with one side and slaw

Shrimp dinner 12 piece

$14.99

GF grilled chicken

$13.99

BACON LOADED MAC N CHEESE

$7.99

CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$8.99

STEAK MAC N CHEESE

$10.99

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, BBQ Sauce and pizza sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, white cheese, celery and tomatoes with ranch dresing and chipotle tabasco sauce

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

10" three cheese blend melted on delicious pizza-style bread served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Alfredo Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken, spinach and Parmesan cheese on an Alfredo sauce base.

Steak Alfredo Flatbread

Steak Alfredo Flatbread

$11.99

Steak and spinach with Alfredo sauces on flatbread.

Pizza Flatbread

Pizza Flatbread

$9.99

One topping of your choice and cheese. Additional toppings available.

Reuben Flatbread

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese of a base of Thousand Island dressing.

Veggie Flatbread

$9.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, onion, banana peppers mushrooms and white cheese on ranch dressing base.

Desserts

Chocolate Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Pie Ala Mode

$4.99

Brownie Sundae

$3.00

Sundae

$3.00

Strawberries 2

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Peanutbutter pie

$3.99

Coconut cream pie

$3.99

Special pie

$3.99

Cookie box

$4.00

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Sm Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Sm Sliders

$6.99

Sides

Applesauce

$3.99

Baked Potato After 4 PM

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Green Beans

$3.99

Hand Cut Fries

$3.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.99

Simple pleasure!! Unpeeled, thin sliced potato fried to a golden brown.

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Made from scratch, cheesy, comforting and filling.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Shoestring Fries

$3.99

Thin cut, crispy, fried to golden brown.

Garden Salad

$4.99

Iceberg/romaine mix lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, onios and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.

Waffle Fries

$3.99

No side

-$0.50

Specials

.80 WING DAY (TRADTIONAL) MONDAY ONLY

$0.80

.80 WING DAY BONESLESS (MONDAY ONLY)

$0.80

$15 catering meal

$15.00

Special Sandwhich with fries

$8.99

Grilled Cheese & LG Soup

$7.99

Garden & Lg Soup

$7.99

Grilled cheese & cup of soup

$6.99

Open Face Roast Beef/Thursday only

$11.99

Peanutbutter and Lg soup

$6.99

Shrimp (12) butterfly with fries Tuesdays only

$11.99

Served with French fries

Shrimp (6) butterfly with fries Tuesdays only

$7.99

Special Burger with fries

$10.99

AYCE CATFISH

$18.99

CATFISH REFILL

Soupbeans- Tuesday special

$10.99

BBQ ribs-SUNDAY ONLY

$15.99

Dinners after 4PM

8oz New York Strip

$16.99

Char-grilled New York strip-grilled to order

Baked Tilapia

$12.99

Two farm-raised tilapia baked and lightly seasoned.

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Breaded, fried and served with white gravy

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. farm-raised Atlantic salmon-grilled and lightly seasoned. Melts in your mouth!

Ribeye

$23.99

Customer favorite-char-grilled to order

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.99

Flavorful Marinara sauce with interesting meat choices and served with garlic bread.

Breakfast until 1 PM

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

A customers favorite! Breaded steaks covered with white gravy.

Criossant Sandwich

Criossant Sandwich

$8.99

You select from bacon, ham, or sausage.

Egg Breakfast - one

$6.99

Eggs - two egg

$7.99

French Toast - large

$5.99

French Toast- small

$4.99

Hotcakes - junior

$3.99

Hotcakes-large

$4.99

Oatmeal - small

$2.99

Oatmeal-large

$3.99

Omelette - Bacon & Cheese

$10.99

Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with home fries and your choice of toast

Omelette - Four Cheese

$9.99

Omelette - Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and hamserved with home fries and your choice of toast.

Omelette - Sausage & Cheese

$10.99

Omelette - veggie

$9.99

Omelette- western

$10.99

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$6.99

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits 1/2

$4.99

Yummy warm biscuit covered with sausage gravy.

Skillet - Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Egg, your style, with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with over fried pototoes, your choice of toast

Skillet - Denver

$9.99

Skillet - Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Skillet - Meat Lover

$10.99

Skillet - Sausage & Cheese

$9.99

Skillet - veggie

$8.99

Special monday-hotcakes and meat

$5.99

Special Thursday - croissant

$6.99

Special Tuesday - biscuits and gravy

$5.99

Special Wednesday - French toast and meat

$5.99
Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

We were told our steak 'n eggs is the best ANYWHERE--not just in Southeast Ohio!

Omelette - 3 meat

$11.99

Ala Carte Breakfast

Bacon

$2.99

Egg- one

$1.99

Eggs - two

$2.99

French Toast - one

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Homefries

$2.59

Hot Cake - one

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.99

Takeout Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Milk

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Orange Juice

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

KIDS FREE DRINK

Free Radio Softdrink

Bottled Water

$1.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Pepsi Float

$3.49

Root Beer

$2.59

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Water

Pepsi

$3.49

Root beer

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pickup curbside and enjoy!!

Website

Location

415 5th St, Beverly, OH 45715

Directions

Gallery
Riverbend Restaurant image
Riverbend Restaurant image
Riverbend Restaurant image

