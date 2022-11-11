Riverbend Restaurant
141 Reviews
$$
415 5th St
Beverly, OH 45715
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
1/2 doz. Boneless Wings
6 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.
1/2 doz. Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.
Doz Boneless Wings
12 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.
Doz Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Six freshly battered Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce or ranch.
Loaded Nachos
Choose beef or chicken. Chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno, green onion
Pickle Chips
Dill pickle fried dipped in seasoned batter
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with blend of melted cheese and green onions. Adding meat optimal. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa
Frog leg 1 Fri-Sat only
Jalapeño cheese bites
Fried Green Tomatoes
Onion Ring
Sandwiches
4oz Bacon Cheeseburger
Char-grilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips
4oz Beef Burger
Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choice of fries or homemade chips
4oz Cheeseburger
Char-grilled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips
8oz Bacon Cheeseburger
Chargrilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips.
8oz Beef Burger
Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips.
8oz Cheeseburger
Char-griled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread served with fries or homemade chips.
Chicken Cheddar Bacon
Grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, tomato and melted cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun served with fries or homemade chips.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad on a croissant serve with fries or homemade chips.
Cowboy Burger
8 oz. burger cooked to your satisfaction topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and crispy onion ring. Served with coleslaw and your choice of fries or homemade chips.
Fish Tail
Crispy fried 5 oz. cod tail on a split top bun served with your choice of fres or homemade chips.
Grilled Frank
Grilled hot dog with your choice of toppings served with your choice of fries or homemade fries.
Ham & Cheese Pretzel
Sliced ham stacked high on a soft pretzel bun topped with American cheese served with your choice of fries or homemade chips.
Italian SUB
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion on a ciabatta wrap with Italian dressing served with fries or homemade chips.
Philly Steak
Philly steak topped with onion, green pepper and provolone cheese on a split top served with fries or homemade chips.
Reuben
Choice of corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. The best Reuben anywhere!
Sliders
Three 2 oz. char-grilled beef patties on slider bun with a slice dill pickle served with your choice of fires or homemade chips
Texas Melt
Our most popular sandwich! 4 oz. char-grilled beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, American and provolone cheese on Texas toast served with yor choice of fries or homemade chips.
Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, smoked Gouda, bacon, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta wrap with hot bacon dressing served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips
Footlong hotdog
Soups
Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs wit your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Plate
Chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce, cottage cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled eggs.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs, Bleu and feta cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, croutons with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing
Southwest Salad
Our customer's favorite. Crisp greens, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, corn, onions, tortilla strips dressed with our special BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, spicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, salsa and sour cream served with nacho chips
Anytime Dinners
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, BBQ Sauce and pizza sauce
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, white cheese, celery and tomatoes with ranch dresing and chipotle tabasco sauce
Cheesy Bread
10" three cheese blend melted on delicious pizza-style bread served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Alfredo Flatbread
Chicken, spinach and Parmesan cheese on an Alfredo sauce base.
Steak Alfredo Flatbread
Steak and spinach with Alfredo sauces on flatbread.
Pizza Flatbread
One topping of your choice and cheese. Additional toppings available.
Reuben Flatbread
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese of a base of Thousand Island dressing.
Veggie Flatbread
Tomatoes, green peppers, onion, banana peppers mushrooms and white cheese on ranch dressing base.
Desserts
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Potato After 4 PM
Broccoli
Corn
Cottage Cheese
Dinner Roll
Green Beans
Hand Cut Fries
Homemade Potato Chips
Simple pleasure!! Unpeeled, thin sliced potato fried to a golden brown.
Mac & Cheese
Made from scratch, cheesy, comforting and filling.
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Onion Rings
Shoestring Fries
Thin cut, crispy, fried to golden brown.
Garden Salad
Iceberg/romaine mix lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, onios and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.
Waffle Fries
No side
Specials
.80 WING DAY (TRADTIONAL) MONDAY ONLY
.80 WING DAY BONESLESS (MONDAY ONLY)
$15 catering meal
Special Sandwhich with fries
Grilled Cheese & LG Soup
Garden & Lg Soup
Grilled cheese & cup of soup
Open Face Roast Beef/Thursday only
Peanutbutter and Lg soup
Shrimp (12) butterfly with fries Tuesdays only
Served with French fries
Shrimp (6) butterfly with fries Tuesdays only
Special Burger with fries
AYCE CATFISH
CATFISH REFILL
Soupbeans- Tuesday special
BBQ ribs-SUNDAY ONLY
Dinners after 4PM
8oz New York Strip
Char-grilled New York strip-grilled to order
Baked Tilapia
Two farm-raised tilapia baked and lightly seasoned.
Country Fried Steak
Breaded, fried and served with white gravy
Grilled Salmon
8 oz. farm-raised Atlantic salmon-grilled and lightly seasoned. Melts in your mouth!
Ribeye
Customer favorite-char-grilled to order
Spaghetti
Flavorful Marinara sauce with interesting meat choices and served with garlic bread.
Breakfast until 1 PM
Country Fried Steak
A customers favorite! Breaded steaks covered with white gravy.
Criossant Sandwich
You select from bacon, ham, or sausage.
Egg Breakfast - one
Eggs - two egg
French Toast - large
French Toast- small
Hotcakes - junior
Hotcakes-large
Oatmeal - small
Oatmeal-large
Omelette - Bacon & Cheese
Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with home fries and your choice of toast
Omelette - Four Cheese
Omelette - Ham & Cheese
Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and hamserved with home fries and your choice of toast.
Omelette - Sausage & Cheese
Omelette - veggie
Omelette- western
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits 1/2
Yummy warm biscuit covered with sausage gravy.
Skillet - Bacon & Cheese
Egg, your style, with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with over fried pototoes, your choice of toast
Skillet - Denver
Skillet - Ham & Cheese
Skillet - Meat Lover
Skillet - Sausage & Cheese
Skillet - veggie
Special monday-hotcakes and meat
Special Thursday - croissant
Special Tuesday - biscuits and gravy
Special Wednesday - French toast and meat
Steak & Eggs
We were told our steak 'n eggs is the best ANYWHERE--not just in Southeast Ohio!
Omelette - 3 meat
Ala Carte Breakfast
Soft Drinks
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Takeout Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Small and Large sizes
Milk
Small and Large sizes
Orange Juice
Small and Large sizes
Tomato Juice
Small and Large sizes
KIDS FREE DRINK
Free Radio Softdrink
Bottled Water
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Pepsi Float
Root Beer
Root Beer Float
Sierra Mist
Water
Pepsi
Root beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Pickup curbside and enjoy!!
415 5th St, Beverly, OH 45715