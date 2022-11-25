Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Riverbirch Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

630 Riverside Shops Way

Charlottesville, VA 22911

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Strawberry and Spinach
Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$13.00

Nachos

$15.00+

Quesadilla

$15.00+

Spinach Artichoke

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00

Brick Oven Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Cheese

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

House White

$12.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Meat Lovers

$16.00

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Quesadizza PIZZA

$18.00

Veggie

$16.00

Calzone

$12.00

Classic Pepperoni

$13.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Caprese Burger

$15.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Nacho Burger

$15.00

Pimento Chicken Sand

$14.00

Portobello Burger

$12.00

Riverbirch

$16.00

Skinny

$13.00

Dessert

Affogato

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Brownie

$8.00

Entrees

8oz Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Fresh Fish

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger 4oz

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger 4oz

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00+

Smokehouse Salad

$16.00

Steakhouse Salad

$16.00

Strawberry and Spinach

$12.00+

The Wedge

$12.00+

Traditional Caesar

$12.00+

Sides

Cup Queso

$3.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.00

Mandarin Oranges

$3.00

Side Mayonnaise

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of House Vinairgrette

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Steak

$6.00

BEER!

Regular

$20.00

Special Pour

$30.00

6 pack

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

630 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Directions

Gallery
Riverbirch Restaurant image
Riverbirch Restaurant image
Riverbirch Restaurant image

