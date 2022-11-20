Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Riverboat Pizza Company

768 Reviews

$$

5975 Ogeechee Rd

Savannah, GA 31419

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own 14"
Garlic Knots
Boneless Chicken Wings (10pieces)

Apps & Sides

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Plain Knots

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Mac & Cheese Bites (10 Pieces)

$7.50

App

Bone-In Chicken Wings (8 wings)

$13.00

Boneless Chicken Wings (10pieces)

$9.50

App

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks (6)

$7.50

Cheesy Pesto Breadsticks (6)

$8.25

Cheesy Pepperoni Breadsticks (6)

$7.95

App

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Thousand Island

$0.75

Extra Vinagerette

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Italian

$0.75

Fries

$6.25

App

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, cucumber, black olives, tomato, red onions, mushrooms

Large House Salad

$8.50

Romaine, cucumbers, black olives, tomato, red onions, mushrooms

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Large Caesar Salad

$8.50

Small Cranberry Walnut Spinach Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Large cranberry Walnut Spinach

$8.50Out of stock

10" Personal Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Olive, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom

Build Your Own 10"

$10.25

10" #1 Ogeechee Cheese

$10.25

10" #2 Riverboat Deluxe

$13.85

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom, & Italian Sausage

10" #3 Riverboat Captain

$13.85

Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, & Artichoke

10" #4 Kahanamoku’s Hawaiian

$13.85

Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon, & green onion

10" #5 1733

$13.85

Pepperoni, Grilled Onion, & Honey

10" #6 Master Splinter

$13.50

Cheese w/ Pesto Dollops

10" #7 KJ's Garlic

$13.85

Creamy Garlic Base, Pepperoni, Tomato, & Green Onion

10" #8 Riverboat Gambler

$13.85

Creamy Garlic Base, Jalepenos, Chicken, Bacon, & Onion

10" #9 Bangkok Nights

$13.85

Peanut Sauce Base, Chicken, Onion, & Cilantro

10" #10 Pesto Manifesto

$13.85

Pesto Base, Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon, Artichoke, & Green Onion

10" #11 California Dreamin'

$13.95

Pesto Base, Chicken, Artichoke, & Sun Dried Tomato

10" #12 Riverboat Roy’s Classic Supreme

$13.85

Pepperoni, Sausage, Olive, Onion, Peppers, Mushroom

10" #13 Dirty Bird

$13.85

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Green Onion

10" #14 Alexander Supertramp

$13.85

Tomato, Artichoke, Olive, Peppers, Onion, Spinach

10" #15 River Monster

$13.85

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, & Italian Sausage

10" #16 Double Trouble

$13.85

Double Pepperoni, Double Olive

10" #17 Riverboat Margherita

$13.50

Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil

10" #18 Commodore

$13.85

Creamy Garlic Base, Bacon, Ground Beef, Mushroom

10" #20 Ogeechee Road

$13.85

Tomato, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Garlic

10" #21 Carolina Gold Rush

$13.85

Carolina Gold BBQ Base, Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Banana Pepper

10" #22 Farmer's Market

$13.85

Feta Cheese, Spinach, Olives, Sun Dried Tomatos

10" #23 Brody Da Buffalo

$13.85

Buffalo Base, Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onion, Blue Cheese Chunks

10" #24 Northern GA Special

$13.85

Pesto Base, Spinach, Mushroom, Jalepenos, Artichoke, Feta Cheese

Crispy

Well Done

14" Pizza

Build Your Own 14"

$14.00

14" #1 Ogeechee Cheese

$14.00

14" #2 Riverboat Deluxe

$17.50

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, & Italian Sausage on red sauce base

14" #3 Riverboat Captain

$17.50

Pepperoni, Artichokes, Garlic, & Italian Sausage with red sauce base

14" #4 Kahanamoku’s Hawaiian

$17.50

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Onions, & Bacon on red sauce base

14" #5 1733

$17.50

Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, & Drizzled Honey w/red sauce base

14" #6 Master Splinter

$16.50

Cheese Pizza with Dollops of Basil Pesto on red sauce base

14" #7 KJ's Garlic

$17.50

Pepperoni, Tomato, Green Onion & Italian Sausage w/creamy garlic sauce base

14" #8 Riverboat Gambler

$17.50

Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños, & Bacon w/creamy garlic sauce base

14" #9 Bangkok Nights

$17.75

Chicken & Onions w/Thai Peanut Sauce Base...Finished with fresh cilantro

14" #10 Pesto Manifesto

$18.00

Chicken, Mushroom, Green Onion, Artichokes, & Bacon w/basil pesto sauce base

14" #11 California Dreamin'

$18.00

Chicken, Artichokes, & Sun Dried Tomato w/basil pesto sauce base

14" #12 Riverboat Roy’s Classic Supreme

$18.00

Pepperoni, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

14" #13 Dirty Bird

$17.50

Chicken, Bacon, & Green Onions w/BBQ sauce base

14" #14 Alexander Supertramp

$17.50

Spinach, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Artichokes & Tomato w/red sauce base

14" #15 River Monster

$18.50

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

14" #16 Double Trouble

$17.50

Double Pepperoni & Double Black Olives w/red sauce base

14" #17 Riverboat Margherita

$17.00

Tomatoes, Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil w/red sauce base

14" #18 Commodore

$17.50

Ground Beef, Mushrooms & Bacon w/creamy garlic sauce base

14" #20 Ogeechee Road

$17.50

Salami, Onions, Tomato, Garlic & Bacon w/red sauce base

14" #21 Carolina Gold Rush

$17.50

Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & Banana Peppers w/Carolina BBQ sauce base

14" #22 Farmer’s Market

$17.50

Spinach, Black Olives, Feta Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato w/red sauce base

14" #23 Brody Da Buffalo

$17.50

Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers & Crumbled Blue Cheese w/Buffalo sauce base

14" #24 Northern GA Special

$17.50

Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Jalapeños & Feta Cheese w/Basil Pesto sauce base

Crispy

Well Done

18" Pizza

18" Build Your Own

$17.50

18" #1 Ogeechee Cheese

$17.50

18" #2 Riverboat Deluxe

$23.50

Salami, Pepperoni, Mushroom & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

18" #3 Riverboat Captain

$23.50

Pepperoni, Garlic, Artichokes & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

18" #4 Kahanamoku’s Hawaiian

$23.50

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Onions & Bacon w/red sauce base

18" #5 1733

$23.00

Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions & Drizzled Honey w/red sauce base

18" #6 Master Splinter

$22.00

Cheese Pizza with Dollops of basil pesto on a red sauce base

18" #7 KJ's Garlic

$23.50

Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Green Onions & Italian Sausage w/creamy garlic sauce base

18" #8 Riverboat Gambler

$23.50

Chicken, Onions, Jalapeños & Bacon w/creamy garlic sauce base

18" #9 Bangkok Nights

$23.00Out of stock

Chicken & Onions w/Thai Peanut Sauce base...Topped with fresh cilantro

18" #10 Pesto Manifesto

$24.00

Chicken, Mushroom, Green Onions, Artichokes & Bacon w/Basil Pesto base

18" #11 California Dreamin'

$23.00

Chicken, Artichokes & Sun Dried Tomatoes w/Basil Pesto sauce base

18" #12 Riverboat Roy’s Classic Supreme

$24.00

Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

18" #13 Dirty Bird

$23.00

Chicken, Bacon & Green Onion w/BBQ sauce base

18" #14 Alexander Supertramp

$23.00

Spinach, Black Olives, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Artichoke w/red sauce base

18" #15 River Monster

$24.95

Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon & Italian Sausage w/red sauce base

18" #16 Double Trouble

$23.00

Double Pepperoni, Double Black Olives w/red sauce base

18" #17 Riverboat Margherita

$22.00

Tomatoes with Fresh Basil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil on a red sauce base

18" #18 Commodore

$24.00

Ground Beef, Mushrooms & Bacon w/creamy garlic sauce base

18" #20 Ogeechee Road

$23.00

Salami, Garlic, Tomato, Onions & Bacon w/red sauce base

18" #21 Carolina Gold Rush

$23.00

Chicken, Mushroom, Onion & Banana Peppers w/Carolina Gold BBQ sauce base

18" #22 Farmer’s Market

$23.50

Spinach, Black Olive, Feta Cheese & Sun Dried Tomato w/red sauce base

18" #23 Brody Da Buffalo

$23.00

Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper & Crumbled Blue Cheese w/Buffalo Sauce base

18" #24 Northern GA Special

$23.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke, Jalepenos, Feta Cheese, Pesto Base

Crispy

Well Done

Extra Sauce

Dessert (Cheesecake)

Plain NYC style

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.95

Lavender Cheeesecake

$6.50

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

Course

App

Main

Extra Sauce

Marinara

$0.75

Creamy Garlic Sauce

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Pesto

$1.75

Peanut Sauce

$1.25

Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Carolina BBQ

$1.00

Bluecheese

$1.25

Cans/Bottles

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Mtn Dew

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a full service pizzeria family owned and operated serving fresh and unique food and flavors.

Location

5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Directions

Gallery
Riverboat Pizza Company image
Riverboat Pizza Company image
Riverboat Pizza Company image

