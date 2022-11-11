River Café at The Hebrew Home
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Email skuhnen@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bronx
Full Moon Pizzeria - Bronx - Arthur ave Little Italy
4.5 • 2,812
600 E 187th St Bronx, NY 10458
View restaurant