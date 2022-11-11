Main picView gallery

River Café at The Hebrew Home

No reviews yet

5701 Palisade Avenue

Bronx, NY 10471

Popular Items

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH
CAFE LATTE
TUSCAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

QUICK BITES

CAPRESE EGG BITES

$4.00

Sous Vide Egg Bites with Vine Ripe Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, RiverSpring's Micro-Farm Grown Basil, & Aged Balsamic

TURKEY BACON EGG BITES

$4.00

Sous Vide Egg Bites with Turkey Bacon & Aged Cheddar

RIVER CAFE OATMEAL

$3.50

River Cafe Oatmeal with Sliced Banana, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon.

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.99

Avocado, Shaved Radish, Sunflower Kernels, Everything Bagel Spice, Multigrain Bread

BAGELS AND SPREADS

BAGEL

$2.00

Bagels with Various Flavors of Whipped Cream Cheeses and Spreads Featuring Local Bagel Corner Bagels

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.75

Cage Free Egg, Turkey Bacon, Aged Cheddar

MEDITERRANEAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.50

Cage Free Egg, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Baby Arugula, Feta

SANTA FE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.99

Cage Free Egg, Roasted Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo Featuring Riverspring’s Micro-Farm Grown Cilantro, Pepper Jack Cheese, Smashed Avocado

SMOKED SALMON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

Ducktrap Smoked Salmon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Scallions, Pickled Red Onion, Capers

PB&J BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.99

Local Jam and Homemade Local Honey and Sea Salt Peanut Butter

BETWEEN BREAD

TUSCAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.75

Marinated Chicken Breast, Baby Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Aioli

THE FARMER

$5.49

Jasper Hill Clothbound Cheddar, Bosc Pear, Baby Arugula, Local Fig Jam, Multigrain

CHIPOTLE RANCH CHICKEN

$6.99

MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, BABY ARUGULA, PEPPERJACK CHEESE, CHIPOTLE RANCH AIOLI, SOURDOUGH BREAD

ROASTED TURKEY SANDWICH

$7.49

House Roasted Turkey, Smashed Avocado, Vine Ripe Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough

GARDEN VEGETABLE

$6.49

GRILLED ZUCCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, ROASTED TOMATOES, PICKLED RED ONION, GOAT CHEESE, FOCACCIA BREAD

PASTRAMI RACHEL

$7.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Coleslaw, Thousand Island, Grilled Marble Rye

FLATBREADS

CLASSIC

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

PEPPERONI

$6.99

Beef Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

BASIL CHICKEN

$6.99

Grilled Chicken, Ricotta Cheese, Basil Pesto, Red Onion

SALADS

CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$7.49

Romaine, Arugula, Bell Pepper, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Oil Cured Olives, Focaccia Croutons, Feta, Oregano, Red Wine Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$7.49

Gem Lettuce, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Reggiano, House-Made Caesar

GREEN GODDESS

$7.49

Baby Spinach, Shredded Kale, Avocado, Cucumber, Roasted Sweet Potato, Grape Tomato, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHOPPED SALAD

$7.49

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Grape Tomato, Roasted Corn, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette

SOUPS

CREAMY TOMATO

$3.00+

Homestyle cream of Tomato soup.

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$3.00+

Caramelized Onion, Melted Leeks, Toasted Baguette, Gruyere, Crispy Shallots

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.19+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$1.99+

CAFE LATTE

$2.95+

CAFE MOCHA

$2.88+

CAFÉ WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$3.75+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.09+

FRAPPUCCINO

$3.95+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.75+
COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW WITH COLD FOAM

$3.59+

SALTED CARAMEL CREAM COLD BREW

$3.95+

HOT TEA

$3.65+

ICED TEA

$3.25+

CHAI LATTE

$3.65+

HONEY CITRUS MINT TEA

$3.25+

STARBUCKS REFRESHER

$2.95+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75+

ESPRESSO

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email skuhnen@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Location

5701 Palisade Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471

Directions

Main pic

