Restaurant header imageView gallery

River City Drafthouse

426 Reviews

$$

1574 1/2 Bardstown rd

Louisville, KY 40205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Fried Rice

$7.50+

Jalepeno Peppers

$7.00

Fried Jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Your choice of steak or chicken, sautéed onions and choice of cheese. Served with chips.


Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Served with homemade Bavarian style mustard

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Beer battered pickle chips. Served with ranch

Fried Cheese Cubes

$6.00

Pepper Jack cheese cubes, breaded and fried. Served with ranch.

Kentucky Style Fries

$7.00

1Lb Fries topped w/Beer Cheese and Bacon served with ranch or spicy ranch.

Fried Okra

$5.00

A simple Southern classic! Breaded and fried until golden. Served with remoulade.

Loaded Tavern Tots

$7.00

Loaded Tots with beer cheese and Bacon.

Side Onion Ring

$4.50

Served with pita chips, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Beer battered and lightly salted.

Jalepeno Peppers

$7.00

Fried Jalapeno poppers stuffed with cream.

Side fries

$3.00

Side Tavern Tots

$4.00

Asian Starters

Dumpling (6)

$5.00

Crab Rangoon (6)

$6.00

Egg Rolls

$5.00

Edamame

$3.00

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Fried Maguro

$9.00

Samosa(5pics)

$4.95

Soup and Salads

Miso Soup

$2.50

House Ginger Salad

$3.50

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Calamari Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Wings

Traditional 1/2 Dozen

$8.00

Traditional Dozen

$14.50

Boneless 1/2 LB

$8.00

Boneless 1 LB

$14.00

Sandwiches & Entrees

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Your choice of steak or chicken, sautéed onions and choice of cheese. Served with chips.

Kentucky Cheeseteak

Kentucky Cheeseteak

$10.00

Your choice of steak or chicken, sautéed onion, bacon and beer cheese. Served with chips.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.00

Beer battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulode.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with hand cut fries and a side of BBQ sauce

Fish and Chips

$10.00

Beer battered Cod fillets, served with hand cut fries and a side of tartar sauce.

Draft House Burger

$8.00

Angus Beef Burger on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato & pickle

KY Burger

$12.00

Drafthouse Burger topped with Kentucky Style Cheesesteak! Burger, Steal, Beer Cheese and Bacon This is SERIOUS meal!

Asian Entrees

Fried Rice

$7.50+

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Teriyaki Beef

$15.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$16.00

Burmese Fried Noodles

$9.00+

Khow Swel(Coconut Chicken Ramen)

$11.00

Sushi

S-1 New Yorker

$11.95

Asparagus, tempura shrimp& avocado, Topped with Masago& spicy mayo

S-2 Ninja

$12.95

salmon& tempura flake topped with spicy crab& Eel sauce

S-3 Alaskan King

$12.95

S-4 Derby Roll

$13.50

S-5 Bardstown

$10.00

Deep fried spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & spicy crab Special sauces $10.(seaweed outside roll)

S-6 Sakura

$12.95

California roll topped W/ Eel & Eel sauce

S-7 Fire Dragon

$13.50

Spicy Tuna roll Topped with Tuna and a touch of spicy mayo & Spicy sauce

S-8 King Lobster

$13.50

Fried baby lobster, avocado topped with salmon & touch of spicy mayo and spicy sauce

S-9 Lucky 7

$13.95

Spicy crab, Tempura shrimp, topped with salmon& yellowtail, lime & special sauces

S-10 Louisville

$13.95

Tuna, Salmon, Asparagus, Topped with Tuna, yellowtail & Avocado.

S-11 Cowboy Roll

$13.95

Tempura shrimp and avocado, Topped with torched salmon , salmon roe& special sauces

S-12 Kentucky

$13.95

Tuna, cream cheese, Avocado, Topped with torched tuna, green onion & eel sauce

S-13 California Dreamer

$13.95

S-14 River City

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab& avocado, topped with spicy tuna, Tempura crunch and mas ago, tempura flake & special sauces

S-15 Red Unagi

$13.95

Eel, cucumber, crab & avocado, topped with Eel, red tobiko & eel sacue

S-16Highland Roll

$13.95

S-17 Spicy Storm

$13.95

Tempura salmon, jalapeno and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy crab and avocado, Eel sauce, wasabi mayo& salmon roe

S-18 Paradise Roll

$13.95

S-19 King Of the Sea

$13.95

S-20 Sea Monster

$11.95

S-21 Super Volcano

$14.95

Deep fried spicy crab, cream cheese, Jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado & red tobiko & special sauces

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Yum Yum Roll

$7.50

Unagi Roll

$9.95

Philadephia Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salom Roll

$9.50

Salmon Avocado

$8.95

Sunset Roll

$12.95

Crunchy Crab

$10.50

Crunchy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.50

Dragon Roll

$12.95

S-16 Vegas Roll

$11.95

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Much Roll

$12.95

Vegetable rolls

Vege roll(Carrot,cucumber, avocado)

$6.50

AAC Roll( Avocado, asparagus, cucumber)

$4.95

Avocado roll(seaweed outside small roll)

$4.00

Cucumber roll(seaweed outside small roll)

$4.00

Sweet Potato roll- (deepfried Sweet potato), Avocado& cucumber W/eel sauce

$6.50

Small Rolls(Seaweed Outside)

Tuna roll

$5.50

Salmon roll

$6.50

Yellow tail roll

$7.50

Seafood bowls

Tuna Bowl

$12.00

( Tuna, rice, lattice, avocado, spicy sauce & eel sauce)

Salmon Bowl

$12.00

Salmon( rice, lattice, avocado, spicy sauce & eel sauce)

Yellow tail( rice, lattice, avocado, spicy sauce & eel sauce)

$13.00

NIgri- Sashimi

Hamachi(Yellowtail)* Nigiri

$6.00

Ebi(Shrimp) Nigiri

$5.00

Maguro(Tuna)* Nigiri

$5.95

Kani(Crab Stick) Nigiri

$5.00

Sake(Salmon)* Nigiri

$5.95

Unagi(Freshwater Eel) Nigiri

$6.00

Negri-Sashimi(combo)

Sushi & sashimi combo(Pick California Roll, Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon & 6 pics of chef choice Sashimi)

$20.00

Nigri&Sashimi Combo ( Chef choice 3pic Nigri & 6 pic sashimi)

$15.99

Desserts

Sesame Ball(5pics)

$4.50

Mochi Ice Cream(2pics)

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1574 1/2 Bardstown rd, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

Gallery
River City Drafthouse image
River City Drafthouse image
River City Drafthouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Against the Grain - Highlands Public House
orange starNo Reviews
1576 Bardstown RD Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger - Highland
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1700 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Stores- Highlands
orange starNo Reviews
1514 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Impellizzeris Pizza Bardstown Rd - 1381 Bardstown Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1381 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40204
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza -PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston