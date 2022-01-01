River City Roll

Restaurant header imageView gallery
SUMMER COCKTAILS

FROZEN FLIGHT

$20.00

FROZEN SANGRIA

$10.00

Straberry DQ

$10.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

CHERRY Limeade

$10.00

Transfusion

$12.00

Walking on Sunshine

$12.00

The Pontiac

$13.00Out of stock

Tommie Tail

$11.00

Casa de Cousin

$15.00

Siesta

$11.00

Kentucky Peach

$12.00

Lawn Chair

$11.00

Iced-Toddy

$12.00

Purple Rain

$13.00

Smooth Criminal

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Limeade

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Old Fashion'd

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

IRISH TRASH CAN

$14.00

BOTTLE BEER

Bud Light

$6.00

12oz Bottle

Miller Lite

$6.00

12oz Bottle

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

12oz Bottle

High Noon

$7.00

Choice of Available Flavors, 12oz Can

Budweiser

$6.00

12oz Bottle

Beals Lemon Drop

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

12oz Bottle

Lagunits NA

$7.00

Dogfish

$7.00

Hardywood Sun Crush

$7.00

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

The Finnish LongDrink

$8.00

Voodoo 1985 Can

$7.00

New Realm Tropic Dream

$7.00

Bold Rock Crush

$8.00+

DownEast Cider Cans

$7.00

SPECIALS

Barboursville Cabernet

$11.00

Barboursville Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Barboursville Viogner

$13.00

Back to the 50's

$10.00

Puppy Pinot

$8.00

The Pink Chair

$10.00

EVENTS

Bulleit Kentucky Peach

$13.00

Deleon Blanco Marg

$12.00

Ketel One Tommie Tail

$13.00

Singani 63 Party

MOON WALKER

$12.00

Chuflay

$12.00

Smke Signal

$12.00

SINGANI 63

$10.00

4 For $120

4 For $120

$120.00

12 Servings

12 Crowd Hummus

$45.00

12 Crowd Shrimp

$60.00

12 Crowd Ribs

$65.00

12 Crowd Truffle

$45.00

12 Crowd Sweet Chili Bites

$50.00

25 Servings

25 Crowd Hummus

$85.00

25 Crowd Shrimp

$115.00

25 Crowd Ribs

$125.00Out of stock

25 Crowd Truffle

$85.00

25 Crowd Sweet Chili Bites

$95.00

N/A

Sprite

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Soda Pitcher (P)

$8.00

Redbull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

MOCKTAILS

MOCKTAIL Transfusion

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Casa de Cousin

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Kentucky Peach

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Lawn Chair

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Iced-Toddy

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Margarita

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Limeade

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Mule

$6.00

MOCKTAIL Paloma

$6.00

CHARITY

VUU TICKET

$25.00

PUPPY BOWL TSHIRT

$20.00

Alzheimer's Bowling (per person)

$25.00

Pink Chair

$25.00

FEATURED BOTTLE LIST

Maison No. 9 Rose (2019)

$50.00

O.M.G. Red Blend (2018)

$38.00

19 Crimes Snoop Red Blend (2019)

$40.00

Sassaia Syrah (2017)

$50.00

Saintsbury Chardonnay (2017)

$40.00

Lorentz Pinot Blanc (2016)

$38.00

Etude Chardonnay (2017)

$45.00

DOOR DONATIONS

TREY LEWIS

$30.00

Shares

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle, Parmesan, Parsley, Shaved Egg Yolk, Grilled Scallion Aioli

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Feed the Crowd Late

12 Crowd Shrimp

$60.00

25 Crowd Shrimp

$115.00

12 Crowd Truffle

$45.00

25 Crowd Truffle

$85.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Richmond's boutique bowling alley and full service restaurant featuring 20 lanes, full bar with fresh craft cocktails, brick oven pizza, and seasonal menu.

Website

Location

939 Myers Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

