  Riverside
  Rivercrust Deli & Pizzeria - 6235 River Crest Drive #F
Rivercrust Deli & Pizzeria 6235 River Crest Drive #F

No reviews yet

6235 River Crest Drive #F

Riverside, CA 92507

FOOD

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.00

Side of Ranch or Marinara

SMALL Cheese Sticks

$9.00

10 inch; Side of Ranch or Marinara

LARGE Cheese Sticks

$15.00

14 inch; Side of Ranch or Marinara

Bone-In Wings

$12.00

8 wings w/ side of Ranch or Blue Cheese. (Hot, Mango Habanero or Barbecue)

Avocado Caprese

$12.79

Cold Sandwiches

T.B.A.

$11.25

Turkey, Bacon and Avocado, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle with Mayo, Mustard on Squaw Bread

Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.25

Choice of Cheese with Lettuce, Spinach, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pickle, Black Olives and Italian Oil Blend on Squaw Bread

Italian Sub

$11.25

Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Pickle with Mayo, Mustard with Italian Oil on a French Roll

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, and choice of Bread and Cheese (Chicken Salad prepared daily with Premium Chicken, Mayo, Celery, Onion, Salt & Pepper)

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Tuna Salad served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, and choice of Bread and Cheese (Tuna Salad prepared daily with Premium Albacore Tuna, Mayo, Mustard, Celery, Onion, Salt & Pepper)

B.L.T.

$9.79

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo on choice of Toasted Bread. Add Cheese for dditional fee

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of up to two Cheeses on choice of Bread. Add Bacon or Avocado for additional fee

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.79

Sliced Rib-Eye Steak, Sautéed Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms, White American and Provolone Cheese with Chipotle Mayo on a French Roll

Hot Pastrami Sub

$12.79

Pastrami, Pickles, Mustard, and Provolone on a French roll

BBQ Rib-Eye Steak Sub

$12.79

Sliced Rib-Eye Steak, BBQ Sauce and Provolone on a French roll

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives and Mozzarella Cheese w/ Croutons & Dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$8.99

Whole Avocado cut in half Stuffed with Fresh Chicken Salad, Drizzled with Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper.

Deluxe Stuffed Avocado

$10.49

Stuffed Avocado topped with 5 veggies and Drizzled with Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper.

Ultimate Stuffed Avocado Salad

$13.79

Stuffed Avocado on a bed of Lettuce and Spinach with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis and side of Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.59

Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives and Cucumber w/ Dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.59

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, and Tomato w/ Dressing

Burgers

Smash Burger

$10.79

Beverages

Fountain Soda- 16 oz

$1.99

Proudly Serving Coke Products. 16 oz; Upgrade size for additional fee

Iced Tea

$1.99

Made in house. 16 oz; Upgrade size for additional fee

Lemonade

$1.99

Made in house. 16 oz; Upgrade size for additional fee

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Made to order. 16 oz; Upgrade size for additional fee

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

AP Tropical

$1.99

Sides

Chips

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

2 Oz Ranch

$0.59

Whole Pepperonchini

$0.79

Sliced Pepperonchini

$0.79

Combo

Potato Salad & Drink

$3.99

Chips & Drink

$3.69

PIZZAS

BYO Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza-SMALL

$9.00

Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, and Tomato w/ Dressing

Create Your Own Pizza-LARGE

$14.00

Choice of Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese

Create Your Own Pizza-X-LARGE

$18.00

Choice of Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese

Small Pizza

Small Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Pineapple,and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts and Garlic

Small Pastrami Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Pastrami, and Pickles, topped with Mustard

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, and Onion, topped with BBQ Sauce

Small Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Choice of Infused Olive Oil Or Signature Red Sauce, with Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

Small Meatlovers Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Bacon Bits

Small Hot Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Red Onion, topped with Frank’s RedHot Sauce and Celery

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Hand Shaved Ribeye, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Onions, with House Chipotle Aioli

Large Pizza

Large Supreme Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Pineapple,and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Large Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts and Garlic

Large Pastrami Pizza

$23.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Pastrami, and Pickles, topped with Mustard

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, and Onion, topped with BBQ Sauce

Large Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Choice of Infused Olive Oil Or Signature Red Sauce, with Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$23.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Bacon Bits

Large Hot Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Red Onion, topped with Frank’s RedHot Sauce and Celery

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Hand Shaved Ribeye, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Onions, with House Chipotle Aioli

X-Large Pizza

X-Large Supreme Pizza

$30.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, and Bell Peppers

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$30.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Pineapple,and topped with Parmesan Cheese

X-Large Veggie Pizza

$30.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts and Garlic

X-Large Pastrami Pizza

$30.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Pastrami, and Pickles, topped with Mustard

X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, and Onion, topped with BBQ Sauce

X-Large Margherita Pizza

$30.00

Choice of Infused Olive Oil Or Signature Red Sauce, with Mozzarella, Tomato, and Basil

X-Large Meatlovers Pizza

$30.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Bacon Bits

X-Large Hot Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese, Feta, Grilled Chicken Breast, and Red Onion, topped with Frank’s RedHot Sauce and Celery

X-Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$30.00

Garlic Butter Base, Mozzarella, Hand Shaved Ribeye, Mushroom, Bell Peppers, Onions, with House Chipotle Aioli

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches, Salads and More!

Location

6235 River Crest Drive #F, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

