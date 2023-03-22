Sainato's at Rivergate
1,896 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
No Reviews
1947 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cleveland
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant