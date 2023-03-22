Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sainato's at Rivergate

1,896 Reviews

$$

1852 Columbus Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Sainato's at Rivergate image
Sainato's at Rivergate image
Sainato's at Rivergate image
Sainato's at Rivergate image

Similar restaurants in your area

Merwin's Wharf
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Merwin Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Nano Brew CLE
orange star4.4 • 868
1859 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th Street
orange starNo Reviews
1844 W. 25th Street Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant - 1947 W. 25th St.
orange starNo Reviews
1947 W. 25th St. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Pioneer Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2407 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston