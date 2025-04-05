Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

RiverGrille on the Tomoka

review star

No reviews yet

950 U.S. 1

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hush Puppies
Full River Bluff Combo
Florida Sunshine Cake

Appetizers

Onion Strings

$9.00

Sliced red & white onion lightly breaded and fried. Served with Cajun dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Golden fried, garlic and herb cheese curds. Served with marinara for dipping

Mahi Fingers

$12.00

Golden-fried strips of Mahi Mahi served with our citrus tartar

Gator Bites

$14.50

Cajun marinated and breaded to order, fried to a golden brown. Served with cajun ranch for dipping

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Mahi Mahi smoked in house and folded together with mayo, diced onion, peppers and celery. Seasoned to perfection and served with captains wafers.

Crab Dip

$14.00

Blue crab, asiago cream cheese, artichokes, fresh herbs & spices folded together & baked

Calamari

$12.00

Lemon pepper floured and flash fried, served with sriracha aioli and marinara

P&E 1/2 lb

$14.00

Boiled in our seasoned brew, then tossed in your choice of seasoning: Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean rum, or Key West

P&E 1 lb

$21.00

Boiled in our seasoned brew, then tossed in your choice of seasoning: Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean rum, or Key West

Salmon Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder - Cup

$5.00

A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices, served hot by the cup or bowl

Clam Chowder - Bowl

$7.00

A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices, served hot by the cup or bowl

Cajun Cobb - Small

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with hard-boiled egg, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheese and Cajun corn salsa. Served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing

Cajun Cobb - Large

$12.00

Nutty Cheesy - Small

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, pecans, cheddar, bleu & asiago cheese, tossed with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Nutty Cheesy - Large

$12.00

The Wedge - Small

$7.00

Chilled, crisp lettuce wedge topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & creamy bleu cheese dressing

The Wedge - Large

$11.00

Chilled, crisp lettuce wedge topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & creamy bleu cheese dressing

Caesar - Small

$5.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Caesar - Large

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing

Garden - Small

$5.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Garden - Large

$8.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Sub Garden Salad

$2.50

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Sub Caesar Salad

$2.50

Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Sub Clam Chowder Cup

$2.50

A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices

Sub Clam Chowder Bowl

$3.50

A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices

Chicken Sausg Gumbo Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Sausg Gumbo Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Sub Sod Cup

$2.50

Sub Sod Bowl

$3.50

Handhelds

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Cajun, Grilled, or Fried, with cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, and cilantro sour cream

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Cajun, Grilled, or Fried, with cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, and cilantro sour cream

Florida Reuben

$14.00

Cajun, Grilled, or Fried Tilapia, provolone cheese, coleslaw, house remoulade all on a potato bun. Served with one side of your choice

Mahi Reuben

$18.50

Cajun, Grilled, or Fried Mahi Mahi; provolone cheese, coleslaw, house remoulade all on a potato bun. Served with one side of your choice

FOD Reuben

Cajun, Grilled, or Fried fish, provolone cheese, slaw, key lime remoulade all on toasted marble rye

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Flaky, mild white fish prepared to your liking: fried, cajun, or grilled, served on a brioche bun. Try some of our fresh and local options

Mahi Sandwich

$17.50

FOD Sandwich

Flounder Mac

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried, Grilled, or Cajun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Fish Poboy

$13.00

Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and a fried, grilled or cajun Tilapia filet

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and 6 fried, grilled or cajun shrimp

Chicken Poboy

$13.00

Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and nuggets of fried, grilled or cajun chicken

Mahi Po Boy

$18.00

Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and a fried, grilled or cajun Mahi Mahi filet

FOD Po Boy

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked and pulled in-house, served with side of tangy gold BBQ sauce and a choice of one side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Seasoned chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Caesar dressing & asiago cheese, served in a soft flour wrap

Tomoka Dog

$11.00

Our Florida famous beef “foot long” hot dog grilled to perfection

Burger

$14.00

2 fresh ground beef patties served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and one side

Impossible Burger

$14.00

This vegetarian burger isn’t just for vegetarians! Flat top seared and served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of one side.

Gator Tail Poboy

$18.00

Fresh French roll brushed with parmesan cheese, herbs and butter stuff them with lettuce, tomato, Creole remoulade. *Fried only

Cajun Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Seafood Platter

Half Shrimp

$15.50

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Full Shrimp

$22.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Half Catfish

$15.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Full Catfish

$20.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Half Scallop

$18.00

6 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Full Scallop

$25.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Half River Bluff Combo

$16.00

Tilapia with 2 large shrimp and 2 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Full River Bluff Combo

$23.00

Tilapia with 4 large shrimp and 4 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Fresh Fish

Salmon

$19.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Mahi Mahi

$21.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Tilapia

$15.00

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Fish of the Day

Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides

Entrees

Jambalaya

$18.00

A New Orleans classic andouille sausage, Cajun seasoned shrimp & chicken, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes in a slightly spicy sauce, over andouille rice. Served with toast

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a Cajun-spiced gravy over creamy grits

Seafood Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Shrimp, scallops and fish, sauteed with applewood smoked bacon, creamy fontina cheese and tossed with corkscrew pasta. Finished with shredded fontina cheese and bacon crumble topper

Chicken Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Chicken sauteed with applewood smoked bacon, creamy fontina cheese and tossed with corkscrew pasta. Finished with shredded fontina cheese and bacon crumble topper

Citrus Bourbon Salmon

$22.00

Chargrilled salmon with citrus-bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, with choice of two sides

Key Lime Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken and shrimp grilled with our Key Lime Jerk Seasoning. Served over beans and rice with Cajun corn salsa and a honey mustard drizzle

Mango Mahi

$23.00

Cajun seared Mahi Mahi topped with a sweet and tangy mango chutney. Served with choice of two sides

Stuffed Flounder

$21.00

Lump crab meat and fresh herbs, sandwiched between 2 flounder filets, seasoned & baked. Topped with hollandaise, served with choice of two sides

Fish 'n Chips

$21.00

3 flounder filets, golden fried and served with choice of two sides

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Adult Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Prime Rib

$28.00Out of stock

Tuna Poke

$15.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$28.00Out of stock

Boils

Southern Boil for 1

$39.00

Crab legs, shrimp, andouille with potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain

Southern Boil 4/2

$70.00

Crab legs, shrimp, andouille with potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain

Snow Crab Boil

$50.00

With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain

1/2 # Shrimp Boil

$17.00

With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain

1# Shrimp Boil

$24.00

With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain

From the Smoker

Prime Rib

$28.00Out of stock

Full Spare Ribs

$28.00

House Smoked spare ribs, choice of house rub or honey old bay glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides

Half Spare Ribs

$21.00

House Smoked spare ribs, choice of house rub or honey old bay glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides

Pulled Pork Platter

$19.00

Sides

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Vegetable Medley

$3.50

Red Beans & Rice

$3.50

Andouille Rice

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

Side O-Strings

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Florida Sunshine Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's

Kid Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kid's Burger

$6.99

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Dog

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Starters (GF)

Crab Dip (GF)

$14.00

Smoked Fish Dip (GF)

$13.00

1/2# Peel & Eat App (GF)

$14.00

1# Peel & Eat App (GF)

$21.00

Salads (GF)

Cajun Cobb Small (GF)

$8.00

Cajun Cobb Large(GF)

$12.00

Wedge Small (GF)

$7.00

Wedge Large (GF)

$11.00

Nutty Cheesy Small (GF)

$8.00

Nutty Cheesy Large (GF)

$12.00

Caesar Small (GF)

$5.00

Caesar Large (GF)

$8.00

Garden Small (GF)

$5.00

Garden Large (GF)

$8.00

Seafood Plates (GF)

Half Shrimp (GF)

$15.00

Full Shrimp (GF)

$21.00

Half Catfish (GF)

$14.00

Full Catfish (GF)

$19.00

Half Scallops (GF)

$17.00

Full Scallops (GF)

$24.00

Half Riverbluff (GF)

$15.00

Full Riverbluff (GF)

$22.00

Salmon (GF)

$18.00

Mahi (GF)

$19.00

Tilapia (GF)

$15.00

FOD (GF)

$29.00

Handhelds (GF)

Floridan Reuben (GF)

$14.00

Mahi Reuben (GF)

$18.00

FOD Reuben (GF)

$27.00

Fish Sandwich (GF)

$13.00

Mahi Sandwich (GF)

$18.00

FOD Sandwich (GF)

$27.00

Chicken Sandwich (GF)

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich (GF)

$14.00

Cheese Burger (GF)

$14.00

Impossible Burger (GF)

$15.00

Entrees (GF)

Key Lime Chicken & Shrimp

$18.00

Mango Mahi

$21.00

Boils (GF)

Southern Boil For 1 (GF)

$39.00

Southern Boil For 2 (GF)

$70.00

Snow Crab Boil (GF)

$50.00

1/2# Shrimp Boil (GF)

$17.00

1# Shrimp Boil (GF)

$24.00

Smoker (GF)

Prime Rib (GF)

$27.00

Spare Ribs (GF)

Pulled Pork Platter (GF)

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

950 U.S. 1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Directions

Gallery
River Grille image
River Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mcks Tavern & Brewery - 218 S. Beach Street
orange starNo Reviews
218 s. Beach Street Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
Little Italy - 240 S. Beach Street
orange starNo Reviews
240 S. Beach Street Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
Mama Foo Foo
orange star4.0 • 44
125 Basin Street Suite 103 Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
Crabby Joe's - 3701 S Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3701 S Atlantic Ave Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
View restaurantnext
Funky Pelican - 215 S Ocean Shore Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,348
215 S Ocean Shore Blvd Flagler Beach, FL 32136
View restaurantnext
Dustin's Bar B Q - Port Orange - 4908 Clyde Morris Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4908 Clyde Morris Blvd Port Orange, FL 32119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ormond Beach

J Grill
orange star4.8 • 162
1185 West Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurantnext
Cafe J
orange star4.5 • 25
366 West Granada Blvd Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ormond Beach
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Flagler Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston