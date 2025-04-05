- Home
RiverGrille on the Tomoka
No reviews yet
950 U.S. 1
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Order Again
Appetizers
Onion Strings
Sliced red & white onion lightly breaded and fried. Served with Cajun dipping sauce
Cheese Curds
Golden fried, garlic and herb cheese curds. Served with marinara for dipping
Mahi Fingers
Golden-fried strips of Mahi Mahi served with our citrus tartar
Gator Bites
Cajun marinated and breaded to order, fried to a golden brown. Served with cajun ranch for dipping
Smoked Fish Dip
Mahi Mahi smoked in house and folded together with mayo, diced onion, peppers and celery. Seasoned to perfection and served with captains wafers.
Crab Dip
Blue crab, asiago cream cheese, artichokes, fresh herbs & spices folded together & baked
Calamari
Lemon pepper floured and flash fried, served with sriracha aioli and marinara
P&E 1/2 lb
Boiled in our seasoned brew, then tossed in your choice of seasoning: Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean rum, or Key West
P&E 1 lb
Boiled in our seasoned brew, then tossed in your choice of seasoning: Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean rum, or Key West
Salmon Cakes
Soups & Salads
Clam Chowder - Cup
A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices, served hot by the cup or bowl
Clam Chowder - Bowl
A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices, served hot by the cup or bowl
Cajun Cobb - Small
Mixed greens topped with hard-boiled egg, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheese and Cajun corn salsa. Served with a side of Cajun ranch dressing
Cajun Cobb - Large
Nutty Cheesy - Small
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, pecans, cheddar, bleu & asiago cheese, tossed with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Nutty Cheesy - Large
The Wedge - Small
Chilled, crisp lettuce wedge topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & creamy bleu cheese dressing
The Wedge - Large
Chilled, crisp lettuce wedge topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles & creamy bleu cheese dressing
Caesar - Small
Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Caesar - Large
Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Garden - Small
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Garden - Large
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Sub Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
Sub Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, asiago cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Sub Clam Chowder Cup
A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices
Sub Clam Chowder Bowl
A creamy blend of clams, potatoes, onions, celery and spices
Chicken Sausg Gumbo Cup
Chicken Sausg Gumbo Bowl
Sub Sod Cup
Sub Sod Bowl
Handhelds
Mahi Tacos
Cajun, Grilled, or Fried, with cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, and cilantro sour cream
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun, Grilled, or Fried, with cheese, shredded lettuce, pico, and cilantro sour cream
Florida Reuben
Cajun, Grilled, or Fried Tilapia, provolone cheese, coleslaw, house remoulade all on a potato bun. Served with one side of your choice
Mahi Reuben
Cajun, Grilled, or Fried Mahi Mahi; provolone cheese, coleslaw, house remoulade all on a potato bun. Served with one side of your choice
FOD Reuben
Cajun, Grilled, or Fried fish, provolone cheese, slaw, key lime remoulade all on toasted marble rye
Fish Sandwich
Flaky, mild white fish prepared to your liking: fried, cajun, or grilled, served on a brioche bun. Try some of our fresh and local options
Mahi Sandwich
FOD Sandwich
Flounder Mac
Chicken Sandwich
Fried, Grilled, or Cajun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Fish Poboy
Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and a fried, grilled or cajun Tilapia filet
Shrimp Poboy
Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and 6 fried, grilled or cajun shrimp
Chicken Poboy
Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and nuggets of fried, grilled or cajun chicken
Mahi Po Boy
Fresh baguette brushed with garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato, Cajun remoulade and a fried, grilled or cajun Mahi Mahi filet
FOD Po Boy
Pulled Pork
Smoked and pulled in-house, served with side of tangy gold BBQ sauce and a choice of one side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Seasoned chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Caesar dressing & asiago cheese, served in a soft flour wrap
Tomoka Dog
Our Florida famous beef “foot long” hot dog grilled to perfection
Burger
2 fresh ground beef patties served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and one side
Impossible Burger
This vegetarian burger isn’t just for vegetarians! Flat top seared and served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of one side.
Gator Tail Poboy
Fresh French roll brushed with parmesan cheese, herbs and butter stuff them with lettuce, tomato, Creole remoulade. *Fried only
Cajun Prime Rib Sandwich
Seafood Platter
Half Shrimp
Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Full Shrimp
Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Half Catfish
Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Full Catfish
Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Half Scallop
6 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Full Scallop
Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Half River Bluff Combo
Tilapia with 2 large shrimp and 2 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Full River Bluff Combo
Tilapia with 4 large shrimp and 4 Sea Scallops Fried, Cajun, or Grilled. Served with 2 sides
Fresh Fish
Entrees
Jambalaya
A New Orleans classic andouille sausage, Cajun seasoned shrimp & chicken, sautéed with bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes in a slightly spicy sauce, over andouille rice. Served with toast
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a Cajun-spiced gravy over creamy grits
Seafood Mac and Cheese
Shrimp, scallops and fish, sauteed with applewood smoked bacon, creamy fontina cheese and tossed with corkscrew pasta. Finished with shredded fontina cheese and bacon crumble topper
Chicken Mac and Cheese
Chicken sauteed with applewood smoked bacon, creamy fontina cheese and tossed with corkscrew pasta. Finished with shredded fontina cheese and bacon crumble topper
Citrus Bourbon Salmon
Chargrilled salmon with citrus-bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, with choice of two sides
Key Lime Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken and shrimp grilled with our Key Lime Jerk Seasoning. Served over beans and rice with Cajun corn salsa and a honey mustard drizzle
Mango Mahi
Cajun seared Mahi Mahi topped with a sweet and tangy mango chutney. Served with choice of two sides
Stuffed Flounder
Lump crab meat and fresh herbs, sandwiched between 2 flounder filets, seasoned & baked. Topped with hollandaise, served with choice of two sides
Fish 'n Chips
3 flounder filets, golden fried and served with choice of two sides
Adult Chicken Finger
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Mac & Cheese
Prime Rib
Tuna Poke
Ribeye
Boils
Southern Boil for 1
Crab legs, shrimp, andouille with potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
Southern Boil 4/2
Crab legs, shrimp, andouille with potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
Snow Crab Boil
With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
1/2 # Shrimp Boil
With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
1# Shrimp Boil
With potatoes and corn all tossed in your choice of seasoning, with a side of hush puppies and coleslaw. Seasonings (from HOT to NOT): Bayou, Cajun, Old Bay, Caribbean Rum, Key West, Plain
From the Smoker
Sides
Desserts
Kid's
Starters (GF)
Salads (GF)
Seafood Plates (GF)
Handhelds (GF)
Entrees (GF)
Boils (GF)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
950 U.S. 1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174