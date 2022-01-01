Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Riverhouse Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

167 Union Square

Milford, NH 03055

Popular Items

3 Egg Omelet
Turkey Club
Barnyard

Specials

Buffalo Bacon Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Fries topped with Buffalo Cheese and Bacon

Pancakes & French Toast

1 Cake Buttermilk

1 Cake Buttermilk

$3.50

Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.

2 Cake Buttermilk

2 Cake Buttermilk

$6.30

Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.

3 Cake Buttermilk

3 Cake Buttermilk

$9.50

Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.

1 Cake Chocolate Chip

1 Cake Chocolate Chip

$3.80

One buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips. Served with a choice of syrup.

2 Cake Chocolate Chip

$6.50

3 Cake Chocolate Chip

$10.50

1 Cake Blueberry

$4.00

2 Cake Blueberry

$7.50

3 Cake Blueberry

$10.50

GF Pancakes

$8.50

GF French Toast

$9.25

GF Single French Toast

$3.75

Regular French Toast

$7.75

Single French Toast

$3.75
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$9.25

Thick sliced Challah cinnamon raisin bread (three slices) dipped in a custard of cream, eggs, vanilla bean, cane sugar, ground cinnamon and fresh grated nutmeg. Served with NH maple syrup.

Single Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$3.75
Riverhouse French Toast

Riverhouse French Toast

$11.00

A monster piece of delicious, extra thick and fluffy hearth baked Challah bread dipped in an egg and cream custard. Grilled in real butter and served with real NH syrup.

Omelettes

3 Egg Omelet

WHITE Omelet

2 Egg Omelet

2 Egg WHITE Omelet

Eggs

1 Egg

$5.09

1 Egg w/ Bacon

$7.59

1 Egg w/ House Bacon

$10.59

1 Egg w/ Sausage Links

$9.59

1 Egg w/ Ham

$9.59

1 Egg w/ Sausage Patty

$10.59

2 Eggs

$6.09

2 Eggs w/ Bacon

$8.59

2 Eggs w/ House Bacon

$11.59

2 Eggs w/ Sausage Links

$11.29

2 Eggs w/ Ham

$11.29

2 Eggs w/ Sausage Patty

$11.59

3 Eggs

$7.09

3 Eggs w/ Bacon

$9.29

3 Eggs w/ House Bacon

$12.59

3 Eggs w/ Sausage Links

$12.59

3 Eggs w/ Ham

$12.59

3 Eggs w/ Sausage Patty

$12.59

Breakfast Sandwiches

Marys Special Sandwich

Marys Special Sandwich

$10.49

2 eggs your way, spinach, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a grilled English muffin.

The Breakfast Club Sandwich

$12.49

Two eggs your way, cheesy hash browns, sauteed onions, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese on toasted whole grain bread. served with your choice of potato

Natures Best Sandwich

$12.49

Two local farm fresh eggs cooked your way with house bacon, cheddar cheese, and grilled tomato on grilled whole grain bread. Served with your choice of potato

English Sandwich

$5.00

One egg your way, bacon, and American cheese on a toasted English muffin.

Brunch Burger

$14.99

A 7 oz. burger topped off with an egg your way, bacon, cheese of your choice. Served on a brioche bun and choice of homies or cheesy hash browns.

The Full Monty Sandwich

$12.49

Two eggs, bacon, Monterey jack cheese on Challah French toast. Served with real NH maple syrup and choice of potato

Local Yokel Sandwich

$12.49

Two local farm fresh eggs, house made sausage patty, cheddar, and sauteed onions on your choice of grilled bread. Served with homies or cheesy hash browns

Hangover Helper Sandwich

Hangover Helper Sandwich

$11.99

Pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, jalapenos, and home fries scrambled up with three eggs all piled on a grilled brioche bun.

The Western Sandwich

The Western Sandwich

$11.49

Peppers, onions, and ham prepared omelet style with extra Monterey jack cheese and cheesy hashbrown all piled on a grilled brioche bun.

Patty English

$5.75

One egg, house made sausage patty, American cheese on a toasted English muffin

Baja Sandwich

$12.49

Two eggs your way, cheesy hash browns, pea shoots, avocado, tomato, and Monterey jack cheese on homemade grilled Jalapeno cheddar bread.

Breakfast Sides

NH Syrup

$1.99

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.59

Side CB Hash

$7.29

Side Cheesy

$3.09

Side Dressing

$0.69

Side French Toast

$3.25

Side Fruit

$3.29

Side Ham

$4.59

Side Hollandaise

$3.29

Side Homies

$3.09

Side House Bacon

$6.59

Side Mayo

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Roasted Vegetables

$1.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.59

Side Sausage Links

$4.59

Side Sausage Patty

$5.59

Side Single Egg

$2.29

Side Toast

$2.89

Side Yogurt

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75Out of stock

Side Spinach

$0.79

Side Mushroom

$0.89

Side Jalapenos

$0.69

Side Sauteed Onion

$0.89

Side Sliced Tomato

$0.89

Side Slice CB

$4.00

Signature Creations

Pig Pile

Pig Pile

$14.49+

Our house made sausage patty nestled between two cheesy hash browns, topped with two eggs, sausage gravy, and fried onions.

Compost Heap

Compost Heap

$14.49+

Roasted veggies, Monterrey jack cheese, and tomato between two cheesy hash browns topped with two eggs, organic pea shoots, avocado, and salsa verde.

Fire Pit

Fire Pit

$14.49+

Crispy cheesy hash browns, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and finished off with two eggs and house made salsa.

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

$14.49+

Sautéed baby spinach, fresh mushrooms and brie nestled between two hash browns. Topped off with two eggs and hollandaise.

Barnyard

Barnyard

$14.49+

Crisp crumbled bacon, sausage, and sautéed onions between two cheesy hash browns. Topped with two eggs your way and sausage gravy.

CB Stack

CB Stack

$14.49+

Thick sliced tender corned beef, sautéed onions, and cheesy hash browns topped off with two eggs your way and hollandaise sauce.

Bird's Nest

Bird's Nest

$13.49+

Two cheesy hash browns, chopped bacon and sausage topped with two eggs your way.

Garden Patch

Garden Patch

$14.49+

Cheesy hash browns, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and arugula pesto with two eggs your way.

House Favorites

Riverhouse Bennie

Riverhouse Bennie

$13.99+

Two cheesy hashbrowns topped off with house bacon, poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce.

Lemuel Bennie

Lemuel Bennie

$13.99+

Cheesy hash browns topped with pepper jack cheese, house bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Siracha hot sauce garnish

Veggie Bennie

$13.99+

2 Cheesy hashbrowns, topped with spinach, tomato, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise. Avocado garnish

Jack Bennie

$14.99+

Two cheesy hash browns, house made corned beef hash, sauteed onions topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Traditional Bennie

$12.29+

English muffin, ham, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce.

House Made Corned Beef Hash

House Made Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

House made corned beef hash served with two eggs your way with your choice of toast and potato.

Biscuits And Gravy

$7.99

House made buttermilk biscuits topped with house made sausage gravy.

Biscuits And Gravy W/ Two Eggs

$10.49

Biscuits And Gravy W/ Meat

$12.49

Biscuits And Gravy W/ Two Eggs & Meat

$13.49
Southern Fried Steak

Southern Fried Steak

$14.99

A choice cut steak, pounded thin, breaded, fried, and served with a house made buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy and two eggs your way.

Fruit, Yogurt And Granola

Fruit, Yogurt And Granola

$9.99

Whole Greek yogurt, granola and mixed seasonal fresh fruit.

Roasted Vegetable Omelet

$11.49

An array of roasted root vegetables, herbs, and cheddar cheese served with toast and choice of potato

Johnny Apple Cake

Johnny Apple Cake

$11.49

Fresh sliced apples, cinnamon, and a buttermilk pancake batter. Baked and finished with caramelized brown sugar and whipped cream. Please allow extra time for preparation.

Egg White Roasted Vegetable Omelet

$11.49

Kids Breakfast

Kid Cake

$3.50

Kid Choc Cake

$3.80

Kid French

$3.75

Kid Biscuit

$4.25

Kid Ch Omelet

$7.99

Kid Egg

$4.99

Kid Yogurt

$6.29

Lil Bennie

$7.55

Baby Bird

$7.49

One Bacon

$1.50

One Link

$2.50

Mini Pig

$8.29

Lunch Sandwiches

Baja Turkey

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, Monterey jack cheese, pea shoots, tomato, avocado, and sloppy sauce on house made grilled jalapeno cheddar bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.

Reuben

$13.99

House cooked thick cut tender corned beef with Swiss cheese, kraut, house made thousand island dressing ( known as sloppy sauce around here ) on grilled marble rye.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, kraut, and our house made thousand island dressing (known as sloppy sauce around here) on grilled marble rye.

Veggie Club

$11.99

Cucumbers, tomato, pea shoots, avocado, sliced red onion, and garlic mayo served on toasted whole grain wheat bread.

Monte Christo

$13.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese on thick cut challah French toast. served with NH maple syrup for dipping.

Wicked Good BLT

$11.99

Its wicked good man! house bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Riverhouse Club

$13.99

A club with a twist. Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, and house made candied bacon, topped with sriracha mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$11.99

its REAL cheesy!! Lots of Cheddar, Monterey jack, and Swiss on grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey Ranch

$13.99

Roasted turkey, house bacon, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and ranch dressing on your choice of bread.

Baja Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, pea shoots, and sloppy sauce on grilled house made jalapeno cheddar bread,

TNT

$11.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard on grilled house made jalapeno cheddar bread.

Chicken Finger BLT

$13.99

House made chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Burgers

Boring Burger

$12.95
Not So Boring - Cheeseburger

Not So Boring - Cheeseburger

$13.95

House ground burger with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Luca's Double Double

$17.95

Drive In

$14.95

Cheese Bomb

$16.95

Smothered

$13.95

Bennie Burger

$15.95

Fire In The Hole

$14.95

Black & Blue

$15.95

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99
Chicken Finger Salad

Chicken Finger Salad

$14.99

Crispy house made chicken tenders on mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, pea shoots with your choice of house made dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Ranch Salad

$13.99

Chopped Salad

$13.99

House Salad

$8.99

Childrens Lunch Selections

KID Grilled Cheese

$6.99
KID Chicken Fingers

KID Chicken Fingers

$7.99

House recipe crispy chicken tenders (3) served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce.

KID Cheeseburger

KID Cheeseburger

$9.75

KID Burger

$9.25

Platters

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$12.99

Our house recipe crispy fried chicken tenders (5), served with French fries or coleslaw and choice of dipping sauce.

Lunch Sides

Side French Fries

$2.75

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Side Onion Rings

$3.59

Side Salad

$3.59

Side Cole Slaw

$1.79

Side Fruit

$3.29

Side Dressing

$0.69

Side Mayo

Side Pickles

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Water

Regular Joe

$3.29

Organic Fair Trade Coffee

$4.09

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Apple Cider

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.39

Hot Cider

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.49

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Tomato

$2.00+

San Pellegrino

$3.29

Lemonade

$2.00+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Please put your vehicle description in the special request section one of the items you order. This will make curbside pickup much easier! Thank you!

Location

167 Union Square, Milford, NH 03055

Directions

Gallery
Riverhouse Cafe image
Riverhouse Cafe image
Riverhouse Cafe image

