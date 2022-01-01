- Home
Riverhouse Cafe
No reviews yet
167 Union Square
Milford, NH 03055
Order Again
Popular Items
Pancakes & French Toast
1 Cake Buttermilk
Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.
2 Cake Buttermilk
Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.
3 Cake Buttermilk
Our pancakes are prepared from scratch with fresh buttermilk.
1 Cake Chocolate Chip
One buttermilk pancake with chocolate chips. Served with a choice of syrup.
2 Cake Chocolate Chip
3 Cake Chocolate Chip
1 Cake Blueberry
2 Cake Blueberry
3 Cake Blueberry
GF Pancakes
GF French Toast
GF Single French Toast
Regular French Toast
Single French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Thick sliced Challah cinnamon raisin bread (three slices) dipped in a custard of cream, eggs, vanilla bean, cane sugar, ground cinnamon and fresh grated nutmeg. Served with NH maple syrup.
Single Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Riverhouse French Toast
A monster piece of delicious, extra thick and fluffy hearth baked Challah bread dipped in an egg and cream custard. Grilled in real butter and served with real NH syrup.
Eggs
1 Egg
1 Egg w/ Bacon
1 Egg w/ House Bacon
1 Egg w/ Sausage Links
1 Egg w/ Ham
1 Egg w/ Sausage Patty
2 Eggs
2 Eggs w/ Bacon
2 Eggs w/ House Bacon
2 Eggs w/ Sausage Links
2 Eggs w/ Ham
2 Eggs w/ Sausage Patty
3 Eggs
3 Eggs w/ Bacon
3 Eggs w/ House Bacon
3 Eggs w/ Sausage Links
3 Eggs w/ Ham
3 Eggs w/ Sausage Patty
Breakfast Sandwiches
Marys Special Sandwich
2 eggs your way, spinach, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a grilled English muffin.
The Breakfast Club Sandwich
Two eggs your way, cheesy hash browns, sauteed onions, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese on toasted whole grain bread. served with your choice of potato
Natures Best Sandwich
Two local farm fresh eggs cooked your way with house bacon, cheddar cheese, and grilled tomato on grilled whole grain bread. Served with your choice of potato
English Sandwich
One egg your way, bacon, and American cheese on a toasted English muffin.
Brunch Burger
A 7 oz. burger topped off with an egg your way, bacon, cheese of your choice. Served on a brioche bun and choice of homies or cheesy hash browns.
The Full Monty Sandwich
Two eggs, bacon, Monterey jack cheese on Challah French toast. Served with real NH maple syrup and choice of potato
Local Yokel Sandwich
Two local farm fresh eggs, house made sausage patty, cheddar, and sauteed onions on your choice of grilled bread. Served with homies or cheesy hash browns
Hangover Helper Sandwich
Pepper jack and Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, jalapenos, and home fries scrambled up with three eggs all piled on a grilled brioche bun.
The Western Sandwich
Peppers, onions, and ham prepared omelet style with extra Monterey jack cheese and cheesy hashbrown all piled on a grilled brioche bun.
Patty English
One egg, house made sausage patty, American cheese on a toasted English muffin
Baja Sandwich
Two eggs your way, cheesy hash browns, pea shoots, avocado, tomato, and Monterey jack cheese on homemade grilled Jalapeno cheddar bread.
Breakfast Sides
NH Syrup
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side CB Hash
Side Cheesy
Side Dressing
Side French Toast
Side Fruit
Side Ham
Side Hollandaise
Side Homies
Side House Bacon
Side Mayo
Side Peanut Butter
Side Roasted Vegetables
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patty
Side Single Egg
Side Toast
Side Yogurt
Side Cream Cheese
Side Spinach
Side Mushroom
Side Jalapenos
Side Sauteed Onion
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Slice CB
Signature Creations
Pig Pile
Our house made sausage patty nestled between two cheesy hash browns, topped with two eggs, sausage gravy, and fried onions.
Compost Heap
Roasted veggies, Monterrey jack cheese, and tomato between two cheesy hash browns topped with two eggs, organic pea shoots, avocado, and salsa verde.
Fire Pit
Crispy cheesy hash browns, jalapeños, sautéed onions, tomato, pepper jack cheese, avocado, and finished off with two eggs and house made salsa.
Eiffel Tower
Sautéed baby spinach, fresh mushrooms and brie nestled between two hash browns. Topped off with two eggs and hollandaise.
Barnyard
Crisp crumbled bacon, sausage, and sautéed onions between two cheesy hash browns. Topped with two eggs your way and sausage gravy.
CB Stack
Thick sliced tender corned beef, sautéed onions, and cheesy hash browns topped off with two eggs your way and hollandaise sauce.
Bird's Nest
Two cheesy hash browns, chopped bacon and sausage topped with two eggs your way.
Garden Patch
Cheesy hash browns, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese, and arugula pesto with two eggs your way.
House Favorites
Riverhouse Bennie
Two cheesy hashbrowns topped off with house bacon, poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce.
Lemuel Bennie
Cheesy hash browns topped with pepper jack cheese, house bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Siracha hot sauce garnish
Veggie Bennie
2 Cheesy hashbrowns, topped with spinach, tomato, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise. Avocado garnish
Jack Bennie
Two cheesy hash browns, house made corned beef hash, sauteed onions topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Traditional Bennie
English muffin, ham, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce.
House Made Corned Beef Hash
House made corned beef hash served with two eggs your way with your choice of toast and potato.
Biscuits And Gravy
House made buttermilk biscuits topped with house made sausage gravy.
Biscuits And Gravy W/ Two Eggs
Biscuits And Gravy W/ Meat
Biscuits And Gravy W/ Two Eggs & Meat
Southern Fried Steak
A choice cut steak, pounded thin, breaded, fried, and served with a house made buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy and two eggs your way.
Fruit, Yogurt And Granola
Whole Greek yogurt, granola and mixed seasonal fresh fruit.
Roasted Vegetable Omelet
An array of roasted root vegetables, herbs, and cheddar cheese served with toast and choice of potato
Johnny Apple Cake
Fresh sliced apples, cinnamon, and a buttermilk pancake batter. Baked and finished with caramelized brown sugar and whipped cream. Please allow extra time for preparation.
Egg White Roasted Vegetable Omelet
Kids Breakfast
Lunch Sandwiches
Baja Turkey
Roasted turkey breast, Monterey jack cheese, pea shoots, tomato, avocado, and sloppy sauce on house made grilled jalapeno cheddar bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
Reuben
House cooked thick cut tender corned beef with Swiss cheese, kraut, house made thousand island dressing ( known as sloppy sauce around here ) on grilled marble rye.
Turkey Reuben
Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, kraut, and our house made thousand island dressing (known as sloppy sauce around here) on grilled marble rye.
Veggie Club
Cucumbers, tomato, pea shoots, avocado, sliced red onion, and garlic mayo served on toasted whole grain wheat bread.
Monte Christo
Roasted turkey, bacon, and Monterey jack cheese on thick cut challah French toast. served with NH maple syrup for dipping.
Wicked Good BLT
Its wicked good man! house bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Riverhouse Club
A club with a twist. Roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, and house made candied bacon, topped with sriracha mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Grilled Cheese
Gooey Grilled Cheese
its REAL cheesy!! Lots of Cheddar, Monterey jack, and Swiss on grilled sourdough bread.
Turkey Ranch
Roasted turkey, house bacon, avocado, red onion, lettuce, and ranch dressing on your choice of bread.
Baja Chicken
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, pea shoots, and sloppy sauce on grilled house made jalapeno cheddar bread,
TNT
Roasted turkey, bacon, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and honey mustard on grilled house made jalapeno cheddar bread.
Chicken Finger BLT
House made chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Burgers
Salads
Childrens Lunch Selections
Platters
Lunch Sides
N/A Beverages
Water
Regular Joe
Organic Fair Trade Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Apple Cider
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Rootbeer
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Tomato
San Pellegrino
Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed OJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!! Please put your vehicle description in the special request section one of the items you order. This will make curbside pickup much easier! Thank you!
167 Union Square, Milford, NH 03055