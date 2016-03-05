Main picView gallery

Riverhouse 260 West Water Street

260 West Water Street

Taunton, MA 02780

Shares

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

Locally sourced sea scallops, wrapped in thick cut maple bacon

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$21.00

Corn tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, black olives, pickled onions, queso

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower tossed in buffalo & deep fried. Can be made *GF upon request

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

Creamy buffalo dip with grilled chicken, served with scoop fries (Can be prepared *GF upon request)

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$21.00

Corn tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, black olives, buffalo dip sauce

Calamari

$16.00

Traditional fried, served with either red sauce or tossed in a white wine butter sauce with capers

Chili & Cheese Nachos

$21.00

Crab & Lobster Poutine

$21.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$18.00

Three tender marinated lollipop lamb chops with balsamic glaze

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00Out of stock

Native mushrooms, seafood stuffing in a mushroom white wine sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

*GF - Everything spice, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Stuffed Quahog

$14.00

Two halves, linguica, bell pepper, onion, & garlic in a Portuguese all season spiced stuffing

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$13.00

Cauliflower tossed in buffalo & deep fried. Can be made *GF upon request

Tenders

$16.00

Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever

Wings

$16.00

Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever

Greens

Autumn Harvest Salad

$18.00

*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese

Chopped Wedge

$14.00

*GF - Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, house croutons, classic Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

OG "Original Garden"

$12.00

*GF - Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, shredded carrots, arcadia greens

Riverhouse Pasta Caesar

$15.00

Classic Caesar tossed with our house tri pasta salad, Our little twist on the classic

Side Caeser

$7.00

Side House

$6.00

Soup

CUP Clam Chowder

$5.00

Served with Gold Fish crackers

BOWL Clam Chowder

$8.00

Served with Gold Fish crackers

CUP Daily Choice

$5.00

Served with Gold Fish crackers

Bowl Daily Choice

$8.00

Served with Gold Fish crackers

Mains

10oz Ribeye

$30.00

12oz NY Sirloin

$32.00

Almond Encrusted Sweet Chili Salmon

$26.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Black Cherry Bourbon Pork Chop

$21.00

Butternut Ravioli

$26.00
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Craft beer & Wisconsin cheddar, topped with buttery toasted cracker crumbs

Cod Reuben

$19.00

Cranberry Balsamic Chicken

$21.00

Tender chicken breast with flavorful cranberry sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Crisp Haddock filet, served with fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw

Flatbread - Flatbread Of The Week

$18.00

Flatbread - Get Figgy With It

$18.00

Flatbread - Gimme S'more

$16.00

Flatbread - Hot Bird

$16.00

Flatbread - Okie-dokie, Artichokie

$18.00

Flatbread - Say Cheese Pumpkin

$18.00

Flatbread - Shrimpin' Ain't Easy

$18.00

Flatbread - Take It Brie-zy

$18.00

Flatbread - The Fixin's

$18.00

Flatbread - We Have The Meats

$18.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Scallops

$32.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries

Lambchop Risotto

$33.00

Lobster & Scallop Risotto

$34.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$21.00

Riverhouse Burger

$18.00

Any way you like it, brioche bun. Served with fries

Seafood Pie

$30.00
Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$27.00

*GF - Marinated Tenderloin tips. Served with fries

Surf & Turf Burger

Surf & Turf Burger

$21.00

Topped with fried shrimp, drizzled with Riverhouse secret sauce. Served with fries

Tacos - BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

(3) Shredded BBQ brisket, pickled onion, pico de gallo, slaw, in a flour tortilla with cheese sauce on the side. Served with fries

Tacos - Chicken

$15.00

(3) Fried or grilled tenders, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo. Served with fries

Tacos - Fish

$16.00

(3) Fried or grilled, roasted chili butter Haddock, pico de gallo, slaw, cilantro, avocado crema. Served with fries

Tacos - Shrimp

$16.00

Tacos - Steak

$17.00

Thanksgiving Reuben

$16.00

Turkey Tips

$24.00

*GF - Grilled, marinated turkey tips. Served with fries

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Side Pieces

Autumn Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Autumn Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Broccoli Caesar

$7.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mashed Butternut Squash

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mimi's Broccoli Casserole

$8.00

Rice

$6.00

Scoop Fries

$6.00

Dessert

$11 Dessert

$11.00

$12 Dessert

$12.00

$9 Dessert

$9.00

Flatbread - Gimme S'more

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail Flight

$9.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Beer

Aeronaut Robot Crush Pils (16oz)

$7.00

Allagash White (16oz)

$7.00

Bissell Brothers Substance IPA (16oz)

$9.00

Bud Light (16oz)

$4.50

Fiddlehead IPA (16oz)

$8.00

Mast Landing Gunner’s Daughter Stout (16oz)

$8.00

Strong Side Future Self Pale Ale (16oz)

$8.00

Sam Adams Seasonal (16oz)

$7.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$5.25

Budweiser Aluminum

$5.25

Coors Light Aluminum

$5.25

Corona 12oz Can

$5.25

Corona Light 12oz Can

$5.25

Heineken

$5.25Out of stock

Heineken 0.0%

$5.25

Mich Ultra Aluminum

$5.50

Miller Lite Aluminum

$5.25

Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard Dark Cherry Apple

$7.00Out of stock

Berkley Pumpkin Ale

$9.00

Brockton Fredrick & Main

$8.00

Cold Harbor Juice Freak

$8.00

Ghostfish (GF) Meteor Shower Blonde

$7.00

Ghostfish (GF) Vanishing Point Pale Ale

$9.00

Goodfire Hydro DIPA

$10.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Mayflower Porter

$7.00

N/A Athletic Brewing All Out Stout

$5.50

N/A Athletic Brewing Golden Ale

$5.50

N/A Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

$5.50

Shoveltown PB Crunch Stout

$9.00

Stellwagen Gummihosen

$8.00

The Girls Absolutely Crush NEIPA

$9.00

The Girls Brewery Scottish Ale

$8.00

The Girls Wheat Ale

$8.00

Truly Black Cherry

$5.25

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Truly Wild Berry

$5.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Downeast Original Cider

$7.00

Beer Flight

$14.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$12.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Cape Codder

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Emerald Sunrise

$9.00

Espressotini

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Basil Smash

$10.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pistachio Martini

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Sour Apple Martini

$12.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Liquor

Hendricks

$11.00

Nolet's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Pumpkin Liquor

$7.00

Creme de Cacao

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$10.00

Apple Puckers

$7.00

Peppermint Schanpps

$7.00

Vermouth Sweet

$5.00

Vermouth Dry

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cinnamon Schnapps

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Souther Comfort

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Melon Liqour

$7.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Brandy

$8.00

Banana Liquor

$7.00

Peachtree

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Ghost

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.25

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolute Pepper

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$8.00

Stoli Caramel

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Stoli Citrus

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Blanton's

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.25

Crown Royal Apple

$10.25

Dewar's

$9.00

Dewar's 15yr

$11.00

Jack Apple

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson

$11.00

JW Black

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Screwball PB

$9.00

Stagg

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Seasonal Specials

Apple Cinnamon Cider

$10.00

Bay-jito

$11.00

Campfire Cocktail

$12.00

Cran Apple Margarita

$10.00

Crown Apple Mule

$12.00

Don't Go Summer

$10.00

Eggnog White Russian

$12.00

Fish Bowl - Blueberry Mint

$16.00

FIsh Bowl - Strawberry Crush

$16.00

Lemon Meringue Martini

$12.00

Maple Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Not Sorry

$13.00

Oatmeal Cookie Martini

$10.00

Orange Apple Cider Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Pear Whiskey Mule

$11.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$11.00

Pumpkintini

$11.00

Spiced Pear Gin

$12.00

Fallin' For You

$12.00

Signature Drinks

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gin Bramble

$9.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Mermaid Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Smash Manhattan

$12.00

Weir Village Fizz

$10.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Josh

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Reserve

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Mondavi

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon R Collection

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Unshackled

$15.00

Chianti Querceto

$8.00

Merlot Leese Fitch

$8.00

Merlot Mondavi

$8.00

Merlot R Collection

$9.00

Pinot Noir Bread & Butter

$9.00

Pinot Noir Mondavi

$8.00

Red Blend Mezzacorona Dinotte

$7.00

Red Blend Silk & Spice

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Josh

$48.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Reserve

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Mondavi

$31.00

BTL Chianti Querceto

$31.00

BTL Merlot Leese Fitch

$31.00

BTL Merlot Mondavi

$31.00

BTL Pinot Noir Bread & Butter

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir Mondavi

$31.00

BTL Red Blend Mezzacorona Dinotte

$28.00

BTL Red Blend Silk & Spice

$31.00

BTL Jordan Cab

$80.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Unshackled

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon R Collection

$35.00

BTL Merlot R Collection

$35.00

Chardonnay Bread & Butter

$10.00

Chardonnay Mondavi

$8.00

Moscato Stemmari

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Mondavi

$8.00

Riesling Washington Hills

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Mondavi

$8.00

White Zinfandel Beringer

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay Bread & Butter

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay Mondavi

$31.00

BTL Moscato Stemmari

$29.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Mondavi

$31.00

BTL Riesling Washington Hills

$28.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Mondavi

$31.00

BTL White Zinfandel Beringer

$28.00

Prosecco Val D'Oca

$7.00

Rose Prosecco Val D'Oca

$9.00

Rose Chloe

$9.00

BTL Prosecco Val D'Oca

$28.00

BTL Rose Prosecco Val D'Oca

$35.00

BTL Rose Chloe

$35.00

Blush Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Wine Flight

$18.00

Flights

Adult Iced Coffee Flight

$16.00

Beer Flight

$14.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Wine Flight

$18.00

Brunch Drinks

Adult Hot or Iced Coffee

$10.00

Brunch Punch

$9.00

Build Your Own Bloody

$10.00

Cause Weir Having A Good Time

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

Crown Apple Mule

$12.00

Maple Bacon Bourbon Bloody

$14.00

Mermaid-Mosa

$11.00

Mermaid-Mosa Tower

$55.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$18.00

Mimosa Tower

$52.00

Morning Mule

$10.00

Orange Apple Cider Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$11.00

Sangria Tower

$52.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sliders

$8.00

Kids Brunch Menu

KIDS Cast Iron Pancake

$5.00

Fluffy cast iron cooked pancake with butter. (Available gluten free) Add: Reese's +1/Blueberry +1/Chocolate Chip +1/White Chocolate Raspberry +1/Mini M&M's +1

KIDS Cereal

$3.00

KIDS French Toast Sticks

$5.00

(6) Deep fried & rolled in cinnamon sugar with maple syrup or blueberry maple syrup. Garnished with your choice of fresh blueberries or raspberries

KIDS Scramby, Bacon & Toast

$5.00

Employee Meals

Berry Salad (Employee)

$8.00

*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese

BOWL Tomato Basil (Employee)

$4.00

*GF - Served with Gold Fish crackers

Caesar (Employee)

$7.00
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese (Employee)

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese (Employee)

$6.00

Craft beer & Wisconsin cheddar, topped with buttery toasted cracker crumbs

Cheeseburger Sliders (Employee)

$6.00

Two burger sliders with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, Riverhouse secret sauce on a brioche slider bun

Chopped Wedge (Employee)

$7.00

*GF - Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad (Employee)

$7.50

*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese (Employee)

$4.50

Choice of cheese, on brioche. Served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Employee)

$8.50

Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries

OG "Original Garden" (Employee)

$6.00

*GF - Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, shredded carrots, arcadia greens

Riverhouse Burger (Employee)

$8.00

Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries

Riverhouse Pasta Caesar (Employee)

$7.50

Classic Caesar tossed with our house tri pasta salad, Our little twist on the classic

Tenders (Employee)

$8.00

Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever

Dog Menu Items

A-woof con Pollo

$10.00

The Hungry Dog

$10.00

Frozen Pupsicle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
260 West Water Street, Taunton, MA 02780

