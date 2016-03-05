Riverhouse 260 West Water Street
260 West Water Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Locally sourced sea scallops, wrapped in thick cut maple bacon
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, black olives, pickled onions, queso
Buffalo Cauliflower
Cauliflower tossed in buffalo & deep fried. Can be made *GF upon request
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy buffalo dip with grilled chicken, served with scoop fries (Can be prepared *GF upon request)
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, tomato, lettuce, black olives, buffalo dip sauce
Calamari
Traditional fried, served with either red sauce or tossed in a white wine butter sauce with capers
Chili & Cheese Nachos
Crab & Lobster Poutine
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Lollipop Lamb Chops
Three tender marinated lollipop lamb chops with balsamic glaze
Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms
Native mushrooms, seafood stuffing in a mushroom white wine sauce
Seared Ahi Tuna
*GF - Everything spice, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Stuffed Quahog
Two halves, linguica, bell pepper, onion, & garlic in a Portuguese all season spiced stuffing
Sweet Chili Cauliflower
Cauliflower tossed in buffalo & deep fried. Can be made *GF upon request
Tenders
Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever
Wings
Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever
Greens
Autumn Harvest Salad
*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese
Chopped Wedge
*GF - Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing
Classic Caesar
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, house croutons, classic Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
OG "Original Garden"
*GF - Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, shredded carrots, arcadia greens
Riverhouse Pasta Caesar
Classic Caesar tossed with our house tri pasta salad, Our little twist on the classic
Side Caeser
Side House
Soup
Mains
10oz Ribeye
12oz NY Sirloin
Almond Encrusted Sweet Chili Salmon
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Black Cherry Bourbon Pork Chop
Butternut Ravioli
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese
Craft beer & Wisconsin cheddar, topped with buttery toasted cracker crumbs
Cod Reuben
Cranberry Balsamic Chicken
Tender chicken breast with flavorful cranberry sauce
Fish & Chips
Crisp Haddock filet, served with fries, tartar sauce, and cole slaw
Flatbread - Flatbread Of The Week
Flatbread - Get Figgy With It
Flatbread - Gimme S'more
Flatbread - Hot Bird
Flatbread - Okie-dokie, Artichokie
Flatbread - Say Cheese Pumpkin
Flatbread - Shrimpin' Ain't Easy
Flatbread - Take It Brie-zy
Flatbread - The Fixin's
Flatbread - We Have The Meats
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Fried Scallops
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries
Lambchop Risotto
Lobster & Scallop Risotto
Pan Seared Scallops
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Riverhouse Burger
Any way you like it, brioche bun. Served with fries
Seafood Pie
Steak Tips
*GF - Marinated Tenderloin tips. Served with fries
Surf & Turf Burger
Topped with fried shrimp, drizzled with Riverhouse secret sauce. Served with fries
Tacos - BBQ Pulled Pork
(3) Shredded BBQ brisket, pickled onion, pico de gallo, slaw, in a flour tortilla with cheese sauce on the side. Served with fries
Tacos - Chicken
(3) Fried or grilled tenders, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced avocado, pico de gallo. Served with fries
Tacos - Fish
(3) Fried or grilled, roasted chili butter Haddock, pico de gallo, slaw, cilantro, avocado crema. Served with fries
Tacos - Shrimp
Tacos - Steak
Thanksgiving Reuben
Turkey Tips
*GF - Grilled, marinated turkey tips. Served with fries
Veggie Burger
Side Pieces
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Cola
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
IBC Root Beer
Iced Coffee
Iced tea
Lemon Lime
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktail Flight
Orange Juice
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Tea
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Tea
Virgin Bloody Mary
Beer
Aeronaut Robot Crush Pils (16oz)
Allagash White (16oz)
Bissell Brothers Substance IPA (16oz)
Bud Light (16oz)
Fiddlehead IPA (16oz)
Mast Landing Gunner’s Daughter Stout (16oz)
Strong Side Future Self Pale Ale (16oz)
Sam Adams Seasonal (16oz)
Bud Light Aluminum
Budweiser Aluminum
Coors Light Aluminum
Corona 12oz Can
Corona Light 12oz Can
Heineken
Heineken 0.0%
Mich Ultra Aluminum
Miller Lite Aluminum
Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Angry Orchard Dark Cherry Apple
Berkley Pumpkin Ale
Brockton Fredrick & Main
Cold Harbor Juice Freak
Ghostfish (GF) Meteor Shower Blonde
Ghostfish (GF) Vanishing Point Pale Ale
Goodfire Hydro DIPA
Guinness
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Peach
Mayflower Porter
N/A Athletic Brewing All Out Stout
N/A Athletic Brewing Golden Ale
N/A Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA
Shoveltown PB Crunch Stout
Stellwagen Gummihosen
The Girls Absolutely Crush NEIPA
The Girls Brewery Scottish Ale
The Girls Wheat Ale
Truly Black Cherry
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Downeast Original Cider
Beer Flight
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Blackberry Lemonade
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Cape Codder
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Emerald Sunrise
Espressotini
Gimlet
Gin Basil Smash
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Key Lime Pie Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pistachio Martini
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sidecar
Sour Apple Martini
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Spicy Mango Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Liquor
Hendricks
Nolet's
Tanqueray
Bailey's
Kahlua
Sambuca
Pumpkin Liquor
Creme de Cacao
Godiva Chocolate
Godiva White Chocolate
Apple Puckers
Peppermint Schanpps
Vermouth Sweet
Vermouth Dry
Grand Marnier
Cinnamon Schnapps
Chambord
Souther Comfort
Frangelico
Rumchata
Melon Liqour
Lemoncello
Amaretto
Triple Sec
Blackberry Brandy
Brandy
Banana Liquor
Peachtree
Blue Curaco
Butterscotch Schnapps
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Malibu
House Tequila
Casamigos
Ghost
Patron Silver
Jose Cuervo
1800 Coconut
House Vodka
Absolute Pepper
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Mint
Smirnoff Whipped
Stoli Caramel
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Citrus
Tito's
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dewar's
Dewar's 15yr
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jefferson
JW Black
Makers Mark
Screwball PB
Stagg
Weller Special Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Seasonal Specials
Apple Cinnamon Cider
Bay-jito
Campfire Cocktail
Cran Apple Margarita
Crown Apple Mule
Don't Go Summer
Eggnog White Russian
Fish Bowl - Blueberry Mint
FIsh Bowl - Strawberry Crush
Lemon Meringue Martini
Maple Bourbon Smash
Not Sorry
Oatmeal Cookie Martini
Orange Apple Cider Aperol Spritz
Pear Whiskey Mule
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Pumpkintini
Spiced Pear Gin
Fallin' For You
Signature Drinks
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Josh
Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Reserve
Cabernet Sauvignon Mondavi
Cabernet Sauvignon R Collection
Cabernet Sauvignon Unshackled
Chianti Querceto
Merlot Leese Fitch
Merlot Mondavi
Merlot R Collection
Pinot Noir Bread & Butter
Pinot Noir Mondavi
Red Blend Mezzacorona Dinotte
Red Blend Silk & Spice
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Josh
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Josh Reserve
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Mondavi
BTL Chianti Querceto
BTL Merlot Leese Fitch
BTL Merlot Mondavi
BTL Pinot Noir Bread & Butter
BTL Pinot Noir Mondavi
BTL Red Blend Mezzacorona Dinotte
BTL Red Blend Silk & Spice
BTL Jordan Cab
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Unshackled
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon R Collection
BTL Merlot R Collection
Chardonnay Bread & Butter
Chardonnay Mondavi
Moscato Stemmari
Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona
Pinot Grigio Mondavi
Riesling Washington Hills
Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
Sauvignon Blanc Mondavi
White Zinfandel Beringer
BTL Chardonnay Bread & Butter
BTL Chardonnay Mondavi
BTL Moscato Stemmari
BTL Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona
BTL Pinot Grigio Mondavi
BTL Riesling Washington Hills
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Mondavi
BTL White Zinfandel Beringer
Prosecco Val D'Oca
Rose Prosecco Val D'Oca
Rose Chloe
BTL Prosecco Val D'Oca
BTL Rose Prosecco Val D'Oca
BTL Rose Chloe
Blush Sangria
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Wine Flight
Flights
Brunch Drinks
Adult Hot or Iced Coffee
Brunch Punch
Build Your Own Bloody
Cause Weir Having A Good Time
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Crown Apple Mule
Maple Bacon Bourbon Bloody
Mermaid-Mosa
Mermaid-Mosa Tower
Mimosa
Mimosa Flight
Mimosa Tower
Morning Mule
Orange Apple Cider Aperol Spritz
Peach Bellini
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
Sangria Tower
Kids Menu
Kids Brunch Menu
KIDS Cast Iron Pancake
Fluffy cast iron cooked pancake with butter. (Available gluten free) Add: Reese's +1/Blueberry +1/Chocolate Chip +1/White Chocolate Raspberry +1/Mini M&M's +1
KIDS Cereal
KIDS French Toast Sticks
(6) Deep fried & rolled in cinnamon sugar with maple syrup or blueberry maple syrup. Garnished with your choice of fresh blueberries or raspberries
KIDS Scramby, Bacon & Toast
Employee Meals
Berry Salad (Employee)
*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese
BOWL Tomato Basil (Employee)
*GF - Served with Gold Fish crackers
Caesar (Employee)
Cast Iron Mac & Cheese (Employee)
Craft beer & Wisconsin cheddar, topped with buttery toasted cracker crumbs
Cheeseburger Sliders (Employee)
Two burger sliders with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, Riverhouse secret sauce on a brioche slider bun
Chopped Wedge (Employee)
*GF - Romaine, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, bleu cheese dressing
Cobb Salad (Employee)
*GF - Spring mix, roasted butternut squash, sweetened cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese
Gourmet Grilled Cheese (Employee)
Choice of cheese, on brioche. Served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Employee)
Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries
OG "Original Garden" (Employee)
*GF - Tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, shredded carrots, arcadia greens
Riverhouse Burger (Employee)
Applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, arugula, tomato, avocado aioli on brioche. Served with fries
Riverhouse Pasta Caesar (Employee)
Classic Caesar tossed with our house tri pasta salad, Our little twist on the classic
Tenders (Employee)
Regular, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Gold Fever
260 West Water Street, Taunton, MA 02780