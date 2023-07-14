Rivermoor Golf Club and Resturant
30802 Waterford Dr
Waterford, WI 53185
Food
Approach shot
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Breaded Mushrooms
Whole mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, or chipotle ranch.
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Fried tender broccoli with bacon and creamy american cheese dipped in a light batter served with ranch.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Battered cheese curds served with marinara sauce
Chips and Queso
A flavorful blend of cheese and peppers served with fresh made tortilla chips.
Chips and Salsa
JD's homemade salsa served with fresh made tortilla chips.
Garlic Bread
Two 6-inch pieces of french bread topped with garlic butter and served with marinara.
Guacamole and Chips
JD's homeade guacamole served with fresh made tortilla chips.
Loaded Potato Basket
Choice of tater tots, fries, or sweet potato waffle fries. Loaded with cheese sauce, bacon, and sour cream. Add BBQ Pork $3
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Mozzarella Sticks
Five large house made mozzarella sticks, hand breaded, fried golden brown and served with marinara.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Substitute brisket for $4. Add Bacon $1.
Potato Basket
Choice of tater tots, fries, or sweet potato waffle fries.
Quesadilla
A blend of cheeses melted in a tortilla served with salsa and sour cream (tomatoes and onions upon request). Add Chicken or seasoned beef $3.
Reuben Rolls
House made corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton. Served with 1,000 island dressing
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Three warm pretzel sticks served with a choice of beer cheese or pretzel mustard.
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
Chicken, corn, bell peppers, black beans, and cheese wrapped in a wonton.
1/2 Loaded Potato Basket
1/2 Potato Basket
Fairway Favorites
BLT
A hearty BLT on grilled sourdough served with mayo, chipotle mayo, or garlic aioli.
Chicken Tender Basket
Five hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choise of dipping sauce.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with american, swiss, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.
Italian Beef
Slow cooked thinly sliced beef on our toasted french bread with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of au jus and giardiniera peppers. Load it with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers $1.50
Mac and Cheese
Creamy three cheese blend with your choice of two toppings. Additional toppings $1.50.
NY Strip Steak Sandwich
6 oz. NY Strip served on our toasted french bread with sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of side.
Reuben
House made slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on rye bread.
The Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough with choice of mayo, chipotle mayo, or garlic aioli
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad and cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.
Tee Box
Classic
Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. add bacon $1. Cheese $1 (American, swiss, cheddar, mozzarella bleu cheese or pepper jack)
Cowboy
Brioche bun with bourbon bbq, bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Swiss
Brioche bun with garlic aioli, sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese.
Rivermoor
Pretzel bun with sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, caramelized onions and swiss cheese
Wisconsin
Pretzel bun with bacon, caramelized onions and beer cheese
Wolverine
Brioche bun with chipotle mayo, bacon, jalapenos, caramelized onion and pepper jack cheese
Tejano
Brioche bun with melted pepper jack cheese. guacamole, and lightly fried jalapenos.
TexMex
Beef Tacos - 3
Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Beef Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Chicken Tacos - 3
Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Chicken Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Brisket Tacos - 3
JD slow smoked brisket on a flour tortilla
Brisket Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Carne Asada Tacos - 3
Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Carne Asada Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Pulled Pork Tacos - 3
JD's slow smoked pulled pork on a flour or corn tortilla.
Pulled Pork Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Shrimp Tacos - 3
Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
Shrimp Taco Dinner
3 tacos served with refried beans and rice
Beef Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.
Beef Burrito Dinner
Burrito served with refried beans and rice
Chicken Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.
Chicken Burrito Dinner
Burrito served with refried beans and rice
Carne Asada Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.
Carne Asada Burrito Dinner
Burrito served with refried beans and rice
Brisket Sandwich
JD's slow smoked brisket on a bun with his homemade BBQ sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
JD's slow smoked pulled pork on a bun with his homemade BBQ sauce on the side.
Ceviche
Shrimp cilantro, tomato, cucumber, onion, and fresh squeezed lime juice marinated together and topped with hot sauce. Served on 3 tostadas or in a bowl with tortilla chips.
Wing It
On the Green
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, and homemade croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crispy romiane lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons served with a classic caesar dressing.
Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, chopped bacon and red onion served with your choice of dressing.
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, and red onions atop mixed greens with poppyseed dressing. Substitute Shrimp $14
Side Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Soup
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese pizza served with red sauce, garlic butter sauce, or BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Sauce and grilled chicken topped with cheddar and mozzarella blend cheese and drizzled with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Garlic Pizza
Garlic butter sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, onions, and tomatoes.
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
Taco Pizza
Queso cheese sauce, taco beef, cheddar and mozzarella blended cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapenos topped with sour cream and chips.
Junior Golfers
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Kids Hamburger
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Kids Hot Dog
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Kids Mac and Cheese
Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips
Specials
Additional Items
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
