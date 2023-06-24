Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
American

River Ranch Grill and Bar Downtown Riverside

No reviews yet

3750 University Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Beyond Plant Steak Tips

$22.49

Plant steak tips sautéed with mushrooms & onions. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.

Classic ½ LB Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

Fire-grilled Certified Angus Beef® burger with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, mayo, ketchup and white american cheese. Served with french fries.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.45

Fried chicken tenders, greens, corn, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and house made spicy ranch dressing.

*New Menu

Appetizers

Colossal Bone In Wings

$16.49

Fried naked chicken wings, bone-in or boneless; tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, mango habanero, or lemmon pepper rub. Served with side of ranch.

Colossal Wings- Boneless

$16.49

Fried naked chicken wings, bone-in or boneless; tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, mango habanero, or lemmon pepper rub. Served with side of ranch.

Bull Bites

$16.00

Breaded fried jalapeño and five-cheese blend bites served with jalapeño jelly dipping sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.50

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in roasted garlic butter and fresh herbs. Served with cocktail sauce.

Fradulent Ceviche 'Guac

$16.99

Shrimp, cucumber, cilantro, mango,lime juice, tomatoes, house spices. Served over a tower of crispy chips and a bed of guacamole

River Ranch Peppers

$15.49

Spicy guerito peppers, grape tomatoes, carnitas pork, queso fresco, house spices and fresh cilantro

Crispy BBQ Rib Tips

$15.45

Pork rib tips tossed in our original or spicy BBQ sauce with fries

Chili Cheese Nachos

$16.99

Crispy tortilla chips layered with signature chili, house cheese blend, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream. ***Add BBQ chicken or pulled pork for an additional cost***

Renegade Queso

$15.45

Signature cheese fusion, jalapeños and chopped burnt end sausages, topped with green onions and queso fresco cheese. Served in a bread bowl with house chips and sliced vegetable sticks.

Soups, Salads and Chili

Steak & Strawberry Mozzarella Salad

$18.49

Slow roasted tri-tip served on a spring mix, fresh strawberries, mozzarella and shaved candied almonds with a white vinaigrette drizzle.

Seasonal Apple Salad with Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sliced apples, queso fresco crumbles, mixed greens, shaved candied almonds, dried cranberries, with a raspberry vinaigrette drizzle.

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons and a signature Caesar dressing. ***Add chicken or shrimp for an additional cost***

Spicy Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.45

Fried chicken tenders, greens, corn, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and house made spicy ranch dressing.

Soup - Bread Bowl

$11.00

Soup of the day

Soup - Cup

$5.00

Soup of the day

Chili - Bread Bowl

$11.00

Chunks of beef, kidney beans, black beans and red, yellow & green bell peppers. Simmered in a flavorful blend of tomatoes and spices

Chili- Cup

$5.00

Chunks of beef, kidney beans, black beans and red, yellow & green bell peppers. Simmered in a flavorful blend of tomatoes and spices

Turkey & Kale Soup- Bread Bowl

$11.00

Savory turkey sausage and leafy kale simmered with brown rice and vegetables.

Turkey & Kale Soup- Cup

$5.00

Savory turkey sausage and leafy kale simmered with brown rice and vegetables.

Side House Salad

$4.99

Choice of dressing

Side Cesar Salad

$4.99

Side cesar salad

Unlimited Soup, Salad & Bread * LUNCH SPECIAL*

$11.00

Mon - Fri 11am till 3pm Lunch Special; Unlimited Soup, Salad & Bread

Signature Seasoned Steaks

Top Sirloin Baseball cut 6oz

$18.99

All steaks aged 21 days and topped with roasted garlic butter. Comes with 2 sides. ***Add shrimp, 1/2 rack ribs, sauteed mushrooms and onions, cup of soup, chili, or side salad for an additional cost***

Flat Iron 10oz

$24.00

All steaks aged 21 days and topped with roasted garlic butter. Comes with 2 sides. ***Add shrimp, 1/2 rack ribs, sauteed mushrooms and onions, cup of soup, chili, or side salad for an additional cost***

NY Strip 12oz

$29.00

All steaks aged 21 days and topped with roasted garlic butter. Comes with 2 sides. ***Add shrimp, 1/2 rack ribs, sauteed mushrooms and onions, cup of soup, chili, or side salad for an additional cost***

1LB Bone-In Ribeye

$37.00

All steaks aged 21 days and topped with roasted garlic butter. Comes with 2 sides. ***Add shrimp, 1/2 rack ribs, sauteed mushrooms and onions, cup of soup, chili, or side salad for an additional cost***

House Entrée

Mango Habanero Salmon

$22.95

Pan seared Alaskan Salmon topped with mango habanero salsa served over seasoned rice. Served with your choice of one side.

BBQ Tri Tip

$21.00

8oz U.S.D.A Choice uniquely seasoned. Hand-cut to order & finished with our Signature OG or Spicy BBQ sauce. Available medium & above. Served with a baked potato and one side

Smothered Chop Steak

$16.45

Freshly ground and smothered with sautéed onions & mushrooms and covered with provolone cheese. Served with a baked potato and one side

Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack.

$28.00

Smoked, grilled & tender baby back ribs. Your choice of dry rub, Signature BBQ sauce or Spicy BBQ sauce. Served with a baked potato and one side.

Baby Back Ribs- 1/2 Rack.

$22.00

Smoked, grilled & tender baby back ribs. Your choice of dry rub, Signature BBQ sauce or Spicy BBQ sauce. Served with a baked potato and one side.

BBQ Shrimp

$21.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in roasted garlic butter and fresh herbs. Served over seasoned rice. Your choice of one side.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast

$20.49

Fresh & tender, marinated chicken breast double basted in our signature BBQ sauce. Served with garlic mash potatoes and one side.

Barbacoa Mac and Cheese

$21.45

Charred, braised, shredded beef. Served over house mac & cheese and one side.

Beyond Plant Steak Tips

$22.49

Plant steak tips sautéed with mushrooms & onions. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.

Country fried steak

$18.99

Tacos

2 Taco Plate

$14.00

Large 2 taco platter w/ street corn and seasoned rice.

3 Taco Plate

$16.00

Large 3 taco platter w/ street corn and seasoned rice.

Signature BBQ Platters

Signature BBQ Platters- Pick 2

$27.45

Signature BBQ Platters- choice of meats. Served with 2 sides.

Signature BBQ Platters- Pick 3

$32.49

Signature BBQ Platters- choice of meats. Served with 2 sides.

Signature BBQ Platters- Pick 4

$36.55

Signature BBQ Platters- choice of meats. Served with 2 sides.

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Carnitas Burger

$19.99

½ lb burger patty loaded with carnitas pork, white american cheese, slaw, pickles, signature BBQ sauce & mayo. Served with french fries.

Classic ½ LB Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.49

Fire-grilled Certified Angus Beef® burger with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, mayo, ketchup and white american cheese. Served with french fries.

Spicy Sausage Burger

$18.95

Chopped sausage link, ½ lb burger patty, spicy cheese sauce, grilled mushrooms, onions and jalapenos with our signature spicy BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.

Ranch BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken, provolone, signature BBQ sauce, house ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Served with french fries.

Cluckin’ Sandwich

$16.45

Crispy bacon, marinated grilled chicken, provolone, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onions, pickles and mayo. Served with french fries.

12 and Under Kid's Meal

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Kid Taco(Meat & Cheese)

$8.99

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Kid BBQ Tri Tip

$9.45

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Kid Two Baby Back Ribs

$10.00

Served with 1 side and a kids drink (sub side for sliced apple or vegetable sticks available upon request)

Sides

Seasoned rice

$5.50

Crispy french fries

$5.50

Sweet fries

$5.50

Mashed potatoes

$5.50

Baked potatoes

$5.50

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

Corn

$5.50

Coleslaw

$5.50

Zucchini fries

$6.99

Loaded mashed potatoes

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Loaded baked potato

$6.99

Elote (Mex street corn)

$6.99

Dessert (Copy) (Copy)

New York cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon swirl cheesecake

$9.49

Cookies & cream cheesecake

$9.49

Classic hand scoop milk shake

$8.50

Classic hand scoop milk shake with whipped cream and a cherry

DRINKS!

N/A Beverages! (Deep Copy)

Soft Drink

$4.00

Coffee (12oz)

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Apple juices

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

$75 Football

$75 football

$75.00

DOG MENU

Dog Black Angus Patty (Deep Copy)

Dog Patty - 1/3 lb Beef

$5.00

Dog Patty - 2/3 lb Beef

$8.00

Dog Patty - 1 lb Beef

$10.00

Dog Chicken Breast (Deep Copy)

Dog Chicken Breast

$5.00

Dog Rosemary Turkey (Deep Copy)

Dog 1/3 lb Turkey Patty

$5.00

Dog 2/3 lb Turkey Patty

$8.00

Dog 1 lb Turkey Patty

$10.00

Dog Bacon (Deep Copy)

Dog Bacon Two Slices

$4.00
Restaurant info

BBQ steakhouse with a Mexican flair.

Location

3750 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

