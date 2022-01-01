Restaurant header imageView gallery

River's Edge Restaurant

2,440 Reviews

$$

1936 Rogue River Hwy

Grants Pass, OR 97527

Order Again

Wine

Broadbent 10 Yr Tawny

$12.00

Broadbent 20 Yr Tawny

$25.00

Koepke 20 Yr Tawny

$30.00

Kopke 20 Yr Tawny

$30.00

Kopke 30 Yr Tawny

$40.00

Kopke Colheita 1978

$50.00

Guzzo Jett Fuel

$14.00

Augustino Carmella

$14.00

Awen Reserve Cab

$95.00

Canvasback Cab

$75.00

Caymus Cab

$185.00

Caymus Special Selection Cab

$420.00

Chateau Ste Michelle cab

$95.00

Chimney Rock Cab

$145.00

Col Solare Cab

$120.00

Del Rio Cab

$35.00

Duckhorn Cab

$135.00

Josh Cab

$45.00

Kriselle Cellars Cab

$42.00

Pebblestone Cab Franc

$38.00

Quady Cab Franc

$56.00

Quilceda Creek Cab

$400.00

Rodney Strong Cab

$68.00

Silver Oak Cab

$220.00

Simi Cab

$45.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cab

$125.00

Stags Leap Cab

$95.00

Upchurch Cab

$125.00

Louis Martini

$75.00

Augustino Pinot Noir

$44.00

Black Stallion Pinot Noir

$50.00

Canoe Ridge Merlot

$30.00

Domaine Drouhin Pinot Noir

$85.00Out of stock

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

$95.00

Dwell Pinot Noir

$42.00

Irvine And Roberts Pinot Noir

$65.00

King Estate Half Bottle

$32.00

King Estates Pinot Noir

$60.00

Mantanzas Creek Merlot

$48.00

St. Innocent Momtazi

$64.00

Pebblestone Cellars Merlot

$32.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$58.00

Kriselle Cellars Malbec

$42.00

Donna Paula Malbec

$30.00

Alamos Malbec

$25.00

Red Lily Tempranillo

$68.00

Kriselle Cellars Tempranillo

$42.00

Legarda Gran Reserva

$68.00

Pebblestone Tempranillo

$48.00

Ontanon Tempranillo

$40.00

Coventina Temp

$48.00

Augustino Tempranillo bottle

$58.00

Awen Syrah

$56.00Out of stock

Augustino Syrah

$48.00

Roxy Ann Syrah

$45.00

Quady Syrah

$50.00

Concannon Petite Sirah

$25.00

Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$55.00

Carol Shelton Zin

$35.00

Ancient Peaks Winery

$30.00

Augustino Rock n' Red

$46.00

Beaulieu Vineyards Tapestry

$100.00

Delille Cellars D2

$85.00

Guzzo Family LoCo split bottle

$26.00

Kriselle Di' Tani

$48.00

Long Shadow Chester Kidder

$105.00

Quintessa

$270.00

Roxy Ann Claret

$48.00

Roxy Ann Honor Barn

$32.00

Troon Druid Fluid

$30.00

Opus One

$600.00

Schmidt Red Blend

$30.00

Awen Grenache Blanc

$46.00

Awen Vermentino

$46.00

Awen Inspiration Blend

$42.00

Ruffino Moscato

$32.00

Schmidt White Blend

$30.00

Long Shadow Dance Chardonnay

$90.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$84.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$75.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$55.00

Augustino Chardonnay

$38.00

Roxy Ann Chardonnay

$38.00

Dwell Chardonnay

$32.00

Irvine And Roberts Chard

$56.00

Siduri Chardonnay

$35.00

Coventina Chardonnay

$36.00

Dwell Pinot Gris

$36.00

King Estates Pinot Gris

$40.00

Roxy Ann Pinot Gris

$32.00

Del Rio Pinot Gris

$28.00

Four Graces, Pinot Gris

$36.00Out of stock

King Estates half bottle Pinot Gris

$21.00

Pebblestone Pinot Gris

$28.00

Augustino Rose

$40.00

Dwell Rose

$32.00

Quady North Rose

$34.00

Stoller Rose

$30.00

Foris Riesling

$30.00

Willamatte Valley Riesling

$26.00

Schmidt Rose

$30.00

Del Rio Grenache Rose

$28.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$40.00

Kriselle Cellar's Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Kim Crawford half bottle sauv blanc

$21.00

Perrier-Jouet

$260.00Out of stock

Nicolas Feuillatte

$75.00

Piper Heidseick

$75.00

Steorra Brut

$40.00

Domaine Chandon Brut

$35.00

Gloria Ferrer

$35.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$18.00

Wycliff

$20.00

Augustino Celebration Bottle

$36.00

Kriselle Cellars Viognier

$38.00

Del Rio Viognier

$30.00

Awen Alberino

$42.00

Schmidt Family Alberino

$32.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$2.60

Cremosa

$4.00

Decaf

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea, Peach

$3.25

Juice, Large

$5.50

Juice, Small

$3.50

kids juice

$2.00

kids soda

$1.50

Lemon Berryade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.60

Milk

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$2.60

Orange Fanta

$2.60

Rootbeer

$2.60

Roy Rogers

$2.60

Shirley Temple

$2.60

Soda Water

$0.50

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Sprite

$2.60

Tonic

$2.60

WATER

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

River's Edge offers fine dining without the linens.

Location

1936 Rogue River Hwy, Grants Pass, OR 97527

Directions

Banner pic
Main pic

