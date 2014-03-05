Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Rivershed Scituate

758 Reviews

$$

17 New Driftway

Scituate, MA 02066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tenders

$14.00

Half pound (6) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with charred corn, pico de gallo, cucumber, black beans, pickled onion, guacamole and cojita cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch.

Tacos

$18.00


Specials

Calamari

$19.00

Appetizers

Wings

$16.00

Classic, crispy, jumbo wings, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Tenders

$14.00

Half pound (6) - tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Skillet Cornbread

$8.00

Classic southern cornbread served with whipped cinnamon honey butter.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$14.00

Homemade eggrolls with black beans, charred corn, cheddar-jack cheese, southwest spices and pulled chicken thighs wrapped in an eggroll wrapper and served with avocado-poblano ranch.

Soft Pretzel

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Traditional Fried Pickle chips with avocado-poblano ranch.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy fried Brussel's sprouts with chopped bacon, sunflower seeds, pickled red onions and lemon herb aioli.

Hot Cauliflower

$13.00

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips with cheddar-jack cheese melted on them, 5-cheese Nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, charred corn and sour cream.

Loaded Tots

$18.00

Loaded Tots No Protein

$14.00

Buffalo Cauli

$13.00

Salads/Bowls

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, red onion, tomato and carrot. Served with balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Served with our housemade caesar dressing.

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with charred corn, pico de gallo, cucumber, black beans, pickled onion, guacamole and cojita cheese. Served with avocado poblano ranch.

Spinach Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

Taco Bowl

$19.00

Taco Bowl NO PROTEIN

$14.00

Salmon Bowl

$22.00

Sandwiches/Tacos

BBQ Sandwich

$18.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved pastrami with swiss cheese, shed sauce, fried pickles and caramelized onions on grilled sourdough.

Cuban Melt

$18.00

Smoke Bomb

$20.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Local fried haddock with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side of tartar sauce, kaleslaw, lemon wedge and fries.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

Tacos

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken topped with honey chipolte mayo and pickles. Comes on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.

Burgers

Hamburger

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & fries

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & fries

Shed Burger

$17.00

American cheese, caramelized onions and shed sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries

Spicy Burger

$18.00

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, bacon with caribbean aioli. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries

Pimento Burger

$18.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, & pickles

Caveman

$20.00

Cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon and a sunny egg. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries

Portobello Mushroom

$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles & fries

BBQ/Entrees

Combo

Fish 'N' Chips

$24.00

Local fried haddock with french fries. Comes with tartar sauce, lemon wedge and kaleslaw.

Steak Tips

$28.00

House marinated steak tips served with french fries and kaleslaw.

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Chicken 'N' Waffle

$20.00

Cheeto Mac

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta in our house cheese sauce with Cheeto crumble. Add pulled pork, brisket buffalo, bacon or bbq chicken.

Desserts

Brookie

$10.00

Brownie bottom and cookie top, all baked together. Comes with vanilla ice cream, whip cream and chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Your choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream. Comes with whip cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry.

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Your choice of chocolate or vanilla

Milkshake

$6.00

Your choice of chocolate or vanilla

Waffle Sundae

$10.00

Fried cinnamon and sugar waffle. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whip cream and caramel sauce.

Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Hamburger

$10.00

Kid Hot Dog

$10.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kid Tender

$10.00

Kid Fish n Chip

$10.00

Sides

Sd Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Sd Guac

$3.00

Sd Pico

$2.00

Sd Tots

$6.00

Sd Fries

$6.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$7.00

Sd Onion Rings

$6.00

Sd Slaw

$6.00

Sd BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00

Sd Cajun Rice

$6.00

Sd Cheeto Mac

$8.00

Half Cornbread

$4.00

Sd Fried Corn

$6.00

Sd Mixed Green

$6.00

Sd Caesar

$6.00

Sd Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Sd IPA Cheese

$2.00

Sd Whipped Goat Cheese

$1.00

Sd Crumble Goat Cheese

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Sd Pimento Dip

$2.00

Sd Fried Corn

$4.00

Sauces

IPA Cheese

$2.00

Pico

$1.00

Guac

$3.00

BBQ

$1.00

Tangy BBQ

$1.00

Espresso BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Balsamic

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Shed Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Volcano Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Crema

$1.00

Smoked Lemon Vin

$1.00

Garlic Herb Aioli

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$1.00

Harissa Vin

$1.00

Sesame Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Sweet Soy

$0.50

Remoulade

$1.00

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Hot Honey

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ, BURGERS & TACOS WITH A SOUTHERN TOUCH: CRAFT BEERS & LIVE MUSIC

Website

Location

17 New Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066

Directions

Gallery
Rivershed image
Banner pic
Rivershed image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheever Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,981
33 West Street Norwell, MA 02061
View restaurantnext
Atlantica
orange star4.0 • 24
44 Border St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Red Lion Tavern
orange star3.5 • 14
71 S Main St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Lenny's Hideaway
orange star3.0 • 10
8 Stagecoach Way Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
The Daily Press Juice Bar
orange star4.2 • 117
132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35 Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Nguyen's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 375
156 King St Cohasset, MA 02025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scituate

CP's Woodfired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 212
17 New Driftway Scituate, MA 02066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scituate
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Cohasset
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
East Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston