American
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Rivershed Scituate
758 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
BBQ, BURGERS & TACOS WITH A SOUTHERN TOUCH: CRAFT BEERS & LIVE MUSIC
Location
17 New Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066
Gallery