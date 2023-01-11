Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Riverside Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

1 Fountain Street

Cambridge Spring, PA 16403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Maple Bacon Burger
Chicken Sandwich
The Butcher

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts App

$13.00

Caramelized brussel sprouts, Howles Maple Horseradish Glaze, bacon, goat cheese, pickled red onion

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two dipping sauces

RBC Nachos

$13.00

House fried potato chips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered bacon, maple hot sauce, green onions. Serves 2 - 4

RBC Charcuterie Pretzel

$30.00

Giant pretzel surrounded with chef's section of sliced meats, cheeses, mini peppadew peppers, toasted pretzel, crostini's, spicy maple mustard, hummus, nuts, and dried fruits. Serves 3 - 4

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$13.00

A double portion of sweet potato fries with a pure Howles Maple Cream dipping sauce

Hummus Crudite

$17.00

Soups

Sweet Potato Chowder

$8.00

Salads

The Gardener

$11.00

Mixed greens, arugula, carrot tangles, cucumber, tomato, shaved red onions, garbanzo beans

Quinoa Power Bowl

$26.00

Fall Spinach Salad

$17.00

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Sides

No Side

House Potato Chips

$6.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$7.00

Cheddar Grits

$8.00

Side Mac And Cheese

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Quinoa

$9.00

Roasted Red Pepper Fettuccini Side

$7.00

Side Cole Slaw

$7.00

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$7.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$9.00

Argentinian Red Shrimp (6)

$9.00

Ranch Steak

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Preset Entrees

Mac And Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar ale sauce, cowboy candy, Howles Maple Farm Sweet and Smokey BBQ

Parm Crusted Chicken

$25.00

8 ounce panko and parmesan breaded chicken breast with creamy sun-dried tomato orzo, olives, artichokes, spinach, roasted red pepper basil oil

Tatalovic Farm Fried Porkchop

$29.00

Seasoned and fried pork chop with pork and beans, and a sweet mustard slaw

Crispy Skin Salmon

$27.00

Maple cajun seasoned salmon with quinoa, broccoli and balsamic glaze

Surf n Turf Grits

$28.00

Black N Bleu Ribeye

$42.00

Cottage Pie

$20.00

Pizza

House tomato sauce, house made Tatalovic Farms pork Italian sausage, red bell peppers, white onion, mozzarella, and provolone

The Butcher

$17.00

Shaved pepperoni, salami and uncured ham, house tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone blended cheese

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Braised pork, smoked cheddar, pickled onions, sweet and smokey BBQ

Italian Sausage

$16.00

House tomato sauce, house made Tatalovic Farms pork Italian sausage, red bell peppers, white onion, mozzarella, and provolone

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Baked Brie

$16.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.00

Fishy Pickle

$18.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, beer cheese, fried cowboy candy, ciabatta bun

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or Crispy chicken breast, spicy maple aioli, mustard coleslaw, sliced tomato, brioche bun

Grilled Vegetable Sando

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas Special

$16.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Ground Maple Valley Farms beef patty, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun with choice of cheese

Maple Bacon Burger

$17.00

Ground Maple Valley Farms beef patty, bacon onion jam, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$16.00

Desserts

Maple Milkshake

$7.00

Maple Milkshake Aged Maple

$10.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Skillet Brownie A La Mode

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Maple Sundae

$8.00

Brownie Bread Pudding

$9.00

Kids

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kid's 1/4 lb Burger

$8.00

Mac 'n Cheeze

$6.00

Logan's Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Fettuccine and Meatsauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Brewery Built on History

Website

Location

1 Fountain Street, Cambridge Spring, PA 16403

Directions

Gallery
Riverside Brewing Company image
Riverside Brewing Company image
Riverside Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

John Russell Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7520 Peach St Erie, PA 16509
View restaurantnext
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
orange star4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurantnext
Trails To Ales Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1270 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323
View restaurantnext
Trails II - 422 12th Street
orange starNo Reviews
422 12th St. Franklin, PA 16323
View restaurantnext
Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
11727 East Main Rd North East, PA 16428
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge Spring
Meadville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Erie
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
No reviews yet
Ashtabula
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston