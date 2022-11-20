  • Home
A map showing the location of RIVERSIDE EXPRESS SEAFOOD 130 E Memorial BlvdView gallery

RIVERSIDE EXPRESS SEAFOOD 130 E Memorial Blvd

No reviews yet

130 E Memorial Blvd

Lakeland, FL 33801

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos

1. Shrimp Platter

$10.99

10 or 15 LG Shrimp & Fries

2. Wings & Shrimp

$13.99

5 Wings & 10 LG Shrimp

3. Shrimp Scampi

$11.99

15 Large Shrimp, Rice, & Garlic Bread

4. Shrimp Pasta

$10.99

10 or 15 LG Shrimp, Pasta, & Garlic Bread

5. Fish Sub

$7.99

6. Fish Platter

$12.99

3 Pc. Fish & Fries

7. Fish & Shrimp

$13.99

2 Pc. Fish, 10 Large Shrimp, & Fries

8. Grilled Fish Platter

$13.99

Rice & 1 Side

9. Clam Strips & Shrimp

$12.99

Clam Strips & 10 LG Shrimp

10. Oysters & Shrimp

$13.99

6 Oysters, 10 LG Shrimp, & Fries

11. Snow Crab Feast

$36.99

1 LB Snow Crabs, Shrimp, Eggs, Potato, Corn & Sausage

12. Riverside Platter

$32.99

3 Pc. Fish, 10 Lg Shrimp, 6 Oysters, Scallops, & Fries

Snapper Platter

$15.99

Chicken Pasta

$12.99

#11 No Crabs

$13.99

Appetizers

Oysters (6 Pc.)

$6.99

Oysters (12 pc)

$11.99

Scallops

$9.99

Calamari Rings

$9.99

Basa Fish (2 Pc.)

$6.99

Conch Fritters (6 Pc.)

$5.99

LG. Shrimp (15 Pc.)

$11.99

10 Large Shrimp

$7.99

Homemade Devil Crab

$7.99

Clam Strips

$5.99

Conch

$12.99+

Homemade Crab Cake

$7.99

1 Cluster Snow Crab

$11.99

1lb Snow Crab

$29.99

30 LG Shrimp

$14.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$2.99

Yellow Rice

$1.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Garlic Potato

$1.99

Boiled Eggs (2 PC.)

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Black Beans

$1.49

Broccoli

$3.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Hush Puppies (6 PC.)

$2.99

Sausage

$1.99

2 pc Bread

$1.99

SUB Bread

$1.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Rice &Beans

$3.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

5 Wings FF & Drink

$11.99

10 Wings FF & Drink

$16.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$21.99

50 Wings

$49.99

100 Wings

$99.99

Fish

Basa

$2.99+

Catfish

$3.99+

Tilapia

$2.99+

Cod

$3.99+

Haddock

$4.99+

Grouper

$5.99+

Salmon

$6.99+

Snapper

$14.99

Drinks

Small Soda

$1.49

Large Soda

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.29

$1LG Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

130 E Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery

