Riverside Grill 1527 Maryland Highway
No reviews yet
1527 Maryland Highway
Oakland, MD 21550
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Sides/Desserts
Specials
Drinks Menu
Beer
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Bells Two Hearted IPA$5.00
- Bold Rock Cider Apple$4.50
- Breckenridge Avalanche$5.00
- Bud Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Busch$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$4.00
- Corona Light$4.00
- Corona Premiere$4.00
- Fog Monster$8.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Heineken NA$3.00
- IC Light$3.00Out of stock
- Kona Big Wave$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Natural Light$3.50
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Sam Adams$4.50
- Sam Adams Seasonal$4.50Out of stock
- Saranac Caramel Porter$5.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Yuengling Flight$4.00Out of stock
Beverages
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
.25 oz Amaretto .25 oz Sloe gin .25 SoCo OJ Garnish: Orange Slice
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
1.5 oz Amaretto Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Short Glass
- American Mule$5.00
1.5 oz Titos 1 Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Ice, Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Angry Balls$10.00
Can of Angry Orchard 1.5 oz Shot of fireball
- Appletini$7.00
1 oz vodka choice 1 oz sour apple pucker .5 oz triple sec Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Bahama Mama$7.00
.75 oz Malibu .75 oz Meyers Pineapple Juice OJ Splash of Grenadine Garnish: Orange Slice
- Bay Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Cranberry juice Pineapple juice Pint glass Garnish: Orange
- Black Russian$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Kaluha Short glass
- Bloody Mary$7.00
Old Bay Rim 1.5 oz Vodka choice George’s Bloody mix Garnish: Celery, Olive
- Blue Motorcycle (TOP)$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Jose .5 oz Blue Curacao Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake
- Blue Motorcyle$8.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Tequila .5 oz Blue Curacao Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake
- Bourbon Smash$8.00Out of stock
1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon Cranberry Juice Soda Water Cinnamon Simple Syrup
- Bourbon Spire$6.00
1.5 oz Bourbon choice 2/3 Lemonade 1/3 Cranberry juice Ice, Short glass Garnish: Lemon twist
- Carmel Apple Martini$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Buttershots 1 oz Sour Apple Pucker Splash Cranberry juice Garnish: Cherry
- Chocolate Martini$7.00
Chocolate Swirl in glass 1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Creme de Cacao 1 oz Baileys Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Cosmopolitan$6.00
2 oz Vodka choice .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge Splash of cranberry Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Lemon Twist
- Cranberry Org Margartia$7.00
1.5 oz 1800 .5 oz Triple Sec Splash of Maple Syrup Cranberry Juice Orange Juice Ice, Shake Pint Glass
- Cucumber Martini$7.00
2 slices cucumber Splash simple syrup Muddle top 2 2.5 oz Vodka or Gin Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Cucumber
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
MAKE BACKWARDS Pint Glass, Ice Ginger Beer 1.5 oz Dark rum choice Garnish: Lime
- Dill Pickle Martini$7.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Vodka choice Splash of Pickle juice Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Espresso Martini$9.00
DARK 1.5 oz VanGogh Vodka 1.5 oz Kailua Ice, Shake Martini Glass CREAMY 1 oz VanGogh Vodka 1 oz Kailua 1 oz Irish Cream Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- French Martini$6.00
2 oz Vodka Choice 1 oz Chamboard Pineapple Juice
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
1.5 oz Peach schnapps OJ Short glass
- Gimlet$7.00
2 oz Gin .5 oz Triple sec 2 Squeezed lime wedges Ice, Shake Martini glass Garnish: Lime
- Grapefruit Crush$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice (ruby red vodka) .5 oz St. Germains Heavy splash sprite Grapefruit juice Garnish: Grapefruit
- Grapefruit Mule$5.00
1.5 oz Ruby Red Vodka Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Grapefruit juice Mule Mug Garnish: Grapefruit
- Grateful Dead$8.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Blak Raspberry Liqueur .5 oz Triple sec Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Cherry
- Grateful Dead (TOP)$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Chamboard .5 oz Cointreau Sours mix Heavy splash of Sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Cherry
- Green Tea$7.00
.75 oz Jameson .75 oz Peach Schnapps Sours Short Glass
- Greyhound$6.00
1.5 oz Gin choice 1 Squeezed lime wedge Grapefruit juice Short glass Garnish: Lime
- Hurricane$7.00
.75 oz Bacardi .75 oz Meyers OJ Splash Lime Juice Splash of Grenadine Ice, Orange Slice/Cherry
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
.75 Jameson .75 Baileys Coffee Whipped Cream Creme de menthe drizzled on top
- Irish Trash Can$10.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Peach schnapps Ice half way Nuzzle Redbull can in glass upside down
- Jalapeno Margartia$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge 4 slices of jalapeño Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lime
- Kentucky Mule$6.00
1.5 oz bourbon Squeeze Lime Wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Lavender Mint Julep$6.00
2 Mint leaves Squeezed lime wedge Lavender simple syrup Muddle top 3 1.5 oz bourbon choice Short glass
- Lemon Drop Martini$6.00
Sugar rim 2 oz Vodka choice .5 oz triple sec Squeeze half lg lemon Splash of lemonade Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Lemon twist
- Long Island Ice Tea- TOP$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Jose .5 oz Cointreau Sours mix Heavy splash of coke Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lemon
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
.5 oz vodka .5 oz rum .5 oz gin .5 oz Tequila .5 oz triple sec Sours mix Heavy splash of coke Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lemon
- Malibu Bay Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Malibu Cranberry juice Pineapple juice Pint glass Garnish: Orange
- Manhattan$6.00
1 Cherry 2 Splashes of bitters .5 oz Sweet vermouth 1.5 oz Bourbon choice Stir UP: Shake, Strain off into martini glass, Include cherry
- Margarita$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lime
- Martini (Gin)$6.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Gin choice Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: 2 Olive skewer DRY/EX DRY: No Vermouth DIRTY: Olive Juice EX DIRTY: Extra olive juice BRUISED: Shake that sh*t
- Martini (Vodka)$6.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Vodka choice Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: 2 Olive skewer DRY/EX DRY: No Vermouth DIRTY: Olive Juice EX DIRTY: Extra olive juice BRUISED: Shake that sh*t
- Mimosa$5.00
1 Prosecco bottle Heavy splash OJ Flute glass
- Mind Eraser$6.00
Kaluha Topped with soda water Short Glass
- Mojito$5.00
2 Mint leaves Simple syrup Muddle top 3 Squeeze lime wedge 1.5 oz rum choice Soda water Short glass
- Moscow Mule$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Squeeze lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Nuts & Berries$7.00
.75oz Chamboard .75oz Frangelico 1.5 oz Cream Ice Short Glass
- Old Fashioned$6.00
1 Cherry, 1 Orange slice Splash of simple syrup 2 Splashes Angostra bitters Muddle, Stir 1.5 oz Bourbon choice Short glass
- Orange Crush$7.00
1.5 oz Orange Vodka .5 oz Triple sec Heavy splash sprite OJ Garnish: Orange
- Paloma$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash of soda water Grapefruit juice Short glass
- PB Whiskey Mule$7.00
.75 oz oz Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey .75 oz House Vodka OJ Ginger Beer Ice, Mule Mug
- Peach Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz Peach schnapps Splash Simple Syrup Splash Cranberry Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Peach Tea$7.00
1.5 oz Crown Peach Tea Short glass
- Pumpkin Spice Martini$9.00
1.5 oz Stoli Vanilla Vodka 1.5 oz Pumpkin Liqueur Carmel Syrup swirl in glass Pumpkin Spice Sugar Rim Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Raspberry Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz Raspberry liqueur Splash of cranberry juice Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Raspberry Mojito$6.00
2 Mint leaves Raspberry Syrup Muddle Squeeze lime wedge 1.5 oz rum choice Soda water Short glass
- Red Sangria$7.00
4 pieces of fruit 2 oz Merlot .5 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Triple Sec Cranberry juice OJ Ice, Shake Wine Glass
- Riverside Relaxer$7.00
1 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Malibu Cranberry juice OJ Garnish: Orange
- Salty Dog$6.00
Salt Rim 1.5 oz Gin choice Squeezed lime wedge Grapefruit juice Short glass Garnish: Lime
- Screwdriver$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka OJ Short glass
- Sea Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Cranberry juice Grapefruit juice Pint glass
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
.75 oz Vodka choice .75 oz Peach schnapps Cranberry juice OJ Pint Glass Garnish: Orange, Cherry
- Starburst Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz FLAVORED liqueur Splash of Sours Splash of Sprite Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice OJ Splash of grenadine Short glass
- Toasted Almond$8.00
1 oz Vodka Choice 1 oz Amaretto 1 oz Kaluha Heavy Splash of Cream Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Tom Collins$6.00
1.5 oz Gin .5 oz Triple sec 2 Squeezed lemon wedge Splash simple syrup Short glass Garnish: Lemon, Cherry
- Washington Apple$6.00
.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Apple Pucker Cranberry Juice Short glass
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
1.5 oz Whiskey Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Short Glass
- White Russian$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Kaluha 1.5 oz Cream Short glass
- White Sangria$7.00
4 pieces of fruit 2 oz pinot grigio .5 oz peach schnapps .5 oz triple sec Pineapple juice OJ Ice, Shake Wine Glass
Draft Beer
Liquor
- Recipe 21 Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- Stoli$6.00
- 3 Olives Orange$5.00
- Scottys$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Belvedere$7.50
- Recipe 21 Vodka (Well)$5.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- 3 Olives Cherry$5.00
- Titos$6.00
- 3 Olives Grape$5.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$6.00
- Bontanist$7.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Rail$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Rail$5.00
- 1800 Silver$6.00
- Casamigo Blanco$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$36.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Don Julio$13.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Benchmark Bourbon (Rail)$5.00
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Bulliet Rye$6.50
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$5.00
- Heaven's Door$11.50
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$15.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Old Grand Dad 114$7.00
- Old Grand Dad 80$6.00
- Screwball$6.00
- Seagram VO$5.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Turkey 101$6.50
- Turkey 80$6.00
- Turkey Honey$6.00
- Windsor CC$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Glenlivet$10.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.00
- McCallan 12$20.00
- Amaretto (Arrow)$4.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.50
- Baileys$6.00
- Banana (Arrow)$4.00
- Black Raspberry (Arrow)$4.00
- Blue Curaco (Mr. Boston)$4.00
- Buttershots (Arrow)$4.00
- Chamboard$6.50
- Cherry Pucker$4.00
- Cherry Pucker$4.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Creme De Banana (Arrow)$4.00
- Creme De Caco (Dark)$4.00
- Creme De Mint (Dark)$4.00
- Creme De Mint (White)$4.00
- Drambuie$7.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Galliano$7.50
- Ginger Brandy$4.00
- Godiva Chocolate$7.00
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Grape Pucker$4.00
- Hot Damn$4.00
- Jager$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Licor 43$6.00
- Melon (Arrow)$4.00
- Pama Pomegranata$6.00
- Peach (Arrow)$4.00
- Raspberry (Arrow)$4.00
- Sloe Gin (Dekuper)$4.00
- Sour Apple$4.00
- St Brendans Irish Cream$5.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$7.50
- Strawberry Pucker$4.00
- Watermelon Schnapps$4.00
- Mozart Pumpkin Spice$7.00
Shots
- Alabama Slammer$6.00
Amaretto Sloe gin SoCo OJ
- Bazooka Joe$6.00
Baileys Blue Curaçao Banana Liqueur
- Blow Job$6.00
Kaluha Baileys Whipped cream on top
- Blue Kamikaze$5.00
Vodka Choice Blue Curacao Triple sec Lime juice
- BMW$6.00
Baileys Malibu Whiskey Choice
- Buttery Nipple$5.00
Irish cream Buttershots
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
Vanilla vodka Frangelico -Sugared lemon wedge
- Four Horsemen$6.00
Jack Jim Beam Johnny Walker Jameson
- Fuzzy Jager$6.00
Jager Peach schnapps Cranberry juice
- Gladiator$6.00
Amaretto SoCo Sprite OJ
- Grape Tootsie Pop$6.00
Grape pucker Kaluha OJ
- Grasshopper$5.00
Dark Crème de menthe Crème de cacao Cream
- Green Tea$6.00
Jameson Peach schnapps Sours
- Jolly Rancher$5.00
Watermelon liqueur Sour apple pucker Cranberry juice
- Kamikaze$5.00
Vodka choice Triple sec Lime juice
- Kool Aid$5.00
Vodka Choice Melon liqueur Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Lemon Drop$5.00
Vodka Choice Sugared lemon wedge
- Melon Ball$5.00
Vodka Choice Melon liqueur Pineapple juice
- Mini Beer$6.00
Licor 43 Layer cream on top of shot
- Nutty Irishmen$6.00
Frangelico Baileys
- Oreo Cookie$6.00
Vodka Choice Kaluha Creme de Cacao Baileys
- PB & J$7.00
Screwball PB Whiskey Chamboard
- Pickle Back$8.00
Jameson in one glass Pickle juice in one glass
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.00
Vanilla vodka Pineapple juice Grenadine on top
- Purple Starf*cker$6.00
Blue Curaçao Southern Comfort Peach Schnapps Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
Peach schnapps Jager Cranberry juice
- Red Snapper$6.00
Crown royal Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Royal Flush$6.00
Crown Royal Peach schnapps Cranberry juice
- Scooby Doo Snack$6.00
Melon liqueur Malibu Pineapple juice Whipped cream in shaker
- Starburst$6.00
Vodka Choice Flavored liqueur Sours Sprite
- Sweet Tart$5.00
Vodka Choice Blue Curacao Sprite Sours
- Three Wisemen$6.00
Johnnie Walker Jack Jim
- Tootsie Roll$6.00
2/3 Kaluha 1/3 OJ
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
Crown Royal Peach schnapps Cranberry juice Redbull in rim of bomb cup
- Washington Apple$6.00
Crown Royal Sour apple pucker Cranberry juice
- Water Moccasin$5.00
Whiskey Choice Peach schnapps Triple sec Sours
- Woo Woo$5.00
Vodka Choice Peach schnapps Cranberry juice
Wine
Bucket Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1527 Maryland Highway, Oakland, MD 21550