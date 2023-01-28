Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverside Grille

review star

No reviews yet

737 River Rd

New Boston, NH 03070

Order Again

Starters

Calamari

$12.00

Golden fried tentacles, rings & banana peppers, tossed with a sweet Thai chili sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Crispy & juicy fried wings

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

crispy hand breaded fried tenders

Zucchini Fritters

$8.00

Shredded zucchini, parmesan, mozzarella & garlic, pan fried & served with a side of marinara

Reuben Eggrolls

$10.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut, fried to golden deliciousness & served with Thousand Island dressing

Poutine

$11.00

Crispy fries, brown gravy, melted cheese curd & braised beef

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips layered with cheese, peppers, onion & jalapenos, topped with diced tomatoes with side of salsa & sour cream

Espinaca

$13.00

Spicy spinach & cheese dip topped with southwest salsa, served with tortilla chips

Potato Skins

$8.00

Crispy potato skins filled with bubbling cheese, bacon & scallions

Mediterranean Sampler

$12.00

Fresh hummus, tzatziki & cucumber salsa, served with toasted flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.00

House made Buffalo Chicken Dip topped with breadcrumbs, baked & served with tortilla chips

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red peppers, scallions & cheddar jack in a grilled white tortilla

Soups & Salads

Corn Chowder

$8.00

Housemade chowder with sweet corn & smoked bacon

Chili

$8.00

Slow cooked & topped with melted cheddar cheese

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chef's Choice

Small Garden

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, croutons & cheddar

Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, croutons & cheddar

Small Caesar

$5.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing

Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing

Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, crispy bacon & bleu cheese dressing

Small Greek

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & greek dressing

Greek

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & greek dressing

Southwest Cobb

$15.00

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucmber, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped bacon, sliced avocado, hardboiled egg, corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips

Handhelds

The River Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce & on a brioche bun

BBQ Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb burger, BBQ sauce, bacon, housemade pickles & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Seasoned & fried chicken breast topped with hot honey on a brioche bun with lettuce, pickes & chipotle mayo

Steak & Cheese Dip

$14.00

Shaved steak, sauteed peppers & onion & melted swiss on a sub roll with a side of au jus

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried buffalo chicken tenders, tomato, housemade pickles, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing in a white wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$11.00

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & tzatziki in a flour wrap

Fish Tacos

$14.00

3 soft flour tortillas, crispy fried haddock, southwest slaw & a pineapple sriracha aioli

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, feta cheese crumbles, hummus & our house made cucumber salsa in a spinach wrap

Entrees

Steak Tips

$15.00

House marinated, grilled & tossed with herbs & spices, served with choice of potato and fresh vegetable

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$16.00Out of stock

Slow cooked in our house rub until fall off the bone tender, brushed with house BBQ sauce, served with fries & coleslaw

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$22.00Out of stock

Slow cooked in our house rub until fall off the bone tender, brushed with house BBQ sauce, served with fries & coleslaw

Margarita Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, melted mozzarella & balsamic reduction served with a side of rice pilaf

Baked Stuffed Chicken

$17.00

Spinach & feta stuffed chicken breast topped with a tomato garlic cream sauce with a side of mashed potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta & seasoned crumbs served with a side of garlic toast

Broiled Haddock

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

BBQ Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Mixed Gille

$21.00

Shrimp & Clam Scampi

$18.00

Poke Bowl

$14.00

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Red sauce & mozzarella

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

Meatlovers Flatbread

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach & black olives

The River Flatbread

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onion & black olives

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Golden fried with a side of french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled & served on a brioche bun with a side of french fries

Kids 2 Hot Dogs

$8.00

Grilled & served on a brioche bun with a side of french fries

Kids Steak Tips

$10.00

Marinated & grilled, served with mashed potatoes & fresh veggies

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatapi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce & topped with seasoned crumbs

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$6.00

Linguini with marinara or butter, served with garlic toast

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with french fries

Desserts

House Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Sides

SD Fries

$3.00

SD Coleslaw

$3.00

SD Broccoli

$3.00

SD Carrots

$3.00

SD Rice Pilaf

$3.00

SD Baked Potato

$3.00

SD Mashed Potato

$3.00

SD Spinach

$3.00

SD Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

SD Onion Rings

$4.00

SD Tater Tots

$4.00

Draught

16oz Bud Light

$5.50

25oz Bud Light

$7.50

16oz Allagash White

$6.50

25oz Allagash White

$8.50

16oz Fat Tire Amber

$6.50

25oz Fat Tire Amber

$8.50

16oz Pig's Ear Brown

$6.25

25oz Pig's Ear Brown

$8.25

16oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.25

25oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.25

16oz Stoneface IPA

$6.25

25oz Stoneface IPA

$8.25

Bottled/Can

angry orchard

$6.00

bud light

$5.50

blue moon

$6.00

coors light

$5.50

corona

$6.00

heinekin

$6.00

mc ultra

$5.50

miller light

$5.50

sam adams boston lager

$6.00

truly wild berry

$5.50

Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco Split

$8.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose Split

$8.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose Bottle

$36.00

Whites

La Jolie Fleur Rose Glass

$8.00

La Jolie Fluer Rose Bottle

$28.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Harken Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Harken Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

House White Zinfandel Glass

$7.00

House White Zinfandel Bottle

$26.00

Red Wine

Allegrini Valpolicella Glass

$8.00

Allegrini Valpolicello Bottle

$28.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Trapiche Broquel Malbec Glass

$8.00

William Hill Merlot Glass

$9.00

William Hill Merlot Bottle Bottle

$32.00

Louis Martin Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

House Cabernet Glass

$7.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$26.00

House Merlot Glass

$7.00

House Merlot Bottle

$26.00

By The Bottle Only

Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Noir

$50.00

Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre

$44.00

Locations CA Red

$44.00

Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert Red

$72.00

Orin Swift Abstract California Red

$72.00

Options

Slated Caramel Espresso Martini

$14.00

Brown Sugar Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cranberry Margarita

$10.00

Apple Cider Mule

$12.00

Frostbite

$8.00

Winter Cosmo

$10.00

Coconut Snowflake

$9.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$9.00

Aperol Peach Spritz

$15.00

French 75

$10.00

Options

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Cosmopolital Spritz

$9.00

Cucumber Collins

$11.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

French Martini

$12.00

Chachi Turtleneck Lemonade

$10.00

Olga's Rum Punch

$8.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

The Riverslide

$14.00

Options

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

New Amsterdam Orange

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razberi

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

soda

tonic

coke

diet coke

gingerale

sprite

orange juice

pineapple juice

grapefruit juice

on the rocks

martini

Options

well

$6.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Options

Bacardi

$8.00

Captian Morgan

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Options

well

$6.00

1800 Coconut

$8.00

Familia Carmera Silver

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Jose Quervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Options

Crown Royal

$10.00

Woodford

$14.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

Makers Mark

$11.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Options

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

Grateful Dead

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lynchburg Lamonade

$9.00

Midori Sour

Mimosa

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Negroni

Old Fashioned

Painkiller

Pina Colada

Planters Punch

Rob Roy

Rusty Nail

Salty Dog

Sangria

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sex on the Beach

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$12.00

Options

Strawberry

$8.00

Options

Mudslide

$12.00

strawberry daquiri

$10.00

Options

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

737 River Rd, New Boston, NH 03070

Directions

Gallery
