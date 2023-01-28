- Home
Riverside Grille
737 River Rd
New Boston, NH 03070
Starters
Calamari
Golden fried tentacles, rings & banana peppers, tossed with a sweet Thai chili sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy & juicy fried wings
Chicken Tenders
crispy hand breaded fried tenders
Zucchini Fritters
Shredded zucchini, parmesan, mozzarella & garlic, pan fried & served with a side of marinara
Reuben Eggrolls
Corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut, fried to golden deliciousness & served with Thousand Island dressing
Poutine
Crispy fries, brown gravy, melted cheese curd & braised beef
Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with cheese, peppers, onion & jalapenos, topped with diced tomatoes with side of salsa & sour cream
Espinaca
Spicy spinach & cheese dip topped with southwest salsa, served with tortilla chips
Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins filled with bubbling cheese, bacon & scallions
Mediterranean Sampler
Fresh hummus, tzatziki & cucumber salsa, served with toasted flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House made Buffalo Chicken Dip topped with breadcrumbs, baked & served with tortilla chips
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, red peppers, scallions & cheddar jack in a grilled white tortilla
Soups & Salads
Corn Chowder
Housemade chowder with sweet corn & smoked bacon
Chili
Slow cooked & topped with melted cheddar cheese
Soup of the Day
Chef's Choice
Small Garden
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, croutons & cheddar
Garden
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, croutons & cheddar
Small Caesar
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing
Caesar
Chopped romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan & caesar dressing
Wedge
Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, crispy bacon & bleu cheese dressing
Small Greek
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & greek dressing
Greek
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese & greek dressing
Southwest Cobb
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucmber, crumbled bleu cheese, chopped bacon, sliced avocado, hardboiled egg, corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips
Handhelds
The River Burger
1/2 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce & on a brioche bun
BBQ Burger
1/2 lb burger, BBQ sauce, bacon, housemade pickles & cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Impossible Burger
Impossible plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned & fried chicken breast topped with hot honey on a brioche bun with lettuce, pickes & chipotle mayo
Steak & Cheese Dip
Shaved steak, sauteed peppers & onion & melted swiss on a sub roll with a side of au jus
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried buffalo chicken tenders, tomato, housemade pickles, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing in a white wrap
Mediterranean Wrap
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese & tzatziki in a flour wrap
Fish Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas, crispy fried haddock, southwest slaw & a pineapple sriracha aioli
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, tomato, roasted red peppers, feta cheese crumbles, hummus & our house made cucumber salsa in a spinach wrap
Entrees
Steak Tips
House marinated, grilled & tossed with herbs & spices, served with choice of potato and fresh vegetable
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Slow cooked in our house rub until fall off the bone tender, brushed with house BBQ sauce, served with fries & coleslaw
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Slow cooked in our house rub until fall off the bone tender, brushed with house BBQ sauce, served with fries & coleslaw
Margarita Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, melted mozzarella & balsamic reduction served with a side of rice pilaf
Baked Stuffed Chicken
Spinach & feta stuffed chicken breast topped with a tomato garlic cream sauce with a side of mashed potatoes
Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta & seasoned crumbs served with a side of garlic toast
Broiled Haddock
Fish & Chips
BBQ Grilled Salmon
Mixed Gille
Shrimp & Clam Scampi
Poke Bowl
Flatbreads
Cheese Flatbread
Red sauce & mozzarella
Pepperoni Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Meatlovers Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & ham
Veggie Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella, peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, red onion, baby spinach & black olives
The River Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, red onion & black olives
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
Golden fried with a side of french fries
Kids Hot Dog
Grilled & served on a brioche bun with a side of french fries
Kids 2 Hot Dogs
Grilled & served on a brioche bun with a side of french fries
Kids Steak Tips
Marinated & grilled, served with mashed potatoes & fresh veggies
Kids Mac & Cheese
Cavatapi pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce & topped with seasoned crumbs
Kids Pasta & Sauce
Linguini with marinara or butter, served with garlic toast
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Desserts
Sides
Draught
Bottled/Can
Sparkling
Whites
La Jolie Fleur Rose Glass
La Jolie Fluer Rose Bottle
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Glass
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio Bottle
Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Bread & Butter Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Harken Chardonnay Glass
Harken Chardonnay Bottle
J Vineyards Chardonnay Glass
J Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle
House Chardonnay Glass
House Chardonnay Bottle
House Pinot Grigio Glass
House Pinot Grigio Bottle
House White Zinfandel Glass
House White Zinfandel Bottle
Red Wine
Allegrini Valpolicella Glass
Allegrini Valpolicello Bottle
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle
Mark West Pinot Noir Glass
Trapiche Broquel Malbec Bottle
Trapiche Broquel Malbec Glass
William Hill Merlot Glass
William Hill Merlot Bottle Bottle
Louis Martin Cabernet Glass
Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle
House Cabernet Glass
House Cabernet Bottle
House Merlot Glass
House Merlot Bottle
By The Bottle Only
Options
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Dark N Stormy
Fuzzy Naval
Grateful Dead
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchburg Lamonade
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Painkiller
Pina Colada
Planters Punch
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sangria
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Toasted Almond
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
737 River Rd, New Boston, NH 03070