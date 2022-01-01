Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood
Burgers

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

305 River Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Soft Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Ocean Spray

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$2.00

Lg Coffee

$2.50

Sm Ice Coffee

$2.00

Large Ice Coffee

$2.50

Sm Tea

$2.00

Lg Tea

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sparkling Poland Spring

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Chicken and Rice

Chicken and Rice

$4.50+

Appetizers

Chips

$1.50

Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Naked Wings

$11.50

Pauly Wings

$11.50

Broccoli and Cheese Poppers

$10.25

Jalapeno and Cheese Poppers

$10.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.25

Potato Skins

$10.25

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.75

Spinach Pie

$6.75

French Fries

$7.00+

Onion Rings

$7.25+

Chicken Wing Dings

$9.25+

Chicken Fingers

$11.00+

Calamari

$11.50+

Shrimp

$15.50+

Broiled Shrimp

$17.50+

Scallops

$28.50+

Broiled Scallop

$29.75+

Clams

$28.50+

Clam Strips

$14.75

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$5.00

Small Tossed Salad

$6.50

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Piece Of Fish

$5.25

Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.50

One Item Pizza

One Topping Pizza

$15.00+

Two Items Pizza

Small Two Topping Pizza

$16.00

Large Two Topping Pizza

$21.00

Three Items Pizza

Three Topping Small Pizza

$16.75

Three Topping Large Pizza

$22.75

Four Items Pizza

Four Topping Pizza

$17.50+

Abbas Pizza

Small Abbas Pizza

$15.00

Large Abbas Pizza

$19.00

Macedonia (tomato, spinach and feta)

Small Macedonia Pizza

$16.75

Large Macedonia Pizza

$22.75

Greek (pepper, onion, tomato, feta, olive)

Small Greek Pizza

$18.25

Large Greek Pizza

$25.25

Riverside Special Pizza

Small Riverside Pizza

$21.50

Riverside Special Large

$29.50

Slices

1Slice Cheese

$2.80

Slice 1 topping

$3.75

Slice 2 Topping

$4.25

Slice 3 Topping

$4.75

Slice 4 Topping

$5.25

Vegetarian

Sm Veg

$9.25

Lg Veg

$10.75

Spicy Vegetarian

sm Spicy veggie

$10.00

lg spicy veggie

$11.75

Pepper and Egg

Sm Pepper And Egg

$9.75

Lg Pepper and Egg

$11.50

Ham and Egg

Sm Ham And Egg

$9.75

Lg Ham And Egg

$11.50

Hamburger

Sm Hamburger

$10.50

Lg Hamburger

$12.50

Cheeseburger

Sm Cheeseburger

$11.00

Lg Cheeseburger

$13.00

Italian

Sm Italian

$10.00

Lg Italian

$11.75

Ham and Cheese

Sm Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Lg Ham and Cheese

$11.75

American

Sm American

$10.00

Lg American

$11.75

Turkey

Sm Turkey

$10.00

Lg Turkey

$11.75

Tuna Salad

Sm Tuna

$10.00

Lg Tuna

$11.75

Chicken Salad

Sm Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lg Chicken Salad

$11.75

Genoa

Sm Genoa

$10.00

Lg Genoa

$11.75

BLT

Sm BLT

$10.00

Lg BLT

$11.75

Meatball

Sm Meatball

$10.50

Lg Meatball

$12.25

Sausage

Sm Sausage

$10.50

Lg Sausage

$12.25

Veal

Sm Veal

$10.50

Lg Veal

$12.25

Chicken Parmesan

Sm Chick Parm

$10.50

Lg Chick Parm

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Tip

Sm Grill Chick Tips

$11.50

Lg Grill Chick Tips

$13.75

Grilled Steak Tip

Lg Steak Tips

$15.25

Eggplant

Sm Eggplant

$10.50

Lg Eggplant

$12.25

Fish Sub

Sm Fish

$10.50

Lg Fish

$12.25

Crabmeat

Sm Crab

$10.50

Lg Crab

$12.25

Steak and Cheese

Sm Steak Cheese

$11.00

Lg Steak Cheese

$12.75

Steak and Onion

Sm Steak Onion

$11.25

Lg Steak Onion

$13.25

Steak and Pepper

Sm Steak Pepper

$11.25

Lg Steak Pepper

$13.25

Steak and Mushroom

Sm Steak Mushroom

$11.25

Lg Steak Mushroom

$13.25

Steak and Combination

Sm Steak Combo

$11.50

Lg Steak Combo

$13.50

Steak and Egg

Sm Steak Egg

$11.50

Lg Steak Egg

$13.50

Steak Bomb

Sm Steak Bomb

$11.75

Lg Steak Bomb

$13.75

Gyro

Lamb/Beef Gyro

$12.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Gyro Plate

Lamb/Beef Gyro Plate

$16.50

Chicken Gyro Plate

$16.50

Sandwich Plates

Turkey Sandwich Plate

$12.25

Ham Cheese Sandwich Plate

$12.25

Tuna Sandwich Plate

$12.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich Plate

$12.25

BLT Sandwich Plate

$12.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Plate

$9.00

Spinach Pie Plate

$10.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Ham Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Spinach Pie

$6.75

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.75

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.00

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Hamburger

$11.75

Double Cheeseburger

$12.25

Veggie Burger

$8.75

Veggie Cheese Burger

$9.00

Fish Burger

$10.50

Burger Plates

Hamburger Plate

$12.25

Cheeseburger Plate

$12.50

Bacon Burger Plate

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Plate

$13.25

Mushroom Burger Plate

$13.00

Mushroom Cheeseburger Plate

$13.25

Double Hamburger Plate

$13.75

Double Cheeseburger Plate

$14.00

Veggie Burger Plate

$12.25

Veggie Cheese Burger Plate

$12.50

Fish Burger Plate

$13.00

Wraps

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.25

Veggie Wrap

$10.75

Chicken Tip Wrap

$13.75

Steak Tip Wrap

$14.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.75

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.75

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$7.00

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Small Greek Salad

$7.50

Greek Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crabmeat Salad

$12.00

Antipasto Salad

$12.25

Chef Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Steak Tip Salad

$15.75

Chicken Plates

Chicken Wing Ding Plate

$14.50

Chicken Fingers Plate

$15.75

Buffalo Wing Plate

$15.50

Naked Wing Plate

$15.50

Pauly Wing Plate

$15.50

Seafood Dinners

Calamari Plate

$17.25

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Clam Strip Plate

$18.75

Haddock Plate

$22.00

Scallop Plate

$32.25

Shrimp Plate

$19.99

Clam Plate

$32.25

Seafood Plate

$41.99

Broiled Plates

Broiled Scrod Plate

$20.50

Broiled Scallop Plate

$34.25

Broiled Shrimp Plate

$21.99

Broiled Haddock Plate

$24.00

Charcoal Broiled Dinners

Chicken Tips Dinner

$17.50

Lamb/Beef Gyro Plate

$16.50

Chicken Gyro Plate

$16.50

Pork Chops Dinner

$19.25

Steak Tips Dinner

$21.75

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

$10.75

Pasta w/ Meatball

$14.00

Pasta w/Sausage

$14.00

Pasta w/Veal

$14.25

Pasta w/Eggplant

$14.25

Pasta w/Chicken

$14.25

Pasta Combo (meatball, sausage & veal)

$15.75

Pasta/Beef Special

$15.75

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Kataifi

$5.00

Cookie

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An excellent pizza ristorante and tavern.

Website

Location

305 River Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery
Riverside Pizza and Seafood image
Riverside Pizza and Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dimi's Place
orange star4.0 • 96
272 Brookline Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Miracle of Science Bar + Grill
orange star3.9 • 736
321 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Cambridge)
orange starNo Reviews
292 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02319
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Mass Ave. cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (581 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston