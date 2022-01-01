Restaurant header imageView gallery

Last Wave

9 Reviews

102 Main St

Salmon, ID 83467

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
Pad Thai
Veggie Taco

Appetizers

Crab Cheese Wontons

$8.00

Six classic cream cheese wontons with a side of Thai chili sauce

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Four vegetable eggroll with a side of Thai chili sauce

Hummus Platter

$9.00

Hummus topped with roasted garlic and served with toasted pita, cucumber slices, and celery and carrot sticks

Smoked Salmon Platter

$16.00

Honey-smoked salmon topped with capers and red onions and served with crackers, cucumbers, and a dill cream cheese dip

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with guacamole and salsa

Elote

$7.00

Corn on the cob rolled in butter and coated with cotija cheese, spices, cilantro and lime juice

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of meat (chicken tinga, achiote beef, carnitas), onion, tomato, refried or black beans, and cilantro on tortilla chips

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Sandwiches

Feisty Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy and juicy chicken piled with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle – all served on a crispy brioche bun with spicy feta dip

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Tender pork, smothered in a tangy house-made BBQ sauce, piled with fresh green apple coleslaw, and served on a toasty brioche bun

BLT

$14.00

A fresh and tasty classic with crispy bacon, juicy tomato slices, lettuce, and a kick on horseradish on toasted bread

Turkey Club

$14.00

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce served on toasted bread with mayo and sliced monetary jack cheese

Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cucumber

Ceaser Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons with a ceaser dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, crumbled bacon, red onion, tomato, egg, and corn

Signature Dishes

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Small bites of chicken tossed in a flavorful orange sauce and served on top of a bed of warm jasmine rice

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, veggies, and choice of no meat or adding meat with a tasty chili sauce – served with lime wedge, crunchy peanuts, and either shrimp or chicken for choice of meat

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Beer-battered shrimp, zesty shredded cabbage, and fried leeks with a drizzle of house-made chipotle mayo on top

Achiote Beef Taco

$5.00

Flavorful and tender beef topped with a tangy jalapeno cranberry salsa with a drizzle of our house-made chipotle mayo

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Cauliflower and brussel-sprouts fried to golden perfection, refried beans and caramelized veggies and drizzled with spicy chipotle mayo and avocado crème

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

Shredded chicken smothered in a chipotle tomato sauce topped with red onions, cilantro and cotija cheese with avocado crème

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Seasoned shredded pork, caramelized veggies, with a flavorful home-made chimichurri

Triple Taco

$14.00

Duo Taco

$10.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.00

Classic burger served with cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Crispy leeks, tangy BBQ sauce, caramelized veggies, blue cheese crumbles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

A classic bacon cheeseburger with crispy bacon and cheese

Wave Burger

$16.00

Loaded cream cheese dip with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions and fresh jalapeno slices on

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Key Lime

$4.00

Penut Butter Chocolate

$4.00

Lemon

$4.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ginger Peanut

$0.75

Ceasar

1000 Island

BBQ

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

Avocado Crème

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Siracha

$0.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Banquet

Beer

$403.64

Food

$365.91

N/A Drinks

Wine

$368.00

Processing Fee

$51.19

Specials

Bacon Swiss Avocado Burger

$16.00

Soup

Sunday Soup Special

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Earrings

BIG Bracelets

$12.00

LITTLE Bracelets

$10.00

Cold Storage

Animal Storage

$250.00

Animal Storage per diem

$50.00

Bet Board

Bet Square

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 Main St, Salmon, ID 83467

Directions

Gallery
Last Wave image
Last Wave image

Similar restaurants in your area

Six Soups - Salmon
orange starNo Reviews
800 Main Street Salmon, ID 83467
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Salmon
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston