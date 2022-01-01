Last Wave
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crab Cheese Wontons
Six classic cream cheese wontons with a side of Thai chili sauce
Spring Rolls
Four vegetable eggroll with a side of Thai chili sauce
Hummus Platter
Hummus topped with roasted garlic and served with toasted pita, cucumber slices, and celery and carrot sticks
Smoked Salmon Platter
Honey-smoked salmon topped with capers and red onions and served with crackers, cucumbers, and a dill cream cheese dip
Chips & Guacamole
Tortilla chips served with guacamole and salsa
Elote
Corn on the cob rolled in butter and coated with cotija cheese, spices, cilantro and lime juice
Nachos
Your choice of meat (chicken tinga, achiote beef, carnitas), onion, tomato, refried or black beans, and cilantro on tortilla chips
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Fried Pickles
Quesadilla
Sandwiches
Feisty Chicken Sandwich
Crispy and juicy chicken piled with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle – all served on a crispy brioche bun with spicy feta dip
Pulled Pork
Tender pork, smothered in a tangy house-made BBQ sauce, piled with fresh green apple coleslaw, and served on a toasty brioche bun
BLT
A fresh and tasty classic with crispy bacon, juicy tomato slices, lettuce, and a kick on horseradish on toasted bread
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, crispy bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce served on toasted bread with mayo and sliced monetary jack cheese
Salad
Signature Dishes
Orange Chicken
Small bites of chicken tossed in a flavorful orange sauce and served on top of a bed of warm jasmine rice
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, veggies, and choice of no meat or adding meat with a tasty chili sauce – served with lime wedge, crunchy peanuts, and either shrimp or chicken for choice of meat
Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Beer-battered shrimp, zesty shredded cabbage, and fried leeks with a drizzle of house-made chipotle mayo on top
Achiote Beef Taco
Flavorful and tender beef topped with a tangy jalapeno cranberry salsa with a drizzle of our house-made chipotle mayo
Veggie Taco
Cauliflower and brussel-sprouts fried to golden perfection, refried beans and caramelized veggies and drizzled with spicy chipotle mayo and avocado crème
Chicken Tinga Taco
Shredded chicken smothered in a chipotle tomato sauce topped with red onions, cilantro and cotija cheese with avocado crème
Carnitas Taco
Seasoned shredded pork, caramelized veggies, with a flavorful home-made chimichurri
Triple Taco
Duo Taco
Burgers
Classic Burger
Classic burger served with cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle
Cowboy Burger
Crispy leeks, tangy BBQ sauce, caramelized veggies, blue cheese crumbles
Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic bacon cheeseburger with crispy bacon and cheese
Wave Burger
Loaded cream cheese dip with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions and fresh jalapeno slices on
Desserts
Sauces
N/A Beverages
Specials
Bet Board
