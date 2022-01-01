Riverside Taphouse
26 Reviews
1542 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Popular Items
Apps
Grilled Wings
(1lb) of grilled wings. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fried Wings
(1lb) of fried wings. Served naked or tossed in sauce of your choice
Chicken Strips
Fat boy fried chicken strips served with fries. Strips served naked or tossed in sauce of choice.
Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls
(4) Honey Dijon chicken, cheese, onions & peppers, served with side of Honey dijon.
Cheeseburger Eggrolls
(4) seasoned ground beef, cheese, onions & peppers, served with a side of ranch.
Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
(4) bacon, Mac & beer cheese egg rolls. Served with side of tomato basil soup.
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Served with seaweed salad and avocado cream.
Ahi Tuna Nachos
Fried wontons, grilled pineapple, pickled ginger, wasabi Aioli and sriracha Aioli.
Bacon Wrapped BeerBQ Shrimp
(5) shrimp wrapped with bacon and glazed with Riverside BeerBQ sauce.
Pretzel's & beer cheese
Sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzels served with beer cheese. Extra cheese for $1. Truffle cheese for $4.
Truffle Fries
Truffle salt, Parmesan & everything seasoning. Served with truffle parmesan dressing.
Crab Nachos
Crispy wontons, jumbo lump crab meat, roasted corn, and tomatoes. Drizzled with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with everything seasoning.
Crab Dip
Cream cheese blended with garlic, old bay seasoning, and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with a sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Crab Cake App
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake. Served with whole grain mustard tartar sauce.
Soups
Beef Chili
12oz. Served with shredded cheddar and cilantro sour cream.
Creamy Tomato Basil
12oz. Available in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bowl with melted brie & whilte truffle cheese drizzle for additional $2.
Crab Chowder
Crab, Corn & Clam chowder. Available in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bowl for additional $2.
French Onion
Sides
Roasted Cauliflower
Creamy Coleslaw
Mac & Beer Cheese w/ Crumbled Bacon
Creamy Mac & beer cheese. Available with or without bacon.
Fresh Cut Fries
Brussels sprouts
Fried brussels tossed in honey garlic sauce, parmesan and chopped bacon.
Extra Pretzel Loaf
Sd Caesar salad
Sd Garden
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing, and pretzel croutons.
Cobb Salad
Avocado, chopped crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled green onions, roasted tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Kale & Arugula Power Salad
Kale and arugula. tossed with citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta.
Pear Pecan Salad
Tossed mescaline green with apple cider vinaigrette, crumbled feta cheese, red wine poached pears and spiced pecans.
Farro & Cauliflower Salad
Kale & arugula tossed with farro, roasted cauliflower, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg. Served with Greek dressing.
Spring Mandarin Salad
Mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges with a citrus poppy vinaigrette.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Pulled Pork BeerBQ
Served on brioche roll with creamy cole slaw and onion straws.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onions and apples with sage.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and crispy bacon.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.
Shrimp So Bo Roll
Fried shrimp tossed in sriracha aiol and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onions in a split top roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap
Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Kale & Arugula Power Wrap
Kale & Arugula tossed in citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta. Try with any of our proteins!
Bistro Steak Sandwich
Served on toasted brioche bun with 6oz of bistro steak, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, arugula and Taphouse steak sauce.
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
White Truffle Lamb Cheesesteak
Shaved lamb, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula, herb aioli, and white truffle cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Chicken Sobo Roll
Fat boy fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, tossed in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onion and served in a split top roll.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Broiled jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, roasted tomatoes and whole grain mustard tartar sauce.
Spicy Chicken Ranch Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch, Tomato, Avocado and Chipotle Aioli in a wheat wrap. Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap. Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1
Kid's Grilled Cheese
White Toast with Melted American Cheese.
Cuban
Roasted pork, Taylor ham, swiss cheese, pickled cherry peppers, and truffle dijon pressed between a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Taphouse Steak
Bistro Steak, crispy onions, horseradish creme, and swiss cheese pressed between a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
Mandarin Chic Wrap
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges. Mixed with poppy citrus vinaigrette.
Reuben
French Onion French Dip
Tap Smashers
Single Smasher
(1) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Double Smasher
(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Triple Smasher
(3) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Specials
Gumbo (Cup)
Gumbo (Bowl)
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with a roasted poblano, corn, black bean, tomato and red onion salsa. With smoked gouda. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Pulled Pork $3, Short rib $5
Buffalo Cauliflower
Beer battered and deep fried, tossed in buffalo. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato skins loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, corn salsa, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Tossed with chipotle ranch. Add any of our salad proteins.
Fall Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, our house brussel sprouts, goat cheese, butternut squash, and roasted pepitas. Tossed in maple bacon dressing.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Short rib, smoked gouda, and caramelized onion on sour dough.
Short Rib Sandwhich
Short rib tossed in house made peach bourbon BBQ sauce topped with fried onions on a brioche roll.
Texas Patty Melt
(2) 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce andcrispy onion straws on Texas toast.
Rachel
Smoked turkey breast, cole slaw, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on Rye bread.
BLT Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, your choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on white bread.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch. Upgrade to FBF chicken for + $1
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Buffalo Chicken Dip
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
American Taphouse with stellar food and a cozy atmosphere.
1542 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230