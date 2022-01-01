Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverside Taphouse

26 Reviews

1542 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Double Smasher
Brussels sprouts

Apps

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$15.00

(1lb) of grilled wings. Served naked or tossed in your choice of sauce.

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$15.00

(1lb) of fried wings. Served naked or tossed in sauce of your choice

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fat boy fried chicken strips served with fries. Strips served naked or tossed in sauce of choice.

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Chicken Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.00

(4) Honey Dijon chicken, cheese, onions & peppers, served with side of Honey dijon.

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$11.00

(4) seasoned ground beef, cheese, onions & peppers, served with a side of ranch.

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$11.00

(4) bacon, Mac & beer cheese egg rolls. Served with side of tomato basil soup.

Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Served with seaweed salad and avocado cream.

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Fried wontons, grilled pineapple, pickled ginger, wasabi Aioli and sriracha Aioli.

Bacon Wrapped BeerBQ Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped BeerBQ Shrimp

$13.00

(5) shrimp wrapped with bacon and glazed with Riverside BeerBQ sauce.

Pretzel's & beer cheese

Pretzel's & beer cheese

$12.00

Sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzels served with beer cheese. Extra cheese for $1. Truffle cheese for $4.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle salt, Parmesan & everything seasoning. Served with truffle parmesan dressing.

Crab Nachos

Crab Nachos

$18.00

Crispy wontons, jumbo lump crab meat, roasted corn, and tomatoes. Drizzled with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with everything seasoning.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$17.00

Cream cheese blended with garlic, old bay seasoning, and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with a sliced Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$20.00

Broiled jumbo lump crab cake. Served with whole grain mustard tartar sauce.

Soups

Beef Chili

Beef Chili

$9.00

12oz. Served with shredded cheddar and cilantro sour cream.

Creamy Tomato Basil

Creamy Tomato Basil

$7.00

12oz. Available in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bowl with melted brie & whilte truffle cheese drizzle for additional $2.

Crab Chowder

Crab Chowder

$11.00

Crab, Corn & Clam chowder. Available in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel bowl for additional $2.

French Onion

$7.00

Sides

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.00
Creamy Coleslaw

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00
Mac & Beer Cheese w/ Crumbled Bacon

Mac & Beer Cheese w/ Crumbled Bacon

$4.00

Creamy Mac & beer cheese. Available with or without bacon.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00
Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts

$6.00

Fried brussels tossed in honey garlic sauce, parmesan and chopped bacon.

Extra Pretzel Loaf

$3.00

Sd Caesar salad

$3.00

Sd Garden

$3.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine hearts, house made Caesar dressing, and pretzel croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Avocado, chopped crispy bacon, hard boiled egg, grilled green onions, roasted tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens. Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Kale & Arugula Power Salad

Kale & Arugula Power Salad

$13.00

Kale and arugula. tossed with citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta.

Pear Pecan Salad

Pear Pecan Salad

$13.00

Tossed mescaline green with apple cider vinaigrette, crumbled feta cheese, red wine poached pears and spiced pecans.

Farro & Cauliflower Salad

Farro & Cauliflower Salad

$13.00

Kale & arugula tossed with farro, roasted cauliflower, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg. Served with Greek dressing.

Spring Mandarin Salad

Spring Mandarin Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges with a citrus poppy vinaigrette.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Pulled Pork BeerBQ

Pulled Pork BeerBQ

$14.00

Served on brioche roll with creamy cole slaw and onion straws.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Made with brie cheese, caramelized onions and apples with sage.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon

$14.00

Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and crispy bacon.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork

Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.

Shrimp So Bo Roll

Shrimp So Bo Roll

$16.00

Fried shrimp tossed in sriracha aiol and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onions in a split top roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wheat Wrap

$15.00

Fat boy fried or grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Feel free to substitute ranch.

Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$16.00

Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak

Spicy Jalapeño Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Shaved beef, sautéed roasted jalapeños, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and herb aioli. Served in Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Kale & Arugula Power Wrap

Kale & Arugula Power Wrap

$12.00

Kale & Arugula tossed in citrus vinaigrette, white & red quinoa, avocado, seasonal fruit and crumbled feta. Try with any of our proteins!

Bistro Steak Sandwich

Bistro Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Served on toasted brioche bun with 6oz of bistro steak, caramelized onion, roasted roma tomatoes, arugula and Taphouse steak sauce.

Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich

Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich

$15.00

Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.

White Truffle Lamb Cheesesteak

White Truffle Lamb Cheesesteak

$19.00

Shaved lamb, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula, herb aioli, and white truffle cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Chicken Sobo Roll

Chicken Sobo Roll

$15.00

Fat boy fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, tossed in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce. Topped with green onion and served in a split top roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Broiled jumbo lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with arugula, roasted tomatoes and whole grain mustard tartar sauce.

Spicy Chicken Ranch Wrap

Spicy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch, Tomato, Avocado and Chipotle Aioli in a wheat wrap. Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Pretzel Croutons in a wheat wrap. Fat Boy Fried Chicken +$1

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White Toast with Melted American Cheese.

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

Roasted pork, Taylor ham, swiss cheese, pickled cherry peppers, and truffle dijon pressed between a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Taphouse Steak

Taphouse Steak

$17.00

Bistro Steak, crispy onions, horseradish creme, and swiss cheese pressed between a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.

Mandarin Chic Wrap

Mandarin Chic Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges. Mixed with poppy citrus vinaigrette.

Reuben

$15.00

French Onion French Dip

$17.00

Tap Smashers

Single Smasher

Single Smasher

$13.00

(1) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.

Double Smasher

Double Smasher

$15.00

(2) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.

Triple Smasher

Triple Smasher

$18.00

(3) 4oz patty. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, pickle and tomato and your choice of cheese.

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Banana & chocolate bread pudding with rye whiskey caramel sauce.

Glazed Duck Fat Donuts

Glazed Duck Fat Donuts

$6.00

(5) donut holes drizzled with red wine syrup.

Extra Sauces

Sd Ranch

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese

$0.75

Sd Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sd Gator

$0.75

Sd BBQ

$0.75

Sd BeerBQ

$0.75

Sd Buffalo

$0.75

Sd Ruckus

$0.75

Sd Honey Old Bay

$0.75

Sd Honey Garlic

$0.75

Sd Sweet Chili

$0.75

SD spicy aioli

$0.75

SD herb aioli

$0.75

SD caesar DRESSING

$0.75

Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Specials

Gumbo (Cup)

$6.00

Gumbo (Bowl)

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with a roasted poblano, corn, black bean, tomato and red onion salsa. With smoked gouda. Add a protein: Chicken $3, Pulled Pork $3, Short rib $5

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Beer battered and deep fried, tossed in buffalo. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.00

Potato skins loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, corn salsa, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Tossed with chipotle ranch. Add any of our salad proteins.

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, our house brussel sprouts, goat cheese, butternut squash, and roasted pepitas. Tossed in maple bacon dressing.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Short rib, smoked gouda, and caramelized onion on sour dough.

Short Rib Sandwhich

$16.00

Short rib tossed in house made peach bourbon BBQ sauce topped with fried onions on a brioche roll.

Texas Patty Melt

$15.00

(2) 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce andcrispy onion straws on Texas toast.

Rachel

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast, cole slaw, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on Rye bread.

BLT Turkey Club

$15.00

Smoked turkey, your choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on white bread.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, crispy tortilla strips, corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch. Upgrade to FBF chicken for + $1

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Taphouse with stellar food and a cozy atmosphere.

Website

Location

1542 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

