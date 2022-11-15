Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverside Pizza

14 Park Ave

Hopkinton, NH 03229

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Small Pizza
French Fries

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Chicken Fingers

$8.75+

Sauced Chicken Fingers

$9.75+

French Fries

$4.95+

Fried Calamari

$8.75

Fried Clam Strips

$8.75

Fried Mushrooms

$8.75

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Fried Zucchini

$8.75

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Haddock Strips

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.75

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.75+

Onion Rings

$5.75+

Soup of the Day

$5.25+

Spicy Curly Fries

$4.95+

Wing Dings

$8.75+

Sauced Wing Dings

$9.75+

Salads

All salads (except Caesar) come standard with iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, and croutons.

Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Cheese Salad

$8.95

Chef's Salad

$8.95

Ham, Roast Beef, & Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.25

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Crabmeat Salad

$8.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Feta Cheese, Olives, & Pepperoncini

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Side Greek Salad

$5.95

Steak Tip Caesar Salad

$12.25

Steak Tip Salad

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Grinders/Wraps

All grinders by default come on a sub roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Steak Tip Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Steak Tips, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Gyro - Chicken

$8.95

Seasoned Chicken Strips topped with Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Lettuce, wrapped in a Pita Bread

Gyro - Lamb

$8.95

Seasoned Beef/Lamb Strips topped with Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Lettuce, wrapped in a Pita Bread

Steak and Cheese

$9.55

Steak Bomb

$10.25

Shaved Steak grilled with Onions, Peppers, Tomato, Cooked Salami, & American Cheese

Steak Tip

$11.75

Marinated Steak Tips & American Cheese

Classic Grinders

All grinders by default come on a sub roll.

American Grinder

$7.65+

Ham & Cooked Salami

BLT Grinder

$7.95+

Cheeseburger Grinder

$7.95+

Chicken Salad Grinder

$7.95+

Crab Meat Grinder

$7.65+

Genoa Salami Grinder

$7.65+

Ham Grinder

$7.65+

House Special Grinder

$8.65+

Turkey, Roast Beef, & Bacon

Italian Grinder

$7.65+

Roast Beef Grinder

$7.95+

Tuna Fish Grinder

$7.65+

Turkey Breast Grinder

$7.95+

Vegetarian Grinder

$8.15+

Hot Grinders

All grinders by default come on a sub roll.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.45+

Chicken Cutlet

$7.95+

Chicken Finger Sub

$7.95+

Chicken Parm Grinder

$7.95+

Eggplant Sub

$7.45+

Fish Sandwich

$7.95+

Grilled Chicken Bomb

$9.25+

Grilled Chicken with Grilled Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mayo, & American Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.95+

Meatball Sub

$7.65+

Pastrami Sub

$7.65+

Pepperoni Sub

$7.65+

Sausage Sub

$7.65+

Veal Cutlet

$7.65+

Entrees

All pasta dinners served with a side salad and garlic bread. Most other dinners are served with fries, a side salad and a roll.

Baked Haddock Dinner

$13.50

Baked Haddock has a minimum wait time of 30-35 minutes.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.75

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dinner

$12.75

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Cheeseburger Plate Dinner

$10.25

Beef Patty topped with choice of cheese and toppings on a Bulkie. Served with fries.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$12.75

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.50

Clam Strip Dinner

$11.50

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$12.50

Fish 'n Chips Dinner

$11.50

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.25Out of stock

Gyro Plate Dinner

$11.50

Served with fries

Lasagna Dinner

$12.25

Manicotti Dinner

$12.25

Ravioli Dinner

$12.25

Spaghetti or Penne Dinner

$10.50

Spaghetti or Penne w/ Meatballs Dinner

$11.50

Spaghetti or Penne w/ Mushrooms Dinner

$11.50

Spaghetti or Penne w/ Sausage Dinner

$11.50

Steak Tip Dinner

$13.75

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$12.25

Sweet Chili Chicken Fingers Dinner

$12.75

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Sweet Chili Chicken Wings Dinner

$12.75

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Veal Cutlet Spaghetti or Penne with Sauce Dinner

$12.50

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$12.50

Wing Ding Dinner

$12.50

Served with fries, side salad, and a roll.

Pizza and Calzones

Small Pizza

$9.25

Large Pizza

$13.00

Small Half & Half Pizza

$9.00

Large Half & Half Pizza

$12.75

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50+

Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.25+

Pulled Pork with Grilled Onions and BBQ Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.75+

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$11.75+

Dimitris Special Pizza

$15.25+

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onions, Peppers, Sausage, & Hamburg

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.50

Greek Vegetarian Pizza

$13.25+

Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, & Feta Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.25+

Ham & Pineapple

Island Pizza

$13.25+

Spinach, Onion, Feta, & Bacon

Meatlovers Pizza

$14.25+

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Hamburg, & Bacon

Riverside Special

$10.50+

Chicken Fingers with Sweet Chili Sauce on top

Roasted Red Pepper w/ Grilled Chicken & Garlic Pizza

$13.25+

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$12.00+

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.35

Kid's Finger Dinner

$8.25

Kid's Spaghetti & Sauce

$6.60

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.05

Drinks

Soda/Juice/Milk

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Monster Energy

$3.25

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$1.50

Desserts

Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Brownie

$1.75Out of stock

Baklava

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Cheese Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Mousse

$3.49

Chocolate Pie

$3.49Out of stock

Tiramisu

$2.99

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

Chips

$1.50+

Ice Cream

Frappe

$4.95

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.50

Strawberry Sundae

$5.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Sundae

$5.50

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side of Meatballs (4)

$4.00

Side Steak Tips

$5.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Sauce/Dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Riverside Pizza is located in Contoocook, a village within Hopkinton and within a stone's throw of several sites of interest including the Contoocook Railroad Bridge and the Contoocook Railroad Depot. Riverside Pizza has a casual, family dining atmosphere which everyone can enjoy! Don't forget to stop by during the summer to try our home made, locally created ice cream at the front service counters and enjoy a view of the Contoocook River while dining at the outdoor seating area!

Website

Location

14 Park Ave, Hopkinton, NH 03229

Directions

