Italian
Sandwiches
Pizza
Riverside Provisions Take Out only available to guests of Lake George Escape Campground
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Located inside the Lake George Escape Campground!
Location
175 East Schroon River Road, Diamond Point, NY 12824
Gallery