Italian
Sandwiches
Pizza

Riverside Provisions Take Out only available to guests of Lake George Escape Campground

175 East Schroon River Road

Diamond Point, NY 12824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Monster Nachos
18" Pizza
Chicken Sandwich

Starters

BBQ Briskett Poutine

$16.00

Crispy Fries baked with cheddar cheese and topped with house smoked pulled pork, bbq gravy and sauce

Basket Of Fries

$6.00

Basket of crispy french fries.

Basket Of Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Basket of crispy tater tots

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Basket of crispy fries tossed in truffle oil and romano cheese

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Basket of fries topped with our house cheese sauce

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Wings tossed in your favorite sauce

Jalepeño Bombs

$9.00Out of stock

Japepeños stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese and wrapped in bacon. Spicy and delicious.

Mozz Bricks

$9.00Out of stock

3 hand breaded blocks of mozzarella cheese fried to perfection

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand breaded pickles deep fried and served with ranch

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Basket of crispy onion rings served with our "money" sauce

Monster Nachos

$16.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped baked with shredded cheddar then topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalepeño aioli and your choice of meat

Ultimate Tots

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy tater tots topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapeno aioli and your choice of meat

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.00

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Giant Stuffed Tots

$8.00

Caramel Dough Balls

$7.00

Truffle Tots

$8.00Out of stock

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00Out of stock

Junior Campers

K- Hot Dog

$6.00

K- Hamburger

$8.00

K- Cheese Burger

$8.00

K- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K- Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

K- Chicken Tenders

$8.00

K- Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Blue cheese dressing and crumbles lettuce, tomato and your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of grilled or hand breaded chicken with house honey mustard, lettuce, tomato and onion

Piggy Pie

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork piled on a brioche bun with dill pickles and kona sauce (our house BBQ)

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms grilled and loaded on a brioche bun topped with our house cheese sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, peppers and onions

Chicken Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Make it how you like it. Choose crispy or grilled chicken. Add your veggies and a sauce and we'll wrap it up in a flour tortilla.

Flounder Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered flounder topped with house tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$12.00

House smoked pulled pork stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Memphis HOT Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

Piggy Back

Piggy Back

$16.00

House smoked pulled pork piled onto an angus patty with cheese, 3 onion rings and drizzled with kona sauce.

Black & Blue

$13.00

Creole seasoned and topped with chunks of blue cheese.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00Out of stock

Aged swiss cheese and garlic truffle roasted mushrooms

Camp Town

$12.00

Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese

Portobella Mushroom

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

18" Pizza

$18.00

12" BBQ Bris

$14.00

18" BBQ PORK

$20.00

18" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Dinners

Blackened Mahi topped with balsamic marinated peaches served with starch and veg of the day

Chicken Montreal

$20.00

Peppers, onions, garlic, grilled chicken covered in cheese truffle aioli and demi served over roasted potatoes

Mahi Dinner

$17.00Out of stock

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Our signature chicken tenders and fries. Soaked in buttermilk until you're ready for them. Hand breaded to order. Don't forget to pick your favorite dipping sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer battered Flounder served with house tartar and fries

2 HOT DOGS

$8.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

Taco Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Souther Peach

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Iceberg Wedge

$15.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Pasta Salad 1/2 Quart

$5.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Quart

$5.00

Quart Pasta Salad

$8.00

Doggie Chicken

$4.00

Cup of Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Mild

$0.50

Side of Sriracha Sweet

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side Money Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Kona Sauce

$0.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Small Chips W Cheese

$8.00

Specials

Frog Legs

$10.00Out of stock

10 Mcg Hoodie

$40.00

Ribs & Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Mitzvah Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Glazed Short Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

18" Philly Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Smked Turkey Legs

$11.00Out of stock

DEATH BY BBQ

$15.00

Fatboy Wrap

$15.00

Snack Wrap

$10.00

Pizza Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located inside the Lake George Escape Campground!

175 East Schroon River Road, Diamond Point, NY 12824

