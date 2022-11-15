Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Southern

River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

821 Reviews

$

406 Ave Q

Lubbock, TX 79401

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bit Dinner
Regular Catfish Dinner
Pick Two

Starters

Jalapeno Cheese Balls

$7.99

Spicy cheese balls - breaded & fried, includes ranch for dipping.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$8.99

About a dozen mushrooms - battered, fried, & seasoned, includes ranch for dipping.

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Seasoned & fried zucchini sticks, with ranch for dipping.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

A basket-full of "bottle caps", with ranch for dipping.

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Fried mozzerella sticks, with ranch for dipping.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99+

A plate-full of fries, smothered in our beef chili, topped with melted, shredded cheese.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99+

A plate-full of our fries, smothered in melted, shredded cheese, real bacon, & chives - ranch for dipping.

Hushpuppies W/Sauces

$4.99

A dozen of our jalapeno hushpuppies with tartar, red sauce, and mustard for dipping.

Veggie Combo

$9.99

A share-able mixture of zucchini, fried okra, & mushrooms - ranch for dipping

Fresh-Cut Onion Rings

Fresh-Cut Onion Rings

$4.99

A basket-full of our hand-cut, hand-breaded onion rings.

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

6 spicy wings on a bed of fries, with ranch for dipping.

Cajun Rice & Beans

Cajun Rice & Beans

$5.49

A plentiful serving of our steamed rice, topped with slow-roasted beans, and a bit of cajun seasoning, includes 3 hushpuppies.

Tiffs Char Chicken + Corn, Ranch on side

$10.50

Charbroiled Chicken Entree, Ranch on side, add corn

Chicken

Two-Piece Chicken Dinner

Your choice of 2 pcs fried chicken, fries, gravy, 2 puffs

Three-Piece Chicken Dinner

Your choice of 3 pcs fried chicken, fries, gravy, 2 puffs

Chicken Bit Dinner

Chicken Bit Dinner

$9.99

5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw

Liver Dinner

$6.99

6 fried chicken livers, fries, gravy, 2 puffs

Gizard Dinner

Gizard Dinner

$6.99

6 fried chicken gizzards, fries, gravy, 2 puffs

Liv\Giz Dinner

$6.99
Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, marinated in teriyaki glaze, topped with a grilled pineapple - on a bed of rice, with side salad and green beans

Charbroiled Chicken

Charbroiled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled boneless chicken breast- seasoned with lemon pepper - on a bed of rice, with side salad & green beans

Liver (1)

$0.75

1 individual fried liver

Gizard (1)

$0.75

1 individual fried gizzard

Individual Chicken Bit

$1.50

Boneless Chicken Breast

$3.95

Chicken Bone-In

$3.95+

Fish & Seafood

Regular Catfish Dinner

Regular Catfish Dinner

$10.99

5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff

Pirates Dinner W/ Coleslaw

Pirates Dinner W/ Coleslaw

$11.99

7 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Two Whole Catfish

Two Whole Catfish

$16.29

2 whole catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

1/2 Order Whole Catfish

$11.29

1 whole catfish, fries, 1 hushpuppy, puff, coleslaw

Catfish Steaks

$16.29

Whitefish Dinner

$11.99

4 pcs whitefish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

14 pcs popcorn shrimp, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$11.49

7 pcs butterfly shrimp, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff

Oyster Dinner

Oyster Dinner

$14.99

6 fried oysters, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Stuffed Crab Dinner

Stuffed Crab Dinner

$12.99

2 fried stuffed crabs, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Clam Strip Dinner

$11.99

fried clam strips, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Captains Platter

Captains Platter

$15.99

fried cod, butterfly, popcorn shrimp, clam strips, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw

Charbroiled Catfish

$12.99

grilled boneless catfish filet - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans

Charbroiled Whitefish

Charbroiled Whitefish

$12.99

grilled boneless whitefish filet - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans

Teriyaki Charbroiled Catfish

Teriyaki Charbroiled Catfish

$12.99

grilled boneless catfish filet - teriyaki seasoned, rice, 2 hush puppies, side salad, green beans, topped with grilled pineapple

Charbroiled Shrimp

Charbroiled Shrimp

$12.99

7 pcs of grilled butterfly shrimp - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans

Individual Fish

$1.50+

Individual Seafood

$3.99+

Combos

Pick Two

$12.59

Your choice of 2 proteins, with fries, 2 hush puppies, puff, coleslaw

Pick Three

$14.69

Your choice of 3 proteins, with fries, 2 hush puppies, puff, coleslaw

Blackened Trio

$16.99

grilled catfish pieces, whitefish pieces, butterfly shrimp, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob

Cajun Flair

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$12.99

grilled boneless catfish filet, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob

Blackened Whitefish

$12.99

grilled boneless whitefish filet, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob

Blackened Butterfly

$12.99

7 grilled butterfly shrimp, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$12.99

grilled boneless breast, rice, side salad, corn on cob

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

A Grilled boneless Chicken breast served on fresh green salad mix, with celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$10.49

A Generous portion of crispy popcorn shrimp served on fresh green salad mix, with PINEAPPLE, celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Bit Salad

$10.49

Crispy Chicken breast (diced) served on fresh green salad mix, with celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, cheddar cheese, served with choice of dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$10.49

A Grilled blackened boneless Chicken breast served on fresh green salad mix, with PINEAPPLE, celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, served with choice of dressing.

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$10.49

A Generous portion of our premium blend Salad mix, topped with Blackened Popcorn Shrimp, Bacon Bits, and Real Blue Cheese, eggs, Black olives, Garnished with Tomatoes & Red Onions served with your choice salad dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.49

Fresh green salad mix covered with grilled chicken breast, corn, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, bell pepper rings, tortilla strips, and Southwest Ranch Dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.49

Fresh Green Salad mix covered with ham, turkey, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, cucumber, and choice of dressing.

Kids

Little Smiths Catfish

$6.19

3 pcs catfish, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Chicken Bits

$6.19

3 chicken bits, fries, puff, gravy, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Burger

$6.19

ketchup, mustard, pickles, fries, puff, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Grilled Cheese

$6.19

Grilled cheese sandwich, fries, puff, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Shrimp

$6.19

7 pcs popcorn shrimp, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Whitefish

$6.19

3 pcs whitefish, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink

Little Smiths Chicken Leg

$6.19

1 chicken leg, fries, puff, gravy, 12 oz drink

Sandwiches

Regular Catfish Sandwich

$7.99

3 pcs fried catfish, tartar sauce, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper

Catfish Deluxe Sandwich

Catfish Deluxe Sandwich

$9.69

4 pcs fried catfish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper

Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich

$9.69

3 pcs fried whitefish, tartar sauce, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper

Chicken Fried Steak On a Bun

Chicken Fried Steak On a Bun

$10.49

chicken fried steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, fries, cherry pepper

Chicken Breast On A Bun

$10.49

Chicken Breast - fried, blackened, or grilled - with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries, cherry pepper

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$8.49

mustard, pickles, onions, fries, cherry peppe

Burgers

Riverboat Burger

$9.99

mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries

Bob's Chili Cheeseburger

Bob's Chili Cheeseburger

$11.99

open faced, chili, shredded cheese, grilled onions, fries, side salad, jalapeno, green onion

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Bacon, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$10.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, grilled pineapple, cheese, fries

Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$10.49

mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, fries

Hickory Burger

$10.49

mustard, hickory sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries

Burger Patty

$5.49

Al La Carte Burgers & Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$6.49

Catfish Deluxe Sandwich

$7.49

Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich

$7.49

Steak on a Bun

$7.99

Breast on a Bun

$7.99

Chopped BBQ Sandwich

$7.49

Riverboat Burger

$7.99

Bacon Burger

$9.49

Hawaiian Burger

$9.49

Jalapeno Burger

$8.49

Hickory Burger

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

LS Burger

$3.95

Steaks

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.99

hand-breaded chicken breast topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, grilled toast

Steak Fingers

Steak Fingers

$10.99

steak fingers with fries, 2 puffs, gravy

Charbroiled Pattie

$10.99

grilled burger patty on a bed of rice, green beans, side salad

A la Carte CFC

$6.75

A la Carte CFS

$6.75

Family Packs

Big Catch Family Pack 24Pcs

Big Catch Family Pack 24Pcs

$33.49

24 pieces of protein, 10 hushpuppies, 8 puffs, 2 large sides; Your choice from fried catfish, butterfly shrimp, and chicken bits

10 Piece Family Pack Chicken

$19.99

10 pcs fried bone-in chicken, 8 puffs, large gravy, 2 large sides

15 Piece Boat Loaded Chicken

$24.99

15 pcs fried bone-in chicken, 8 puffs, large gravy, 2 large sides

Chicken Bits Party Pack

$19.99

15 Chicken Bits, 2 Large Fries, 6 Puffs, Large Gravy

Comfort Food Care Package

$80.00Out of stock

Feed a family of 4 for several meals! Ordering this item will not only help our restaurant keep working but will also help children, youth, and families in dire need of a nutritious meal. Box of Chicken Bits - 24 pcs Box of Fried Catfish - 24 pcs 12 Hush Puppies Green Beans - 2 Pints Mashed Potatoes - 2 Pints Coleslaw - 2 Pints 10 Puffs 1 Gallon of Iced Tea Vanilla Pudding - 2 Pints

Disposable Paper Goods Set

$0.60

1 set of plate/cutlery pack/cup - per person

Sides

Puffs (3)

$1.50

Gravy (Small)

$0.92

Gravy (Large)

$2.69

Chili

$5.49

Hushpuppies (3)

$1.50

Baked Potato

$5.19

BBQ Stuffed Baked Potato

$7.19

Hot baked potato, topped with smoked chopped beef, smoky BBQ sauce and shredded cheese, with a green onion garnish

Jalapeno

$0.40

Cherry Peppers

$0.40
Corn On The Cob

Corn On The Cob

$0.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.35+

1 Puff

$0.55

1 Hushpuppies

$0.55

Slice of Toast

$0.50
SM Rice

SM Rice

$1.99
SM Green Beans

SM Green Beans

$1.99

SM Pinto Beans

$1.99

SM French Fries

$1.99

SM Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

SM Coleslaw

$1.29
SM Fried Okra

SM Fried Okra

$1.99
LRG Rice

LRG Rice

$2.99
LRG Green Beans

LRG Green Beans

$2.99

LRG Pinto Beans

$2.99

LRG French Fries

$2.99

LRG Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

LRG Coleslaw

$2.99
LRG Fried Okra

LRG Fried Okra

$2.99

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

German Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Banana Cake

$4.49

Cinn -fully Good Puffs

$3.99

Strawberry Puffs

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$4.49

Cheesecake

$4.49

NA Drinks

Red Bull

$2.75
Perrier Energize Water

Perrier Energize Water

$1.99
IBC Root Beer Bottle

IBC Root Beer Bottle

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.89+

Diet Pepsi

$1.89+

Mist Twist

$1.89+

Dr. Pepper

$1.89+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.89+

Big Red

$1.89+

Cherry Limeade

$1.89+

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.89+

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.89+

Mt. Dew

$1.89+

Manzanita

$1.89+

Pink Lemonade

$1.89+

Root Beer

$1.89+

Iced Tea

$1.89+

Sweet Tea

$1.89+

Coconut Tea

$1.89+

Peach Tea

$1.89+

Mango Green Tea

$1.89+

Half Sweet/Half Iced Tea

$1.89+

Lemonade Tea

$1.89+

Coffee

$1.55

Catering Coffee Jug

$15.95

96 oz of Hot Coffee, with cups, lids. & condiments. Serves 8-10 people.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.50+

Gallon of Tea

$7.00

Bag of ICE

$2.99

Retail Gear

Baseball Cap

$22.00

Beanie

$12.00

Hoodie

$30.00

T-Shirt: Long Sleave

$20.00

T-Shirt: Short Sleave

$15.00

Dry Goods

Flour 5#

$5.00
Sugar 5#

Sugar 5#

$5.00

Rice 5#

$5.00
Pinto Beans 5#

Pinto Beans 5#

$10.00

Spaghetti Noodles 2#

$4.00

Macaroni Noodles 2#

$4.00
Sliced Bread Loaf

Sliced Bread Loaf

$3.00

TP - 2 PLY

$1.00

Produce

Veggie Grab Bag

Veggie Grab Bag

$6.00

Approx. 3# combined of cucumbers, bell peppers & tomatoes

Romaine Head

Romaine Head

$2.00

Iceberg Head

$2.00

Strawberries 1#

$4.00Out of stock

Oranges 10ea

$5.00
Apples 10ea

Apples 10ea

$6.00

Bananas 4#

$4.00

Grapes 2#

$6.00

Proteins

2 legs, 2 thighs, 2 wings, 2 breasts
Bacon 4#

Bacon 4#

$20.00

Ground Beef 10# 80/20

$47.50

Pork Chops 4ea

$8.00

Chicken Breast 4ea

$10.00

8 pc Bone-In Chicken

$10.00

Sliced Ham 2#

$16.00

Sliced Turkey 2#

$16.00

Dairy

Margarine Solids 1#

$3.00

Liquid Eggs 1 QT

$5.00

Cheese for Melting 1#

$4.00

Grocery Bulk

Grocery Cart1

$151.00Out of stock

5# Flour, 5# Sugar, 5# Rice, 5# Pinto Beans, 2# Margarine, 5 Apples, 10 Oranges, 4# Bananas, 1 Qt Liquid Eggs, 4# Bacon, 10# Ground Beef, 4 pcs Pork Chops, 4 pcs Chicken Breasts, 2# Spaghetti Noodles, 2# Macaroni Noodles, 1# Cheese Melt, 4 Rolls Toilet Paper & a 5 oz Hand Sanitizer!

Grocery Sack2

$70.00Out of stock

2# Rice, 2# Pinto Beans, 10 Oranges, 1 QT Liquid Eggs, 4# Bacon, 4 pcs Pork Chops, 4 pcs Chicken Breasts, 2# Spaghetti Noodles, 2 Rolls Toilet Paper & a 5 oz Hand Sanitizer!

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cookin' up southern style comfort food since 1976!

