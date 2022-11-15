River Smith's Chicken & Catfish

Comfort Food Care Package

$80.00 Out of stock

Feed a family of 4 for several meals! Ordering this item will not only help our restaurant keep working but will also help children, youth, and families in dire need of a nutritious meal. Box of Chicken Bits - 24 pcs Box of Fried Catfish - 24 pcs 12 Hush Puppies Green Beans - 2 Pints Mashed Potatoes - 2 Pints Coleslaw - 2 Pints 10 Puffs 1 Gallon of Iced Tea Vanilla Pudding - 2 Pints