River Smith's Chicken & Catfish
821 Reviews
$
406 Ave Q
Lubbock, TX 79401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Jalapeno Cheese Balls
Spicy cheese balls - breaded & fried, includes ranch for dipping.
Mushrooms
About a dozen mushrooms - battered, fried, & seasoned, includes ranch for dipping.
Fried Zucchini
Seasoned & fried zucchini sticks, with ranch for dipping.
Fried Pickles
A basket-full of "bottle caps", with ranch for dipping.
Cheese Sticks
Fried mozzerella sticks, with ranch for dipping.
Chili Cheese Fries
A plate-full of fries, smothered in our beef chili, topped with melted, shredded cheese.
Bacon Cheese Fries
A plate-full of our fries, smothered in melted, shredded cheese, real bacon, & chives - ranch for dipping.
Hushpuppies W/Sauces
A dozen of our jalapeno hushpuppies with tartar, red sauce, and mustard for dipping.
Veggie Combo
A share-able mixture of zucchini, fried okra, & mushrooms - ranch for dipping
Fresh-Cut Onion Rings
A basket-full of our hand-cut, hand-breaded onion rings.
Buffalo Wings
6 spicy wings on a bed of fries, with ranch for dipping.
Cajun Rice & Beans
A plentiful serving of our steamed rice, topped with slow-roasted beans, and a bit of cajun seasoning, includes 3 hushpuppies.
Tiffs Char Chicken + Corn, Ranch on side
Charbroiled Chicken Entree, Ranch on side, add corn
Chicken
Two-Piece Chicken Dinner
Your choice of 2 pcs fried chicken, fries, gravy, 2 puffs
Three-Piece Chicken Dinner
Your choice of 3 pcs fried chicken, fries, gravy, 2 puffs
Chicken Bit Dinner
5 hand-breaded tenders, fries, gravy, 2 puffs, coleslaw
Liver Dinner
6 fried chicken livers, fries, gravy, 2 puffs
Gizard Dinner
6 fried chicken gizzards, fries, gravy, 2 puffs
Liv\Giz Dinner
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast, marinated in teriyaki glaze, topped with a grilled pineapple - on a bed of rice, with side salad and green beans
Charbroiled Chicken
Grilled boneless chicken breast- seasoned with lemon pepper - on a bed of rice, with side salad & green beans
Liver (1)
1 individual fried liver
Gizard (1)
1 individual fried gizzard
Individual Chicken Bit
Boneless Chicken Breast
Chicken Bone-In
Fish & Seafood
Regular Catfish Dinner
5 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Pirates Dinner W/ Coleslaw
7 pcs catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Two Whole Catfish
2 whole catfish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
1/2 Order Whole Catfish
1 whole catfish, fries, 1 hushpuppy, puff, coleslaw
Catfish Steaks
Whitefish Dinner
4 pcs whitefish, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
14 pcs popcorn shrimp, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
7 pcs butterfly shrimp, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff
Oyster Dinner
6 fried oysters, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Stuffed Crab Dinner
2 fried stuffed crabs, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Clam Strip Dinner
fried clam strips, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Captains Platter
fried cod, butterfly, popcorn shrimp, clam strips, fries, 2 hushpuppies, puff, coleslaw
Charbroiled Catfish
grilled boneless catfish filet - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans
Charbroiled Whitefish
grilled boneless whitefish filet - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans
Teriyaki Charbroiled Catfish
grilled boneless catfish filet - teriyaki seasoned, rice, 2 hush puppies, side salad, green beans, topped with grilled pineapple
Charbroiled Shrimp
7 pcs of grilled butterfly shrimp - seasoned with lemon pepper, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, green beans
Individual Fish
Individual Seafood
Combos
Cajun Flair
Blackened Catfish
grilled boneless catfish filet, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob
Blackened Whitefish
grilled boneless whitefish filet, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob
Blackened Butterfly
7 grilled butterfly shrimp, rice, 2 hushpuppies, side salad, corn on cob
Blackened Chicken
grilled boneless breast, rice, side salad, corn on cob
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
A Grilled boneless Chicken breast served on fresh green salad mix, with celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.
Popcorn Shrimp Salad
A Generous portion of crispy popcorn shrimp served on fresh green salad mix, with PINEAPPLE, celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and choice of dressing.
Chicken Bit Salad
Crispy Chicken breast (diced) served on fresh green salad mix, with celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, cheddar cheese, served with choice of dressing.
Blackened Chicken Salad
A Grilled blackened boneless Chicken breast served on fresh green salad mix, with PINEAPPLE, celery, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, served with choice of dressing.
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
A Generous portion of our premium blend Salad mix, topped with Blackened Popcorn Shrimp, Bacon Bits, and Real Blue Cheese, eggs, Black olives, Garnished with Tomatoes & Red Onions served with your choice salad dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh green salad mix covered with grilled chicken breast, corn, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, bell pepper rings, tortilla strips, and Southwest Ranch Dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh Green Salad mix covered with ham, turkey, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, cucumber, and choice of dressing.
Kids
Little Smiths Catfish
3 pcs catfish, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Chicken Bits
3 chicken bits, fries, puff, gravy, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Burger
ketchup, mustard, pickles, fries, puff, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich, fries, puff, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Shrimp
7 pcs popcorn shrimp, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Whitefish
3 pcs whitefish, fries, hushpuppy, puff, 12 oz drink
Little Smiths Chicken Leg
1 chicken leg, fries, puff, gravy, 12 oz drink
Sandwiches
Regular Catfish Sandwich
3 pcs fried catfish, tartar sauce, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper
Catfish Deluxe Sandwich
4 pcs fried catfish, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper
Whitefish Deluxe Sandwich
3 pcs fried whitefish, tartar sauce, fries, hushpuppy, cherry pepper
Chicken Fried Steak On a Bun
chicken fried steak, mayo, lettuce, tomato, fries, cherry pepper
Chicken Breast On A Bun
Chicken Breast - fried, blackened, or grilled - with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, fries, cherry pepper
Chopped BBQ Sandwich
mustard, pickles, onions, fries, cherry peppe
Burgers
Riverboat Burger
mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries
Bob's Chili Cheeseburger
open faced, chili, shredded cheese, grilled onions, fries, side salad, jalapeno, green onion
Bacon Burger
Bacon, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries
Hawaiian Burger
mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, grilled pineapple, cheese, fries
Jalapeno Burger
mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, fries
Hickory Burger
mustard, hickory sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries
Burger Patty
Al La Carte Burgers & Sandwiches
Steaks
Chicken Fried Steak
hand-breaded cutlet topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, puff
Chicken Fried Chicken
hand-breaded chicken breast topped with cream gravy, fries, side salad, grilled toast
Steak Fingers
steak fingers with fries, 2 puffs, gravy
Charbroiled Pattie
grilled burger patty on a bed of rice, green beans, side salad
A la Carte CFC
A la Carte CFS
Family Packs
Big Catch Family Pack 24Pcs
24 pieces of protein, 10 hushpuppies, 8 puffs, 2 large sides; Your choice from fried catfish, butterfly shrimp, and chicken bits
10 Piece Family Pack Chicken
10 pcs fried bone-in chicken, 8 puffs, large gravy, 2 large sides
15 Piece Boat Loaded Chicken
15 pcs fried bone-in chicken, 8 puffs, large gravy, 2 large sides
Chicken Bits Party Pack
15 Chicken Bits, 2 Large Fries, 6 Puffs, Large Gravy
Comfort Food Care Package
Feed a family of 4 for several meals! Ordering this item will not only help our restaurant keep working but will also help children, youth, and families in dire need of a nutritious meal. Box of Chicken Bits - 24 pcs Box of Fried Catfish - 24 pcs 12 Hush Puppies Green Beans - 2 Pints Mashed Potatoes - 2 Pints Coleslaw - 2 Pints 10 Puffs 1 Gallon of Iced Tea Vanilla Pudding - 2 Pints
Disposable Paper Goods Set
1 set of plate/cutlery pack/cup - per person
Sides
Puffs (3)
Gravy (Small)
Gravy (Large)
Chili
Hushpuppies (3)
Baked Potato
BBQ Stuffed Baked Potato
Hot baked potato, topped with smoked chopped beef, smoky BBQ sauce and shredded cheese, with a green onion garnish
Jalapeno
Cherry Peppers
Corn On The Cob
Side Salad
Extra Sauce
1 Puff
1 Hushpuppies
Slice of Toast
SM Rice
SM Green Beans
SM Pinto Beans
SM French Fries
SM Mashed Potatoes
SM Coleslaw
SM Fried Okra
LRG Rice
LRG Green Beans
LRG Pinto Beans
LRG French Fries
LRG Mashed Potatoes
LRG Coleslaw
LRG Fried Okra
Desserts
NA Drinks
Red Bull
Perrier Energize Water
IBC Root Beer Bottle
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist Twist
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Big Red
Cherry Limeade
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Mt. Dew
Manzanita
Pink Lemonade
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coconut Tea
Peach Tea
Mango Green Tea
Half Sweet/Half Iced Tea
Lemonade Tea
Coffee
Catering Coffee Jug
96 oz of Hot Coffee, with cups, lids. & condiments. Serves 8-10 people.
Bottled Water
Cup of Ice
Gallon of Tea
Bag of ICE
Dry Goods
Produce
Proteins
Grocery Bulk
Grocery Cart1
5# Flour, 5# Sugar, 5# Rice, 5# Pinto Beans, 2# Margarine, 5 Apples, 10 Oranges, 4# Bananas, 1 Qt Liquid Eggs, 4# Bacon, 10# Ground Beef, 4 pcs Pork Chops, 4 pcs Chicken Breasts, 2# Spaghetti Noodles, 2# Macaroni Noodles, 1# Cheese Melt, 4 Rolls Toilet Paper & a 5 oz Hand Sanitizer!
Grocery Sack2
2# Rice, 2# Pinto Beans, 10 Oranges, 1 QT Liquid Eggs, 4# Bacon, 4 pcs Pork Chops, 4 pcs Chicken Breasts, 2# Spaghetti Noodles, 2 Rolls Toilet Paper & a 5 oz Hand Sanitizer!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cookin' up southern style comfort food since 1976!
406 Ave Q, Lubbock, TX 79401