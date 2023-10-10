Beer

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Central W. Mudpuppy Porter

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Dragon's Milk Crimson

$9.50

Dragon's Milk OG

$9.50

Drekker Ectogasm IPA

$9.00

Drekker Super Mega Lager

$6.25

Founders KBS

$10.50

Guiness

$6.25

Heinekin

$4.50

La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

New Belgium 1554

$5.50

New Belgium Orange Trippel

$7.00

New Belgium Trippel

$7.00

New Belgium Voo Doo Ranger Imperial IPA (Dry)

$7.00

Odoul's NA

$4.00

Oliphant Peanut Butter and Honey

$8.00

Ommegang Three Philosophers

$9.25

PBR

$4.00

Pistachio Cream Ale

$6.00

Pitchfork French Toast Ale

$6.50

Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet Sour

$5.75

Sam Adam's

$5.00

Sam Adam's Octoberfest

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Stone IPA (Dry)

$5.50

Terapin Hopsecutioner (Dry)

$5.25

Tribute Blueberry Train

$6.00

Tribute Octoberfest

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

WC Blackberry

$5.00

WC Mango

$5.00

WC Raspberry

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Hef

$6.25

Widowmaker

$5.00

Zombiedust

$6.00

Draft Beer

Leinies Red Ale

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Blueberry Cider

$7.00

RBC Cherry Drop

$6.00

Vanilla Wafer Porter

$6.25

Widowmaker

$5.00

Liquor

Amaretto

Rail (Dek)

$5.00

Disorono

$6.00

Brandy

Rail (Christian Bros.)

$5.00

Korbel

$5.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Hendrick's

$9.75

Hendrick's Flora

$11.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$11.00

Rail

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Liqueur

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.25

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$7.25

Mcgil. Cherry

$6.00

Mcgil. Menthol

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Ryan's Irish Cream

$5.00

Next Level Whiskey/Bourbon

45th Bourbon

$9.50

45th Bourbon Cognac

$11.50

45th NR Rye

$9.50

Angel's Envy

$13.25

Baker's 7yr

$12.50

Basil Hayden 8 Year

$9.75

Big Peat 26 yr Scotch Whiskey

$50.75

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Devil's River Agave

$7.75

Devil's River Barrel Strength

$8.50

Devil's River Bourbon

$7.75

Devil's River Coffee Whiskey

$7.75

Devil's River Distiller's Select

$12.50

Driftless Glen

$9.00

Duke Grand Cru Founders Res

$20.75

Duke Kentucky Straight

$9.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$7.75

Four Roses

$5.75

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.75

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.50

H. Deringer

$21.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon 7 Year Bonded

$9.75

Hirsch the Bivouac

$10.75

Hirsch the Horizon

$9.25

Horse Solider Barrel Strength

$16.00

Horse Solider Straight

$9.50

J. Henry Small Batch

$10.25

Jack Daniel's Bonded Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$11.50

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$16.50

Jefferson's Ocean Aged Rye

$16.25

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.50

Jefferson's Tropics

$19.50

Jefferson's Wheated

$16.50

Jefferson’s Reserve Pritchard Hill

$11.75

Jerfferson's Family Bourbon

$8.00

Knob Creek 18 Year

$31.75

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00

Michter's US1 SG1 Brl Rye

$10.00

Michter's US1 Sour Mash

$10.00

Nikka Coffee Malt Whiskey

$16.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$11.25

Old Forester 1910

$11.75

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$12.75

Old Soul Small Batch

$9.75

Penelope Private Select 9 Year

$13.50

Pinhook High Proof Magenta

$9.00

Pinhook Orange

$7.75

Pinhook Rye Green

$7.50

Remus Gatsby Reserve

$46.25

Remus Repl RSV Series VII

$19.50

Timekeeper Bourbon

$9.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$9.50

Wilderness Trail BIB Black Label

$11.00

Wilderness Trail Yellow Label

$11.00

Wollersheim Bond

$10.75

Wollersheim Two Mile

$5.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$12.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Woodford RSV Wheat

$9.25

Woodford Rye

$8.75

Yellowstone

$9.75

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Rail

$5.00

Tequila

Rail (Montezuma)

$5.00

Jose Quervo

$6.00

Patron

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.25

Rail

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.50

Tito's

$6.00

Belvedere

$9.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.50

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit

$7.50

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Black

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$7.25

Old Smokey Peach

$6.25

Rail (Kessler)

$5.00

Rail Bourbon

$5.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Seagram's VO

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Rail Bloody

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.50

Tito's

$10.00

Manhattan

Rail Bourbon (Mckenna)

$5.00

Rail Whiskey (Kessler)

$5.00

Bulleit

$8.25

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.25

Jack Daniel's

$7.75

Jameson

$8.75

Jim Beam

$5.25

Knob Creek

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$8.25

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Martini

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.25

Kettle One

$6.75

Smirnoff

$5.00

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.75

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Rail Gin

$5.00

Old Fashions

Bulleit

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Korbel

$6.50

Maker's Mark

$7.75

Old Smokey Peach

$7.00

Rail Bourbon (Mckenna)

$6.50

Rail Brandy (Christian Bro's)

$6.50

Rail Whiskey (Kessler)

$6.50

Screwball

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Seagram's VO

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Specialty

Tito's Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Caramel Apple Mule

$8.00

Cranberry Vanilla Mule

$8.00

Gimlet

Rail (Gordon's)

$4.00

Smirnoff

$4.50

Absolut

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.25

Belvedere

$9.50

Tito's

$5.00

NA Beverage

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Diet Starry

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Kitty Cocktail

$3.50

Point Root Beer

$3.50

Juice

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Other

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sour

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Wine

Chardonay

Barefoot

$5.00

Cabernet

Barefoot

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

Barefoot

$5.00

Merlot

Barefoot

$5.00

Moscato

Barefoot

$5.00

Riesling

Barefoot

$5.00

Food

Lotzza Motzza

Cheese

$11.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$12.00

Supreme

$14.00

The Hicher

$14.00

The Pick-6

$14.00

Stadium Steak

$14.00

BBQ Blitz

$14.00

RBC

RBC Pizza

$22.00

Snacks

Cheeseballs

$10.00

Pretzels

$6.00

Almond Wasabi

$2.00

Salted Cashews

$3.00

Beer Nuts

$2.00

Beer Nuts Mix

$3.00

Alcohol Only

Shots

Absolut

$4.00

Amaretto Dek.

$3.00

Angel's Envy

$6.50

Bacardi

$3.25

Bacardi Limon

$3.25

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

Baker's 7yr Bourbon

$6.25

Basil Hayden 8yr

$4.75

Belvedere

$4.25

Blackberry Polish Brandy

$3.25

Bombay Sapphire

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$4.00

Bulleit

$4.00

Butterscotch Dek.

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$3.25

CC

$3.25

Christian Brothers

$3.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Royal

$4.00

Devil's River Agave

$4.00

Devil's River Barrel Strength

$4.00

Devil's River Bourbon

$4.00

Devil's River Coffee Whiskey

$4.25

Devil's River Distiller's Select

$6.25

Dewars

$4.00

Driftless Glen

$4.50

Eagle Rare SB 10yr Bourbon

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Glenlevit

$5.00

Gordon's Vodka

$3.00

Greygoose

$4.00

Heaven's Hill 7yr Bonded

$4.75

Hendrick's

$4.50

Hendrick's Flora Dora

$5.25

Hendrick's Neptunia

$5.25

Henry Mckenna

$3.25

J. Henry Small Batch

$5.25

Jagermeister

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jefferson's Family

$4.00

Jefferson's Ocean AAS

$8.25

Jefferson's Ocean AAS Rye

$8.25

Jefferson's Reserve

$6.25

Jefferson's Reserve Prichard Hill

$6.00

Jefferson's Tropics

$10.00

Jefferson's Wheated

$8.25

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jose Quervo

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Kessler

$3.00

Ketel One

$4.00

Knob Creek

$4.00

Knob Creek 18yr

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$4.00

Malibu

$3.25

Mcgil. Cherry

$3.50

Mcgil. Menthol

$3.50

Ol' Smokey Peach

$4.00

Old Soul Small Batch

$4.75

Patron

$5.50

Penelope Private Select 9yr

$7.75

Remus Gatsby Reserve

$23.00

Remus Repl RSV Series VII

$9.75

Ron Rico Rum

$3.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$3.25

Seagram's VO

$3.25

Skrewball

$4.00

Smirnoff

$3.25

Smirnoff Caramel

$3.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.25

Tanqueray

$4.00

Tito's

$3.25

Tullamore Dew

$4.00

Yellowstone

$4.75

Gentleman Jack

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$4.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$4.00

Korbel

$3.25

Woodford

$4.00

Michter's Small Batch

$4.50

Four Roses

$3.25

Four Roses Small Batch

$4.00

H. Solider Barrel

$7.50

H. Solider Small Batch

$6.50

H. Solider Straight

$4.50

Gin (Fleisch) Rail

$3.00

Montezuma (Rail Tequila)

$3.00

Mt. Royal Light

$3.25

Ryan's Cream

$3.00

Southern Comfort

$3.50

45th Bourbon

$4.50

45th Cognac

$5.25

45th NR Rye

$4.50

H. Deringer

$10.00

Jack Daniel's Bonded

$4.25

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$5.25

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$6.00

Old Forester 1870

$4.50

Old Forester 1897

$5.25

Old Forester 1910

$5.50

Woodford Double Oaked

$6.00

Woodford Rye

$4.25

Woodford RSV Wheat

$4.25

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$4.25

Wilderness Trail Black Label

$5.25

Wilderness Trail Yellow Label

$5.25

Michter's US1 SGL BBL Sour

$4.50

Michter's US1 Sour Mash

$4.50

Pinhook Orange

$4.00

Four Roses SGL BBL

$4.25

Pinhook Magenta

$4.50

Pinhook Green Rye

$4.25

Hirsch the Bivouac

$5.00

Hirsch the Horizon

$4.25

Nikka Coffee Malt Whisky

$7.50

Duke Grand Cru Founders Res

$10.50

Duke Kentucky Straight

$4.25

Time Keeper Bourbon

$4.75

Wollersheim Bond

$5.25

Wollersheim Two Mile

$3.50

Big Peat 26yr

$25.25