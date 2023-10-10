- Home
Riverstone Brewing Company 219 North Railroad Street
No reviews yet
219 North Railroad Street
Eagle River, WI 54521
Beer
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.25
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Central W. Mudpuppy Porter
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Dragon's Milk Crimson
$9.50
Dragon's Milk OG
$9.50
Drekker Ectogasm IPA
$9.00
Drekker Super Mega Lager
$6.25
Founders KBS
$10.50
Guiness
$6.25
Heinekin
$4.50
La Fin Du Monde
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Modelo
$4.50
New Belgium 1554
$5.50
New Belgium Orange Trippel
$7.00
New Belgium Trippel
$7.00
New Belgium Voo Doo Ranger Imperial IPA (Dry)
$7.00
Odoul's NA
$4.00
Oliphant Peanut Butter and Honey
$8.00
Ommegang Three Philosophers
$9.25
PBR
$4.00
Pistachio Cream Ale
$6.00
Pitchfork French Toast Ale
$6.50
Prairie Artisan Rainbow Sherbet Sour
$5.75
Sam Adam's
$5.00
Sam Adam's Octoberfest
$5.00
Spotted Cow
$5.00
Stone IPA (Dry)
$5.50
Terapin Hopsecutioner (Dry)
$5.25
Tribute Blueberry Train
$6.00
Tribute Octoberfest
$6.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
WC Blackberry
$5.00
WC Mango
$5.00
WC Raspberry
$5.00
Weihenstephaner Hef
$6.25
Widowmaker
$5.00
Zombiedust
$6.00
Draft Beer
Liquor
Amaretto
Gin
Liqueur
Next Level Whiskey/Bourbon
45th Bourbon
$9.50
45th Bourbon Cognac
$11.50
45th NR Rye
$9.50
Angel's Envy
$13.25
Baker's 7yr
$12.50
Basil Hayden 8 Year
$9.75
Big Peat 26 yr Scotch Whiskey
$50.75
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Devil's River Agave
$7.75
Devil's River Barrel Strength
$8.50
Devil's River Bourbon
$7.75
Devil's River Coffee Whiskey
$7.75
Devil's River Distiller's Select
$12.50
Driftless Glen
$9.00
Duke Grand Cru Founders Res
$20.75
Duke Kentucky Straight
$9.00
Eagle Rare 10yr
$7.75
Four Roses
$5.75
Four Roses Single Barrel
$10.75
Four Roses Small Batch
$9.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.50
H. Deringer
$21.00
Heaven Hill Bourbon 7 Year Bonded
$9.75
Hirsch the Bivouac
$10.75
Hirsch the Horizon
$9.25
Horse Solider Barrel Strength
$16.00
Horse Solider Straight
$9.50
J. Henry Small Batch
$10.25
Jack Daniel's Bonded Whiskey
$8.00
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$11.50
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea
$16.50
Jefferson's Ocean Aged Rye
$16.25
Jefferson's Reserve
$12.50
Jefferson's Tropics
$19.50
Jefferson's Wheated
$16.50
Jefferson’s Reserve Pritchard Hill
$11.75
Jerfferson's Family Bourbon
$8.00
Knob Creek 18 Year
$31.75
Michter's Small Batch
$10.00
Michter's US1 SG1 Brl Rye
$10.00
Michter's US1 Sour Mash
$10.00
Nikka Coffee Malt Whiskey
$16.00
Old Forester 1870
$10.00
Old Forester 1897
$11.25
Old Forester 1910
$11.75
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
$12.75
Old Soul Small Batch
$9.75
Penelope Private Select 9 Year
$13.50
Pinhook High Proof Magenta
$9.00
Pinhook Orange
$7.75
Pinhook Rye Green
$7.50
Remus Gatsby Reserve
$46.25
Remus Repl RSV Series VII
$19.50
Timekeeper Bourbon
$9.50
Tullamore Dew
$7.50
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$9.50
Wilderness Trail BIB Black Label
$11.00
Wilderness Trail Yellow Label
$11.00
Wollersheim Bond
$10.75
Wollersheim Two Mile
$5.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$12.75
Woodford Reserve
$7.50
Woodford RSV Wheat
$9.25
Woodford Rye
$8.75
Yellowstone
$9.75
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cocktails
Manhattan
Martini
Old Fashions
Bulleit
$8.00
Canadian Club
$6.50
Crown Royal
$8.00
Jack Daniel's
$7.50
Jameson
$8.50
Jim Beam
$6.50
Knob Creek
$9.00
Korbel
$6.50
Maker's Mark
$7.75
Old Smokey Peach
$7.00
Rail Bourbon (Mckenna)
$6.50
Rail Brandy (Christian Bro's)
$6.50
Rail Whiskey (Kessler)
$6.50
Screwball
$9.00
Seagram's 7
$6.50
Seagram's VO
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Specialty
NA Beverage
Soda
Wine
Chardonay
Cabernet
Pinot Grigio
Merlot
Moscato
Riesling
Alcohol Only
Shots
Absolut
$4.00
Amaretto Dek.
$3.00
Angel's Envy
$6.50
Bacardi
$3.25
Bacardi Limon
$3.25
Bailey's Irish Cream
$4.00
Baker's 7yr Bourbon
$6.25
Basil Hayden 8yr
$4.75
Belvedere
$4.25
Blackberry Polish Brandy
$3.25
Bombay Sapphire
$4.00
Buffalo Trace
$4.00
Bulleit
$4.00
Butterscotch Dek.
$3.00
Captain Morgan
$3.25
CC
$3.25
Christian Brothers
$3.00
Crown Apple
$4.00
Crown Royal
$4.00
Devil's River Agave
$4.00
Devil's River Barrel Strength
$4.00
Devil's River Bourbon
$4.00
Devil's River Coffee Whiskey
$4.25
Devil's River Distiller's Select
$6.25
Dewars
$4.00
Driftless Glen
$4.50
Eagle Rare SB 10yr Bourbon
$4.00
Fireball
$4.00
Glenlevit
$5.00
Gordon's Vodka
$3.00
Greygoose
$4.00
Heaven's Hill 7yr Bonded
$4.75
Hendrick's
$4.50
Hendrick's Flora Dora
$5.25
Hendrick's Neptunia
$5.25
Henry Mckenna
$3.25
J. Henry Small Batch
$5.25
Jagermeister
$4.00
Jameson
$4.00
Jefferson's Family
$4.00
Jefferson's Ocean AAS
$8.25
Jefferson's Ocean AAS Rye
$8.25
Jefferson's Reserve
$6.25
Jefferson's Reserve Prichard Hill
$6.00
Jefferson's Tropics
$10.00
Jefferson's Wheated
$8.25
Jim Beam
$4.00
Jose Quervo
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Kessler
$3.00
Ketel One
$4.00
Knob Creek
$4.00
Knob Creek 18yr
$16.00
Maker's Mark
$4.00
Malibu
$3.25
Mcgil. Cherry
$3.50
Mcgil. Menthol
$3.50
Ol' Smokey Peach
$4.00
Old Soul Small Batch
$4.75
Patron
$5.50
Penelope Private Select 9yr
$7.75
Remus Gatsby Reserve
$23.00
Remus Repl RSV Series VII
$9.75
Ron Rico Rum
$3.00
Rumpleminze
$4.00
Seagram's 7
$3.25
Seagram's VO
$3.25
Skrewball
$4.00
Smirnoff
$3.25
Smirnoff Caramel
$3.25
Smirnoff Vanilla
$3.25
Tanqueray
$4.00
Tito's
$3.25
Tullamore Dew
$4.00
Yellowstone
$4.75
Gentleman Jack
$4.00
Jack Daniel's
$4.00
Jack Daniel's Fire
$4.00
Korbel
$3.25
Woodford
$4.00
Michter's Small Batch
$4.50
Four Roses
$3.25
Four Roses Small Batch
$4.00
H. Solider Barrel
$7.50
H. Solider Small Batch
$6.50
H. Solider Straight
$4.50
Gin (Fleisch) Rail
$3.00
Montezuma (Rail Tequila)
$3.00
Mt. Royal Light
$3.25
Ryan's Cream
$3.00
Southern Comfort
$3.50
45th Bourbon
$4.50
45th Cognac
$5.25
45th NR Rye
$4.50
H. Deringer
$10.00
Jack Daniel's Bonded
$4.25
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
$5.25
Old Forester 1920 Prohibition
$6.00
Old Forester 1870
$4.50
Old Forester 1897
$5.25
Old Forester 1910
$5.50
Woodford Double Oaked
$6.00
Woodford Rye
$4.25
Woodford RSV Wheat
$4.25
Wild Turkey Longbranch
$4.25
Wilderness Trail Black Label
$5.25
Wilderness Trail Yellow Label
$5.25
Michter's US1 SGL BBL Sour
$4.50
Michter's US1 Sour Mash
$4.50
Pinhook Orange
$4.00
Four Roses SGL BBL
$4.25
Pinhook Magenta
$4.50
Pinhook Green Rye
$4.25
Hirsch the Bivouac
$5.00
Hirsch the Horizon
$4.25
Nikka Coffee Malt Whisky
$7.50
Duke Grand Cru Founders Res
$10.50
Duke Kentucky Straight
$4.25
Time Keeper Bourbon
$4.75
Wollersheim Bond
$5.25
Wollersheim Two Mile
$3.50
Big Peat 26yr
$25.25
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
219 North Railroad Street, Eagle River, WI 54521
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
