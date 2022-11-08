Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy
Canton, GA 30014
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries App
crispy fries loaded with boar's head bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with our scratch made ranch dressing
Cheese & Fruit Plate
assortment of artisanal cheeses, seasonal fruits, mixed nuts, grilled pita, and local honey comb
Crab Cake
fresh lump blue crab cake, served on a bed of arugula with lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli
French Loaf Rosemary Bread
served with our olive oil balsamic dipping sauce
Fried Green Beans App
Fried Green Tomatoes
topped with crumbled goat cheese, boar's head bacon, and our georgia peach chutney, served on a bed of arugul
Fried Pickles
breaded and fried pickle spears served with horseradish sauce, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch
Hummus
served with seasoned grilled pita, crisp vegetables, mediterranean olives, and evoo
Pimento Cheese
scratch made pimento cheese, served hot with garlic points and seasoned chips
Soups & Salads
Soup
Soup & Salad
cup of soup with choice of small house or caesar salad
RCB House
crisp romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, homemade croutons
Chicken Salad Plate
scoop of tuna or chicken salad, grilled pita, cucumber dill yogurt sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, fruit
Chicken Caesar
grilled or blackened chicken or salmon, crisp romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar, homemade croutons
Salmon Caesar
grilled or blackened chicken or salmon, crisp romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar, homemade croutons
Beet & Feta
golden beets, herb feta, heirloom tomatoes, vinaigrette dressing, fresh basil
Greek Salad
crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, peppers, scoop of greek potato salad, grilled pita
Spinach Salad
grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans
Caesar Salad
RCB Chopped Wedge
iceberg, ranch and blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, scallions, bacon, balsamic glaze
Crab Bisque (Copy)
Simply The Best
All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch
BBQ Pulled Pork
house smoked BBQ pork with sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce served on a toasted kaiser with garnish of coleslaw
B.A.L.T
crisp boar's head bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough
Chicken Salad Croissant
chicken salad with grapes and celery, topped with romaine and tomato on a croissant
Southern Club
a triple decker with boar's head turkey, boar's head bacon, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, romaine, and mayo on wheat
French Dip
perfectly tender slow roasted boar's head london broil with provolone on a toasted french hoagie with a side of horseradish and au jus for dipping
Fresh Catch RCB Fish Sandwich
grilled, blackened, or fried, topped with romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
fried green tomatoes, boar's head bacon, goat cheese, arugula, spicy chipotle sauce, and balsamic glaze on sourdough
Gyro
slow roasted lamb and beef, diced tomatoes, romaine, and creamy cucumber sauce on grilled pita
Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad/Side
sandwich of choice served with cup of soup, small house or caesar salad, or choice of side. premium sides will incur an upcharge. sandwich choices - reuben, club, fried green tomato, blt, shelly's favorite turkey, hot ham & pimento, rcb grilled cheese, chicken or tuna salad
Sausage Sandwich
grilled italian sausage with grilled peppers and onions with our tangy mustard and provolone cheese
RCB Chicken Sandwich
grilled, blackened or fried, topped with boar's head bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard on a toasted kaiser
RCB Grilled Cheese
provolone and cheddar cheese, avocado, boar's head bacon, and tomato on grilled sourdough
Reuben
choice of boar's head corned beef or turkey, 1000 island and choice of sauerkraut or slaw with swiss cheese on grilled rye
Salmon BLT Sandwich
grilled salmon topped with boar's head bacon, romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce
Shelly's Favorite Turkey Sandwich
hot boar's head roasted turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled wheat
Regular Grilled Cheese
Burgers
RCB Burger
rcb house grind ha lf pound beef pa tty with roma ine, toma to, red onion, boa r's head pickles
Black Bean Burger
topped with romaine, pico, avocado, and spicy chipotle ranch
Patty Melt Burger
rcb house grind half pound beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and 1000 island on grilled rye
Southern Belle Burger
rcb house grind half pound beef patty with fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, bacon, and arugula
Black & Blue Burger
rcb house grind half pound beef patty with roast beef, sauteed onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, mayo, and provolone cheese
Smokehouse Burger
rcb house grind half pound beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, and bbq sauce
Salmon Burger
House made salmon patty, lettuce, bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, avocado mash
Family Favorites
BBQ Pork Nachos
piled high with our house smoked bbq pork, cheddar and monterey cheese, topped with fresh jalapenos, pico, sour cream, black beans and grilled pineapple
Chicken Fingers
homemade chicken fingers with choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch. served with french fries
Grilled Salmon
served over vegetable medley with citrus soy
Lunch Shrimp & Grits
logan turnpike stone ground grits, bacon, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, scallions, and lemon garlic cream
Lunch Southern Fried Chicken
boneless chicken breast, served over scratch made mashed potatoes with sage and white pepper gravy
Mama Nancy's Pot Pie
all white meat chicken, carrots, onions, peas, mushrooms, topped with buttermilk biscuit and served with choice of side
Meatloaf
choice of sage and white pepper gravy, bbq, or bourbon glaze with sautéed onions and mushrooms over mashed potatoes
Quiche of the Day
a generous slice of quiche with fresh ingredients and a flaky crust baked daily, served with choice of side
RCB Wings
served naked or wet with choice of bbq, buffalo, tangy mustard, bourbon glaze, or lemon pepper with celery and carrots
Lunch Special
Wraps
Mediterranean Veggie
cucumber, tomato, hummus, lettuce, greek olives, pepperoncini's, z sauce, and feta
Chicken Salad Wrap
tuna or chicken salad, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar and monterey jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, ranch or bleu chees
Southwest Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, romaine, tomatoes, grilled onions, black beans, spicy chipotle ranch
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar
California Wrap
roasted boar's head turkey, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, spicy chipotle ranch
Sides
Side Bacon Cheese Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cheese Grits
Side Chef Risotto
Side Chopped Wedge
Side Creamed Corn
Side Creamed Spinach
Side Creamy Slaw
Side Fried Green Beans
Side Fries
Side Greek Potato Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side House Salad
Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Sauteed Green Beans
Side Seasonal Fruit
Side Seasonal Fruit - Berries Only
Side Seasonal Veggies
Side Soup
Side Spinach Salad
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side FGT
Gluten Free
GF Pimento
GF Ricotta & Olives
GF Hummus
GF Cheese Plate
GF Tomato Soup
GF Soup of the Day
GF House Salad
GF Caesar Salad
GF Chopped Wedge
GF Greek Salad
GF Southwest Steak Salad
GF Burrata Salad
GF Lunch Shrimp & Grits
GF Grilled Salmon
GF Portabello Lettuce Wrap
GF California Lettuce Wrap
GF Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap
GF Chx Salad Lettuce Wrap
GF Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wrap
GF Chx Caesar Lettuce Wrap
GF Shrimp Caesar Lettuce Wrap
GF Buffalo Chx Lettuce Wrap
GF Southwest Chx Lettuce Wrap
GF Chicken Salad Melt
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
GF Chicken Sandwich
GF Club
GF Fish Sandwich
GF Ham & Pimento
GF Italian Sausage Sandwich
GF Portabello Sandwich
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich
GF RCB Grilled Cheese
GF Reuben
GF Salmon Sandwich
GF Shelly's
GF Tuna Salad Melt
GF Tuna Salad Sandwich
GF Burger
GF Black Bean
GF Patty Melt
GF Black and Blue
GF Smokehouse
GF Mushroom Swiss
GF Mac 'n Cheese Burger
GF Half Reuben
GF Half Club
GF Half Shelly's
GF Half Ham & Pimento
GF Half RCB Grilled Cheese
GF Half Chx Salad Sandwich
GF Half Tuna Salad Sanwich
GF Fruit
GF Potato Salad
GF Cheese Grits
GF Coleslaw
GF Risotto
GF Creamed Spinach
GF Creamed Corn
GF Mashed Potatoes
GF Sweet Potato Mash
GF Green Beans
Creme Brulee
Ice Cream Scoop
Extra Dressing
XT Ranch
XT Blue Cheese
XT Spicy Chipotle Ranch
XT Caesar
XT Balsamic
XT Honey Mustard
XT Italian
XT 1000 Island
XT Z Sauce
XT Raspberry Vin.
XT Champ. Vanilla Vin.
XT Oil & Vin.
XT Fun Sauce
XT BBQ Sauce
XT Bourbon Glaze
XT Buffalo
XT Tangy Mustard
XT Lemon Pepper
XT Gravy
RCB Southern Classics
Southern Fried Chicken
choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy
Southern Fried Steak
choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy
Southern Fried Pork Chop
choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy
Meatloaf
choice of sage and white pepper gravy, bbq, or bourbon glaze with sautéed onions and mushrooms over mashed potatoes
Scallop Risotto
fresh new england u-10 scallops with chef choice risotto
Shrimp & Grits
logan turnpike stone ground grits, bacon, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, scallions, lemon garlic cream
Fish and Chips
Blackened Trout
Blackened trout with summer vegetable relish - green beans, heirloom cherry tomatoes, corn, grilled red onions, and red peppers.
Roasted Airline Chicken
pan seared marinated airline chicken breast, sauteed garlic spinach, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled artichokes in pesto
The Chop
10oz grilled bone-in pork chop, smoked gouda grits, sauteed green beans with mushrooms and garlic, bourbon peppercorn dem
John's Alfredo
our family recipe - fettuccini alfredo garnished with fresh basil and shaved parmesan
4 Cheese Mac
our 4 cheese blend with cavatappi pasta tossed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onion
Chef Creations
Grilled Italian Sausage
butterflied links, sauteed peppers and onions, skillet potatoes. tangy mustard
Hanger Steak
grilled hanger marinated with left hand milk stout, crispy potatoes, roasted broccoli, roasted onion, blistered tomatoes, candied bacon, chimichurri sauce
Ranch Steak
grilled hand cut 6oz black angus
Filet Mignon 8oz
grilled 8oz black angus
North Atlantic Salmon
grilled, blackened, pan seared, or steamed with choice of lemon garlic cream or citrus soy sauce
Crab Cakes
fresh lump blue crab cakes with choice of lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli
Surf & Turf
grilled 8oz filet with a 6oz lobster tail - grilled, fried or baked with accompaniments
NA Beverages
Aqua Pana Still
Club Soda
Coke
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit
Fever Tree Tonic
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Pibb Xtra
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Regular Coffee
San Pellegrino
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Tonic
Unsweet Tea
Water
Juice
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
Bread Pudding
White Chocolate Creme Brulee (GF)
Apple Cobbler W/Ice Cream
Apple cobbler (Gf/Df)
Pecan Bars
Pumpkin Cream Pie
Seasonal Dessert
Ice Cream Scoop
Chocolate Torte (GF)
Raspberry Lemonade Pie
Campfire Pie
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30014