Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverstone Corner Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy

Canton, GA 30014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken
Spinach Salad
Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad/Side

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries App

$10.50

crispy fries loaded with boar's head bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with our scratch made ranch dressing

Cheese & Fruit Plate

$16.00

assortment of artisanal cheeses, seasonal fruits, mixed nuts, grilled pita, and local honey comb

Crab Cake

$16.00

fresh lump blue crab cake, served on a bed of arugula with lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli

French Loaf Rosemary Bread

$3.50

served with our olive oil balsamic dipping sauce

Fried Green Beans App

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

topped with crumbled goat cheese, boar's head bacon, and our georgia peach chutney, served on a bed of arugul

Fried Pickles

$8.50Out of stock

breaded and fried pickle spears served with horseradish sauce, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch

Hummus

$10.00

served with seasoned grilled pita, crisp vegetables, mediterranean olives, and evoo

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

scratch made pimento cheese, served hot with garlic points and seasoned chips

Soups & Salads

Soup

$4.00+

Soup & Salad

$8.00

cup of soup with choice of small house or caesar salad

RCB House

$5.00

crisp romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, homemade croutons

Chicken Salad Plate

$11.50

scoop of tuna or chicken salad, grilled pita, cucumber dill yogurt sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, fruit

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

grilled or blackened chicken or salmon, crisp romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar, homemade croutons

Salmon Caesar

$17.00

grilled or blackened chicken or salmon, crisp romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar, homemade croutons

Beet & Feta

$12.00

golden beets, herb feta, heirloom tomatoes, vinaigrette dressing, fresh basil

Greek Salad

$8.00+

crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, peppers, scoop of greek potato salad, grilled pita

Spinach Salad

$8.00+

grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

RCB Chopped Wedge

$7.50+

iceberg, ranch and blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, scallions, bacon, balsamic glaze

Crab Bisque (Copy)

$5.00+

Simply The Best

All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.50

house smoked BBQ pork with sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce served on a toasted kaiser with garnish of coleslaw

B.A.L.T

$13.50

crisp boar's head bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.50

chicken salad with grapes and celery, topped with romaine and tomato on a croissant

Southern Club

$14.50

a triple decker with boar's head turkey, boar's head bacon, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, romaine, and mayo on wheat

French Dip

$16.50

perfectly tender slow roasted boar's head london broil with provolone on a toasted french hoagie with a side of horseradish and au jus for dipping

Fresh Catch RCB Fish Sandwich

$16.50

grilled, blackened, or fried, topped with romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$13.50

fried green tomatoes, boar's head bacon, goat cheese, arugula, spicy chipotle sauce, and balsamic glaze on sourdough

Gyro

$13.50

slow roasted lamb and beef, diced tomatoes, romaine, and creamy cucumber sauce on grilled pita

Half Sandwich & Soup/Salad/Side

$9.00

sandwich of choice served with cup of soup, small house or caesar salad, or choice of side. premium sides will incur an upcharge. sandwich choices - reuben, club, fried green tomato, blt, shelly's favorite turkey, hot ham & pimento, rcb grilled cheese, chicken or tuna salad

Sausage Sandwich

$14.50

grilled italian sausage with grilled peppers and onions with our tangy mustard and provolone cheese

RCB Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

grilled, blackened or fried, topped with boar's head bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard on a toasted kaiser

RCB Grilled Cheese

$12.50

provolone and cheddar cheese, avocado, boar's head bacon, and tomato on grilled sourdough

Reuben

$13.50

choice of boar's head corned beef or turkey, 1000 island and choice of sauerkraut or slaw with swiss cheese on grilled rye

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$16.50

grilled salmon topped with boar's head bacon, romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce

Shelly's Favorite Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

hot boar's head roasted turkey, spinach, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled wheat

Regular Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Burgers

RCB Burger

$13.50

rcb house grind ha lf pound beef pa tty with roma ine, toma to, red onion, boa r's head pickles

Black Bean Burger

$12.50

topped with romaine, pico, avocado, and spicy chipotle ranch

Patty Melt Burger

$14.50

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and 1000 island on grilled rye

Southern Belle Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, bacon, and arugula

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with roast beef, sauteed onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, mayo, and provolone cheese

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, and bbq sauce

Salmon Burger

$15.00

House made salmon patty, lettuce, bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, avocado mash

Family Favorites

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

piled high with our house smoked bbq pork, cheddar and monterey cheese, topped with fresh jalapenos, pico, sour cream, black beans and grilled pineapple

Chicken Fingers

$12.50

homemade chicken fingers with choice of honey mustard, bbq, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch. served with french fries

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

served over vegetable medley with citrus soy

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

logan turnpike stone ground grits, bacon, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, scallions, and lemon garlic cream

Lunch Southern Fried Chicken

$12.00

boneless chicken breast, served over scratch made mashed potatoes with sage and white pepper gravy

Mama Nancy's Pot Pie

$13.00Out of stock

all white meat chicken, carrots, onions, peas, mushrooms, topped with buttermilk biscuit and served with choice of side

Meatloaf

$17.00

choice of sage and white pepper gravy, bbq, or bourbon glaze with sautéed onions and mushrooms over mashed potatoes

Quiche of the Day

$11.00

a generous slice of quiche with fresh ingredients and a flaky crust baked daily, served with choice of side

RCB Wings

$10.00+

served naked or wet with choice of bbq, buffalo, tangy mustard, bourbon glaze, or lemon pepper with celery and carrots

Lunch Special

$16.50

Wraps

Mediterranean Veggie

$12.50

cucumber, tomato, hummus, lettuce, greek olives, pepperoncini's, z sauce, and feta

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.50

tuna or chicken salad, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar and monterey jack cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, ranch or bleu chees

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, romaine, tomatoes, grilled onions, black beans, spicy chipotle ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar

California Wrap

$13.50

roasted boar's head turkey, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, spicy chipotle ranch

Sides

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Cheese Grits

$4.00

Side Chef Risotto

$6.00

Side Chopped Wedge

$6.00

Side Creamed Corn

$5.50

Side Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Side Creamy Slaw

$4.00

Side Fried Green Beans

$6.50Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Greek Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Side Seasonal Fruit - Berries Only

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00+

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side FGT

$6.00

Gluten Free

GF Pimento

$9.50

GF Ricotta & Olives

$11.50

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Cheese Plate

GF Tomato Soup

$4.00+

GF Soup of the Day

$4.00+

GF House Salad

$5.00

GF Caesar Salad

$10.00

GF Chopped Wedge

$11.50

GF Greek Salad

$12.50

GF Southwest Steak Salad

$15.00

GF Burrata Salad

$13.00Out of stock

GF Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$16.50

GF Grilled Salmon

$16.50

GF Portabello Lettuce Wrap

$11.50

GF California Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

GF Tuna Salad Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

GF Chx Salad Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

GF Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

GF Chx Caesar Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

GF Shrimp Caesar Lettuce Wrap

$12.50

GF Buffalo Chx Lettuce Wrap

$13.50

GF Southwest Chx Lettuce Wrap

$13.50

GF Chicken Salad Melt

$14.50

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

GF Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

GF Club

$16.50

GF Fish Sandwich

$18.50

GF Ham & Pimento

$14.50

GF Italian Sausage Sandwich

$16.50

GF Portabello Sandwich

$14.50

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

GF RCB Grilled Cheese

$14.50

GF Reuben

$15.50

GF Salmon Sandwich

$18.50

GF Shelly's

$15.50

GF Tuna Salad Melt

$14.50

GF Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.50

GF Burger

$13.50

GF Black Bean

$12.50

GF Patty Melt

$14.50

GF Black and Blue

$14.50

GF Smokehouse

$14.50

GF Mushroom Swiss

$14.50

GF Mac 'n Cheese Burger

$14.50

GF Half Reuben

$11.00

GF Half Club

$11.00

GF Half Shelly's

$11.00

GF Half Ham & Pimento

$11.00

GF Half RCB Grilled Cheese

$11.00

GF Half Chx Salad Sandwich

$11.00

GF Half Tuna Salad Sanwich

$11.00

GF Fruit

$4.00

GF Potato Salad

$4.00

GF Cheese Grits

$4.00

GF Coleslaw

$4.00

GF Risotto

$6.00

GF Creamed Spinach

$6.00

GF Creamed Corn

$5.50

GF Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

GF Sweet Potato Mash

$4.00

GF Green Beans

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Extra Dressing

XT Ranch

$0.50

XT Blue Cheese

$0.50

XT Spicy Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

XT Caesar

$0.50

XT Balsamic

$0.50

XT Honey Mustard

$0.50

XT Italian

$0.50

XT 1000 Island

$0.50

XT Z Sauce

$0.50

XT Raspberry Vin.

$0.50

XT Champ. Vanilla Vin.

$0.50

XT Oil & Vin.

$0.50

XT Fun Sauce

$0.50

XT BBQ Sauce

$0.50

XT Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

XT Buffalo

$0.50

XT Tangy Mustard

$0.50

XT Lemon Pepper

$0.50

XT Gravy

$2.00

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.50

crispy fries loaded with boar's head bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with our scratch made ranch dressing

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

piled high with our house smoked bbq pork, cheddar and monterey cheese, topped with fresh jalapenos, pico, sour cream, black beans and grilled pineapple

Charcuterie

$25.00

Cheese & Fruit Plate

$16.00

assortment of artisanal cheeses, seasonal fruits, mixed nuts, grilled pita, and local honey comb

Crab Cake App

$16.00

fresh lump blue crab cake, served on a bed of arugula with lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli

French Loaf Rosemary Bread

$3.50

served with our olive oil balsamic dipping sauce

Fried Green Beans App

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

topped with crumbled goat cheese, boar's head bacon, and our georgia peach chutney, served on a bed of arugul

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.50Out of stock

breaded and fried pickle spears served with horseradish sauce, ranch, or spicy chipotle ranch

Hummus

$10.00

served with seasoned grilled pita, crisp vegetables, mediterranean olives, and evoo

Pimento Cheese

$10.00

scratch made pimento cheese, served hot with garlic points and seasoned chips

RCB Wings

$10.00+

served naked or wet with choice of bbq, buffalo, tangy mustard, bourbon glaze, or lemon pepper with celery and carrots

Ricotta & Olives

$11.50

ricotta, sautéed mediterranean olives, evoo, and grilled artisan bread

Soups & Salads

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

French Onion

$7.00

Crab Bisque

$5.00+

RCB House

$5.00

crisp romaine, vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, homemade croutons

RCB Chopped Wedge

$7.50+

iceberg, ranch and blue cheese dressing, tomatoes, scallions, bacon, balsamic glaze

Greek Salad Entree

$7.50+

crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta, peppers, scoop of greek potato salad, grilled pita

Spinach Salad

$7.50+

grilled mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, crumbled bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

crisp romaine, parmesan homemade croutons, creamy caesar

Beet & Feta Salad

$12.00

RCB Southern Classics

Southern Fried Chicken

$12.00+

choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy

Southern Fried Steak

$13.00+

choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy

Southern Fried Pork Chop

$23.00

choice of fried chicken, steak, or bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, sage and white pepper gravy

Meatloaf

$17.00

choice of sage and white pepper gravy, bbq, or bourbon glaze with sautéed onions and mushrooms over mashed potatoes

Scallop Risotto

$39.00

fresh new england u-10 scallops with chef choice risotto

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00+

logan turnpike stone ground grits, bacon, mushrooms, onion, tomatoes, scallions, lemon garlic cream

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Blackened Trout

$24.00

Blackened trout with summer vegetable relish - green beans, heirloom cherry tomatoes, corn, grilled red onions, and red peppers.

Roasted Airline Chicken

$18.00

pan seared marinated airline chicken breast, sauteed garlic spinach, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, grilled artichokes in pesto

The Chop

$24.00

10oz grilled bone-in pork chop, smoked gouda grits, sauteed green beans with mushrooms and garlic, bourbon peppercorn dem

John's Alfredo

$14.00

our family recipe - fettuccini alfredo garnished with fresh basil and shaved parmesan

4 Cheese Mac

$14.50

our 4 cheese blend with cavatappi pasta tossed with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onion

Chef Creations

Grilled Italian Sausage

$17.00

butterflied links, sauteed peppers and onions, skillet potatoes. tangy mustard

Hanger Steak

$26.00

grilled hanger marinated with left hand milk stout, crispy potatoes, roasted broccoli, roasted onion, blistered tomatoes, candied bacon, chimichurri sauce

Ranch Steak

$20.00

grilled hand cut 6oz black angus

Filet Mignon 8oz

$36.00

grilled 8oz black angus

North Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

grilled, blackened, pan seared, or steamed with choice of lemon garlic cream or citrus soy sauce

Crab Cakes

$33.00

fresh lump blue crab cakes with choice of lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli

Surf & Turf

$50.00

grilled 8oz filet with a 6oz lobster tail - grilled, fried or baked with accompaniments

Burgers

RCB Burger

$13.50

rcb house grind ha lf pound beef pa tty with roma ine, toma to, red onion, boa r's head pickles

Patty Melt Burger

$14.50

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and 1000 island on grilled rye

Black Bean Burger

$12.50

topped with romaine, pico, avocado, and spicy chipotle ranch

Southern Belle Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, bacon, and arugula

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with roast beef, sauteed onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, mayo, and provolone cheese

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

rcb house grind half pound beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, and bbq sauce

Salmon Burger

$15.00

House made salmon patty, lettuce, bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, avocado mash

Burger Monday Chef Choice

$14.50

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.50

house smoked BBQ pork with sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce served on a toasted kaiser with garnish of coleslaw

Reuben

$13.50

choice of boar's head corned beef or turkey, 1000 island and choice of sauerkraut or slaw with swiss cheese on grilled rye

French Dip

$16.50

perfectly tender slow roasted boar's head london broil with provolone on a toasted french hoagie with a side of horseradish and au jus for dipping

All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.50

topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch

Fresh Catch RCB Fish Sandwich

$16.50

grilled, blackened, or fried, topped with romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce

Sides

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Cheese Grits

$4.00

Side Chef Risotto

$6.00

Side Chef Veggies

$6.00

Side Creamed Corn

$5.50

Side Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Side Creamy Slaw

$4.00

Side Fried Green Beans

$6.50Out of stock

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Greek Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Side Seasonal Fruit - Berries Only

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Soup of the Day

$4.00

Side Spinach Salad

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side Chopped Wedge

$6.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$4.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Gluten Free

GF Pimento

$9.50

GF Ricotta & Olives

$11.50

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Cheese Plate

GF Tomato Soup

$4.00+

GF Soup of the Day

$4.00+

GF House Salad

$5.00

GF Caesar Salad

$10.00

GF Chopped Wedge

$11.50

GF Greek Salad

$12.50

GF Southwest Steak Salad

$15.00

GF Burrata Salad

$13.00Out of stock

GF Chicken Salad Melt

$14.50

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

GF Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

GF Club

$16.50

GF Fish Sandwich

$18.50

GF Ham & Pimento

$14.50

GF Portabello Sandwich

$14.50

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

GF Reuben

$15.50

GF Shelly's

$15.50

GF Tuna Salad Melt

$14.50

GF Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.50

GF Burger

$13.50

GF Black Bean

$12.50

GF Patty Melt

$14.50

GF Black and Blue

$14.50

GF Smokehouse

$14.50

GF Mushroom Swiss

$14.50

GF Mac 'n Cheese Burger

$14.50

GF Italian Sausage

$17.00

GF NY Strip

$35.00

GF Filet

$36.00

GF Sirloin

$14.00

GF Salmon

$24.00

GF Surf & Turf

$60.00

GF Twin Losbter Tail

$55.00

GF Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

GF Scallop Risotto

$38.00

GF Pork Chop

$23.00

GF Fruit

$4.00

GF Potato Salad

$4.00

GF Cheese Grits

$4.00

GF Coleslaw

$4.00

GF Risotto

$6.00

GF Creamed Spinach

$6.00

GF Creamed Corn

$5.50

GF Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

GF Sweet Potato Mash

$4.00

GF Green Beans

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Weekly Features

Dessert Feature

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Dressing

XT Ranch

$0.50

XT Blue Cheese

$0.50

XT Spicy Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

XT Caesar

$0.50

XT Balsamic

$0.50

XT Honey Mustard

$0.50

XT Italian

$0.50

XT 1000 Island

$0.50

XT Z Sauce

$0.50

XT Raspberry Vin.

$0.50

XT Champ. Vanilla Vin.

$0.50

XT Oil & Vin.

$0.50

XT Fun Sauce

$0.50

XT BBQ Sauce

$0.50

XT Bourbon Glaze

$0.50

XT Buffalo

$0.50

XT Tangy Mustard

$0.50

XT Lemon Pepper

$0.50

XT Gravy

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids BYO Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Salmon

$9.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Pana Still

$5.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit

$3.25

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull SF

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Juice

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

White Chocolate Creme Brulee (GF)

$8.00

Apple Cobbler W/Ice Cream

$8.00

Apple cobbler (Gf/Df)

$8.00

Pecan Bars

$8.00

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$8.00

Raspberry Lemonade Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Campfire Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Four 41 South Bbq
orange starNo Reviews
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13 Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Grille - Reinhardt College Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6 Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Perrotta's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
149 Reinhardt College Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
135 Reinhardt College Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
7 Tequilas - Canton - 1433 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114
orange starNo Reviews
1435 Riverstone Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-002 - Canton, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1548 Riverstone Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canton

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Covington
orange star4.5 • 521
11406 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
View restaurantnext
Barb's Sunflower Cafe - 4152 Washington St Sw
orange star4.3 • 7
4152 Washington St Sw Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canton
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston