A map showing the location of Riverstone InnView gallery

Riverstone Inn

review star

No reviews yet

47 Leisure Dr.

Towanda, PA 18848

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Tenders

$9.99

Tender Basket

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Crab Cakes App

$10.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99+

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Soup of the Day

$3.49+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Funky Chicken Sand

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Rachel

$13.99

Rib Eye Steak Sand

$14.99

Rueben

$13.99

Soup & Half Sand

$8.99

BLT

$9.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Wraps / Paninis / Flatbreads

Boston Veggie Wrap

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

Sante Fe Wrap

$12.99

Ranch Hand Panini

$12.99

Tuscany Panini

$13.99

Wild Wing Panini

$13.99

Buffalo Flatbread

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Chicken Caprese Flatbread

$14.99

Steakhouse Flatbread

$14.99

Veggie Train

$14.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

City Slicker Burger

$14.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Black & Blue Salad

$15.99+

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$15.99

Club Salad

$15.99

Greek Salad

$13.99

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Steaks

Bistro Strip

$32.99Out of stock

Black Diamond Steak

$22.99

Filet Mignon

$33.99

NY Strip

$29.99Out of stock

Pot Roast

$15.99

Prime Rib

$20.99+

Ribeye Steak

$32.99

Riverstone Angus

$24.99

Scampi Style

$28.99

Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$19.99

Breaded Shrimp

$17.99

Broiled Haddock

$18.99

Coconut Shrimp

$17.99

Crab Cakes Dinner

$17.99

Salmon

$20.99

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Herb Chicken

$15.99

Pesto Tortellini

$16.99

Fettucine

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Spaghetti

$14.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

French Fries

$3.99

Ff W/ Marks Chez

$5.49

Garden Salad

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mashed Potatos

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.99

Desserts

Add a Scoop

$0.75

Brownie Ala

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake W/top

$6.50

Choc Peanut Butter Pie

$4.50

Hot Fudge IC

$3.99

Oreo Pie

$4.99

Pie

$3.99

Pumpkin Chz Cake

$7.49

Special Ice Cream

$2.25

Speciality

$8.99

Triple Choc Cake

$6.99

Van IC & Choc Syrup

$2.25

Specials

Dinner Special

$15.99

Wing Night 10 Original

$10.00

Wing Night 10 Boneless

$10.00

Beer Battered Haddock

$12.99+

Lunch Special

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

NY Strip Spec

$24.99

FD Bone-In Ribeye

$34.99

Big Daddy Burger

$19.99

Surf & Turf

$39.99

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Plain Noodles

$6.99

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

Fountain Bev Refill

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kids Drink

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Apple Juice

$2.25+

Cranberry Juice

$2.25+

Orange Juice

$2.25+

Pineapple Juice

$2.25+

Tomato Juice

$2.25+

Club Soda

Water

Vodka

Bar Vodka

$3.75

Bar Vodka X

$6.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut X

$7.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Grey Goose X

$8.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Kettle One X

$8.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped X

$7.50

Smirnoff Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff Apple X

$7.50

Smirnoff Caramel

$5.00

Smirnoff Caramel X

$7.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus X

$7.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange X

$7.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry X

$7.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla X

$7.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

Smirnoff Watermelon X

$7.50

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli X

$7.50

Titos

$6.00

Titos X

$8.00

Gin

Bar Gin

$3.75

Beefeaters

$4.50

Beefeaters X

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Bombay Saphire X

$7.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Tanqueray X

$7.50

Rum

Bar Rum

$3.75

Bar Rum X

$5.75

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi X

$7.50

Black Cherry Rum

$4.50

Black Cherry Rum X

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Morgan X

$7.50

Malibu

$4.50

Malibu X

$6.50

Tequila

Bar Tequila

$3.75

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver X

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Cuervo Gold X

$7.50

Scotch

Bar Scotch

$3.75

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars X

$7.50

J&B

$4.00

J&B X

$6.00

JW Black

$6.00

JW Black X

$10.00

JW Red

$5.00

JW Red X

$7.50

Whisky/Bourbon

Bar Bourbon

$3.75

Bar Whiskey

$3.75

American Honey

$4.50

American Honey X

$7.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Black Velvet X

$6.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon X

$8.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Canadian Club X

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Apple X

$8.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal X

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels X

$8.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson X

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam X

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark X

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams 7 X

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Southern Comfort X

$6.50

VO

$4.00

VO X

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey X

$8.00

Yukon

$6.00

Yukon X

$8.00

Brandy/Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Amaretto X

$6.00

Baileys

$4.75

Baileys X

$7.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy X

$6.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Buttershots X

$6.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$4.00

Christian Bros Brandy X

$6.00

DiSaronno

$6.75

DiSaronno X

$8.50

Fire Ball

$5.00

Fire Ball X

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Grand Marnier X

$9.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jagermeister X

$7.00

Kahlua

$4.75

Kahlua X

$7.50

Melon Liquor

$4.00

Melon Liquor X

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps X

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps X

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Razzmatazz X

$6.00

Rum Chatta

$4.50

Rum Chatta X

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$4.00

Rumpleminz X

$6.00

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Sloe Gin X

$6.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker X

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$6.00+

Bahama Mamma

$7.00

Baybreeze

$5.00

Black Russian

$5.50

Blackcherry Limeade

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Brandy Alexander

$5.50

Choc Martini

$7.00

Collins-Gin

$4.50

Collins-Vodka

$4.50

Cosmo

$6.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Drink Feature

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Gibson - Gin

$5.00

Gibson - Vodka

$5.00

Gimlet- Gin

$5.00

Gimlet- Vodka

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Manhatten

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini - Gin

$7.00

Martini - Vodka

$7.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$5.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Cake

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$4.75

Straw Daquiri

$6.00

Teq Sunrise

$6.00

Virgin Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.75

White Peach Sangria

$7.00

White Russian

$5.50

Draft Beer

1$ Draft

$1.00

2$ Draft

$2.00

Beer Hug

$6.50+

Blue Moon

$6.50+

Bud Light

$2.50+

Coors Light

$2.50+

Hardball

$5.25+

Miller Light

$2.50+

NT Broken Heels

$6.50+

Pretzel

$6.50+

Sam Adams

$6.50+

Yuengling

$2.50+

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Bl Seltzer

$4.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.75

Labatt Light

$3.50

Labatts

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.00

Odoul's

$2.75

Pretzel

$4.50

Reds Apple Ale

$4.25

Straw Redds

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.25

Packs Beer

4 PK Guinness Can

$13.00

6 PK Angry Orchard

$13.00

6 PK Blue Trail

$12.00

6 PK Bud

$10.00

6 PK Bud Light

$10.00

6 PK Bud Light Lime

$10.00

6 PK Coors Light

$10.00

6 PK Corona

$12.00

6 PK Dos Equis

$12.00

6 PK Fat Tire

$13.00

6 PK Heineken

$12.00

6 PK Labatts

$10.00

6 PK Labatts Light

$10.00

6 PK Mich Ultra

$10.00

6 PK Miller High Life

$10.00

6 PK Miller Light

$10.00

6 PK O'Douls

$8.50

6 PK Pineapple

$12.00

6 PK Redds

$12.00

6 PK Rolling Rock

$8.50

6 PK Troges IPA

$13.00

6 PK Twisted

$13.00

6 PK Yuengling

$10.00

Glass

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Lambrusco

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Red Cat

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Sauv Blanc

$5.00

White Cat

$5.00

White Zinn

$5.00

Carafe

Cabernet

$13.00+

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Lambrusco

$13.00+

Merlot

$13.00+

Moscato

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Red Cat

$13.00+

Reisling

$13.00+

Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Shiraz

$13.00+

White Cat

$13.00+

White Zinn

$13.00+

Buffett

Adult Buffett

$20.99

Kids Buffett

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

47 Leisure Dr., Towanda, PA 18848

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

O'Brien's Inn
orange starNo Reviews
33 County Road 60 Waverly, NY 14892
View restaurantnext
Donoli's
orange star4.5 • 1,031
6510 rte 434 Apalachin, NY 13732
View restaurantnext
Mario's Pizza Owego
orange star4.7 • 742
51 Fox St Owego, NY 13827
View restaurantnext
Rossi's Pizza Owego
orange starNo Reviews
1551 NY-96 Owego, NY 13827
View restaurantnext
Taste of bengal - 47 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
47 Washington Ave Endicott, NY 13760
View restaurantnext
Antonio's Bar & Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 253
100 Oak Hill Ave Endicott, NY 13760
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Towanda
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Wilkes Barre
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston