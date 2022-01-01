Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

River Street Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

102 N River St

Dundee, IL 60118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KIDS CHEESEBURGERS
CALYPSO CHICKEN
BYO MAC 3PD

SHAREABLES 3PD

PEPPERED CANDIED BACON

PEPPERED CANDIED BACON

$8.00

Maple syrup glazed with cracked black pepper

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce

SMOKED WINGS

$16.00

(1lb) Full jumbo wings smoked in house, served by the pound

TAVERN NACHOS 3PD

TAVERN NACHOS 3PD

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with bacon sriracha queso, bacon, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and cilantro

BAVARIAN PRETZELS 3PD

$8.00

with IPA beer cheese

CHEESE CURDS 3PD

$9.00

Battered Wisconsin white cheddar curds with chipotle ranch

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS 3PD

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS 3PD

$8.00

Housemade dill pickles battered and fried served with chipotle ranch

DISCO FRIES 3PD

$12.00

Bacon, braised pork, pickled jalapenos, bacon sriracha queso, scallions and sour cream

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS 3PD

$12.00Out of stock

4 Sliders with spring mix and asian aioli on hawaiian rolls

CHARRED BRUSCHETTA 3PD

$9.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, served on top of crostini, drizzled with balsamic reduction

SOUPS & GREENS 3PD

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00

Bowl of soup of the day

STOUT CHILI

$8.00

Bowl of Stout Chili - topped with cheddar chesse, diced jalapenos and sour cream

RST CHOP CHOP

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, hearts of palm, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives, red onion, tomatoes and house vinaigrette

ASIAN STREET MARKET

$13.00

Chicken, napa cabbage & mixed greens with cucumbers, red peppers, carrots, scallions, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds and wontons tossed in an asian ginger peanut dressing

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$13.00

Grilled tequila lime chicken, mixed greens with roasted corn, pico de gallo, green onions, cotilla cheese, chipotle ranch dressing and tortilla chips

GOOD OL' BLEU STEAK 3PD

$14.00Out of stock

Diced steak, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles on top of a wedge of lettuce with bleu cheese dressing

STREET TACOS 3PD

LOS ROJOS

$6.50

Marinated steak, cilantro and pickled red onions

AL PASTOR

$6.50

Braised pork with al pastor sauce, IPA onions, grilled pineapple and cilantro

CHILI SHRIMP

$7.00

Chili rubbed shrimp, chipotle aioli, cilantro, pico de gallo and cotija

CALYPSO CHICKEN

$6.50

Honey sriracha chicken tenders, grilled pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro, chipotle aioli and cotija

1/2 & 1/2 PORK & SHRIMP

$7.00

HANDHELDS 3PD

Grilled Steak

$15.00

Grilled house cut steak, provolone cheese, horseradish dijon, IPA onions, roasted tomatoes & spring mix on ciabatta

Pot Roast

$13.00Out of stock

Braised pot roast, provolone cheese and IPA onions on garlic brushed ciabatta

Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes with basil aioli, balsamic drizzle on sourdough

Pub Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a pretzel bun

Mojo Cuban Melt

$14.00

Braised pork, capicola, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, pickled red onions and pickles on a ciabatta

Smoked Corned Beef

$13.00

Award-winning house smoked corned beef, swiss cheese, pickles with horseradish dijon on rye

Southern Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken breasts tossed in a nashville hot sauce with pickles and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

BTCP Cheese

$11.00

Bacon, roasted tomatoes, cheddar and provolone cheese with garlic peppercorn aioli on sourdough

FIVE STAR BURGERS 3PD

Farmhouse 3PD

$15.00

Bacon, fried egg, provolone, garlic peppercorn aioli, roasted tomatoes, crispy onion strings and spring mix on a brioche bun

Tavern 3PD

$14.00

Bacon, beer cheese sauce, caramelized IPA onions, roasted mushrooms and garlic peppercorn

Curd Cobain 3PD

$15.00

Battered Wisconsin white cheddar patty, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a broiche bun

Fungus Among Us 3PD

$14.00

Garlic peppercorn aioli, lettuce, herb roasted mushrooms loaded with swiss cheese on a broiche bun

Merica 3PD

$14.00

Bacon jam, american cheese, bacon strips with red onion & pickles on a broiche bun

Otto Melt 3PD

$14.00

IPA onions & American cheese on rye bread

The Burger Bowl 3PD

$14.00

1 Patty, fried egg, american cheese, teriyaki glaze, cilantro lime rice and power blend slaw with golden beets, broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale, radicchio and carrots

BIG PLATES 3PD

Ancho Espresso Rubbed Steak

$21.00

Grilled house cut steak rubbed with ancho chiles and espresso, sliced and served with fries

Beer Battered Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders on a bed of fries with a side of honey mustard or one of your favorite wing sauces

BYO MAC 3PD

$13.00

CAVATAPPI PASTA WITH A FOUR CHEESE SAUCE, TOPPED WITH PARMESAN BREADCRUMBS.

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Asian aioli, garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Rice noodles, red peppers, golden beets, broccoli stalks, kohlrabi, brussels sprouts, kale, radicchio. Carrots, cilantro and sesame seeds tossed in our peanut sauce

Smokey Salmon

$17.00

Honey sriracha glaze, grilled pineapple pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice and steamed broccoli

Tequila Lime Chicken

$15.00

Two marinated and grilled chicken breasts, grilled pineapple de gallo, cilantro lime rice and vegetable melange

Tipsy Fish and Chips 3PD

$13.00

Beer battered cod with kettle style chips and tartar sauce

SIDES 3PD

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

NAPA SLAW

$4.00

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$5.00

POWER BLEND

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$6.00

MASHED POTATO

$4.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.00

MANDARIN ORANGES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

BASKET FRIES

$6.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$6.00

SWEETS 3PD

BOURBON CARAMEL APPLE CRISP 3PD

$8.00

ESPRESSO BROWNIE 3PD

$8.00Out of stock

GRILLED PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE 3PD

$10.00

KIDS 3PD

KIDS FINGERS

$8.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGERS

$8.00

KIDS HAMBURGERS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS CORN DOGS

$8.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$8.00

CURBSIDE DEALS 3PD

TACO PLATTER

$41.00

NFWR

$51.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

MEET, DRINK, & EAT @ RIVER STREET! East Dundee's first Gastropub (fancy way of saying familiar favorites prepared with a unique twist) We pride ourselves on giving great service in a beautiful, warm location. Good for lunch, after work drinks, Dinner, watching the games, celebrating an event or just winding down the evening. River Street is the place.

Website

Location

102 N River St, Dundee, IL 60118

Directions

Gallery
River Street Tavern image
River Street Tavern image
River Street Tavern image
River Street Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Martini Room
orange starNo Reviews
161 E. Chicago St. Elgin, IL 60120
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub & Eatery - Algonquin
orange star4.2 • 270
119 S Main St. Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Montarra Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1491 S. Randall Rd Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Monk
orange starNo Reviews
105 Hollywood Blvd. South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dundee

Bleuroot
orange star4.4 • 1,009
98 West Main Street West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Woodfire Dundee
orange star4.7 • 150
127 W Main St West Dundee, IL 60118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dundee
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston