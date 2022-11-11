Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Rivertail Restaurant

1,430 Reviews

$$

4 W las Olas

Suite 120

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dine Out Snacks & Such

Honey Kimchi Wings

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Toast

$14.00

Dine Out Chef Features

Clams Carbonara

$25.00

Garlic Parmesan Crusted Trout

$25.00

Dine Out Desserts

Rivertail Layer Cake

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rivertail is the first Fort Lauderdale outpost of James Beard-nominated chef, José Mendín, that features a seafood-driven dining experience focusing on providing guests a fun, upbeat atmosphere that is refined, yet approachable enough for families.

Website

Location

4 W las Olas, Suite 120, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Directions

Gallery
Rivertail image
Rivertail image
Rivertail image
Rivertail image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 168
800 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
American Social - Fort Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
721 E LAS OLAS BLVD. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Den - FTL - 201 sw 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
201 sw 2nd street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Casa Sensei
orange star4.4 • 198
1200 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Ft. Lauderdale FL
orange starNo Reviews
551 N. Federal Hwy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston