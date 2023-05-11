Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riverview Restaurant

45 Fair Street

Cold Spring, NY 10516

Pre-Fixe Menu

Chose Your Main Course:

Step 1. Choose Main Course, Step 2. Choose Your Appetizer

Chatham Bay Cod Fillet

$33.50

Curried Cauliflower Zucchini, Portobello, Anaheim Chilies, Cipollini Onions

Baked Chicken Breast

$26.50

Mushrooms, Fontina Stuffing, Roasted Potatoes and Madeira Sauce

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$17.50

Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas

Bucatini Special

$18.50
Cassoulet

Cassoulet

$32.50

White Bean Casserole with Braised Pork and Garlic Sausage, Duck Confit

Curried Cauliflower with Linguini

Curried Cauliflower with Linguini

$18.50

Zucchini, Portobello, Anaheim Chilies, Cipollini Onions

Double Decker Sirloin Burger

Double Decker Sirloin Burger

$18.50

Pickles, American Cheese, Red Onions and Shoestring Fries

Duck Confit

$39.50

Scallop Potato and Wilted Spinach

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.50

Baked Eggplant, Ricotta and Basil Stuffing, Plum Tomato Sauce

Freshly Made Ricotta Ravioli

$19.50

Plum Tomato Sauce, and Basil

Grilled Certified Angus Sirloin Steak

$35.00

Red Wine, Shallots and Rosemary Potatoes

Lasagna

$19.50

Beef Bolognese, Ricotta and Mozzarella

Maple Brine Pork Loin

$24.50

Goat Cheese Potato Croquette and Apple Sauce

Meatless Burger (Beyond Burger)

$18.50

Garlic Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Red Onion, Field Greens, and Shoestring Fries

Monkfish Medallions

$29.50

White Bean, Olives, Tomatoes and Spinach

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$18.50

Turkey Meatballs, Spinach, and Parmesan Reggiano

Penne with Chicken Breast

$18.50

Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan Reggiano

Penne With Yellow Fin Tuna, Rare

$26.50

Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Capers, Olives, Garlic and Rosemary Olive Oil

Rack of Lamb

$39.50

Riverview Fish and Shellfish Stew

$32.50

Cod, Shrimp, Scallops, Bok Choy, Thai Chiles and Lemongrass Broth

Seared Sirloin Tips and Lobster

$33.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

Steamed Mussels, Clams and Rock Shrimp

$28.50

Linguini and Spicy Tomato Sauce

Chicken Noodle Soup

$17.50

Meatless Philly Cheese Burger

$18.50
Pasta & Fagioli with Turkey Meatballs

Pasta & Fagioli with Turkey Meatballs

$19.50

Pork Schnitzel Reggiano

$19.50

Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas Sirloin Tips and Ecuadorian White Shrimp

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$17.50

Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas

BLT Tacos

$18.50

Two Tacos with Soup Napa Slaw, Pico, and Bacon Vadouvan Mayo

Chilled Ramen with Peanut Sauce and Crispy Vegetables

$17.50

Chilled Ramen. Peanut Sauce, Crisp Vegetables and Jalapeno Relish on the side

Beef in Borolo

Beef in Borolo

$28.50

Tender Beef in red Wine Sauce with Cipollini Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Buttered Egg Fettuccini

Shell Pasta

Shell Pasta

$28.50

Vegetable Risotto and Lemon Butter Sauce

Fish and Shellfish Cakes

Fish and Shellfish Cakes

$22.50

Watercress, Endive and Frisee Salad, Spicy Pepper Remoulade

Umbria Pizza

$16.95

Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

3 Cheese Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce

Fungi Pizza

$17.50

Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere

Tuscany Pizza

Tuscany Pizza

$16.50

Garlic, Mozzarella and Ricotta

Linguini Bolognese

Linguini Bolognese

$19.50

Vegetable Risotto and Lemon Butter Sauce

Baked Boston Cod Fillet

$29.50

Potato Croquette and Lobster Sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$29.50

A La Carte Appetizers

Appetizers

Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.75

Lobster Bisque

$12.75

Dry Sherry, Chives

Brick Oven Polenta

$10.75

Wild Mushroom Ragout

Duck Liver Terrine TG

$14.75

Orange Aspic and Cornichon

Baked Clam

$9.75

Rock Shrimp and Scallop Stuffing

Yellow Fin Tuna Poke TG

$16.50

Mango, Seaweed, Salad

Baby Spinach, Frisée Salad,

Baby Spinach, Frisée Salad,

$12.75

Beets Roquefort, Spicy Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette

Iceberg Wedge

$12.75

Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Onion, Peppercorn Pecorino, Anchovy, Caesar Dressing

Crispy Calamari

$15.75

Cuban Black Bean Soup

$8.75

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.75

Spinach, Mushrooms, Fontina and Flour Tortilla

Baked Clam

$12.75

Shrimp and Scallop Stuffing

Frisee Salad

$12.75

Watercress, Frisée Salad, Roasted Beets, Cilantro, Feta and Citrus Vinaigrette

Steamed Mussels

$12.49

With Coconut Curry Broth

Moroccan Peanut Soup

$8.75

Clam and Mussel Chowder

$9.75
Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$8.75

White Beans, Tomatoes and aSpinach

Snapper Ceviche Tacos TG

Snapper Ceviche Tacos TG

$12.50

Snapper Ceviche in a Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell topped with Pico de Gallo and Served with Pineapple and Black Bean Salsa

Bao Buns

$13.50

Pizza

Two Pizza Deal For $22.50

Two Pizza Deal

$22.50

Single Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce

Alsatian Pizza

$18.50

Caramelized Onions, Fromage Blanc, Lardons

Basilicata Pizza

$16.95

Fresh Basil, Garlic, Fontina, and Tomato Garnish

Bolognese Pizza

$16.95

Beef Bolognese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Chicken, Fontina, Garlic, Broccoli, and Tomato Garnish

Diablo Pizza

$16.95

Spicy Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Fungi Pizza

$17.50

Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce

Mexican Pizza

$16.95

Onions, Jalapenos, Chicken, Black Beans, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce

Parmigiana Pizza

$16.95

Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Pomodoro Pizza

$15.95

Chunky Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Parmesan

Primavera Pizza

$16.95

Sautéed Vegetables, Garlic, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Umbria Pizza

$16.95

Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives

Pizza Night

Main Courses

Sautéed Flounder Fillet

Sautéed Flounder Fillet

$21.95

Garlic Herbed Crust and Scallion Rice

Baked Boston Cod Fillet

$21.00

Potato Croquette and Lobster Sauce

Linguini with Freshly Shucked Chopped Clams,

$24.50

Garlic and Parsley

Double Decker Sirloin Burger

Double Decker Sirloin Burger

$21.95

Pickles, American Cheese, Red Onions and Shoestring Fries

Penne with Chicken Breast

$21.50

Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan Reggiano

Mushroom Mac and Cheese

$21.95

Mixed Greens Vinaigrette

Freshly Made Ricotta Ravioli

$21.50

Plum Tomato Sauce, and Basil

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.95

Baked Eggplant, Ricotta and Basil Stuffing, Plum Tomato Sauce

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$21.50

Turkey Meatballs, Spinach, and Parmesan Reggiano

Chose your main course first:

Umbria Pizza

$21.95

Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives

Primavera Pizza

$21.95

Sautéed Vegetables, Garlic, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce

Bolognese Pizza

$21.95

Beef Bolognese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce

Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Chicken, Fontina, Garlic, Broccoli, and Tomato Garnish

Pomodoro Pizza

$21.95

Chunky Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Parmesan

3 Cheese Pizza

3 Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce

Diablo Pizza

$21.95

Spicy Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce

Fungi Pizza

$24.45

Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere

Desserts

Apple and Almond Bread Pudding

$9.50

Butter Scotch Sauce

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse

$9.50

Eggnog Crème Brulee

$9.50

Ice Cream

$9.60

Mango Sorbet

$9.50

Classic Tiramisu

$9.50

Key Lime Pie

$9.50

Whipped Cream and Raspberry Sauce

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mousse

$9.50

Whipped cream and Hazenut Praline

Gianduja

$9.50

Dense Four Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Banana Cake

$9.50

Served with whipped cream and fresh berries

Wine

White Wine

Chenin Blanc, The Mary Delany Collection, Botanica 2021

$55.95

Chardonnay, Wente, Riva Ranch 2020

$37.95

Riesling, Spatlese Rheinhessen, Strub 2019

$46.95

Vouvray, Domaine Huet, 2020

$75.95

Gruner Veltliner, Aichenberg

$39.95

Pinot Grigio, Danzante 2020

$34.95

Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford 2020

$42.95

Sauvignon Blanc, McBride Sisters 2021

$45.95

​Chardonnay, Stuhlmuller 2018

$49.95

Chardonnay, Millbrook, Proprietor's Special Reserve 2017

$45.95

Chardonnay, Beringer “Main and Vine”

$32.95

Meritage, Au Bon Climat “Hildegard” 2017

$59.95

Pouilly-Fuisse, Joseph Drouhin 2020

$56.95

Riesling, Dr. Loosen 2020

$39.95

Riesling, Benmarl 2017

$36.95

Red Wine

Cabernet Franc, Big Flower 2020

$42.95

Barbera d'asti, Lavignone 2020

$42.95

Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Clos des Brusquieres 2020

$79.95

Syrah, K Vintners, The Beautiful Powerline 2018

$94.95

Chianti Classico, Berardo, Riserva 2016

$55.95

Pinot Noir, Hirsch Vineyards, The Bohan-Dillon 2019

$89.95

Cabernet Sauvignon, Concha Y Toro, Gran Reserva 2019

$39.95

Monastrell, Bodegas Juan Gil, Jumilla Albacea 2020

$32.95

Malbec, Padrillos 2020

$32.95

Aglianico, Donna Chiara, Colli di Lapio Irpinia 2020

$54.95

Super Tuscan, Argiano, Non Confunditur 2019

$45.95

Tenuta Sette Ponti, Toscana Crognolo 2018

$89.95

Pinot Noir, Belles Eaux 2020

$39.95

Barolo, Mauro Molino Gallinotto, 2017

$82.95

Pugnitello, San Felice 2016

$110.00

Pinot Noir, Sea Sun 2019

$45.95

Pinot Noir, Meiomi 2018

$52.95

Cotes du Rhone, Chateau de St.-Cosme, Les Deux Albion 2020

$49.95

Cotes Du Rhone, Saint Esprit 2020

$42.95

Grenache, Indigena, Pares Balta 2019

$38.95

Merlot, ​Beringer

$29.95

Cabernet Sauvignon, ​Kith and Kin 2018

$62.95

Cabernet Sauvignon, Montes

$32.95

​Tenshen, Rhone Blend 2020

$52.95

Red Blend, Harvey & Harriet 2019

$65.95

Beer & Cider

Captain Lawrence Pacific Dawn, Imperial IPA, New York

$9.00

mmmmMouthfeel, Double IPA, Chatham, New York

$12.00

Chatham Brewery. Farmer's Daughter Rye ​IPA

$8.95

​Industrial Arts, Wrench IPA

$8.00

Hudson North, Dry Hazy Cider

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

​Heineken Lager

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 Lager, Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

NA Drinks

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Decafe coffee

Tea

Cappucino

Decafe Cappucino

Espresso

Decafe Espresso

Double Espresso

Decafe Double Espresso

Riverview Home Chef

Meats and Fish

Average weight is listed with each item. Your dollar amount quoted is an estimate and will be adjusted to to actual weight under/ over.

Meat/ Fish is ordered by the portion

Average weight is listed with each item. Your dollar amount quoted is an estimate and will be adjusted to to actual weight under/ over.

New York Strip Steak

$19.50

Top Sirloin

Pork Loin

Ground Sirloin Burgers

Meatless Burgers

Whole Chickend

Whole Purdue Chickens

Prepared Foods

Roasts

Salmon Furikake

Sushi Rice, Seaweed Salad, Mango and Avocado Coulis

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Whitefish

Smoked Trout

Cold Soup of The Day

Burger Set Ups

Yellow Fin Tuna Poke

Roasts

Seared on Riverviews Stove Top and Ready For Your Oven

Chicken Pot Pie

Beef In Borolo

Maple Brined Pork Loin

Pork Scallopini

Moroccan Peanut Soup

$8.75

Clam and Mussel Chowder

$9.75

Corned Beef and Barley Soup

Mini Fish Tacos

Riverview Fish Stew

Two To Go for 22.50

$22.50

Yellow Fin Tuna Poke

$14.50

Grocery

Pizza Mozzarella

$16.50

Burrata

Ricotta

Roquefort Society 8

American

Provisions

Goya Chick Peas

Goya Chick Peas

13 oz Can

Goya Black Beans

Goya Black Beans

Goya White Beans

Goya White Beans

13 oz Can

"Bing" Chili Oil

"Bing" Chili Oil

Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk

13.5 Fl oz

Chardonnay Balsamic Vinegar

Chardonnay Balsamic Vinegar

"Red Boat" Fish Sauce

"Red Boat" Fish Sauce

Fukujinzuke

Fukujinzuke

Smoked Sea Salt

Coriander Chutney

Coriander Chutney

Egg Noodles

Egg Noodles

"Rice Stick" Rice Noodles

"Rice Stick" Rice Noodles

Scunglili

Scunglili

Sushi Ginger

Sushi Ginger

"Furikake" Rice Seasoning

"Furikake" Rice Seasoning

Black Truffle Sea Salt

Black Truffle Sea Salt

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Contemporary American Dining Since 1989

45 Fair Street, Cold Spring, NY 10516

