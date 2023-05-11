- Home
- /
- Cold Spring
- /
- Riverview Restaurant
Riverview Restaurant
No reviews yet
45 Fair Street
Cold Spring, NY 10516
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pre-Fixe Menu
Chose Your Main Course:
Chatham Bay Cod Fillet
Curried Cauliflower Zucchini, Portobello, Anaheim Chilies, Cipollini Onions
Baked Chicken Breast
Mushrooms, Fontina Stuffing, Roasted Potatoes and Madeira Sauce
Vegetable Fried Rice
Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas
Bucatini Special
Cassoulet
White Bean Casserole with Braised Pork and Garlic Sausage, Duck Confit
Curried Cauliflower with Linguini
Zucchini, Portobello, Anaheim Chilies, Cipollini Onions
Double Decker Sirloin Burger
Pickles, American Cheese, Red Onions and Shoestring Fries
Duck Confit
Scallop Potato and Wilted Spinach
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Eggplant, Ricotta and Basil Stuffing, Plum Tomato Sauce
Freshly Made Ricotta Ravioli
Plum Tomato Sauce, and Basil
Grilled Certified Angus Sirloin Steak
Red Wine, Shallots and Rosemary Potatoes
Lasagna
Beef Bolognese, Ricotta and Mozzarella
Maple Brine Pork Loin
Goat Cheese Potato Croquette and Apple Sauce
Meatless Burger (Beyond Burger)
Garlic Pickle, Red Onion, American Cheese, Red Onion, Field Greens, and Shoestring Fries
Monkfish Medallions
White Bean, Olives, Tomatoes and Spinach
Pasta Fagioli
Turkey Meatballs, Spinach, and Parmesan Reggiano
Penne with Chicken Breast
Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan Reggiano
Penne With Yellow Fin Tuna, Rare
Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Capers, Olives, Garlic and Rosemary Olive Oil
Rack of Lamb
Riverview Fish and Shellfish Stew
Cod, Shrimp, Scallops, Bok Choy, Thai Chiles and Lemongrass Broth
Seared Sirloin Tips and Lobster
Vegetable Fried Rice
Steamed Mussels, Clams and Rock Shrimp
Linguini and Spicy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Noodle Soup
Meatless Philly Cheese Burger
Pasta & Fagioli with Turkey Meatballs
Pork Schnitzel Reggiano
Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas Sirloin Tips and Ecuadorian White Shrimp
Vegetable Fried Rice
Brown Rice, Broccoli, Onions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage, Peas
BLT Tacos
Two Tacos with Soup Napa Slaw, Pico, and Bacon Vadouvan Mayo
Chilled Ramen with Peanut Sauce and Crispy Vegetables
Chilled Ramen. Peanut Sauce, Crisp Vegetables and Jalapeno Relish on the side
Beef in Borolo
Tender Beef in red Wine Sauce with Cipollini Onions, Cremini Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Buttered Egg Fettuccini
Shell Pasta
Vegetable Risotto and Lemon Butter Sauce
Fish and Shellfish Cakes
Watercress, Endive and Frisee Salad, Spicy Pepper Remoulade
Umbria Pizza
Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
3 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce
Fungi Pizza
Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere
Tuscany Pizza
Garlic, Mozzarella and Ricotta
Linguini Bolognese
Vegetable Risotto and Lemon Butter Sauce
Baked Boston Cod Fillet
Potato Croquette and Lobster Sauce
Soft Shell Crab
A La Carte Appetizers
Appetizers
Wild Mushroom Soup
Lobster Bisque
Dry Sherry, Chives
Brick Oven Polenta
Wild Mushroom Ragout
Duck Liver Terrine TG
Orange Aspic and Cornichon
Baked Clam
Rock Shrimp and Scallop Stuffing
Yellow Fin Tuna Poke TG
Mango, Seaweed, Salad
Baby Spinach, Frisée Salad,
Beets Roquefort, Spicy Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette
Iceberg Wedge
Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Onion, Peppercorn Pecorino, Anchovy, Caesar Dressing
Crispy Calamari
Cuban Black Bean Soup
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadilla
Spinach, Mushrooms, Fontina and Flour Tortilla
Baked Clam
Shrimp and Scallop Stuffing
Frisee Salad
Watercress, Frisée Salad, Roasted Beets, Cilantro, Feta and Citrus Vinaigrette
Steamed Mussels
With Coconut Curry Broth
Moroccan Peanut Soup
Clam and Mussel Chowder
Pasta Fagioli
White Beans, Tomatoes and aSpinach
Snapper Ceviche Tacos TG
Snapper Ceviche in a Crispy Flour Tortilla Shell topped with Pico de Gallo and Served with Pineapple and Black Bean Salsa
Bao Buns
Pizza
Two Pizza Deal For $22.50
Single Pizza
3 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce
Alsatian Pizza
Caramelized Onions, Fromage Blanc, Lardons
Basilicata Pizza
Fresh Basil, Garlic, Fontina, and Tomato Garnish
Bolognese Pizza
Beef Bolognese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan
Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Fontina, Garlic, Broccoli, and Tomato Garnish
Diablo Pizza
Spicy Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
Fungi Pizza
Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Mexican Pizza
Onions, Jalapenos, Chicken, Black Beans, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sauce
Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Pomodoro Pizza
Chunky Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Parmesan
Primavera Pizza
Sautéed Vegetables, Garlic, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Umbria Pizza
Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives
Pizza Night
Main Courses
Sautéed Flounder Fillet
Garlic Herbed Crust and Scallion Rice
Baked Boston Cod Fillet
Potato Croquette and Lobster Sauce
Linguini with Freshly Shucked Chopped Clams,
Garlic and Parsley
Double Decker Sirloin Burger
Pickles, American Cheese, Red Onions and Shoestring Fries
Penne with Chicken Breast
Broccoli, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan Reggiano
Mushroom Mac and Cheese
Mixed Greens Vinaigrette
Freshly Made Ricotta Ravioli
Plum Tomato Sauce, and Basil
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Eggplant, Ricotta and Basil Stuffing, Plum Tomato Sauce
Pasta Fagioli
Turkey Meatballs, Spinach, and Parmesan Reggiano
Chose your main course first:
Umbria Pizza
Walnut Pesto, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Black Olives
Primavera Pizza
Sautéed Vegetables, Garlic, Parmesan, Tomato Sauce
Bolognese Pizza
Beef Bolognese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Mozzarella and Parmesan
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Fontina, Garlic, Broccoli, and Tomato Garnish
Pomodoro Pizza
Chunky Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Crushed Pepper Flakes and Parmesan
3 Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone, and Tomato Sauce
Diablo Pizza
Spicy Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
Fungi Pizza
Wild Mushrooms, Spinach and Gruyere
Desserts
Apple and Almond Bread Pudding
Butter Scotch Sauce
Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse
Eggnog Crème Brulee
Ice Cream
Mango Sorbet
Classic Tiramisu
Key Lime Pie
Whipped Cream and Raspberry Sauce
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mousse
Whipped cream and Hazenut Praline
Gianduja
Dense Four Chocolate Torte
Chocolate Banana Cake
Served with whipped cream and fresh berries
Wine
White Wine
Chenin Blanc, The Mary Delany Collection, Botanica 2021
Chardonnay, Wente, Riva Ranch 2020
Riesling, Spatlese Rheinhessen, Strub 2019
Vouvray, Domaine Huet, 2020
Gruner Veltliner, Aichenberg
Pinot Grigio, Danzante 2020
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford 2020
Sauvignon Blanc, McBride Sisters 2021
Chardonnay, Stuhlmuller 2018
Chardonnay, Millbrook, Proprietor's Special Reserve 2017
Chardonnay, Beringer “Main and Vine”
Meritage, Au Bon Climat “Hildegard” 2017
Pouilly-Fuisse, Joseph Drouhin 2020
Riesling, Dr. Loosen 2020
Riesling, Benmarl 2017
Red Wine
Cabernet Franc, Big Flower 2020
Barbera d'asti, Lavignone 2020
Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Clos des Brusquieres 2020
Syrah, K Vintners, The Beautiful Powerline 2018
Chianti Classico, Berardo, Riserva 2016
Pinot Noir, Hirsch Vineyards, The Bohan-Dillon 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon, Concha Y Toro, Gran Reserva 2019
Monastrell, Bodegas Juan Gil, Jumilla Albacea 2020
Malbec, Padrillos 2020
Aglianico, Donna Chiara, Colli di Lapio Irpinia 2020
Super Tuscan, Argiano, Non Confunditur 2019
Tenuta Sette Ponti, Toscana Crognolo 2018
Pinot Noir, Belles Eaux 2020
Barolo, Mauro Molino Gallinotto, 2017
Pugnitello, San Felice 2016
Pinot Noir, Sea Sun 2019
Pinot Noir, Meiomi 2018
Cotes du Rhone, Chateau de St.-Cosme, Les Deux Albion 2020
Cotes Du Rhone, Saint Esprit 2020
Grenache, Indigena, Pares Balta 2019
Merlot, Beringer
Cabernet Sauvignon, Kith and Kin 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon, Montes
Tenshen, Rhone Blend 2020
Red Blend, Harvey & Harriet 2019
Beer & Cider
Captain Lawrence Pacific Dawn, Imperial IPA, New York
mmmmMouthfeel, Double IPA, Chatham, New York
Chatham Brewery. Farmer's Daughter Rye IPA
Industrial Arts, Wrench IPA
Hudson North, Dry Hazy Cider
Modelo Especial
Heineken Lager
Coors Light
Heineken 0.0 Lager, Non-Alcoholic
Riverview Home Chef
Meats and Fish
Prepared Foods
Roasts
Salmon Furikake
Sushi Rice, Seaweed Salad, Mango and Avocado Coulis
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Whitefish
Smoked Trout
Cold Soup of The Day
Burger Set Ups
Yellow Fin Tuna Poke
Roasts
Seared on Riverviews Stove Top and Ready For Your Oven
Chicken Pot Pie
Beef In Borolo
Maple Brined Pork Loin
Pork Scallopini
Moroccan Peanut Soup
Clam and Mussel Chowder
Corned Beef and Barley Soup
Mini Fish Tacos
Riverview Fish Stew
Two To Go for 22.50
Yellow Fin Tuna Poke
Provisions
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Contemporary American Dining Since 1989
45 Fair Street, Cold Spring, NY 10516