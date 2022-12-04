Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Riverview Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

219 High Street

Burlington, NJ 08016

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque

$13.00

Mahi Mahi

$28.00

Seafood Scampi

$27.00

Crab cake sandwich

$21.00

Crab cake entree

$25.00

Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

sushi grade tuna, avocado, jalapeno, sesame, sriracha mayo, wontons

Rustic Wings

$10.00

bringing back our original favorite wings, slow cooked wings sticky and smothered in our house-made 'eel sauce', topped with sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.

Riverview Poutine

$12.00

Jalapeno Wagyu Hot Dog

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Crab Stack

$15.00

Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque

$13.00

colossal shrimp cocktail

$15.00

Entree

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

grilled salmon & lemon risotto

Riverview Burger

$18.00

½ lb house-blend Black Angus chuck patty, Gruyere Cheese served with lettuce, tomato, thick applewood-smoked bacon and our own Guinness, bacon and onion jam on toasted brioche with fries

Skillet Chicken

$18.00

14 Oz Grass Fed NY strip

$32.00

14 Oz signature Rib Eye

$32.00

14 Oz Angus Strip Steak

$28.00

Wood-Fired Oven

All about the Cheese Pizza

$13.00

our house-blend of mozzarella, gruyere & cheddar cheeses, with garlic olive oil served with torn basil

It's All About The Pork

$15.00

fennel sausage, caramelized onions, pork loin, mozzarella, & oregano, house-made pizza dough

Diablo Pizza

$13.00

margherita pizza, sopressata, & jalapeños, house-made pizza dough

Garlicky Shrimp Pizza

$15.00

who doesn't love the idea of garlic jumbo shrimp topping a classic tomato & cheese pizza drizzled with olive oil?

Vegetarian Pizza Pie

$13.00

our house made dough topped with garlic olive oil, crushed tomatoes, sliced onion, green peppers and torn basil.

Smoked Mozzarella & Sausage Pizza

$15.00

served on a tomato pie with torn basil leaves our smoked fresh mozzarella with sweet Italian sausage

Fall Farm & Orchard Pizza

$13.00

Moulard Duck Pizza

$17.00

Hunters Pizza

$17.00

Forest Forager

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

with garlic butter

Tater Tots

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tomato & Arugula Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Smash Burger

$8.00

1 temp, 4oz burger patty, cheddar cheese, & fries

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$7.50

Pistachio & Ricotta Cake

$7.50

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$7.50

salted caramel

Pumpkin Praline cheesecake

$7.50

Beer Specials

Paulaner Marzen (STEIN)

$10.00

Bottle Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$7.50

Bitburger Festbier

$7.50

Carton Festy Pint

$8.00

Paulaner Marzen Pint

$8.00

Carton Festy (STEIN)

$10.00

Sunday Domestic

$5.00

Sun Magnify Extra Delightful (Draft)

$8.00

Sun Wyerbacher Imperial Pumkin

$9.00

Sunday Zay's Food

Zays Tacos

$5.00+

Zays Wings

$8.50+

Zays BBQ Fries

$4.00

House made Apple Pie Taco

$5.00

Sunday Riverview Food

Sun Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Sun Parmesan Tater Tots

$6.00

Sun Jalapeno Wagyu Beef Brat

$11.00

Sun BBQ Poutine

$12.00

Sun Cheese Burger

$12.00

Sun Vegan Burger

$17.00

Sun Cedar Plank Salmon

$23.00

Sun Family Platter To-Go

$50.00

Sun Family Platter In-house

$50.00

Sun Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Sunday Gravy

$15.00

Sun Roast Potatoes

$6.00

Sun Russian Dressing Slaw

$5.00

Sun Green Beans

$5.00

Sun Sausage, Onions, Peppers

$7.00

Sun Platter Gravy & Ribs

$28.00+

Sun Platter Braciole, Gravy & Ribs

$30.00+

Sun Platter Sunday Gravy

$28.00+

Sun Soup

$6.00

Sun Beef Braciole

$17.00

caesar salad

$10.00

Sunday Wine Specials

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Sun)

$8.00+

Kung Fu Riesling (Sun)

$8.00+

J Lohr Chardonnay (Sun)

$8.00+

Montes Cabernet (Sun)

$8.00+

Santa Ema Merlot (Sun)

$8.00+

Giulinani Rosati Pinot Griggio (Sun)

$8.00+

Sunday Cocktail Specials

Sun Garden Bear

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Sun Sangria

$8.00

Sun Margarita

$8.00

Sun Martini

$8.00

Sun Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sun Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Sun Manhattan

$8.00

Restaurant Week

Set Menu

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

219 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016

Directions

Gallery
Riverview Restaurant and Bar image
Riverview Restaurant and Bar image

