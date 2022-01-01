Riverwalk Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Riverwalk Grill

727 Reviews

$$

777 W. Cedar Ave.

Suite 102

Gladwin, MI 48624

Order Again

Beverages (Copy)

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pepsi Cola

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Employee Beverage

$0.94

Senior Coffee

$1.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$1.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Pops

$3.00

Specials

Soup And Sandwich

$12.00

Salad Of The Day

$17.00

Homestyle Pot Roast

$18.00

Sharables

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Pub Style Pretzels

$14.00

Cedar Ave Wings

$14.00

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$14.00

Large Basket of French Fries

$9.00

Salads

Seafood Caesar Salad

$17.00

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Riverwalk Chicken Salad

$15.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Cheeseburger Deluxe w/ Fries

$15.00

BYO Burger w/ Fries

$15.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Fingers Platter

$14.00

Cherry Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Entrees

The Original Fish & Chips

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Seared Apricot Salmon

$28.00

Cranberry Sage Chicken

$25.00

Roadhouse Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Braised Beef Brisket

$24.00

Cajun Chicken Linguine

$20.00

Seafood Ravioli

$24.00

Steak Madagascar

$28.00

Honey Stung Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Riverwalk Meatloaf

$18.00

Classic Linguine Alfredo with Chicken

$17.00

SUB SD House Salad

$3.00

SUB SD Caesar Salad

$3.00

Soups and Sides

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

SD Caesar Salad

$6.00

SD House Salad

$6.00

SD Coleslaw

$3.00

SD Apple Sauce

$3.00

SD Veg Du jour

$3.00

SD Wild Rice

$3.00

SD Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Chip And Ranch Basket

$3.00

SD French Fries

$3.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Fish Filet

$6.00

Extra Pita Chips

$3.00

SD Beer Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

SD Guac

$3.00

SD Black Bean Corn Salsa

$2.00

SD Haystack Onions

$4.00

Kids

Kids Fingers & Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese W/ Applesauce

$6.00

Dessert (Copy)

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Heaven Cake

$8.00

CQO

Adult

$28.00

Kids

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Dine, Shop, Relax and Stay at Riverwalk Place!

Website

Location

777 W. Cedar Ave., Suite 102, Gladwin, MI 48624

Directions

Gallery
Riverwalk Grill image

