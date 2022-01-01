Brewpubs & Breweries
Riverwalk Brewing Co. Newburyport
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Brewing or own style of complex, drinkable beers in Newburyport since 2012
Location
40 Parker St., Newburyport, MA 01950
