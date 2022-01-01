Restaurant header imageView gallery
Riverwalk Brewing Co. Newburyport

review star

No reviews yet

40 Parker St.

Newburyport, MA 01950

Buy 2 Get One Cheese Pizza
Pretzel
Old Man by the Sea

Appetizers

You know what this is.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

You know what this is.

Haze Brazed

$13.00

1lb of antibiotic free oven roasted wings. Marinated in Riverwalk IPA and roasted with spicy brown sugar rub!

Knots

$9.00

Nachos

$13.00

Piled high corn chips topped with black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes and onions. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

1/2 Nachos

$8.00

Pretzel

$7.00

Handmade soft pretzel from Eastern Standard Provisions. Served with spicy mustard.

Snack Mix

$6.00

Spicy snack mix. Has almonds.

BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

$13.00

BRUNCH BOARD

$13.00

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$13.00

DUTCH BABY

$12.00

HANGOVER PIZZA

$20.00

PURGATORY

$9.00

QUICHE LORRAINE

$10.00

SPINACH TOMATO QUICHE

$10.00

UNCOMMONTATER PIZZA

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Pretzel

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nugs

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids NPB&J

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nugs MEAL

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese MEAL

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog MEAL

$10.00

Kids NPD&J MEAL

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla MEAL

$10.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Roasted chicken, bbq sauce, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Cheese

$14.00

16" pizza topped with house made sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Promo (2 for Tuesday)

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

16" cheese pizza with roasted chicken, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella and house made pesto. There are no nuts in the pesto.

Izzy Loves Bacon

$17.00

16" cheese pizza topped with jalapeños, bacon and a swirl of ranch dressing. Try it with chicken, trust me!

McCool

$20.00

Old Man by the Sea

$15.00

16" beach pizza. A North Shore treat, provolone cheese on the bottom, sweet sauce on top!

Roni

$16.00

16" cheese pizza topped with pepperoni.

Sausage Pepper ZA

$18.00

Spinach Feta

$17.00

Bechamel, evoo, fresh spinach, caramelized onions and feta cheese.

Veggie Lovers

$17.00

dog treat

$3.00

dog "beer"

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Romaine Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh kale, caesar dressing and fresh made cinnamon raisin croutons.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Burrata Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

We use smoked gouda and provolone cheese!

Chicken Crunch Wrap

$15.00

PB & J

$5.00

Think about the sandwich you had when you were 8. That's what this is except it has the crust and is not cut into triangle.

Soups

Veggie Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Dog Collar

$15.00

Navy Tie-Dye Hoodie

Navy Tie Dye XS

$65.00

Navy Tie Dye S

$65.00

Navy Tie Dye M

$65.00Out of stock

Navy Tie Dye L

$65.00Out of stock

Navy Tie Dye XL

$65.00Out of stock

Navy Tie Dye XXL

$65.00

Sasquatch Shirt

XS Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

SM Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

MED Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

L Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

XL Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Sasquatch

$25.00Out of stock

Pride Shirt

Pride MED

$25.00Out of stock

Pride LRG

$25.00

Pride XL

$25.00

Pride XXL

$25.00

Black Riverwalk T-Shirt

Black XS

$25.00

Black S

$25.00

Black M

$25.00Out of stock

Black L

$25.00

Black XL

$25.00

Black XXL

$25.00

Army Riverwalk T-Shirt

Army XS

$25.00Out of stock

Army S

$25.00

Army M

$25.00Out of stock

Army L

$25.00Out of stock

Army XL

$25.00Out of stock

Army XXL

$25.00

Oktoberfest T-Shirt

Fest XS

$25.00

Fest S

$25.00

Fest M

$25.00

Fest L

$25.00

Fest XXl

$25.00

Oktoberfest T XL

RW Flannel

Flannel Any Size

$30.00

2X4

2X4

$25.00

4-Pack of your choice and 2 heat at home Taproom Pretzels! Leave beer choice in SPECIAL REQUEST section. Cutback & Hit of Haze are unavailable at this time.

4x6

4x6

$35.00

The TALL BOY Mystery 6-Pack with 4 heat at home Taproom Pretzels! The variety WILL change, that's why it's only for the adventurous!

Party Pack

Party Pack

$50.00

12-Pack of 12 oz IPA's and 6 heat at home Taproom Pretzels!

12 Pack Cutback & 1 Cheese Pizza

12 Pack Cutback & 1 Cheese Pizza

$15.99
Build at Home Cheese Pizza

Build at Home Cheese Pizza

$13.00
Build at Home 'Roni Pizza

Build at Home 'Roni Pizza

$15.00
Buy 2 Get One Cheese Pizza

Buy 2 Get One Cheese Pizza

$30.00

By any 2 4-packs and get a free cheese pizza!

Toilet Paper

Toilet Paper

$1.00
Paper Towels

Paper Towels

$2.00

Medium Vinyl Gloves

$8.00

XL Vinyl Gloves

$8.00

Burger

$8.00

Regular Dog

$3.00

Mac Salad

$3.00

Hoodsie

$3.00

Ice Pop

$1.00

Patch!

$1.00

SPECIAL HOT DOG

$8.00

Beer Can Chicken

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandy

$8.00

Pot Salad

$3.00

Breakast Taco

$5.00

BRATWURST

$12.00Out of stock

FEST

$8.00

JUMBO PRETZEL

$10.00

OX

$8.00

Tent PILSNER

$8.00

Tent KOLSCH

$7.00

Tent RAMBLER

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Brewing or own style of complex, drinkable beers in Newburyport since 2012

40 Parker St., Newburyport, MA 01950

