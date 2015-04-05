Riverway Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
In a speck of a town sits a local favorite, Riverway Bar & Grill, the home for live music and entertainment in Trinity, Texas. The Bar & Grill named after the vast Trinity river proudly offers a menu featuring delicious Riverway Burgers, Chicken Quesadillas, Salads and many more of your favorites. With weekly events and live music, see why Riverway Bar & Grill is place for all to enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, good company, and friendly service.
Location
4544 State Highway 19, Trinity, TX 75862
Gallery
