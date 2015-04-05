Riverway Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

APPETIZERS

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$7.00

Hand battered onion rings

(NEW!) BOUDIN EGG ROLLS

(NEW!) BOUDIN EGG ROLLS

$9.00

Golden fried crispy open face boudin stuffed egg rolls

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

Cheesy Cheese Curds

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.00

MOZZARELA STIXS

$7.00

CORN DOGS

$2.00

Spring rolls

$9.00

okra

$9.00

Potato Skins

$7.00

Poppers

$11.00

PIZZA

1 Topping

$8.00

2 Topping

$10.00

3 or More Toppings

$12.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust by the Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Stuffed Crust Two Slices

$5.00

HAMBURGER

$5.00+

BLACK OLIVES

$5.00+

MUSHROOMS

$5.00+

PINEAPPLE

$5.00+

ONIONS

$5.00+

GREEN PEPPERS

$5.00+

Individual

$5.00+

CHICKEN

HOT WINGS

$10.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

BURGERS

RIVERWAY CHEESEBURGER

RIVERWAY CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

1/4 pound patty / hand-smashed / house seasoning / American cheese / lettuce / tomato / pickles / your choice of mustard or mayo / bun / onion / French Fries / add cheese $0.50

THE CLASSIC HAMBURGER

THE CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$12.00

single 1/4 pound patty / hand-smashed / house seasoning / lettuce / tomato / pickles / mustard or mayo / bun / onion / French Fries / add cheese $0.50

Ravioli

fried ravioli

$6.50

FISH AND SEAFOOD

ALLIGATOR BASKET

$14.00

crab cakes

$10.50

steak fingers

steak fingers

$10.00

fried steak sandwich

$10.00

Specials

Crab cakes

$9.00

crab cakes

$15.00

potato/crawfish soup

$5.75

MILLER LIGHT

MILLER LIGHT SIX PACK TO-GO

MILLER LIGHT SIX PACK

$10.92

BUD LIGHT

BUD LIGHT SIX PACK TO-GO

BUD LIGHT SIX PACK

$10.92

BUDWEISER

BUDWEISER SIX PACK TO-GO

BUDWEISER SIX PACK

$10.92

COORS LIGHT

COORS LIGHT SIX PACK TO-GO

COORS LIGHT SIX PACK

$10.92

COORS BANQUET

COORS BANQUET SIX PACK TO-GO

COORS BANQUET SIX PACK

$10.92

CORONA

CORONA

$12.99

DOS XX

DOS XX SIX PACK

$12.99

TECATE

TECATE SIX PACK

$12.99

MODELO

MODELO SIX PACK

$12.99

LONE STAR

LONE STAR SIX PACK

$10.92

LONE STAR LIGHT

LONE STAR LIGHT SIX PACK

$10.92

GUINNESS STOUT

GUINNESS STOUT

$10.92

HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN SIX PACK

$10.92

MICH ULTRA

MICH ULTRA SIX PACK

$10.92

MILLER 64

MILLER 64 SIX PACK

$10.92

SHINER BOCK

SHINER BOCK SIX PACK

$11.00

ZIEGENBOCK

ZIEGENBOCK SIX PACK

$11.00

CHAD COOKE BAND PRE-SALE

GENERAL ADMISSION

$25.00

GA

$25.00

$100.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

In a speck of a town sits a local favorite, Riverway Bar & Grill, the home for live music and entertainment in Trinity, Texas. The Bar & Grill named after the vast Trinity river proudly offers a menu featuring delicious Riverway Burgers, Chicken Quesadillas, Salads and many more of your favorites. With weekly events and live music, see why Riverway Bar & Grill is place for all to enjoy a vast selection of wines, beers, good company, and friendly service.

Location

4544 State Highway 19, Trinity, TX 75862

Directions

