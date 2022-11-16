  • Home
  • Killeen
  • Rivery Coffee - Drive Through - 50006 Clear Creek Road
Rivery Coffee - Drive Through 50006 Clear Creek Road

No reviews yet

50006 Clear Creek Road

Fort Hood, TX 76544

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.95

Cafe Au Lait

$3.70

Cappuccino

$4.45

Cold Brew

$4.70

Espresso

$3.70

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95

Hot chocolate

$4.70

Latte

$4.65

Rivery Brewed

$2.75

Rivery Chai Latte

$4.99

Rivery Matcha Latte

$4.95

Rivery Mocha Latte

$4.99

Tea

$3.95

Pour over

$2.95

Apple Cider

$3.25

Coffee Carafe

$27.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.70

Apple Cinnamon Gluten Free

$4.25

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.70

Belgian Waffle

$3.70

Blueberry Muffin

$3.70

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Butter Croissant

$3.70

Chevre Egg Bite

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.70

Gluten free brownie

$5.00

Gluten free Scone

$6.00

Hazelnut Croissant

$3.95

Healthy Harvest Muffin

$3.70

Mini Apple Turnover

$1.99

Spinach & Feta Bistro

$4.95

Parmesan Bistro

$4.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$3.95

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.95

Peanut Butter

$3.95

Red Velvet

$3.95

White Chocolate Coconut Pecan

$3.95

Gingerbread

$3.95

Desserts

Bomboloni Cream

$1.95

Luscious Lemon Bar

$3.95

NY Cheesecake

$8.95

Turtle cheesecake

$9.50

Torta Della Nonna

$8.95

Rainbow Cake

$8.95

Chocolate Temptation

$8.95

Chocolate Fondant

$8.95

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$9.95

Tiramisu

$9.95

Cappuccino Cake

$8.95

Selva Nerva

$9.95

S'Mores Brownie

$6.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.50

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$9.95

Rose Almond Tiramisu

$9.95

Red Velvet Cake

$8.95

Tiramisu Cake

$9.95

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Almond Biscotti

$1.95

Chocolate Cake ball

$3.95

Truffles

Dark Chocolate

$1.75

Nutella

$1.75

Champagne

$1.75

Cappuccino

$1.75

Sea Salt Caramel

$1.75

Lemon

$1.75

Raspberry

$1.75

Vanilla

$1.75

Orange

$1.75

Banana

$1.75

Tiramisu

$1.75

Rum

$1.75

Strawberry

$1.75

Grab'n'Go

Topo Chico

$2.75

Topo Chico Lime

$2.95

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Horizon Whole Milk

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Izze

Original lays

$2.00

BBQ Lays

$2.00

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$3.95

Refresher

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lotus Energy

$5.10+

Food

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh Market Salad

$8.50

Rivery Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Veggie Avocado Hummus Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked Turkey

$9.50

Rivery House Salad

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Pros & Cheese

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50006 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, TX 76544

Directions

