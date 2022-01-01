Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rivery Coffee at Shoemaker Center

review star

No reviews yet

36000 Darnall Loop

Fort Hood, TX 76544

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.95

Cafe Au Lait

$3.70

Cappuccino

$4.45

Cold Brew

$4.70

Espresso

$3.70

Espresso Macchiato

$3.95

Hot chocolate

$4.70

Latte

$4.65

Rivery Brewed

$2.75

Rivery Chai Latte

$4.99

Rivery Matcha Latte

$4.95

Rivery Mocha Latte

$4.99

Tea

$3.95

Pour over

$2.95

Apple Cider

$3.25

Coffee Carafe

$27.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.70

Apple Cinnamon Gluten Free

$4.25

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.70

Belgian Waffle

$3.70

Blueberry Muffin

$3.70

Butter Croissant

$3.70

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.70

Gluten free brownie

$5.00

Hazelnut Croissant

$3.95

Healthy Harvest Muffin

$3.70

Mini Apple Turnover

$1.99

Spinach & Feta Bistro

$4.95

Parmesan Bistro

$4.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Walnut

$3.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.95

Peanut Butter

$3.95

Red Velvet

$3.95Out of stock

White Chocolate Coconut Pecan

$3.95Out of stock

Gingerbread

$3.95Out of stock

Desserts

Bomboloni Cream

$1.95Out of stock

Luscious Lemon Bar

$3.95

NY Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Turtle cheesecake

$9.50Out of stock

Torta Della Nonna

$8.95Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Fondant

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$9.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.95Out of stock

Cappuccino Cake

$8.95Out of stock

Selva Nerva

$9.95Out of stock

S'Mores Brownie

$6.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.50Out of stock

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$9.95

Rose Almond Tiramisu

$9.95

Red Velvet Cake

$8.95

Tiramisu Cake

$9.95

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Almond Biscotti

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake ball

$3.95

Grab'n'Go

Topo Chico

$2.75

Topo Chico Lime

$2.95

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Horizon Whole Milk

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Izze

Original lays

$2.00

BBQ Lays

$2.00

Other Drinks

Lemonade

$3.95

Refresher

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lotus Energy

$5.10+

Food

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh Market Salad

$8.50

Rivery Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Veggie Avocado Hummus Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked Turkey

$9.50

Rivery House Salad

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Pros & Cheese

$9.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36000 Darnall Loop, Fort Hood, TX 76544

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

