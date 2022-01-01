- Home
- /
- San Clemente
- /
- Riviera - 2600 Avenida Del Presidente
Riviera 2600 Avenida Del Presidente
No reviews yet
2600 Avenida Del Presidente
San Clemente, CA 92672
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Shareables
Entree
Gnudi
$19.00
Cauliflower & Curry
$28.00
Mary's Chicken
$29.00
Redd Potatoes, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Pole Beans, Chicken Herb Sauce
West Coast Mussels
$23.00
Octopus
$25.00
Salmon
$33.00
Brody's Burger
$22.00
Pork Chop
$42.00Out of stock
Short Rib Pasta
$28.00
Steak Frites
$31.00
Filet Mignon
$39.00
Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Broccolini, Cabernet Demi Glace
Beef Cheek Special
$36.00
Lobster Risotto
$52.00
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Brunch
Cinnamon Rolls
$7.00
Mochi Beignets
$12.00
Vanilla French Toast
$12.00
Buttermilk Pancakes
$11.00
Flapjacks
$12.00
Belgium Waffle
$10.00
Breakfast Parfait
$9.00
Avocado Toast
$8.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$11.00
Sourdough Sandwich
$13.00
Steak & Eggs
$30.00
Rivi Benedict
$16.00
Crab Benedict
$28.00
Sinaloa Shrimp Omelette
$18.00
Chile Verde Omelette
$15.00
Garden Omelette
$12.00
Brunch Burger
$19.00
Short Rib Hash
$17.00
Huevos Rancheros
$10.00
Chilaquiles
$12.00
Chicken Katsu
$19.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
$19.00
BLTA Sandwich
$15.00
Brody Burger
$22.00
Chicken Tinga Nachos
$17.00
Tacos
$15.00
Two Toast
$5.00
Sausage
$6.00
Fruit Cup
$4.00
English Muffin.
$7.00
Bacon
$6.00
One Pancake
$5.00
Avocado Slice
$4.00
Cream Cheese
$4.00
Egg
$3.00
Liquor
Tahoe Blue (WELL)
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Chopin
$11.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Stoli Vanilla
$10.00
Stolichnaya
$9.00
Tito's
$10.00
Beefeater (WELL)
$9.00
Barr Hill
$10.00
Barr Hill Tom Cat
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Botanist
$11.00
Drumshanbo
$10.00
Empress
$12.00
Hendrick's
$10.00
Monkey 47
$17.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Vigilant Navy Strength
$13.00
Milagro Silver (WELL)
$9.00
Azunia Black Label Anejo
$22.00
Casa Dragones Anejo
$55.00
Casa Noble Blanco
$14.00
Casa Noble Reposado
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$120.00
Clase Azul Plata
$30.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$37.00
Corralejo Silver
$10.00
Don Fulano Anejo
$20.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$13.00
Don Fulano Fuerte
$14.00
Don Fulano Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$25.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$17.00
Gran Centenario Leyenda Extra Anejo
$35.00
Herradura Legend Anejo
$35.00
Herradura Silver
$9.00
Herradura Suprema Extra Anejo
$90.00
Hornito's Silver
$9.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Anejo
$45.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva Platino
$15.00
Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo Cristalino
$40.00
Patron Anejo
$16.00
Patron Reposado
$15.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Xicaru SIlver (WELL)
$9.00
400 Conejos
$10.00
Banhez Mexicano
$32.00
Bozal Cenizo
$20.00
Bozal Coyote Reserva
$30.00
Bozal Ensamble
$15.00
Bozal Jamon Iberico
$25.00
Del Maguey Vida
$11.00
Madre Ensamble
$13.00
Madre Espadin
$10.00
XIcaru 102
$12.00
Xicaru Pechuga Mole
$14.00
Four Roses (WELL)
$9.00
Angel's Envy Port Bourbon
$13.00
Angel's Envy Rum Rye
$21.00
Basil Hayden
$13.00
Blanton's
$18.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$13.00
Fox & Oden
$25.00
Gentleman Jack
$11.00
Green Spot Irish Whiskey
$16.00
Heaven's Door Double Barrel
$15.00
Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon
$15.00
Hibiki Harmony
$21.00
High West Campfire
$17.00
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Joseph Magnus Bourbon
$23.00
Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend
$45.00
Kaiyo "The Signature"
$16.00
Kaiyo "The Single"
$15.00
Kaiyo Cask Strength
$25.00
Knobb Creek 9 Yr.
$11.00
Laws Bourbon
$19.00
Laws Wheat
$19.00
Maker's 46
$11.00
Michter's Small Batch Bourbon
$11.00
Michter's Straight Rye
$11.00
Nikka Coffey Grain
$18.00
Old Forester
$9.00
Old Forester 100 Proof
$10.00
Old Forester 1897
$16.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$15.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$19.00
Redbreast 12 Yr.
$16.00
Redbreast Lustau
$21.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Roe & Co. Irish
$10.00
Seagram's
$9.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Wild Turkey 101
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Writer's Tears
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Red (WELL)
$10.00
Balvenie Carribean Cask 14
$22.00
Chivas Regal 12
$10.00
Compass Box Peat Monster
$17.00
Compass Box Spaniard
$19.00
Dalmore King Alexander III
$69.00
Glendronach 12
$18.00
Glenfiddich 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 12
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$75.00
Lagavulin 8
$17.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr.
$16.00
Laphroaig Cask Strength
$22.00
Macallan 12
$20.00
Macallan 18
$90.00
Oban 14
$25.00
Plantation 3-Star (WELL)
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Diplomatico Exclusiva Reserva
$12.00
Diplomatico Mantuano
$10.00
Flor De Caña 5 Black Label
$9.00
Flor De Caña 7
$10.00
Mount Gay Eclipse
$10.00
Mount Gay XO
$18.00
Plantation OFTD
$12.00
Real McCoy 5
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Antica Sambuca
$9.00
Bailey's
$9.00
Campari
$8.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Licor 43
$9.00
Pimm's
$7.00
Rumple Minze
$9.00
Select Apertivo
$8.00
Tuaca
$9.00
Green Chartreuse
$17.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$15.00
Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe
$16.00
Amaro Averna
$9.00
Amaro Brovo # 14
$10.00
Amaro Foro
$9.00
Amaro Montenegro
$9.00
Amaro Nonino
$12.00
Cynar
$9.00
CYNAR 70
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Fernet Branca Menta
$9.00
Lo-Fi Gentian Amaro
$9.00
Argonaut Fat Thumb
$13.00
Argonaut Saloon Strength
$12.00
Hennessy VS
$13.00
Presidente Brandy
$10.00
Merlet Brother's Blend VSOP
$15.00
NAUD VSOP
$17.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$15.00
Barsol Acholado
$10.00
House Cocktails
Brunch Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottle & Cans Beer
White Wine BTG
Red Wine BTG
Rose & Bubbles BTG
Wine Bottles
100 BTL Vaudon Chablis
$90.00
101 BTL Joseph Drouhin Cote de Beaune
$225.00
102 BTL Josep Drouhin Meursault
$350.00
103 BTL Pascal Jolivet Sancerre
$96.00
104 BTL Domaine Zind Humbrecht
$85.00
105 BTL Chateau La Nerthe Blanc
$125.00
106 BTL Chateau Les Charmes
$85.00
107 BTL Domaine Chevalier Blanc
$350.00
108 BTL Le Petit Cheval Blanc
$390.00
200 BTL Abbazia Pinot Grigio
$55.00
201 BTL Pieropan
$42.00
202 BTL Feudi San Gregorio
$85.00
203 BTL Bruno Broglia Gavi
$92.00
204 BTL Vermentino
$52.00
300 BTL Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
$50.00
301 BTL Charles Krug SB
$42.00
302 BTL Jayson Sauvignon Blanc
$85.00
303 BTL Raeburn Chard
$50.00
304 BTL Frank Family Chard
$80.00
305 BTL Jayson Chardonnay
$110.00
306 BTL DuMol Chard
$120.00
307 BTL Far Niente Chardonnay
$125.00
308 BTL Chateau Montelena Chardonnay
$140.00
309 BTL Kistler Chardonnay
$156.00
310 BTL Pahlmeyer Chardonnay
$220.00
400 BTL O Fillo da Condesa
$40.00
401 BTL Familia Torres Forcada
$160.00
402 BTL Bex Riesling
$38.00
403 BTL Saint Clair
$56.00
500 BTL Chateau de Sales
$120.00
501 BTL Chateau Nenin
$560.00
502 BTL Chateau Rocher Calon
$75.00
503 BTL Chateau Figeac
$650.00
504 BTL Le Petit Cheval
$800.00
505 BTL Chateau Le Pape
$95.00
506 BTL Chateau Haut Bailly
$320.00
507 BTL Reserve de la Comtesse
$165.00
508 BTL Chateau Lynch-Bages
$400.00
509 BTL Chateau Grand-Puy-Lacoste
$560.00
510 BTL Chateau Pichon Longueville
$650.00
511 BTL Pagodes de Cos
$340.00
512 BTL Marquis de Calon Segur
$465.00
513 BTL Chateau Cantenac Brown
$560.00
514 BTL Chateau Margaux Pavillon Rouge
$850.00
515 BTL Chateau Saint Pierre
$220.00
516 BTL Chateau Ducru-Beaucaillou
$1,650.00
517 BTL Joseph Drouhin PN
$85.00
518 BTL Joseph Drouhin Clos de Mouches
$380.00
519 BTL Domaine de la Romanee-Conti St. Vivant
$5,600.00
520 BTL Chateau du Caillau
$42.00
521 BTL Dm de la Solitude
$42.00
522 BTL Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf du Pape
$170.00
523 BTL Chateau La Nerthe Rouge
$170.00
600 BTL Tenuta San Guido Le Difese
$120.00
601 BTL Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto
$180.00
602 BTL Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia
$600.00
603 BTL Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Riserva
$96.00
604 BTL Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Gran Selezione
$185.00
605 BTL Brancaia Il Blu
$200.00
606 BTL Biondi Santi Brunello
$450.00
607 BTL Massi Amarone
$160.00
608 BTL Dal Forno Romano Amarone
$850.00
609 BTL Renato Ratti
$56.00
610 BTL Bava Stradivario
$450.00
611 BTL Ceretto Barolo
$160.00
612 BTL Gaja Dagromis
$250.00
613 BTL Bruno Giacosa
$450.00
614 BTL Arnaldo-Caprai
$120.00
615 BTL San Leonardo
$250.00
700 BTL Hess Maverick Ranches
$65.00
701 BTL Hess Allomi
$85.00
702 BTL Lion Tamer Cab
$125.00
703 BTL Heitz Cellars
$140.00
704 BTL Jayson Cab
$160.00
705 BTL Dominus Napanook
$185.00
706 BTL Caymus
$192.00
707 BTL Heitz LOTC-981
$200.00
708 BTL Shafer One Point Five
$220.00
709 BTL Dunn Vineyards
$250.00
710 BTL Fortunate Son "The Dreamer"
$285.00
711 BTL La Jota Cab
$290.00
712 BTL Far Niente
$300.00
713 BTL Spring Mountain
$400.00
714 BTL Chateau Montelena Cab
$450.00
715 BTL Silver Oak
$450.00
716 BTL Hundred Acre "Dar Ark"
$1,500.00
717 BTL RouteStock PN
$56.00
718 BTL En Route
$85.00
719 BTL Domaine Drouhin
$92.00
720 BTL Flowers
$96.00
721 BTL Bergstrom Reserve
$110.00
722 BTL Kistler PN
$120.00
723 BTL Quest By Austin Hope
$56.00
724 BTL Ditch Digger
$165.00
725 BTL Mother of Exiles
$165.00
726 BTL Black Bird
$85.00
727 BTL Lion Tamer Meritage
$92.00
728 BTL Dry Creek "The Mariner"
$110.00
729 BTL Jayson Meritage
$120.00
730 BTL Fortunate Son "The Diplomat"
$300.00
731 BTL Quintessa
$380.00
732 BTL Pahlmeyer Meritage
$400.00
733 BTL Seghesio Zin
$50.00
734 BTL Stags' Leap
$85.00
735 BTL La Jota Merlot
$180.00
736 BTL Pahlmeyer Merlot
$192.00
737 BTL Jarvis
$350.00
800 BTL Penfolds BIN 407
$165.00
801 BTL Penfolds RWT
$350.00
802 BTL Momento
$85.00
803 BTL Fusion V
$150.00
804 BTL Bramare
$98.00
805 BTL Purple Angel
$180.00
806 BTL Torres Celeste
$55.00
807 BTL Bodegas Mas Altas
$80.00
808 BTL Alto Moncayo Veraton
$98.00
809 BTL Juan Gil Blue Label
$85.00
900 BTL Romance Rose
$42.00
901 BTL Whispering Angel
$65.00
902 BTL Miraval
$70.00
903 BTL Nicolas Feuillate
$74.00
904 BTL Moet Rose
$95.00
905 BTL Veuve Clicquot
$96.00
Corkage
$20.00
BTL Opera Prima Cava
$20.00
N/A Beverages
Sprite
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Coke
$4.00
Roy Roger's
$5.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Club Soda
$2.00
Tonic
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Evian
$9.00
S. Pellegrino
$9.00
Coffee
$4.00
Espresso
$6.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
OJ
$5.00
Apple juice
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Almond Milk
$6.00
Milk
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Cafe Latte
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant and Bar
Location
2600 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA 92672
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Raya's Paradise OC - San Clemente
No Reviews
101 Avenida Calafia San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant
Hot N Chili Indian Restaurant
No Reviews
111 West Avenita Palizada San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Clemente
TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurant
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant
More near San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.