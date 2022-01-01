Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Steakhouses

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1721 E 60th St

Anderson, IN 46013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Bean Chorizo Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$5.29

Beef & Bean Nachos

$6.99

Beef Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$4.25

Cheese Nachos

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.29

Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Choriqueso

$5.99

Choriqueso Mexicano

$6.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Guacamole

$4.50

Mexican Chili Bowl

$5.99

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Nachos With Beans

$5.29

Nachos With Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Nachos With Grilled Steak

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$6.99

Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Quesadilla Beef

$6.29

Quesadilla Shredded Chicken

$6.29

Large Guacamole

$11.99

Nachos De Chorizo

$9.99

Nachos De Camaron

$12.99

Fresh Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.49

Seasoned grilled shrimp on top of a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Grilled Salad

$10.49

Seasoned Grilled Chicken or Steak on top of a bed of Chopped romaine lettuce with bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Garlic Marinated Shrimp Salad

$12.49

Shrimp marinated in garlic sauce then grilled, served on top of a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Spinach Salad

$11.49

Seasoned Grilled Shrimp Salad on a bed of baby Spinach

Taco Salad Fajita

$11.99

A crispy flour Tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Taco Salad

$10.49

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, guacamole

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Lettuce tomato, shredded cheese, and guacamole

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bell pepper, onions, and shredded cheese

Fajita Salad

$6.99

Sour Cream Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and sour cream.

Fj Salad No A O F

$4.99

Lunch Specials

Fajitas (Lunch)

$10.99

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros (Lunch)

$7.99

Taco Salad (Lunch)

$7.99

Taco Fajita Salad (Lunch)

$9.79

Taquitos Mexicanos (Lunch)

$7.99

Arroz Con Pollo (Lunch)

$9.99

Huevos Con Chorizo (Lunch)

$8.99

Burrito Maya (Lunch)

$8.99

Arroz Con Carne (Lunch)

$9.99

Chimichanga (Lunch)

$8.99

Lunch Special #1

$7.99

Lunch Special #2

$7.99

Lunch Special #3 (Vegetarian)

$7.99

Lunch Menu

Taco Lunch

$7.99

A crispy tortilla stuffed with ground beef or shredded Chicken

Enchilada Lunch

$7.99

Tamale Lunch

$7.99

Tostada Lunch

$7.99

Chalupa Lunch

$7.99

Tostaguac Lunch

$7.99

Chile Relleno Lunch

$7.99

Quesadilla Lunch

$7.99

Traditional Favorite

Burrito Gigante

$12.49

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.99

Juanitos Enchiladas

$12.49

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.49

Chimichanga Cuatas

$11.99

Mexican Chilaquiles

$11.99

Burrito Maya

$11.99

Guadalajara

$11.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

Enchiladas Poblanos

$12.49

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Nachos Grandes

$13.99

Burrito Loco

$13.99

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

Mar Y Tierra

$14.99

Chimichanga

$11.49

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

Speedy González (Dinner)

$8.99

Specialties Of The House

Pollo Loco

$12.49

Armando’s Pizza

$12.99

Chimichanga Acapulco

$12.49

Quesadilla Mazatlan

$12.49

Chile Verde

$12.49

Street Tacos

$12.49

Burrito Carne Asada

$10.49

Gorditas

$12.99

Carnitas

$14.49

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Chile Colorado

$12.49

Tacos Carne Asada

$12.49

Arroz Con Carne

$12.49

Calabacitas

$12.49

Carne Asada

$13.49

Pollo Loco Real

$13.49

Steak & Fries

$11.99

Tacos Maya De Camaron

$13.99

Steaks

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Steak Tampiqueño

$16.99

Steak Gringo

$16.99

Riviera Maya Fajitas

Riviera Maya Especial

$17.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Fourteen Grilled Shrimp

Single Fajita

$14.99

Double Fajita

$28.99

Jalisco Fajitas

$17.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.49

Fundida

$15.99

Seafood Favorites

Enchiladas Cancun

$12.99

Maya Tacos

$12.99

Arroz Con Camarones

$12.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

Cocktail De Camarones

$15.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.99

Quesadilla Mazatlan With Shrimp

$13.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$13.49

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$13.99

Tilapia Meal

$13.49

Seafood Burrito

$13.99

Ceviche Shrimp

$14.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Chimichanga Shrimp

$12.99

A La Carte

Burrito a la Carta

$4.99

Spinach Quesadilla a la Carta

$5.99

Chalupa a la Carta

$4.49

Tostada a la Carta

$4.49

Tostaguac a la Carta

$4.79

Enchiladas a la Carta

$3.49

Chile Relleno a la Carta

$4.79

Taco a la Carta

$2.49

Tamale a la Carta

$3.99

Chimichanga a la Carta

$6.99

Gordita Ala Carta

$6.99

Taquito Mexicano a la Carta

$3.49

Quezadilla De Camaron

$8.99

Quesadillas de Hongos

$5.99

Taco Calle A La Carta Steik

$3.49

Taco Calle Chorizo A La Carta

$3.49

Taco Calle Carnitas A La Carta

$3.49

Little Amigos

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Taco Salad

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kid Arroz Con Pollo

$6.99

Kids Arroz con Carne

$6.99

Kids Steak Nachos

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Combo Pick #2

Combo Pick #2

$10.99

BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO (Served with rice and beans)

Vegetarian

Vegetarian #A

$9.99

Vegetarian #B

$9.99

Vegetarian #C

$9.99

Vegetarian #D

$9.99

Vegetarian #E

$9.99

Vegetarian #F

$9.99

Vegetarian #G

$9.99

Vegetarian #H

$9.99

Desserts

Buñuelo

$5.49

Buñuelo With Ice Cream

$7.99

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.49

Fried Ice Cream

$7.49

To Go Menu

Extra To Go Charge

$0.50

Large Cheese Dip To Go

$11.99

Large Pico de Gallo

$4.50

Large Salsa To go

$4.99

Large Sour Cream

$4.99

Salsa and Chips To go

$2.00

To go Cheese Dip

$4.25

Tomatillo

$1.00

Tomatillo Large

$3.99

Salsas

$3.00

Large Guacamole To Go

$11.99

Side Orders

Mexican Rice Side

$2.99

Refried Beans Side

$2.99

Rice and Beans Side

$5.49

Tortillas

$0.99

Shredded Cheese Side

$1.25

Jalapeño Peppers Vinegar Side

$0.99

Pico De Gallo Side

$1.49

French Fries Side

$3.49

Grilled Jalapeño (3) Side

$2.00

Onion Side

$0.99

Grilled Onion Side

$2.99

Cilantro Side

$0.99

Steak Side

$8.49

Bell Pepepers Griil

$2.99

Sour Cream Side

$1.49

Avocado Order

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.99

Chorizo Side

$5.99

Tomatillo

$0.75

Grilled Veggys Side

$4.99

Grilled Chicken w/ Cheese Sause

$9.49

Lettuce Side

$1.75

Tomato Side

$0.75

Ground Beef Side

$5.99

Shredded Chicken Side

$7.49

Mushrooms Side (Grill)

$2.99

Rice W Q Dip

$4.99

Extras

To Go Charge

$0.50

Extra Tortillas

$0.99

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Guaca

$1.25

Extra Lettuce

$0.75

Extra Tomato

$0.50

Extra Onion

$0.75

Extra Bell Pepper

$0.75

Extra Mushroom

$0.99

Add Shrimp (6)

$5.49

Add Shrimp (12)

$10.49

Add Veggys

$2.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.00

Extra Steak

$3.00

Extra Dollar

$1.00

Candy

$0.25

Temporary Charge Dinner

$1.50

Temporary Charge Lunch

$1.00

Con Chorizo

Temporary Charge

$0.50

Open Food

Margarita Glasses

$7.99

Specials Dinner

Chimichanga Cm Monday

$9.49

Burrito Maya Tuesday

$9.99

Sour Cream Enchiladas Wed

$10.49

Nachos Supremos Thrusday

$9.99

Burrito Gigante Sunday

$11.49

Burrito Gigante

$10.49

Beef Nachos

$6.99

Catering

Charola Chica de arroz

$30.00

Charola Grande De Arroz

$60.00

Taco Bar

$8.99

Fajita Bar

$10.49

Nacho Bar

$7.49

Margaritas

Lime Regular Margarita

$6.25

Flavored Regular Margarita

$7.25

Lime Jumbo Margarita

$10.25

Flavored Jumbo Margarita

$11.25

Lime Monster Margarita

$17.99

Flavored Monster Margarita

$18.99

Lime Pitcher

$21.99

Flavored Pitcher

$23.99

16oz Top Shelf Margarita

$7.25

Jumbo Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Monster Top Shelf Margarita

$19.99

Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita

$25.99

Margarona

$9.99

Glass

Mg Virgen 16 Onzas

$4.49

Mg Virgen 27

$5.99

Special Margarita 16oz

$3.99

To Go Margarita

$9.99

Homemade Sangria 16oz

$6.25

Special Homemade Sangria 16oz

$4.49

Margarita Special 16oz Frozen

$3.99

Top Shelf 16oz Patron\don Julio

$8.50

Margarona Top Self

$13.99

Top Self Mg Patron 27

$13.49

Cantaritos Hornitos

$7.49

Pitcher Patron Or Don Julio Flavor

$28.99

Moster Dun Julio ---o----patron

$22.99

Cantarito Patron O Don Julio

$8.99

Ice Cold Beer

Heineken

$4.49

O'Doul's

$4.49

Corona

$4.49

Corona Light

$4.49

Dos Equis Lager

$4.49

Pacifico

$4.49

Modelo Especial

$4.49

Tecate

$4.49

Negra Modelo

$4.49

Sol

$4.49

XX Dark

$4.49

Victoria

$4.49

Corona Premier

$4.49

Michelada 22

$5.99

Michelada 34

$9.99

Coronita

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Bud Light (16 - oz)

$2.99

Coors Light (16 - oz)

$2.99

XX Lager16 Oz

$3.49

Modelo 16oz

$3.49

Bud Light (22 - oz)

$4.99

Coors Light (22 - oz)

$4.99

Modelo 22oz

$5.49

22 XX Lager

$5.49

Bud Light (34 - oz)

$5.99

Coors Light (34 - oz)

$5.99

Modelo 34oz

$7.49

XX Lager 34oz

$7.49

Bud Ligth (Pitcher)

$8.49

Coors Light (Pitcher)

$8.49

XX Lager Pitcher

$10.49

Modelo Pitcher

$10.49

Mix Drink

Call Drink

$6.25

Mix Drinks

$6.75

Amaretto

$5.50

Malibu

$4.25

Gin

$5.50

Baileys

$4.99

Grand Marnier

$4.25

Kahlua

$4.25

Long Island

$6.99

Patron Mix Drink

$8.50

Double Drink

$9.50

Double Mix Drink

$10.99

Drink Especial

$3.50

Bahama--mama

$8.99

Bloondy Mary

$7.95

Special Long Island Ice Tea

$5.99

White Russean

$6.99

Tequila Sun Rise

$6.99

Kahlua & Coffe

$5.25

Cogac

Remy Marti

$6.95

Hennesy

$6.95

Daiquiris

Strawberry 16oz Daiquiri

$6.99

Piña Colada 16oz Daiquiri

$6.99

Peach 16oz Daiquiri

$6.99

Mango16oz Daiquiri

$6.99

Rasberry 16oz Daiquiri

$6.99

Strawberry 27oz Daiquiri

$10.99

Piña Colada 27oz Daiquiri

$10.99

Peach 27 Oz Daiquiri

$10.99

Mango 27ozdaiquiri

$10.99

Rasberry 27 Oz Daiquiri

$10.99

Moster Flavor Daiquiri

$18.99

Pitcher Flavor Daiquiri

$22.99

Especial 5 de mayo

Coronita Bucket

$7.99

Cantarito

$5.00

Regular Lime Margarita

$3.99

16oz Domestic Draft Beer

$1.49

22oz Domestic Draft Beer

$3.49

34oz Domestic Draft Beer

$4.49

16oz Import Draft Beer

$1.99

22oz Import Draft Beer

$3.99

34oz Import Draft Beer

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1721 E 60th St, Anderson, IN 46013

Directions

Gallery
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill image
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lantern House Asian Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,152
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Noblesville
orange starNo Reviews
14165 CABELA PARKWAY NOBLESVILLE, IN 46060
View restaurantnext
Grains & Grill - G&G Fairmount
orange star4.6 • 993
407 W Washington Street Fairmount, IN 46928
View restaurantnext
La Palma Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1226 N Walnut St. Hartford City, IN 47348
View restaurantnext
Mexico City Grill/Chick-A-Boom
orange star4.1 • 702
8028 s Emerson ave indianapolis, IN 46237
View restaurantnext
Hoosier Routes - 105 N. Main
orange starNo Reviews
105 N. Main Summitville, IN 46070
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Anderson

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill #2 - 4434 S Scatterfield rd
orange star4.5 • 1,167
4434 S Scatterfield rd anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Scatterfield
orange star4.6 • 1,166
4762 S. Scatterfield Rd. Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Lantern House Asian Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,152
4708 S SCATTERFIELD RD Anderson, IN 46013
View restaurantnext
Art's Pizza - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 880
2027 Broadway St Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
The Toast Cafe - Anderson, IN
orange star4.5 • 681
28 E 13th St Anderson, IN 46016
View restaurantnext
La Nueva Charreada
orange star4.5 • 560
1805 University Blvd Anderson, IN 46012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anderson
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston