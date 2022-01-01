Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Steakhouses
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
1721 E 60th St, Anderson, IN 46013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Anderson
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill #2 - 4434 S Scatterfield rd
4.5 • 1,167
4434 S Scatterfield rd anderson, IN 46013
View restaurant