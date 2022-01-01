A map showing the location of Riviera Restaurant 580 North Broadway.View gallery

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail (3)
B.B.Q. Chicken
Red Bull

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.95

Portuguese Soup

$4.25

Kale Soup

$3.95

Canja

$5.25

Portuguese Wedding Soup

$5.95

Port Wedding Soup (Quart)

$10.50

Aperitivos ~ Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Chourico Flambé

$12.50

Grilled chourico served flaming hot at your table

Empanadas (2)

$9.75

Fried Calamari

$13.75

Crispy calamari served with hot pepper rings, sliced black olives and spicy sauce on the side

House Salad

$5.75

Littlenecks Garlic & Oil

$13.75

Littlenecks sautéed in garlic, parsley, white wine and olive oil

Littlenecks Spanish Style

$13.75

Littlenecks sautéed in white wine, garlic and parsley tossed with onions, peppers and sliced chourico

Mozambique Pizza

$13.95

Thin crust pizza topped with sautéed shrimp, onions and mozzarella cheese in a Mozambique sauce

Shrimp Cocktail (1)

$4.65

Shrimp Cocktail (3)

$13.90

Three Jumbo Shrimp with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Mozambique App

$12.75

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and lemon juice with just the right amount of spice

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.25

Stuffed with a seafood stuffing

Stuffed Quahog (1)

$3.90

Stuffed Quahogs (2)

$7.80

Chef’s Chorizo and breaded stuffing

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich (Bifana)

$11.95

Steak Sandwich (Prego)

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Lobster Roll

$24.95

Casoila Sandwich

$12.95

Chorizo Peppers Sandwich

$12.95

Francesinha Sandwich

$17.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken ~ Galinha

Grilled Chicken

$17.50

Grilled Chicken Breast in a garlic brown sauce served with mashed potato and mixed greens

Penne Grill Chicken

$18.50

Chunks of grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, sliced black olives, red roasted peppers and plum tomatoes with your choice of a white cream sauce or aglio olio sauce over penne pasta

Chicken Pepatori

$20.50

Egg battered Chicken Breast Sauteed in Lemon Butter with Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Olives, Served with Mashed Potatoes.

B.B.Q. Chicken

$17.90

Barbequed chicken in a spicy seasoning served with french fries and rice

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.50

House Specialties

Baked Seafood Platter

$19.75

Scrod, scallops, two stuffed shrimp and a stuffed clam's casino Served with red bliss mash potato and vegetable

Grilled Octopus

$25.95

Served with roasted potato and a side of mixed greens

Dinner for 2

$45.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$16.50

Meat ~ Carnes

Bitoque

$16.75

8 oz. pan-fried sirloin topped with a garlic brown sauce and an egg served with sliced potato and rice

Filet Mignon w/ Stuffed Shrimp

$50.00Out of stock

10 oz grilled filet served with mashed potato and vegetable

Pork Medallions

$18.95

Grilled pork medallions in garlic brown sauce served with sliced potato and rice

Pork n’ Littlenecks

$19.95

Marinated pork tenderloin, cubed and tossed with potatoes and littlenecks

Portuguese Steak

$20.95

10 oz. Pan-fried sirloin in a garlic brown sauce and a fried egg Served with sliced potato and rice

Steak & Shrimp

$22.95

8 oz. pan fried sirloin accompanied with two stuffed shrimp in a garlic brown sauce served with sliced potato and rice

Steak Mozambique

$21.95

Steak Umbriago

$25.50

14 oz grilled sirloin topped with a port wine mushroom reduction Served with mashed potato and mixed greens

Seafood ~ Mariscos

Paelha for 1

$33.95

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, chicken, chourico and fish served over a saffron rice

Paelha for 2

$48.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, chicken, chourico and fish served over a saffron rice

Stuffed Shrimp

$20.95

Four baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seafood stuffing served with red bliss mashed potato and vegetables

Stuffed Scrod

$20.75

Baked scrod stuffed with seafood stuffing topped with cracker crumbs and a pink cream sauce served with mashed potato and mixed greens

Grilled Codfish

$23.95

Grilled codfish topped with red peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil and olives served with boiled potato and chic peas

Codfish Gomes Sa

$21.50

Boneless Shredded codfish tossed with boiled potato and onion, finished in the oven topped with shredded boiled egg

Mariscada

$33.95

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, and fish in a seafood sauce served with rice on the side

Fish Filet

$18.90

Fresh cod lightly egg battered and fried served with rice and French

Shrimp Mozambique Dinner

$18.90

Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, lemon juice and just the right amount of spice served with sliced potato and rice

Lobster Ravioli

$23.95

Six Jumbo Raviolis stuffed with fresh lobster meat in a pink cream tomato sauce served with two jumbo shrimp

Grilled Octopus

$25.95

Seafood Platter

$19.75

Roasted Codfish

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Desserts

Apple Blossom w/ Ice Cream

$8.75

Bolacha Maria

$5.95

Bolacha Maria Cake

$6.95

Cheese cake

$8.75

Cherry Vanilla Gelato

$6.95

Chocoalte Cake

$6.95

Birthday Cake

$49.75

Chocolate Chip Gelato

$6.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$5.95

Baba De Camelo

$7.25

Flan Pudding

$6.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Lemon Creme Brule

$7.50Out of stock

Passionfruit Pudding

$5.95

Pasteis de Nata

$3.00

Pineapple Mousse

$5.95

Portuguese Bean Tart

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.75

Sweet Rice Pudding

$5.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Daily Specials

16oz Rib-eye

$38.50

32oz Rib-eye

$42.75Out of stock

Arroz com Polvo

$12.00

Bacalao Com Natas

$165.25

Bacalhau a Espanhola

$22.50

Bacalhau Natas

$12.00

Bacalhau Rice

$19.75

Baccala Salad

$16.50

Baked Lobster

$59.00Out of stock

BBQ Ribs Full

$22.85

BBQ Ribs Half

$17.50

Bean Dubrada

$142.95

Beef Acoriana

$24.95

Beef and Chicken Tips

$24.75Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$25.95

Black Seabass

$24.75

Bronzini Special

$28.95

Ceviche App

$15.50

Ceviche Dinner

$18.75

Chicken Alfredo

$24.50

Chicken Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$17.95

Crab cakes

$14.75

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Chicken Mozambique Dinner

$17.50

Chicken Parm

$17.90

Chicken Princess

$20.50

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.50

Chicken Stew

$14.90

Chicken Stew

$16.95

Chicken Tuscana

$19.95

Chicken with Littlenecks

$12.00

Choriz and Beef Empanadas

$184.75

Conch Stew

$13.90

Cornish Hen

$19.75

Crostini Provolone

$12.95

Dubrada

$19.50

Easter Buffet

$29.75

Easter Kids

$14.90

Feijuada (Dinner)

$19.95

Filet Mignon

$41.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon Surf & Turf

$41.95Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$15.90

Fisherman's platter

$26.95

Four Cheese Lasagna

$16.90

Fried Seafood Platter

$20.95

Garlic Shrimp App Special

$12.75

Goat Cheese

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.75

Grilled Pork Chop

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$23.90

Grilled Salmon Garlic Oil Style

$24.95Out of stock

Grilled Squid

$18.95

Grilled Tuna

$29.50

Guizards Stew

$17.50

Halibut

$34.50

King Crab Legs 1 lbs

$64.90

Lamb Chops

$32.90

Lamb Shank

$25.75Out of stock

Lasagna

$16.90

Linguine w Clams

$18.50Out of stock

Lobster Alfredo

$29.90

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.90

Lobster Special Appetizer

$19.50

Lomo Saltado

$21.95

Mussels Special

$11.75

Marsala Style Pork Chop

$18.95

Meatball appet

$14.90

Mixed Grill

$32.95

Octopus Salad

$17.50

Octopus Stew

$22.75

Pan Seared Salmon Special

$26.95

Pan Seared Tuna

$22.50

Parmesan Chicken

$17.95

Pasta and Meatballs

$16.50

Penne w/ Vodka Sauce

$13.50

Polvo Chicharron

$13.75

Pork & Shrimp

$22.95

Pork Medallion w Fried Egg

$16.00

Pork Sliders

$12.90

Pork Special

$21.95

Porter House

$38.90

Quail

$17.90

Rabbit Stew

$26.75

Red Snapper

$25.90Out of stock

Riviera Tower

$29.00

Roast Beef MP

$16.75

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Pork

$19.50

Salada de Atum

$18.00

Salmon and Shrimp Kebob

$26.75

Sardine Special

$15.75

Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Sautéed Octopus

$20.95

Scallop App Special

$17.50

Scallop Mozambique

$14.95

Seabass

$29.95

Seafood a la Vodka

$21.75

Seafood Alfredo

$21.75

Seafood Diablo

$21.75

Seafood Mixed Grill

$26.95

Seafood Spanish Style

$22.95

Seafood Stew

$17.90

Seafood Tortilla

$15.50

Short Ribs

$19.50

Shrimp & Chicken Empanadas

$9.90Out of stock

Shrimp Kebab

$24.90

Sirloin Strips

$15.75

Smelts Fried

$13.75

Steak Tips

$24.75

Striped Bass

$22.90

Stuffed Chicken

$22.50

Stuffed Lobster

$75.00

Surf & Turf (Pork Chop)

$24.50Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$32.95

Swordfish

$24.95

T-Bone Steak

$38.90

Tacos

$16.00

Veal Princess

$18.95

Pork Shank

$19.75

TO GO MENU

Quart of Soup

$6.75

Gallon of Soup

$20.95

Bread Loaf

$1.95

Quart of Clam Chowder

$10.50

Clam Chowder Gallon

$24.20

Port Wedding Soup Gallon

$24.50

Sides

Add Cheese

$0.75

Add Chicken

$5.50

Add Chourico

$1.90

Add Jumbo Shrimp

$3.50

Add Mushrooms

$1.25

Add Sautéed Onions

$0.75

Add Scallops (3)

$7.00

Avocados

$2.75

Bread Loaf

$1.95

Cod Fish Cakes

$0.95

Cod Fish Cakes 1 DZ

$11.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Hot Peppers

$1.75

Extra Peppers

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.95

Extra Shrimp (5)

$5.50

Popseco

$0.55

Side Fillet Sauce

$1.50

Side French Fries

$2.50

Side Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Side Mixed Greens

$3.50

Side Mozz Sauce

$2.75

Side of Asparagus

$3.00

Side of Olives

$2.50

Side of Pasta

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.90

Side of Stuffing

$3.95

Side Sliced Potatoes

$2.50

Side Steak Sauce

$2.00

Side Stuffed Shrimp (1)

$3.75

Side Veggies

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Kids Chicken Wings

$11.95

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.95

Kids Butter Pasta

$7.95

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Party Platters

Baked Ham

$18.95

Chicken Fingers Only

$61.00+

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$49.00+

Codfish Gomes Sa

$60.00+

Fish Fillet Only

$68.00+

Fish Fillet w/ Rice

$52.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast Only

$59.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Potato

$46.00+

Marinated Baked Chicken w/ Roasted Potato

$53.00+

Paelha

$71.00+

Penne Grilled Chicken

$50.00+

Pork & Littenecks

$53.00+

Pork Medallions Only

$69.00+

Pork Medallions w/ Potato

$53.00+

Roasted Pig(Leitao) w/ Roasted Potato

$230.00

Seafood Rice

$60.00+

Sliced Roast Beef Only

$101.00+

Sliced Roast Beef w/ Potato

$69.00+

Stuffed Chicken w/ Potato

$46.00+

Stuffed Scrod w/ Side of Rice

$52.00+

Tenderloin

$198.00

Turkey Dinner

$20.95

Turkey Platter

$134.00

Roasted Potato

$25.00+

Yellow Rice

$24.00+

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Bread Loaf

$1.95

Pasta w/ Sauce

$22.00+

Vegetable

$27.00+

French Fries

$22.00+

Calamari

$55.00+

Side Stuffed Shrimp (1)

$4.75

Stuffed Mushrooms

$34.00+

Codfish Cakes (Dozen)

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$69.00+

Shrimp Mozambique (75 Pieces)

$65.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$16.95

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$5.95

Bar Menu

Bacon Wrapped Scallops w/ Spicy Mayo

$68.00

Boneless Wings & Fries (10)

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.95

Chourico Flambe

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Hamburger and Fries

$14.00

Mozambique Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce (6)

$9.00

Nachos and Chili Cheese Sauce w/ Bell Peppers

$13.00

Pigs in a Blanket w/ Dijon Mustard (10)

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail (3)

$13.50

Steak Sandwich (Prego)

$11.95

Lunch Menu

Arroz Marisco

$16.75

Bife Acoreana (Lunch)

$16.25

Cacoila Sandes

$11.75

Chourico & Pimentos

$11.75

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$11.75

Fish Fillet w/ Rice (Lunch)

$14.25

Little Neck Spanish Style (Lunch)

$14.25

Sandes De Galinha

$11.75

Coffee

Cappucino

$3.95

Coffee

$2.75

Coffee Special

$7.00

Double Espresso/Cheiro

$5.25

Decaf Espresso

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Double Espresso

$4.00

E/Cheiro

$4.75

Espresso

$2.75

Galou

$3.95

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Tea

$2.50

Drink Specials

Green Island Margarita

$8.00

Chambord Margarita

$9.50

CRF Lunch Special

$5.00

Cupid's Martini

$10.00

Lovebug Sangria

$10.00

Lovebug Sangria Pitcher

$26.00

Juice/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Lemonade Pitcher

$9.50

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice Pitcher

$9.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.50

Soda

7 Up

$2.75

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.90

Club Soda

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$2.90

Shirly Temple

$2.90

Shirly Temple Pitcher

$10.00

Soda Pitcher

$7.50

Sumol

$3.10

Tonic

$2.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.00

Pedras Salgadas

$3.10

Water

Aqua Pana

$2.95

Aqua Pana LG

$6.85

Poland Spring

$2.95

Castello

$2.95

Pellegrino LG

$6.90

Pellegrino

$3.95

Banquet Charges

Banquet Drinks

$10.00+

Sangria Pitcher

$21.95

Family Style

Family Style A-Per Person

$23.95

Family Style B-Per Person

$24.95

Family Style C-Per Person

$24.95

Family Style D-Per Person

$24.95

Family Style E- Per Person

$26.95

Family Style F - Per Person

$23.95

Family Style G-Per Person

$28.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
