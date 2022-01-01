- Home
- /
- East Providence
- /
- Riviera Restaurant - 580 North Broadway.
Riviera Restaurant 580 North Broadway.
860 Reviews
$$
580 North Broadway.
East Providence, RI 02914
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups
Aperitivos ~ Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Chourico Flambé
Grilled chourico served flaming hot at your table
Empanadas (2)
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari served with hot pepper rings, sliced black olives and spicy sauce on the side
House Salad
Littlenecks Garlic & Oil
Littlenecks sautéed in garlic, parsley, white wine and olive oil
Littlenecks Spanish Style
Littlenecks sautéed in white wine, garlic and parsley tossed with onions, peppers and sliced chourico
Mozambique Pizza
Thin crust pizza topped with sautéed shrimp, onions and mozzarella cheese in a Mozambique sauce
Shrimp Cocktail (1)
Shrimp Cocktail (3)
Three Jumbo Shrimp with cocktail sauce
Shrimp Mozambique App
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and lemon juice with just the right amount of spice
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with a seafood stuffing
Stuffed Quahog (1)
Stuffed Quahogs (2)
Chef’s Chorizo and breaded stuffing
Sandwiches
Chicken ~ Galinha
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast in a garlic brown sauce served with mashed potato and mixed greens
Penne Grill Chicken
Chunks of grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, sliced black olives, red roasted peppers and plum tomatoes with your choice of a white cream sauce or aglio olio sauce over penne pasta
Chicken Pepatori
Egg battered Chicken Breast Sauteed in Lemon Butter with Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Olives, Served with Mashed Potatoes.
B.B.Q. Chicken
Barbequed chicken in a spicy seasoning served with french fries and rice
Chicken Saltimbocca
House Specialties
Meat ~ Carnes
Bitoque
8 oz. pan-fried sirloin topped with a garlic brown sauce and an egg served with sliced potato and rice
Filet Mignon w/ Stuffed Shrimp
10 oz grilled filet served with mashed potato and vegetable
Pork Medallions
Grilled pork medallions in garlic brown sauce served with sliced potato and rice
Pork n’ Littlenecks
Marinated pork tenderloin, cubed and tossed with potatoes and littlenecks
Portuguese Steak
10 oz. Pan-fried sirloin in a garlic brown sauce and a fried egg Served with sliced potato and rice
Steak & Shrimp
8 oz. pan fried sirloin accompanied with two stuffed shrimp in a garlic brown sauce served with sliced potato and rice
Steak Mozambique
Steak Umbriago
14 oz grilled sirloin topped with a port wine mushroom reduction Served with mashed potato and mixed greens
Seafood ~ Mariscos
Paelha for 1
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, chicken, chourico and fish served over a saffron rice
Paelha for 2
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, chicken, chourico and fish served over a saffron rice
Stuffed Shrimp
Four baked jumbo shrimp stuffed with a seafood stuffing served with red bliss mashed potato and vegetables
Stuffed Scrod
Baked scrod stuffed with seafood stuffing topped with cracker crumbs and a pink cream sauce served with mashed potato and mixed greens
Grilled Codfish
Grilled codfish topped with red peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil and olives served with boiled potato and chic peas
Codfish Gomes Sa
Boneless Shredded codfish tossed with boiled potato and onion, finished in the oven topped with shredded boiled egg
Mariscada
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, mussels, littlenecks, squid, and fish in a seafood sauce served with rice on the side
Fish Filet
Fresh cod lightly egg battered and fried served with rice and French
Shrimp Mozambique Dinner
Shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, lemon juice and just the right amount of spice served with sliced potato and rice
Lobster Ravioli
Six Jumbo Raviolis stuffed with fresh lobster meat in a pink cream tomato sauce served with two jumbo shrimp
Grilled Octopus
Seafood Platter
Roasted Codfish
Shrimp Scampi
Desserts
Apple Blossom w/ Ice Cream
Bolacha Maria
Bolacha Maria Cake
Cheese cake
Cherry Vanilla Gelato
Chocoalte Cake
Birthday Cake
Chocolate Chip Gelato
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Baba De Camelo
Flan Pudding
Ice Cream Scoop
Lemon Creme Brule
Passionfruit Pudding
Pasteis de Nata
Pineapple Mousse
Portuguese Bean Tart
Strawberry Shortcake
Sweet Rice Pudding
Tiramisu
Daily Specials
16oz Rib-eye
32oz Rib-eye
Arroz com Polvo
Bacalao Com Natas
Bacalhau a Espanhola
Bacalhau Natas
Bacalhau Rice
Baccala Salad
Baked Lobster
BBQ Ribs Full
BBQ Ribs Half
Bean Dubrada
Beef Acoriana
Beef and Chicken Tips
Beef Stroganoff
Black Seabass
Bronzini Special
Ceviche App
Ceviche Dinner
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Fried Rice w/ Shrimp
Crab cakes
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Mozambique Dinner
Chicken Parm
Chicken Princess
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken Stew
Chicken Stew
Chicken Tuscana
Chicken with Littlenecks
Choriz and Beef Empanadas
Conch Stew
Cornish Hen
Crostini Provolone
Dubrada
Easter Buffet
Easter Kids
Feijuada (Dinner)
Filet Mignon
Filet Mignon Surf & Turf
Fish and Chips
Fisherman's platter
Four Cheese Lasagna
Fried Seafood Platter
Garlic Shrimp App Special
Goat Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon Garlic Oil Style
Grilled Squid
Grilled Tuna
Guizards Stew
Halibut
King Crab Legs 1 lbs
Lamb Chops
Lamb Shank
Lasagna
Linguine w Clams
Lobster Alfredo
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster Special Appetizer
Lomo Saltado
Mussels Special
Marsala Style Pork Chop
Meatball appet
Mixed Grill
Octopus Salad
Octopus Stew
Pan Seared Salmon Special
Pan Seared Tuna
Parmesan Chicken
Pasta and Meatballs
Penne w/ Vodka Sauce
Polvo Chicharron
Pork & Shrimp
Pork Medallion w Fried Egg
Pork Sliders
Pork Special
Porter House
Quail
Rabbit Stew
Red Snapper
Riviera Tower
Roast Beef MP
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roasted Pork
Salada de Atum
Salmon and Shrimp Kebob
Sardine Special
Sauteed Shrimp
Sautéed Octopus
Scallop App Special
Scallop Mozambique
Seabass
Seafood a la Vodka
Seafood Alfredo
Seafood Diablo
Seafood Mixed Grill
Seafood Spanish Style
Seafood Stew
Seafood Tortilla
Short Ribs
Shrimp & Chicken Empanadas
Shrimp Kebab
Sirloin Strips
Smelts Fried
Steak Tips
Striped Bass
Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed Lobster
Surf & Turf (Pork Chop)
Surf and Turf
Swordfish
T-Bone Steak
Tacos
Veal Princess
Pork Shank
TO GO MENU
Sides
Add Cheese
Add Chicken
Add Chourico
Add Jumbo Shrimp
Add Mushrooms
Add Sautéed Onions
Add Scallops (3)
Avocados
Bread Loaf
Cod Fish Cakes
Cod Fish Cakes 1 DZ
Extra Egg
Extra Hot Peppers
Extra Peppers
Extra Sauce
Extra Shrimp (5)
Popseco
Side Fillet Sauce
Side French Fries
Side Mash Potatoes
Side Mixed Greens
Side Mozz Sauce
Side of Asparagus
Side of Olives
Side of Pasta
Side of Rice
Side of Stuffing
Side Sliced Potatoes
Side Steak Sauce
Side Stuffed Shrimp (1)
Side Veggies
Kids Menu
Party Platters
Baked Ham
Chicken Fingers Only
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
Codfish Gomes Sa
Fish Fillet Only
Fish Fillet w/ Rice
Grilled Chicken Breast Only
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Potato
Marinated Baked Chicken w/ Roasted Potato
Paelha
Penne Grilled Chicken
Pork & Littenecks
Pork Medallions Only
Pork Medallions w/ Potato
Roasted Pig(Leitao) w/ Roasted Potato
Seafood Rice
Sliced Roast Beef Only
Sliced Roast Beef w/ Potato
Stuffed Chicken w/ Potato
Stuffed Scrod w/ Side of Rice
Tenderloin
Turkey Dinner
Turkey Platter
Roasted Potato
Yellow Rice
Garden Salad
Bread Loaf
Pasta w/ Sauce
Vegetable
French Fries
Calamari
Side Stuffed Shrimp (1)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Codfish Cakes (Dozen)
Chicken Wings
Shrimp Mozambique (75 Pieces)
Bar Menu
Bacon Wrapped Scallops w/ Spicy Mayo
Boneless Wings & Fries (10)
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Fingers and Fries
Chourico Flambe
Fried Calamari
Hamburger and Fries
Mozambique Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce (6)
Nachos and Chili Cheese Sauce w/ Bell Peppers
Pigs in a Blanket w/ Dijon Mustard (10)
Shrimp Cocktail (3)
Steak Sandwich (Prego)
Lunch Menu
Coffee
Drink Specials
Juice/Milk
Soda
Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
580 North Broadway., East Providence, RI 02914
Photos coming soon!